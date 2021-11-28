Lawsuit claims dairy company is misrepresenting Hawaii links

HONOLULU — A food distributor in Hawaii has filed a federal lawsuit against a dairy company because milk from the mainland is allegedly being sold under a name that advertises local ties.

The lawsuit filed by Hawaii Foodservice Alliance claims Meadow Gold Dairies is selling milk from California alongside advertising that says “Hawaii’s Dairy” and “Made with Aloha,” the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday.

The lawsuit says the company has no cows in Hawaii and their “Lani Moo” mascot is misleading.

“A sustainable Hawaii relies on locally produced and manufactured food. We believe that local farmers, ranchers, and local food production need to be protected from mainland products masquerading as local,” said Hawaii Foodservice Alliance CEO Chad Buck in a statement.

Meadow Gold has long sold milk produced in Hawaii. The company was sold in April 2020 to Bahman Sadeghi, a Big Island dairy farmer, who allegedly began using milk from outside the state.

“We have never claimed that all our milk is local, but we do consider ourselves Hawaii’s Dairy because we are committed to Hawaii and its community and will continue to be while we work toward building a more sustainable operation,” Meadow Gold said in a statement.