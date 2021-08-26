Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminals to offer car rentals

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Passengers on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will soon be able to rent cars upon arriving at their destinations.

Avis and Budget rental offices will open at both ferry terminals, in Lower Township and Lewes, Delaware, beginning Monday, the ferry announced Thursday.

“We’re excited to be able to offer more Avis and Budget cars for rent at ferry terminals in New Jersey and Delaware,” Regina K. Zappone, local market district manager of Philadelphia and the tri-state area at Avis Budget Group, said in a news release. “Expansion at these key locations allows Avis Budget Group to help travelers explore new destinations and their own communities.”

“With the presence of Avis Budget, our foot passengers now have another transportation option to use to explore the resort communities on both sides of the Delaware Bay,” said Jen Shivers, assistant director of ferry operations, noting that shuttle bus service on both sides has fixed destinations.

At the Cape May terminal, the rental service will be located on the left as you proceed through the main terminal entrance. At the Lewes location, the rental service counter will be located adjacent to the terminal sliding doors from the parking lot.