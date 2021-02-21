At 120 years old, this completely restored Chelsea home comes with vintage contents and an aura of contentment

If the kind of environment you hope to find in a new home isn’t really “new,” but rather one that recaptures the most nostalgic aspects of decades past and the happiest times of your childhood at the seashore, the fully reconditioned 120-year-old three-story, seven-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home at 31 S. Delancy Place in the heart of Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood should be on your must-see list.

“When we moved here we found family in our neighbors and a beach house haven for our kids, cousins and our friends. It was the place people never wanted to leave. When you walk inside, your stress melts away,” says Lauren Marion of the residence she has owned for 16 years. “It has been our escape, and it’s a house that’s been well-loved.”

Accentuating the home’s vintage charm are features like an old-fashioned stone-hearth fireplace (albeit with contemporary gas logs that serves as an excellent heat source on cold days), and an elevated, awning-covered front porch that, according to the owner, helps promote sociability especially in the age of Covid, allowing friends to enjoy meals together outside while socially distant. “During the summer months, the neighbors of Delancy Place socialize through the breezeways of their porches, as you can imagine people have done for years,” she notes.