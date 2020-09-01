MAYS LANDING — Kenith Jones was emphatic about his need to get back in the gym Tuesday afternoon.
“On a scale of 1 to 10,” the 38-year-old Mays Landing resident said after pumping out a set of squats. “It was a 10. I missed it.”
The clang of iron could be heard as Jones worked out at Hometown Health and Fitness on Harding Highway. Gyms across New Jersey opened Tuesday at 25% capacity after being closed for more than five months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It affected people’s physical state and mental state,” Hometown owner Joe LaCerra said. “People definitely took a big hit not being able to come to the gym — not having that hormonal and spiritual release.”
Gyms present a challenging atmosphere to keep COVID-19-free. There’s plenty of sweat and people sharing equipment.
At Hometown, members had their temperatures checked and were given their own spray bottle of disinfectant as they walked in. Employees wore masks. Members wore masks in-between exercises, and social distance was emphasized.
Gyms struggled to survive during the pandemic. At least one local chain, Tilton Fitness, closed permanently. Before Tuesday, gyms had been open only for one-on-one or personal training, but that can be expensive. LaCerra took advantage of several government programs to pay bills and employees.
“We’re mom-and-pop. We’re family-owned," LaCerra said. "We did fight tooth and nail to get to the other side. We have to thank people like our landlord, they were very kind and gracious to us. Everybody was very accommodating. If that didn’t happen, it would have been the end of us.”
When Hometown opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, a small group of people were waiting at the door.
“People were ready to rock ‘n’ roll,” LaCerra said. “We’ve had a steady flow of traffic all day.”
Jones has been coming to Hometown for years. He favors the heavy weights.
“They have everything I need here,” he said. “This builds self-discipline. If you don’t want to go, you still have to go.”
For Blake Ballin, of Ventnor, working out at home just wasn’t getting the job done.
“I’ve been waiting for months,” he said. “Home workouts just don’t cut it compared to being able to use machinery that’s spaced out and clean. This is everything I’ve been waiting for.”
Gym patrons draw motivation from each other.
“You’re inspired to put more effort into the workout itself,” said Ballin, 24. “You have distractions at home and less equipment to use. You can focus on different body parts, muscle groups and things of that nature here.”
For many people, the gym not only gives them a physical boost but a social one as well.
Julie Tees, LaCerra’s mother, works out and teaches at Hometown.
“It’s amazing to be back and see your friends again,” the 55-year-old Mays Landing resident said. “I can’t wait to get back to my classes. When you’re here, you have the equipment, you have the vibe, you have the atmosphere. It’s a totally different experience to come back into this environment and see people you haven’t seen in a while.”
LaCerra said the state's stay-at-home orders taught everybody one lesson.
“The gym is much more than physical health,” he said. “It really is mental health.”
