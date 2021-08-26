Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announce car rentals at each location

Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials announced Thursday car rental locations at each terminal.

In a partnership with Avis Budget Group, rental cars will serve both ferry customers and the neighboring communities. The rental offices will be open beginning Monday.

“We’re excited to be able to offer more Avis and Budget cars for rent at Ferry Terminals in New Jersey and Delaware. Expansion at these key locations allows Avis Budget Group to help travelers explore new destinations and their own communities,” said Regina K. Zappone, Local Market District Manager of Philadelphia and the Tri-State Area at Avis Budget Group, Inc, in a news release.

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry takes customers across Delaware Bay between Cape May and Lewes, Delaware.

“With the presence of Avis Budget, our foot passengers now have another transportation option to use to explore the resort communities on both sides of the Delaware Bay,” said Jen Shivers, Assistant Director of Ferry Operations, noting that shuttle bus service on both sides have fixed destinations. “We also believe it’s a positive for locals who are looking to rent a vehicle.”