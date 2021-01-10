This landmark office park combines affordability with location, viability, versatility and aesthetics

Location can mean everything when a doctor, dentist or other professional (an architect or CPA, for example) is just starting out in business, is downsizing or looking to make a move.
The six condominium-style office suites currently available for lease in Northfield’s unique, landmark Mainland Professional Office Park at 1750 Zion Rd. at $23 per square foot annually (the gross lease include taxes, utilities and maintenance costs, such as landscaping and snowplowing) are well worth taking a look at for your professional business. The suites are available in sizes from 804 sq. ft. to 1500 sq. ft., and in terms of their location and cost, as well as convenience for your clients or patients, visibility, viability and aesthetic appeal, you simply couldn’t ask for anything better.
“First of all, it’s very easy to find, being centrally located at the corner of Zion and New Road, as well as being only a block from the access to the Margate Bridge, so people can cross over from Absecon Island and be right there,” says the owner of the available units, Dr. George Groch, a retired internist. In fact, Groch himself practiced medicine there for his entire career from 1973 to 2005 after having originally overseen the design and building of the center, which was the first such centralized medical facility on the mainland as well as the largest one in the area for a number of years.
The idea for the center, he says, was actually one he got during a year-long medical residency in California back in the 1960s, when he observed how much more open and relaxing the environment of the facilities he visited there was than of those on the East Coast. He subsequently engaged an architectural firm specializing in designing medical buildings, which flew him around to tour a number of them in various parts of the country, until he finally settled on the concept of having three separate structures around an open-air courtyard, complete with a fountain and greenery, which would truly fit the “professional office park” designation. The result, notes listing agent Jill Leap of Balsley Losco Realty, is “a Zenlike experience for your customers or clients when they arrive.”
Apart from its environment, the complex is one that offers the utmost in convenience, with parking space for 130 cars and direct access from the parking lot to every suite on both the first and second levels, which makes them all handicapped accessible “Each office has its own separate entrance off the courtyard, with no lobby or elevator, which is especially important today given the pandemic,” Dr. Groch notes. In addition, each includes its own HVAC and at least one rest room of its own, with some offering separate facilities for visitors and staff, and one containing a total of three handicapped bathrooms.
But perhaps the biggest benefit of all, in terms or practicality is how willing Dr. Groch is to go out of his way to accommodate professional tenants by customizing the suites, which have all been refurbished in recent years, to meet their individual needs, sometimes even making structural modifications when indicated.
“For someone who is starting out a business or who needs to control costs, this is the type of place where you can do it,” adds Leap. “There are no unknowns, and its considered Class A office space.” The currently occupied suites, in fact, include an architect’s office, three physicians’ offices, a training school for licensed practical nurses and health aides, and the offices of a federal law-enforcement unit and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
To arrange for a tour of one or more of the office condos now available in this scrupulously designed and versatile complex, you can contact Leap at her cell phone number, (609) 335-8156, her office number, (609) 872-0044, or email her at jmleap4@gmail.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.