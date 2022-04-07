American Airlines to start Atlantic City to Philadelphia airport service

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines will start selling tickets to destinations around the world through Atlantic City International Airport, where customers can check in, go through security, then be bused directly to their flights in Philadelphia.

American Airlines and its partner Landline announced the new service Thursday. The service starts June 3, and tickets can be booked starting Monday, the companies said.

American has no set pricing for the service, spokesperson Brian Metham said.

"Pricing is variable based on the itinerary a customer books," Metham said in an emailed response to questions Thursday. "Itineraries with Landline-operated service will be available for sale on aa.com or through Reservations beginning April 11, and will appear similar to itineraries that include service operated by American’s regional partners."

No one from Landline responded to emailed questions about pricing.

There will be three 35-person buses scheduled per day between ACY and Philadelphia International Airport.

American Airlines will use buses for hops to Philadelphia American Airlines is hitting the road. The airline announced a deal Thursday with a bus company that will drive passengers to and from Philadelphia and two airports that are less than 75 miles away. American says it will help connect more travelers to its international flights in Philadelphia. The bus service will start June 3 between Philadelphia International Airport and airports in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. They'll be operated by a company called Landline, which has a similar deal with United Airlines in Denver.

The new service is expected to be a boon to use of ACY as well as to the tourism market in Atlantic City and to residents of the area, South Jersey Transportation Authority board member James "Sonny" McCullough said.

The SJTA runs the airport.

"This is a big deal," McCullough said Thursday. "It's going to be a big deal for the casinos."

McCullough, who often flies to visit family in San Francisco, said the extra cost of the Landline service is not yet known, but "it's going to be cheaper than parking for days at Philadelphia International."

Long-term parking there is $16 to $44 per day, according to the airport website.

ACY customers as well as those at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania will be part of the service, the companies said.

JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a pla…

Metham said routes operated by Landline will be clearly labeled just like a regional carrier.

"As Allentown/Bethlehem and Atlantic City are our first cities to operate with Landline, I don’t have examples of other routes," Metham said.

Customers begin their trip at their local airport in ACY or Lehigh Valley, check in with American and clear security just as they would for a flight, but board a Landline vehicle instead of an aircraft. The companies are still awaiting regulatory approval for the security portion, according to the news release.

Upon arrival at Philadelphia International, customers will deboard airside, enter the terminal and proceed directly to their connecting flight, according to the release.

When they’re ready to return home, they’ll board a Landline vehicle in PHL and arrive at their local airport. American will transfer customers’ checked bags between Landline’s vehicles and American’s flight network.

Polistina bill to fund airport transport projects clears committee TRENTON — A bill to give the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority the ability to financ…

“Our partnership with Landline is one more way we’re making it easy for customers to connect to American’s premier trans-Atlantic gateway in Philadelphia,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning. “Customers can start and end their journey at their local airport, relax on a comfortable Landline vehicle, and leave the driving to someone else while they work or start their vacation early."

Members of American’s loyalty program will also earn miles and Loyalty Points when traveling on Landline-operated routes.

“For too long, travelers have been bothered by all of the ancillary parts of flying, including getting to and from the airport, parking, transporting their bags, and navigating security. We’re changing that,” Landline CEO and co-founder David Sunde said in the release.

Landline vehicles accommodate up to 35 customers and include complimentary Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment and power at every seat.

"People tell me all the time how easy it is to fly out of ACY," McCullough said. "Now it will be even easier."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.