Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announce car rentals at each location

Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced Thursday car rental locations at each terminal.
In a partnership with Avis Budget Group, rental cars will serve both ferry customers and the neighboring communities. The rental offices will be open beginning Monday.
“We’re excited to be able to offer more Avis and Budget cars for rent at Ferry Terminals in New Jersey and Delaware. Expansion at these key locations allows Avis Budget Group to help travelers explore new destinations and their own communities,” said Regina K. Zappone, Local Market District Manager of Philadelphia and the Tri-State Area at Avis Budget Group, Inc, in a news release.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry takes customers across Delaware Bay between Cape May and Lewes, Delaware.
“With the presence of Avis Budget, our foot passengers now have another transportation option to use to explore the resort communities on both sides of the Delaware Bay,” said Jen Shivers, Assistant Director of Ferry Operations, noting that shuttle bus service on both sides have fixed destinations. “We also believe it’s a positive for locals who are looking to rent a vehicle.”
At the Cape May terminal, the rental service will be located on the left as you proceed through the main terminal entrance. At the Lewes location, the rental service counter will be located adjacent to the terminal sliding doors from the parking lot.
Reservations can be made by calling the toll-free number 1-88-352-7900, at avis.com and budget.com, or by calling the terminal phone numbers: For Avis, call 609-305-6867 (Cape May) and 302-313-9464 (Lewes); for Budget, call 609-305-6913 (Cape May) and 302-313-9724 (Lewes).
Cape May is open seasonally (May 1 to Sept. 30) at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends. The Lewes location will be open year-round (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.