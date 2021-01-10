This landmark office park combines affordability with location, viability, versatility and aesthetics

Location can mean everything when a doctor, dentist or other professional (an architect or CPA, for example) is just starting out in business, is downsizing or looking to make a move.

The six condominium-style office suites currently available for lease in Northfield’s unique, landmark Mainland Professional Office Park at 1750 Zion Rd. at $23 per square foot annually (the gross lease include taxes, utilities and maintenance costs, such as landscaping and snowplowing) are well worth taking a look at for your professional business. The suites are available in sizes from 804 sq. ft. to 1500 sq. ft., and in terms of their location and cost, as well as convenience for your clients or patients, visibility, viability and aesthetic appeal, you simply couldn’t ask for anything better.

“First of all, it’s very easy to find, being centrally located at the corner of Zion and New Road, as well as being only a block from the access to the Margate Bridge, so people can cross over from Absecon Island and be right there,” says the owner of the available units, Dr. George Groch, a retired internist. In fact, Groch himself practiced medicine there for his entire career from 1973 to 2005 after having originally overseen the design and building of the center, which was the first such centralized medical facility on the mainland as well as the largest one in the area for a number of years.