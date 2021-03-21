Rather than simply touring this unique Tudor home with a fireside veranda and pool, now you can buy it

When a home is included in Margate’s Annual Jewish Family Service House Tour, the proceeds from which help provide Atlantic County seniors with needed services, you would be justified in assuming that it is considered to be among the most luxurious and exceptional abodes in the Downbeach area of Absecon Island.

It’s therefore worth noting that the custom-built Tudor-style residence at 437 N. Rumson Ave. in the city’s Sunset Canal district, which is now on the market for an asking price of $2,575,000, has actually been selected for that tour twice in the past decade — a fact that should be of particular interest to anyone looking to purchase a singular seashore resort property.

The feature that one of the present owners of this house believes largely accounts for its having merited that distinction is the elegantly elevated veranda, a stone-inlaid, extra-long, covered terrace that overlooks a pavered patio containing a full-size in-ground heated pool and hot tub, and which is set apart from them by an ornamental iron railing and Greek-style Doric columns. What gives this veranda its especially unique character, however, is its prominent brick hearth—actually, the lower exterior half of the chimney—complete with a built-in wood-burning fireplace that encompasses a sizeable section of the adjoining wall.