Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships: Briefs

A federal judge on Friday ruled for Florida in a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order making it difficult for cruise ships to resume sailing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote in a 124-page decision that Florida would be harmed if the CDC order, which the state said effectively blocked most cruises, were to continue.
The Tampa-based judge granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the CDC from enforcing the order pending further legal action on a broader Florida lawsuit.
“This order finds that Florida is highly likely to prevail on the merits of the claim that CDC's conditional sailing order and the implementing orders exceed the authority delegated to the CDC," Merryday wrote.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody praised the decision in a statement Friday.
Gallon of gas in NJ averaging $3.07: Gas prices remained steady in New Jersey and around the nation — and haven't moved much in a month — as total gasoline stocks grew and demand increased.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.07, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was also $3.07, unchanged from the previous week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.09 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Analysts say the increase in total supply helped limit fluctuations of prices at the pump even as demand increased, but they say rising crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month.
— Associated Press
