Showboat to open go-kart raceway in May

ATLANTIC CITY — A local hotel is on track to get another non-gambling attraction.

Showboat Atlantic City plans to open the Raceway at Lucky Snake go-kart track in May.

The track will be indoors, electric and span over 40,000 square feet, according to a news release from Philadelphia-based Tower Investments, which owns Showboat.

Brandon Dixon, president of Tower Investments, said the track was an effort to bring new forms of entertainment to Atlantic City.

“We are committed to bringing non-gaming, family-friendly fun to Atlantic City,” Dixon said. “We continue to break the mold on what entertainment looks like in Atlantic City, and the recent addition of go-karts to our ever-expanding venue is yet another example of that commitment.”

Drivers on the raceway will get behind the wheel of electric go-karts custom made in Italy. They can choose to record their trip around the track with special helmets outfitted with 4k cameras, and can instantly post those videos to social media. The track's theme is “escaping Las Vegas.” Showboat will offer group packages that can be purchased for corporate gatherings, parties, religious ceremonies and other celebrations.

The raceway will be the latest addition to the array of non-gambling attractions Philadelphia developer and Tower Investments CEO Bart Blatstein has brought to Showboat. The Lucky Snake arcade and sports bar, opened in May 2021, and the overall Lucky Snake Entertainment Center will stretch over 130,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Showboat.

There will be different elevated vantage points across the entertainment center where people can play and eat while watching the races below.

The arrival of the raceway will complement a 103,000-square-foot, $100 million water park planned for a lot adjacent to Showboat, called the Island Waterpark. Blatstein said he would like to see the water park open by Memorial Day weekend 2023.

Races will not only be for recreation. The Raceway at Lucky Snake will host its own go-kart racing league, which racers can enter to win prizes to the Lucky Snake Arcade as well as hotel vacation packages. The raceway also will offer educational sessions, where licensed professionals will teach people in schools and summer camps on the mechanics of go-karts, according to the release.

