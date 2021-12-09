Lee Enterprises Board of Directors unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Alden

Lee Enterprises, the owners of The Press of Atlantic City, announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited, nonbinding bid received from hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

Alden, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, had proposed buying the Davenport, Iowa local newspaper chain for $141 million in November.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck in a statement Thursday. “We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company and are focused on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, detailed earlier this year. We have demonstrated accelerating momentum across our platforms as we execute our plan.”

Alden has made a series of acquisitions in recent years, including this year's purchase of Tribune Publishing, which includes the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News. developing a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs as it takes ownership. The hedge fund owns 6% of Lee's stock and proposed to buy the rest for $24 a share.