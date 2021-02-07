Top-grade materials, amenities and building techniques are what make this Longport home a cut above the rest

If you’re contemplating buying a house — especially one in an upscale beach community like Longport — how can you go about determining whether a particular property offers the best value for your money when the criteria involved aren’t always obvious?

Well, in the case of the three-story, five-year-old house now for sale at 3217 Ventnor Avenue with an asking price of $1,650,000, it might help to know that the contractor who designed it and supervised its construction, Joseph Hirsch, went to considerable pains and spared no expense to make sure it was built to the highest possible standards. That’s because it was the home where he and his wife Amy had originally intended to spend their retirement (and would have but for a recent change in plans).

As a result, there are certain distinct advantages this three-story, five-bedroom (or possibly six-or seven-bedroom), four-and-a-half bath, double-decked resort residence enjoys that you won’t find in many other seemingly comparable Downbeach area homes — benefits that derive both from the exceptional quality of the materials and craftsmanship used in its construction and the unusual degree of ingenuity that went into its design.