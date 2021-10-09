Jet East opens aircraft maintenance facility at Millville airport

MILLVILLE — A new aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility is open at the Millville Executive Airport, under a 10-year deal that could be extended until 2041.

“Jet East is leasing the airport’s two most modern aviation hangars located just off Thunderbolt Drive,” the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport, said in a news release. “These state-of-the-art hangars have approximately 70,000 (square feet) of usable space, including maintenance hangar, office, storage and shop.”

The facility will repair and maintain corporate and private aircraft at the airport. It is expected to employ about 250 people and, once fully operational, be able to work on up to 15 aircraft at once.

“The collaboration and support we have received from the DRBA, the airport and the Millville community has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Maiden, president and CEO of Jet East.

In a statement, he cited the airport’s location in the Northeast, close to other Jet East locations.

