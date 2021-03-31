Israeli company showcases new sanitization technology at Atlantic City International Airport

Atlantic County gets $3M federal grant for 2nd aviation building The U.S. Economic Development Authority has awarded a $3 million grant to Atlantic County to…

“This pandemic has exposed the world’s vulnerability to infectious disease. We must adapt our infrastructure so that when the next pandemic comes, we are not so vulnerable,” said Van Drew. “The technologies being demonstrated here today are just a singular example of the wider adaptations we need to strengthen our infrastructure against the existential threat of disease.”

Although the exact prices for Tamar and Grenada were not given at the demonstration, IAI representatives said they would be affordable.

The Tamar looks almost like a health care professional’s heart monitoring system, just more complex. The Grenada looks like a little gray, portable dome with holes all over it. The holes hold the disinfectant lights.

The Grenada and Tamar units have been implemented in emergency rooms and hospitals throughout the United Kingdom and Middle East, said Kay, whose company is a Nordic communications network provider. She said both the Tamar and Grenada units should be available to businesses in as little as a few months.

“We weren’t ready for this pandemic. COVID isn’t going anywhere,” said Kay, who did the demonstration for the Tamar unit at the airport. “This is the first time we can help people in the pandemic. And it’s an honor for us to be a part of this.”