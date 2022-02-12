 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$7M sale to bring new Wawa to main Egg Harbor City intersection

Representation of new Egg Harbor City Wawa

A representation photo of a new Wawa that's under construction at the site of 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City. A Bergen County company purchased the property for nearly $7 million to build  new food market and gas station at the intersection with Route 50.

 Jason Pucci, Provided

A new Wawa food market and gas station is coming to the main artery of Egg Harbor City.

The Kislak Company, Inc., announced in a news release Friday night the recent sale of a new Wawa under construction at 600 White Horse Pike — at the intersection of Philadelphia Avenue (Route 50) — for $6,967,033.

Chief operating officer Jason Pucci and senior vice president Justin Lupo represented the purchaser and longtime client, The Kamson Corporation based in Englewood Cliffs, Bergen County, in the sale.

The seller was not disclosed, but that address was the site of a Gulf gas station, according to Google Maps.

The new Wawa will be located at a busy intersection in the city that includes Dunkin', AutoZone Auto Parts and Firehouse Bar & Grill. Route 50 offers direct access to the Atlantic City Expressway, and White Horse Pike leads into Atlantic City.

“This purchase was an excellent opportunity for Kamson,” Pucci said in the release. “It marked the completion of a three-property I.R.C. Section 1031 Exchange in New Jersey from an older apartment complex into this well-located NNN Wawa, which is a strong tenant, with zero landlord responsibilities, and another new NNN Wawa in northern New Jersey that Kamson purchased last year.”

NNN, or a triple net lease, is a lease agreement on a property where the tenant or lessee promises to pay all the expenses of the property.

+2 
Justin Lupo

Lupo
+2 
Jason Pucci

Pucci

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

