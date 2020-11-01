Two boat slips and three floors of new furniture are included with this remodeled Ventnor home

What could be a better buy for a dedicated boater or jet-ski enthusiast than a home with a dock directly on the Intracoastal Waterway that’s approximately midway between access points to the open sea in either direction? Well, how about one featuring an extended dock with two boat slips, large double decks overlooking the water, and perhaps best of all (even if you’re not into boating or aquatic activities) that’s 100 percent ready for occupancy!

The four-bedroom, two-and-half bath, totally renovated residence at 5103 Winchester Ave. in Ventnor now being listed at $839,000 is “turnkey” in every sense of the word. Not only is it equipped with brand-new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and fixtures, but with newly purchased furnishings as well, from the beds and the couches to the chairs and tables (not to mention the TVs in the living room and bedrooms). And they’re all part of the package

“It’s in totally move-in condition,” says current owner Lou Guadagnino.“ And that includes everything—not just the furniture, but linens, towels, silverware, even beach chairs, beach towels and a grille.”