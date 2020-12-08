Women's clothing store Francesca's closing Hamilton Mall location

Women's clothing boutique Francesca's plans to close its Mays Landing location inside the Hamilton Mall after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week, documents show.
The retailer, with more than two dozen locations in New Jersey, including at Tanger Outlets The Walk and inside the Quarter at the Tropicana in Atlantic City, filed paperwork in US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Friday that laid out its closure plans.
The court document states that prior to the petition date, Francesca's closed 137 stores "that were no longer viable locations due to the difficult retail environment and changing consumer shopping behavior."
They have identified an additional 97 boutiques that are underperforming relative to lease costs, including the Hamilton Mall location.
The filing states, "Francesca’s is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques providing a diverse assortment of apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts. As of December 1, 2020, the Debtors operate 558 boutiques in 45 states and the District of Columbia and also serve their customers through www.francescas.com, their e-commerce website, and their recently launched mobile app."
According to NJ.com, the boutique announced plans last month to shutter 140 of its stores.
The court order states that Francesca's has hired Tiger Capital Group, LLC to facilitate the sale of merchandise at stores that are closing.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
