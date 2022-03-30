Atlantic City Electric hosts virtual summit for energy assistance

MAYS LANDING — An informational summit was hosted by Atlantic City Electric on Tuesday about what can be done to help residents in need of energy assistance.

The virtual event gave organizations, nonprofits and other community partners the chance to hear directly from state leaders, industry leaders and energy assistance experts about helping energy customers facing hardships with their bills.

The number of Atlantic City Electric customer who are behind on their bills is 1,136 fewer than it was a year ago, but 100,651 customers were still behind on their energy bills in February, according to the utility.

Of those customers, only 18,037 have set payment arrangements.

"I urge anyone who is behind on their utility bills to contact their utility company as soon as possible to set up a payment plan and to enroll in one of the state’s many assistance programs,” New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph L. Fiordaliso said in a news release Tuesday. “To help the many residents who face economic hardship brought on by the pandemic, the Board expanded our program eligibility requirements to meet their need. It is critical for everyone who is struggling to pay their bills to reach out for the help that is available.”

In 2021, Atlantic City Electric provided 41,578 customers with $33.1 million to pay energy bills with no required repayment, according to the company.

“We know that many of our customers are facing challenges, and we are working hard to keep every customer connected,” said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric region president.

Mokoid said there are "millions of dollars in energy assistance available," which is why the company is working on partnering with the community to connect customers with energy assistance.

For more information on assistance and resources from Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com/energyassistance.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.