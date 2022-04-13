Wawa to offer free coffee on 'Wawa Day' Thursday

Wawa will hold its annual "Wawa Day" Thursday, giving out free coffee at all of its 960 stores, including its many locations in South Jersey, the company said this week.
The southeastern Pennsylvania-based company is commemorating the 58th anniversary of its first store opening in April 1964.
It will honor the occasion by offering customers free hot coffee of any size throughout the day.
The store also will donate a total of $1 million in gift cards to the Wawa Foundation’s national partners, along with several other organizations. Some of the organizations receiving gift cards include the American Red Cross, Check-Out Hunger, Children’s Miracle Network, JDRF, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Special Olympics, the USO and Meals on Wheels.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Work continues this week on the construction of a new Wawa with a gas stat…
In addition, the Wawa Foundation will make two contributions of $1 million each to Check-Out Hunger and the Special Olympics. Funds for those allocations come from customer donations.
Wawa also will be premiering its limited-time “Day Brightener” drink, described as a “Popping Bubbles Passionfruit Lemonade beverage.” The drink was designed by Wawa mixologists and incorporates the company's “signature lemonade with a fizzy passionfruit twist.” The drink is being dedicated to the Children’s Miracle Network, to which Wawa will make a $25,000 contribution in support of member hospitals’ Child Life Services, a program focused on improving patients’ experiences while staying in the hospital.
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens said Wawa Day was meant to thank customers “who have been such an integral part of our growth through the years” and said it was “one of (their) core commitments” to support customers and employees, along with their communities.
Starting in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, in 1964, Wawa now has stores in seven states along the East Coast, including some as far south as Florida, and employs more than 35,000 associates.
A look back at Wawa
Wawa held a celeberation honoring its long term employees at the Doo Wop themed store on Rio Grande Blve in Wildwood. Friday May 11, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
CONSTRUCTION.25468
The gas pump canopy gets a roof at the construction site of the new Wawa convenience store off the Airport Circle and Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday 2/9/99.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Shinn
Ray Shinn ( Right) of Stafford Twp. assess the damage to his truck with a cup of WaWa coffee in his hand, after a gust of wind blew a WaWa sign in to his truck at the Ship Bottom WaWa. Damage to the truck was a broken mirror and scratches.
BILL GROSS
BEQUEST.5710
A copy of a painting of the Latimer Bakery in Wildwood.
DAN DRAKE
Gas station attendants Kevin O'Brien of Wildwood, (left) and Gary Seabridge of North Cape May, bundle up during the work day attending to cars at Wawa in Rio Grande. Wednessday Jan. 23, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
lcmc j9 Wawa
The wawa hoagie volunteers pose for a group shot at Hoagiefest, June 3, 2010
Kevin Marriner
Wawas still closed after Sandy
WaWa still closed after Sandy, stripped and empty, surrounded by a fence. CVS still empty also across street Wednesday, Jan 23, 2013.
Edward Lea
HAEC M26 Wawa
Patricia Astore, from Egg Harbor City, helps herself to a slice of cake and a free cup of coffee as part of the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Wawa on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City Monday May 17, 2010. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
Gas station attendants Kevin O'Brien of Wildwood, (left) and Gary Seabridge of North Cape May, bundle up during the work day attending to cars at Wawa in Rio Grande. Wednessday Jan. 23, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
WAWA.29860.JPG
New WaWa superstore at the airport circle off Tilton Road, in Egg Harbor Township, Monday 4//26/99
VERNON OGRODNEK
doo wop tourism
Doo Wop Wawa on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood. George Miller hosts receptions at his Caribbean Motel on the weekends to welcome guests. He is a motel owner who believes it's important to market the Wildwoods' doo wop architecture. He recently won membership into the Historic Hotels of America group.Sunday, August ,29 , 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
EHT A7 Enterprise
EHT High School Girls Crew Team’s Cailyn Casto, 16, holds a support sign, as teammates (left/right) Stephanie Hauck, 17, Taylor McHugh, 16, Michelle Miller, 16, Lauren Baruffi, 15, and Mackenzie Logue, 15, all from EHT, scream and howl to by passers during the Egg Harbor Township High School Girls Crew Flower Sale held at the WaWa on the corner of English Creek and Ocean Heights Ave. in EHT Friday April 2, 2010. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
GASPRICE.30224.JPG
A gas price war has broken out between the Coastal Gas Station and the new WaWa full service store at Tech Center circle in Hamilton Township Tuesday, May 4, 1999. They're dropping prices (91 cents for regular).
