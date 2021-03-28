As either a summer or year-round home, this Margate ranch could be the ideal setup for a growing family or retired couple

For a prospective buyer who would like nothing more than a ready-made, convenient and comfortable setup in the Downbeach section of Absecon Island at a relatively affordable price, the four-bedroom, two-bath ranch being offered at 219 N. Hanover Ave. in Margate for $649,000 (recently reduced by $30,000) might just be the ideal summer place — or, for that matter, year-round residence.
For one thing, it’s ideally situated within easy walking distance of all kinds of recreational facilities, stores and eateries, as well as being just three blocks from the bay and a mere 10-minute saunter from the beach—close enough for one of the current owners, who used it as a vacation home, to have regularly pushed her two children there in a double stroller when they were toddlers.
“I just loved that location, which is convenient to everything, “ she says. “I could walk to Casel’s Marketplace and to the municipal tennis courts in Jerome Avenue Park just a block away, where’s there’s also a walking trail.” In addition, she notes, the Jewish Community Center, on the other side of the park, offers a variety of fitness facilities and activities, including aquatics classes at its swimming pool, basketball and racquetball courts and indoor cycling, for both families and individuals who wish to join, and both the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School and the Margate City Dog Park are also only a short walk from the house.
Then there’s what the co-owner describes as the home’s “deceptively roomy” interior. “It’s an easy house to live in and maintain,” she says, “a bright, happy, really comfortable beach house” with a beautifully tiled living and dining area that’s bathed in sunlight and an open floor plan that’s a lot more spacious than one might think on viewing it from the outside. The bedrooms are quite spacious as well, she adds, allowing for a number of guests to stay overnight.
Having four bedrooms, including one right off the kitchen (which she used as a playroom) and two full baths also makes this abode equally suitable for either a young, growing family or a retired couple (for whom the one-story floor plan might be especially convenient) or for that matter, for someone who works remotely and could use one of those bedrooms as a home office.
The expansive eat-in kitchen, which features a breakfast bar that overlooks the living area, is well equipped with a full complement of stainless steel appliances (including a microwave and self-cleaning oven), elegant granite countertops and cherrywood cabinets, in addition to being endowed with plenty of natural light streaming from another wide window.
The outside of the house is equally charming and practical, with attractive, scrupulously landscaped front and side yards that are quite easy to care for, and an inviting, old-fashioned front porch that offers a spectacular view of the city’s 4th of July fireworks display. Another exterior feature that can be quite useful to a prospective buyer with one or more dogs is a fenced-in run that extends from the back of the house to the side.
Additional amenities that come with the house include central air and ceiling fans, a storage attic and outdoor shed, security and fire-alarm systems, blinds, curtains and drapes, and most of the current furnishings, should a buyer wish to keep them— an offer that makes this home in move-in condition. The current owners will also extend the new ones a $2,000 credit toward buying new carpeting for the bedrooms, which allows them to select whatever type they prefer, rather than having it replaced prior to the sale.
Oh, and one other thing. While this house may be all a prospective buyer currently requires or wants, the co-owner points out that it could be enlarged by adding another floor, and perhaps even a garage (which it doesn’t now have, although as she notes, there is plenty of on-street parking available, since the neighborhood is far enough removed from the beach so as not to attract summer visitors).
To arrange for a tour of this charming and surprisingly spacious Margate property, the person to contact is Paula A. Hartman of BHHS Fox and Roach at either (609) 271-7337, her cellphone number, her office number at (609) 487-7234, or by emailing her at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.
