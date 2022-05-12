 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Galloway's Mickey & Minnie's Inn sold, closing temporarily

  • 0
Mickie and Minnies

Mickey & Minnie's Inn in Galloway Township is closing for renovations next week.

 Sean M. Fitzgerald, for The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mickey & Minnie’s Inn, a German restaurant off the White Horse Pike, is closing next Friday, but not forever.

The restaurant was purchased last month by Bridget Den Boer.

Interior renovations are planned and should take a few months, and Den Boer expects to reopen the restaurant in September.

“I just wanted to update the interior a bit,” she said Thursday.

The restaurant is known for its German cuisine and family-friendly atmosphere.

German food fans shouldn’t worry, Den Boer said, because the menu won’t change under new ownership.

Den Boer was looking to expand her business endeavors and purchase a restaurant. Seeing Mickey & Minnie’s listed online drew in her and her father, and she fell in love with the building’s atmosphere, she said.

“My dad and I came in and were very interested in it, and then it was pretty much all of our ducks in a row,” said Den Boer, who also owns the Starcade in the Hamilton Mall.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News