Wawa to offer free coffee on 'Wawa Day' Thursday

Wawa will hold its annual "Wawa Day" Thursday, giving out free coffee at all of its 960 stores, including its many locations in South Jersey, the company said this week.

The southeastern Pennsylvania-based company is commemorating the 58th anniversary of its first store opening in April 1964.

It will honor the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size throughout the day.

The store also will donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to the Wawa Foundation’s national partners, along with several other organizations. Some of the organizations receiving gift cards include the American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics, the USO and Meals on Wheels.

In addition, the Wawa Foundation will make two contributions of $1 million each to Check-Out Hunger and the Special Olympics. Funds for those allocations come from customer donations.

Wawa also will be premiering its limited-time “Day Brightener” drink, described as a “Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade beverage.” The drink was designed by Wawa mixologists and incorporates the company's “signature lemonade with a fizzy passionfruit twist.” The drink is being dedicated to the Children’s Miracle Network, to which Wawa will make a $25,000 contribution in support of member hospitals’ Child Life Services, a program focused on improving patients’ experiences while staying in the hospital.

Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said Wawa Day was meant to thank customers “who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years” and said it was “one of (their) core commitments” to support customers and employees, along with their communities.

Starting in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in 1964, Wawa now has stores in seven states along the East Coast, including some as far south as Florida, and employs more than 35,000 associates.

