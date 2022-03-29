 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vineland landmark to reopen under new ownership

Serene Custard and Mini-Golf,

Serene Custard and Mini-Golf

 Nicholas Huba

VINELAND — A city landmark for food and fun is transitioning to new ownership.

Robert Scarpa, a native of the city, will take over as owner of Serene Custard and Mini-Golf, a Vineland spring and summer tradition since 1959, when the establishment reopens for the season on April 1, according to a release on Tuesday. 

The custard stand, located at 2336 N. West Blvd., had been under the ownership of Ed and Linda Rone since 1984.

The miniature-golf course was added to the property in the mid-1990s. The golf course will reopen on May 1 after some upgrades.

Future plans are to add on-site party packages as well as more recreational activities on the property later this summer, Scarpa said.

"We look forward to continuing the tradition and reputation that Serene has offered for the past 63 years,” Scarpa said. "My son Vincent will be the fourth generation of Scarpas to make memories here at Serene. I have such fond memories of coming here as a child with my mother, father and siblings."

Related to this story

