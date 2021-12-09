Lee Enterprises Board of Directors unanimously rejects unsolicited proposal from Alden

Lee Enterprises, the owners of The Press of Atlantic City, announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited, nonbinding bid received from hedge fund Alden Global Capital.
Alden, one of the country's largest newspaper owners with a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs, had proposed buying the Davenport, Iowa local newspaper chain for $141 million in November.
“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck in a statement Thursday. “We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company and are focused on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, detailed earlier this year. We have demonstrated accelerating momentum across our platforms as we execute our plan.”
Alden has made a series of acquisitions in recent years, including this year's purchase of Tribune Publishing, which includes the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News. developing a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs as it takes ownership. The hedge fund owns 6% of Lee's stock and proposed to buy the rest for $24 a share.
That prompted Lee to adopt a “poison-pill” plan that would guard against a hostile takeover. The plan allows shareholders to buy shares of Lee at a 50% discount should Alden gain control of more than 10% of Lee's stock. Lee also warded off a bid by Alden to place three representatives up for election to Lee's Board of Directors.
“The core of Lee’s strength and competitive advantage is steadfast commitment to high-quality local news that is deeply valued in the communities we serve," Junck said. "With a nimble, digital-first mindset, we are leveraging our brands and attractive market position, solid balance sheet, established digital infrastructure and digital marketing expertise, and talented team to drive recurring revenue growth and strong cash flow performance. Our digital transformation is well underway with strong momentum, as shown in our 4th quarter fiscal 2021 results reported today.”
Lee's announcement coincided with the Iowa chain's release of strong growth in its 4th quarter. Total operating revenue grew for the second straight quarter, totaling $193.9 million, driven by 71% growth in the company's full service digital marketing agency, Amplified.
Kevin Mowbray, Lee's president and chief executive officer, said the company also achieved 28% growth in digital-only subscriptions, and an overall increase of 37% in digital revenue in the 4th quarter. Digital revenues now represent 34% of the company's total operating revenue.
“Our strong 4th quarter and full year results clearly demonstrate the significant progress we have made since we launched our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy in early 2021, positioning us with strong momentum in our digital transformation as we enter 2022,” Mowbray said
Lee owns the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Buffalo News and dozens of other newspapers including nearly every daily newspaper in Nebraska.
The newspaper business has been consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition and shrinking revenues, and financial firms such as Alden have taken an increasingly prominent role as owners. Newsroom jobs dropped by nearly a half from 2004 to 2018, according to Pew Research, and the pandemic has exacerbated those stresses. About one-fourth of the country’s newspapers have closed in the past 15 years, according to research from the University of North Carolina.
The Lee company significantly expanded in 2020 when it bought billionaire Warren Buffett's newspaper chain from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
At the time, Buffett said, “We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges."
