 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wawa to offer free coffee on 'Wawa Day' Thursday

  • 0
Wawa
Press archives

Wawa will hold its annual "Wawa Day" Thursday, giving out free coffee at all of its 960 stores, including its many locations in South Jersey, the company said this week.

The southeastern Pennsylvania-based company is commemorating the 58th anniversary of its first store opening in April 1964.

It will honor the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size throughout the day.

The store also will donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to the Wawa Foundation’s national partners, along with several other organizations. Some of the organizations receiving gift cards include the American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics, the USO and Meals on Wheels.

In addition, the Wawa Foundation will make two contributions of $1 million each to Check-Out Hunger and the Special Olympics. Funds for those allocations come from customer donations.

Wawa also will be premiering its limited-time “Day Brightener” drink, described as a “Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade beverage.” The drink was designed by Wawa mixologists and incorporates the company's “signature lemonade with a fizzy passionfruit twist.” The drink is being dedicated to the Children’s Miracle Network, to which Wawa will make a $25,000 contribution in support of member hospitals’ Child Life Services, a program focused on improving patients’ experiences while staying in the hospital.

People are also reading…

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said Wawa Day was meant to thank customers “who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years” and said it was “one of (their) core commitments” to support customers and employees, along with their communities.

Starting in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in 1964, Wawa now has stores in seven states along the East Coast, including some as far south as Florida, and employs more than 35,000 associates.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumped 8.5 percent in past year, highest since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News