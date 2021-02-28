Now you can have a country estate extraordinaire and the benefits of a popular seaside locale to boot

If someone were to show you photos of the magnificent property now for sale at 20 S. Dudley Ave. in Ventnor but not tell you its location, it’s unlikely you would guess that it is actually just a block from the beach and boardwalk in the midst of a high-density seaside resort.

This unique 5,147-square-foot, two-story contemporary home, designed by noted local architect Clement Wasleski Jr. in a style reminiscent of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright, with its country-estate-type setting, would be a residential jewel in just about any community. But the fact that it also serves as a luxury beach house that’s within casual walking distance of so many of the recreational benefits of Ventnor, Margate and Longport and in close proximity to the attractions of Atlantic City makes it a one-of-a-kind find indeed.

The icing on this brick, wood and cedar-crafted cake is its being situated in the community’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood on the grounds of what was once the Wanamaker family (of department-store fame) estate. That distinction is what accounts for the property’s sweeping lawns and majestic mature shade trees and garden that are home to a wide variety of birds, as well as its substantial size (125 x 125) in a town where lots generally tend to be close together and land is at a premium.