Two boat slips and three floors of new furniture are included with this remodeled Ventnor home

What could be a better buy for a dedicated boater or jet-ski enthusiast than a home with a dock directly on the Intracoastal Waterway that’s approximately midway between access points to the open sea in either direction? Well, how about one featuring an extended dock with two boat slips, large double decks overlooking the water, and perhaps best of all (even if you’re not into boating or aquatic activities) that’s 100 percent ready for occupancy!
The four-bedroom, two-and-half bath, totally renovated residence at 5103 Winchester Ave. in Ventnor now being listed at $839,000 is “turnkey” in every sense of the word. Not only is it equipped with brand-new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and fixtures, but with newly purchased furnishings as well, from the beds and the couches to the chairs and tables (not to mention the TVs in the living room and bedrooms). And they’re all part of the package
“It’s in totally move-in condition,” says current owner Lou Guadagnino.“ And that includes everything—not just the furniture, but linens, towels, silverware, even beach chairs, beach towels and a grille.”
In addition, Guadagnino says, this three-story residence has been thoroughly upgraded from top to bottom. Along with replacing the roof and installing new high-quality Cedar Impressions vinyl siding, he’s made such improvements as resurfacing both the upper and lower decks with Trex, which never needs to be replaced; adding picture windows that provide gorgeous sunset views of the bay in both the living room and a second-floor bedroom; installing custom wood cabinetry, quartz countertops and a wine rack in the kitchen, and adding an accented tile wall in the living room that features a beautiful electric fireplace. The bathrooms have been elegantly remodeled as well, with glass sliding doors and marble tiles.
Other amenities include recessed lighting fixtures throughout the residence, central multi-zoned air conditioning with ceiling fans in each bedroom, upgraded vinyl flooring, Andersen Windows, a walk-in closet on the third floor, an exterior storage shed, and a sitting room with a cathedral ceiling adjoining one of the master bedrooms. There’s also a partially covered driveway that’s big enough to accommodate two cars as well as additional on-street parking.
Beside the advantages of the home’s waterfront location, which Guadagnino says make it “a good spot for fishing and especially crabbing, and excellent for water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding,” there’s also its proximity to the Ventnor beach and boardwalk, which are just a three-block walk from the house, and to a number of trendy eateries, shops and boutiques that are all within walking distance as well. And that’s not to mention the fact that it’s just a few minutes’ drive or jitney ride (or a somewhat longer stroll on the boardwalk) to the casinos and attractions of Atlantic City.
Taken together, all of these enticements make this an ideal home for a family to either live in year around or to use as a summer residence – or alternately, as a lucrative rental investment property, he points out.
Guadagnino also makes a point of the fact that during the entire time he has owned the house, it has never had any flooding damage from storms —and that includes the high-water-mark event of the past decade, Superstorm Sandy.
To get a first-hand look at this impressive house, you can either take part in the open house being held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or arrange for a private showing by contacting BHHS Fox and Roach listing agents Todd Gordon at (609) 553-5098 or at todd.ACrealtor@gmail.com or Allard (Art) Willems at (609) 481-9500 or at allardwillems@yahoo.com.
And remember— with this particular home, everything you’ll see is what you’ll get!