EDWARD LEA
ghost wawa 7
This former Wawa, on English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenues, in Egg Harbor Township, was renovated and modified, inside and out, to house Primos Pizza. A sports mural takes up the whole end exterior wall. Even after Wawas close and new businesses move in their stand alone stores are easily distinguishable.Thursday, April, 16, 2009 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
lcmc j9 Wawa
(L to R) Helen Graham, Carol Porch, Ralph Porch, James Snyder, and John Thomson of the Rio Grande Fire Dept. compete in the hoagie building contest, as Hoagieman cheers them on at Hoagiefest, June 3, 2010. Their team completed 15 hoagies during the competition.
Kevin Marriner
Irene Evac
People wait in a long line for gas at the WaWa on Rt9 in Mamora in preparation of hurricane Irene . Thursday August 25 2011.(The Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile) .
Anthony Smedile
Iren Prep Cape
The Wawa on New Jersey Ave in Wildwood, was closed. Visitors and residents make preparation as Hurricane Irene approaches the Jersey Shore. Cape May County is under a mandatory evacuation for the approaching storm. Friday Aug. 26, 2011 (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
lcmc j9 Wawa
Wally Goose runs a piece of the quarter mile hoagie to the Community Foodbank truck at Hoagiefest, June 3, 2010
Kevin Marriner
new wawa
The WA Wa and other business on the corner of Ocean Heights ave. and Rt 9 in Somers Point are scheduled to be torn down for construction of a Super WAWA . Wednesday October 24, 2007. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Snow Cape
Dave Brooks, pumps gas at the Wawa on Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood during the storm. A post-Christmas snowstorm blankets parts of Cape May County. Heavy snow with blizzard conditions are expected into Monday afternoon. Sat. Dec. 26, 2010. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
snow sunday
Heavy snowfall can be seen at the Wawa off New Road and Ocean Heights, in Somers Point 6:00 AM Sunday, December 26, 2010
Vernon Ogrodnek
TOUCHSCREEN
Bill Artosky of Trooper, Pa. tries out the new touch screen inside the deli in Wawa in Egg Harbor Township. 08/16/01 (acp photo/Mary Godleski)
MARY GODLESKI
VLD-WAWA.jpg
Wawa Chief Operating Officer David Johnstone welcomes customers at the new Wawa store on South Main Road in Vineland, Friday Oct. 10, 2008. This Wawa replaces the one across the street which opened forty years ago as the company's second store.
Michael Ein
acbp jy14 Wawa 40th
Wawa mascot Wally dances with Wawa employees and customers during the 25th anniversary of Wawa on 9th Street in Brigantine, where the company recognized loyalty of customers, associates, and community members. Photo by Stefanie Campolo
Stefanie Campolo
WAWA tract.jpg
Extrerior view of the Union House, Monday April 5, 2010, on the Wawa tract in Millville. The historic house, built in 1709, is owned by the Wood family. Plans exist to develop the adjacent pristine woodland.
Michael Ein
wawa coffee
Dorothy Madamba of EHT works at the coffee station inside the WaWa on Rt. 9 and Ocean Heights Avenue in Somers Point. Monday September 13 2010 The WaWa corperation is redesigning it's store coffee stations from carafe to thermos dispensers. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Cumbo enterprise
Ironworkers Mike Porter, left, and Steve Price attach end pieces to the Gas station roof structure, Tuesday April 15, 2008, at the Super Wawa construction site on South Main Road at Landis Avenue in Vineland. They work for Eagle Erectors based in Bear, Delaware.
