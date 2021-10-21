John Dougherty was 'cordial,' an ex-Comcast VP testified. But wiretaps reveal his harsh words for the 'greedy' cable giant.

Of Sullivan, specifically, Dougherty described her on another call with a Local 98 lobbyist as a "nice girl" but ultimately "worthless."

Again and again, as Henon and his staff were working with other members of Council to hash out the terms of the franchise bill, Dougherty called to ensure that the councilmember — a former union electrician — saw things the same way that he did.

"We've got to send a message across the bow," he told Henon in an October 2015 call.

He added that David L. Cohen, then Comcast's senior executive vice president and now President Joe Biden's pick to become ambassador to Canada, "was already feeling the heat."

Dougherty told Henon the media giant was "a f— machine," but that he, the councilman, owned the advantage.

"(I) wouldn't give them anything. Everything you want, I'd get."

Privately, though, Dougherty groused to other union officials that he worried Henon wouldn't press hard enough for his union's interests in the negotiations. And he boasted he could hold up the franchise vote again, as he'd done in 1999.