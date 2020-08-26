Gyms in New Jersey can finally reopen, at 25% capacity, on Tuesday after being closed for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.
“Gyms are among the most challenging of indoor environments, as noted by multiple epidemiologists and experts, even in the past several days and weeks,” Murphy said. “But given where we are in this fight, we believe we are ready to take this step forward.”
Health clubs and indoor amusement facilities will also be allowed to reopen, he said, with similar restrictions and protocols.
“I know there have been a few knuckleheads who have been more interested in their own celebrity, frankly, than working with us to defeat the virus,” Murphy said. “But they are, thankfully, overwhelmingly outnumbered by the good guys and gals.”
Are you headed back to the gym Tuesday?
One of the good guys is Joe LaCerra, owner of Hometown Health and Fitness in Mays Landing.
“I’m ecstatic. I’m jumping for joy,” he said. “It’s finally here. It’s like Christmas.”
LaCerra has already implemented health and safety protocols he’s seen gyms take in other states, but he is anxiously waiting for the full list of guidelines so he can dot every I and cross every T.
“I don’t want to celebrate too early. We want to see that we’re doing everything right,” he said.
Chris Lambert, who owns Atilis gyms in Egg Harbor Township, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Wildwood, also said he’s ecstatic.
“In talking to so many of my friends and gym owners, that’s all we wanted,” he said. “(We wanted) any chance, any opportunity to get open, start making money and for all these members to get back in the gym.”
To get ready, Lambert has compiled a team of 20 people to deep clean all four of his gyms before opening day.
“I’m running a million miles right now,” he said Wednesday. “It’s about time. Today and from here on out, it’s only about getting bigger, better, stronger and back to business.”
Lambert’s franchise in Bellmawr, Camden County, made national headlines in May when co-owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti defied the governor’s orders and opened their gym, starting a legal battle that ended with the Bellmawr Borough Council rescinding the gym’s business license this month.
William Olson, a Planet Fitness franchise owner who operates 18 gyms in New Jersey, including a location in Egg Harbor Township, said the health and safety of its members and staff “is inherent to our mission and values.”
“We want to thank Gov. Murphy for working with us so that we can safely reopen with strict guidelines in place, which will empower us to help our members improve their physical and mental health during these challenging times,” Olson said. “Investing in the health and safety of our communities is the most important role we play, and we will always treat that with the seriousness it deserves.”
There are 64 Planet Fitness locations in New Jersey, including about a dozen in South Jersey. The 64 gyms combined have 491,000 members and more than 3,000 employees, according to a spokesman for the gym.
Some of the health and safety protocols being implemented at Planet Fitness gyms in the state include advanced air filtration systems with high-grade filters, electrostatic disinfecting sprayers for equipment, touchless check-in and temperature checks for staff members at the start of each shift.
New Jersey Business & Industry Association President and CEO Michele Siekerka said Wednesday the association supports Murphy’s decision.
“Owners of these businesses are able, willing and eager to reopen their doors in a safe and responsible manner that puts the health, safety and welfare of their workforce and patrons first,” Siekerka said in a statement. “Today’s announcement is positive step for New Jersey health and fitness centers, and we urge the governor to act quickly to afford restaurant owners the same opportunity to save their businesses.”
Murphy also said Wednesday he hoped to be able to resume indoor dining before mid-September.
