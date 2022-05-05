Ørsted, unions announce deal to build offshore wind farms

North America's Building Trades Unions and Ørsted on Thursday announced an agreement to build the company's U.S. offshore wind farms — including those planned for off Atlantic City — with an American union workforce.

The agreement is the first of its kind in the U.S. and promises to set the bar for working conditions and equity, inject hundreds of millions of dollars in middle-class wages into the American economy, create apprenticeship and career opportunities, and ensure projects will be built with the safest and best-trained workers, according to a news release.

“The signing of this unprecedented agreement is historic for America’s workers and our energy future," said NABTU President Sean McGarvey. "NABTU’s highly trained men and women professionals have the best craft skills in the world. This partnership will not only expand tens of thousands of career opportunities for them to flourish in the energy transition but also lift up even more people into the middle class."

Ørsted CEO David Hardy said the deal sets "the industry standard" for offshore wind farming.

"We’re going to build an American offshore wind energy industry with American workers, family-sustaining wages, and robust and equitable training programs to achieve this critical vision," Hardy said.

Industry reports project offshore wind will directly create about 80,000 jobs with 5.75 million-plus union work hours and tens of thousands more indirect jobs in manufacturing, maritime work, logistics and clean energy technology.

Ørsted has already committed $23 million to enhance or establish new programming that will prepare American workers for jobs in offshore wind, according to the release.

“The project labor agreement signed today is proof that labor and employers working together can create an equitable clean energy transition with opportunity for everyone," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said. "When we make good on our values — workers’ rights, gender and racial justice, economic equality, and safe and healthy workplaces — then we all win.”

Ørsted operates America’s first offshore wind farm, Block Island Wind Farm, in Rhode Island, and has the largest U.S. offshore wind energy portfolio. Ørsted has six offshore wind projects in development, including Ocean Wind, in partnership with PSEG, and Ocean Wind 2.

Ocean Wind is to be built off the state’s southern coastline and will provide 1,100 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 500,000 homes. It is one of three wind farms approved thus far by New Jersey regulators, with many more to come.

Last month, Ørsted signed an agreement with New Jersey officials to use a state-financed manufacturing port to build the components of the state’s first offshore wind farm.

