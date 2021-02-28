Now you can have a country estate extraordinaire and the benefits of a popular seaside locale to boot

If someone were to show you photos of the magnificent property now for sale at 20 S. Dudley Ave. in Ventnor but not tell you its location, it’s unlikely you would guess that it is actually just a block from the beach and boardwalk in the midst of a high-density seaside resort.
This unique 5,147-square-foot, two-story contemporary home, designed by noted local architect Clement Wasleski Jr. in a style reminiscent of the legendary Frank Lloyd Wright, with its country-estate-type setting, would be a residential jewel in just about any community. But the fact that it also serves as a luxury beach house that’s within casual walking distance of so many of the recreational benefits of Ventnor, Margate and Longport and in close proximity to the attractions of Atlantic City makes it a one-of-a-kind find indeed.
The icing on this brick, wood and cedar-crafted cake is its being situated in the community’s historic St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood on the grounds of what was once the Wanamaker family (of department-store fame) estate. That distinction is what accounts for the property’s sweeping lawns and majestic mature shade trees and garden that are home to a wide variety of birds, as well as its substantial size (125 x 125) in a town where lots generally tend to be close together and land is at a premium.
“The house has a magic quality to it,” says longtime owner Teresa Katz, a jewelry designer who is especially conscious of the way surfaces reflect light. “It’s really very, very unique. When visitors come, they’re in awe of the lighting and spaciousness and flow”—qualities that both she and her partner, Rusty Silverman, say they have found to be a source of continual enchantment as well.
One part of the house where that luminescent aura is particularly accentuated is its expansive eat-in kitchen, which is flooded in natural light from a wall of windows that looks out on the back yard, patio and garden—the sitting area in front of them being the couple’s “favorite niche” for both having morning coffee and enjoying the “magical reflections” those windows provide in the evening. In addition, Katz, a gourmet cook who spends much of her time in the kitchen, describes how the effect of that ‘inside/out’ design makes her feel like she’s outdoors whenever she’s practicing her culinary skills—something she’ll definitely miss when she leaves, but hopes whoever buys the house will enjoy as much as she has.
The kitchen, incidentally, boasts another distinction, having been custom crafted by Snaidero, which, according to its website, provides the American market with “the finest in Italian modern luxury kitchen designs,” in addition to being equipped with high-end stainless steel Miele appliances, high-gloss lacquer cabinets, ceramic-tiled flooring and Hawaiian Green granite countertops.
Equally sublime is the adjoining great room (the sheer size of which justifies that characterization), the most prominent feature of which is a magnificent stone hearth that encompasses an entire wall, enclosing a gas-log fireplace that was originally a wood-burning one (and could be reconverted to the latter type again should a new owner prefer,), and also includes an elevated sitting area. Rounding out the first floor are a majestic foyer, a gracious formal dining room and a master bedroom suite that offers direct access to the decks and garden, as well as an infrared sauna, with a bathroom containing a shower and whirlpool tub, walk-in closets and a separate dressing room.
Upstairs is yet another master suite with a steam sauna, along with a balcony overlooking the patio and garden, two other bedrooms, a cedar closet and a large and very inviting office/library/study that’s ideal for anyone with a home-based business. There’s also a two-car attached garage with an automatic door opener and ample room for additional vehicles to park in the driveway, and plenty of room on the property to install an in-ground pool.
Another major advantage of the home, Silverman points out, is that it’s located on the highest point on Absecon Island, and since 1975 when it was originally built, has never flooded, even during Superstorm Sandy, despite being a short block from the ocean and a block and a half from the Intracoastal Waterway Inside Thorofare. That proximity to the beach and boardwalk, he adds, is one that the couple has taken advantage of on a daily basis, at all times of the year.
The St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood is also one Katz describes as “a great ungated private community” and a safe one as well. “This is a perfect all-year-round family home that would be a terrific place to raise kids,” she says. “In addition, where else on the island could you watch a family of night herons hatch chicks and see them develop into mature birds atop a tree in the side yard?”
To arrange for a private tour of this extraordinarily exquisite year-round Ventnor vacation home, which has an asking price of $2,000,000, you can contact either listing agents Paula A. Hartman at (609) 271-7337 or Todd B. Gordon at (609) 553-5098, or reach either of them at (609) 487-7234, the office number for BHHS Fox and Roach in Margate.
