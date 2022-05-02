Bubbakoo's Burritos opens in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new Mexican food store has arrived in the township.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion chain, has opened a new location at 6801 Black Horse Pike, in the Walmart shopping plaza, according to a news release issued Monday.

The Egg Harbor Township location joins 71 other locations the company has across 10 states.

Paul Altero and Bill Hart founded Bubbakoo's Burritos in 2008. Industry veterans who had worked together previously, the pair put an emphasis on customization, fresh ingredients and customer service, according to the release.

“This is an exciting week for us, with Cinco de Mayo and the opening of our newest location in Atlantic County,” Hart said.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, which has its flagship store in Point Pleasant, Ocean County, says it is dedicated to helping the community. The company launched a Read it to Eat it program in 2019, working with schools to promote reading among local students. The initiative now works with more than 500 teachers and 120,000 students. The company said it also works to help fundraise for local community organizations and donated a share of its sales March 29 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The expansion in Atlantic County is a sign of more planned growth. The release said there are more than 100 store locations “in the pipeline,” and the company anticipates opening several more stores before the end of the first half of 2022.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

