Large compound in amiable Chelsea Heights section has served as home to one of Atlantic City’s most respected families for years

A unique residential development in Atlantic City’s hospitable Chelsea Heights neighborhood has all the components one might want to either raise a large family or entertain many friends in a fun setting. And in the unlikely event something might be lacking on the property, there is plenty of space available where it could probably be provided.

Situated on one of the widest main thoroughfares in the Chelsea Heights section, the property at 463 North Annapolis Ave. actually encompasses two homes, a large inground pool and similarly spacious surrounding patio, and a garden area that abuts a brick, three-car garage accessible by adjacent Ridgeway Road. The total lot frontage and depth is a staggering 19,000 square feet (200- by 95-feet).

“It’s a home that has been cherished and loved by a longtime local family, and (Chelsea Heights) has always been a very family-oriented neighborhood of people who live and work together in Atlantic City,” says Mary Lou Ferry Wimmer of Farley and Ferry Realty, the property’s listing agent. “It’s a popular location among firemen, policemen and people who work in the city but prefer to live on the outskirts to have a little more privacy.

“Its great location — close to the beach, bay, Boardwalk, the Expressway and plenty of shopping and dining options,” she adds.

Speaking of dining options, the home’s longtime owner is a member of the Mancuso clan, which since 1935 and through several generations, has owned and operated Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern in A.C.’s Ducktown section. Easter Sunday, April 17, marks the 87th anniversary since Angelo Sr. and Isabella Mancuso opened a tiny dining room and bar area on Fairmount Avenue, and gradually expanded it into the Atlantic City institution it has become, with six dining rooms, three banquet rooms and a large-wrap-around bar.

The Chelsea Heights property’s main residence features four bedrooms and two bathrooms, an attached garage that leads back to a hot tub and spa area, and a main floor with a modern kitchen and massive living room space with hardwood flooring. The kitchen is equipped with an oversized center island, a sub-zero freezer-refrigerator combo, two ovens, two dishwaters and two range tops — clearly a layout with the large family in mind.

A smaller home on the property — which, like the three-car garage also fronts adjacent Ridgeway Road — has recently been completely renovated and is ideal as a mother-in-law suite, a guest house or can be used as an investment rental property. The smaller home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a covered front porch. If a prospective buyer so desired, the detached garage, garden space and smaller home could all be replaced and combined into one large, single-family home.

The property is within easy walking distance of the 6.5-acre Chelsea Heights Recreation Complex, which in 2016 underwent a $2.24 million improvement project, and the uber-popular Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House — a waterfront eatery on West End Avenue that drew rave reviews from the food-reality TV show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” A large supermarket and shopping center in neighboring Ventnor Heights are among the amenities within a short drive of the property.

The property is listed at $725,000 for the entire package, or the lots with the homes on them can be sold separately at $449,000 for the larger home or $199,000 for the smaller home. For more details, or to schedule a tour of this amazing property, qualified buyers can call the direct line Farley and Ferry Realty Listing Agent Mary Lou Ferry Wimmer at 609-289-1139, her office number at 609-834-3121 or email her at farleyandferry@aol.com for more information.