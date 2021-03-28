As either a summer or year-round home, this Margate ranch could be the ideal setup for a growing family or retired couple

Then there’s what the co-owner describes as the home’s “deceptively roomy” interior. “It’s an easy house to live in and maintain,” she says, “a bright, happy, really comfortable beach house” with a beautifully tiled living and dining area that’s bathed in sunlight and an open floor plan that’s a lot more spacious than one might think on viewing it from the outside. The bedrooms are quite spacious as well, she adds, allowing for a number of guests to stay overnight.

Having four bedrooms, including one right off the kitchen (which she used as a playroom) and two full baths also makes this abode equally suitable for either a young, growing family or a retired couple (for whom the one-story floor plan might be especially convenient) or for that matter, for someone who works remotely and could use one of those bedrooms as a home office.

The expansive eat-in kitchen, which features a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area, is well equipped with a full complement of stainless steel appliances (including a microwave and self-cleaning oven), elegant granite countertops and cherrywood cabinets, in addition to being endowed with plenty of natural light streaming from another wide window.