Michael Ein
Wawa employees from left: Kathy Mitchell of Wildwood, Barbara Bryan of Cape May Court House, and Maria Mercado of Wildwood, take part in the celebration. Wawa held a celebration honoring its long term employees at the Doo Wop themed store on Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Friday May 11, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
TOOEARLY.63500.JPG
With the sun just begining to rise, Alisa Cooper, running for Atlantic County Clerk, State Sen. William Gormley, R-Atlantic, running mate Paul DÕAmato, Assembly candidate, and Egg Harbor Township Deputy Mayor Frank Sutton, greet early risers at the WaWa Food Marker, at the airport circle in Egg Harbor Township, beginning at 5:00 AM, Wednesday 7/25/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Wawa employees celebrate at the store on Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Wawa held a celebration honoring its long term employees at the Doo Wop themed store on Rio Grande Ave in Wildwood. Friday May 11, 2012. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
WAWA.3
One of the gas pump islands of the new SuperWawa on Route 9 in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Twp. 11/2/2000
BILL GROSS
Cumberland Snow
The Wawa at Landis and Main Ave. is open and doing a brisk business. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
EHC Wawa
Construction continues on a new Wawa at Philadelphia Avenue and the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
EHC Wawa
Construction continues on a new Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 30 in Egg Harbor City March 21, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
EHC Wawa
Like most modern Wawas, the new location will include a gas station.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
EHC Wawa
Construction continues on a new Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 30 in Egg Harbor City March 21, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
EHC Wawa
Construction continues on a new Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 30 in Egg Harbor City March 21, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
EHC Wawa
Construction continues on a new Wawa at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 30 in Egg Harbor City March 21, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
20211101-AMX-BIZ-HOW-WAWA-PLANS-MAKE-CONVENIENCE-1-PHI.jpg
Wawa Public Relations Coordinator Alyson Mucha demonstrates the self-checkout at a new store on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
20211101-AMX-BIZ-HOW-WAWA-PLANS-MAKE-CONVENIENCE-2-PHI.jpg
Wawa mascot Wally Goose serves coffee to Jim Pilla, left, on opening day of its first drive-thru store in Westampton, Burlington County, in December.
JESSICA GRIFFIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
20211101-AMX-BIZ-HOW-WAWA-PLANS-MAKE-CONVENIENCE-3-PHI.jpg
General Manager Matthew Murphy demonstrates the new pickup area, where bagged orders are placed for customers to pick up after ordering on the app, at a new Wawa on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.
JESSICA GRIFFIN, Philadelphia Inquirer
helpwanted_wawa2
A Wawa at Shore Road and Maryland Avenue in Somers Point was closed Wednesday. A sign taped to the door said the temporary closure was "due to limited staffing." The sign said the store will be closed until further notice.
Mark Melhorn / Staff Writer
helpwanted_wawa1
A Wawa at Shore Road and Maryland Avenue in Somers Point was closed Wednesday. A sign taped to the door said the temporary closure was “due to limited staffing.”
Mark Melhorn / Staff Writer
Heat-9373.jpg
David Duke of Beesleys Point does his best to stay cool at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9374.jpg
David Duke of Beesleys Point does his best to stay cool at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9371.jpg
Timothy Marcus of Upper Township said he's keeping cool by drinking a lot of water while working outside at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9366.jpg
Kyle Garretson of Upper Township does his best to stay cool while working at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9372.jpg
Timothy Marcus of Upper Township said he's keeping cool by drinking a lot of water while working outside at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
Heat-9368.jpg
Kyle Garretson of Upper Township does his best to stay cool while working at Wawa in Marmora on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Jodee Clifford/For The Press)
Jodee Clifford
BIZ-WAWA-DATABREACH-PH
Mount Laurel's Zoning Board has approved a hotly debated Wawa on Route 38. The one shown above is from a different location.
TOM GRALISH / Philadelphia Inquirer
wawa
The Wawa at New Road near Revere Ave., in Northfield.
Vernon Ogrodnek
Galloway Township police at Route 9 Wawa
Galloway Township police officers, including a K-9 unit, blocked off Route 9 early Thursday evening amid a standoff outside the Wawa on Route 9.
Vincent Jackson / Staff Writer
