$7M sale to bring new Wawa to main Egg Harbor City intersection

A new Wawa food market and gas station is coming to the main artery of Egg Harbor City.

The Kislak Company, Inc., announced in a news release Friday night the recent sale of a new Wawa under construction at 600 White Horse Pike — at the intersection of Philadelphia Avenue (Route 50) — for $6,967,033.

Chief operating officer Jason Pucci and senior vice president Justin Lupo represented the purchaser and longtime client, The Kamson Corporation based in Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, in the sale.

The seller was not disclosed, but that address was the site of a Gulf gas station, according to Google Maps.

The new Wawa will be located at a busy intersection in the city that includes Dunkin', AutoZone Auto Parts and Firehouse Bar & Grill. Route 50 offers direct access to the Atlantic City Expressway, and White Horse Pike leads into Atlantic City.

“This purchase was an excellent opportunity for Kamson,” Pucci said in the release. “It marked the completion of a three-property I.R.C. Section 1031 Exchange in New Jersey from an older apartment complex into this well-located NNN Wawa, which is a strong tenant, with zero landlord responsibilities, and another new NNN Wawa in northern New Jersey that Kamson purchased last year.”

NNN, or a triple net lease, is a lease agreement on a property where the tenant or lessee promises to pay all the expenses of the property.

