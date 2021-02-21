At 120 years old, this completely restored Chelsea home comes with vintage contents and an aura of contentment

If the kind of environment you hope to find in a new home isn’t really “new,” but rather one that recaptures the most nostalgic aspects of decades past and the happiest times of your childhood at the seashore, the fully reconditioned 120-year-old three-story, seven-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home at 31 S. Delancy Place in the heart of Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood should be on your must-see list.
“When we moved here we found family in our neighbors and a beach house haven for our kids, cousins and our friends. It was the place people never wanted to leave. When you walk inside, your stress melts away,” says Lauren Marion of the residence she has owned for 16 years. “It has been our escape, and it’s a house that’s been well-loved.”
Accentuating the home’s vintage charm are features like an old-fashioned stone-hearth fireplace (albeit with contemporary gas logs that serves as an excellent heat source on cold days), and an elevated, awning-covered front porch that, according to the owner, helps promote sociability especially in the age of Covid, allowing friends to enjoy meals together outside while socially distant. “During the summer months, the neighbors of Delancy Place socialize through the breezeways of their porches, as you can imagine people have done for years,” she notes.
And that’s not to mention the reclaimed wide-planked oak floor in the kitchen, with a vintage black and white enamel island to match the countertops and a great pass-through to the dining room that can serve as a breakfast bar, woodwork that’s been restored to look exactly like the original, and restored original pocket doors in the dining room.
The second floor has four roomy bedrooms, with two more bedrooms on the floor above it that might be found in an old-fashioned bed and breakfast, complete with vaulted ceilings, and a bathroom—which was originally a cedar closet—that has retained its beautiful cedar walls and houses a blissful soaking tub.
While such features might evoke a sense of pleasant nostalgia, all the practical aspects of everyday living in this antique abode — the plumbing, electric and heating systems--have all been completely replaced, making it completely turnkey, livable, and ready to be enjoyed by new owners without their having to do a single thing.
In what Marion describes as “this boho-chic cottagey beach house,” there are also some vintage farmhouse treasures, as well as an air-hockey table in the finished basement, a gaggle of excellent bicycles of all sizes, two kayaks and some great surfboards, all of which are included in the $729,000 asking price—considerably less than homes only a block and a half from the beach with fewer bedrooms and amenities are selling for in nearby Ventnor and Margate.
Among the other enticing attributes of this multi-faceted, sun-filled residence is the wood-paneled basement, which comes with a laundry/utility room and an extra bedroom and bath that could be used for a mother-in-law suite (or perhaps even as an Airbnb, as it has its own outside access), as well as a great additional place to entertain, complete with its own wet bar.
Then there’s the detached garage, which a new owner may wish to use for purposes other than parking, since the driveway is large enough to accommodate three vehicles, as well as serving as an informal basketball court.
The property also comes with a fenced-in, private back yard where there is a firepit and a new outdoor shower, and which, if you’re an animal lover, is a great place to allow your dog to spend some “safe” time outdoors. There’s a front yard as well, with a fig tree dating back to 1899 and award-winning hydrangea bushes planted by the previous owners.
Additional amenities include multi-zoned central air conditioning, ample storage space, including a lot of closets, and great built-in benches that have their own nooks and crannies where items can be stored.
To arrange for a tour of this nostalgia lover’s dream house, you can contact listing agent Paula Hartman at (609)-271-7337, or at the office of BHHS Fox and Roach at (609) 487-7234, or email her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
