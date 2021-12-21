Inspira Health is acquiring Salem Medical Center

Inspira Health has agreed to acquire Salem Medical Center, a small Salem County nonprofit that has had a tumultuous ownership history in recent years, Inspira announced Monday.

The acquisition could bring more stability to a small hospital that has struggled financially. And it would give Inspira a stronger foothold in Salem County, which sits across the Delaware River from Wilmington. Inspira also owns facilities in Cumberland County.

Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to be completed next year after review by the state attorney general, were not disclosed, though Inspira said it is in scheduled to receive $20 million from the state to help with the acquisition and to invest in the facility.

"This is a milestone moment for our organization as it furthers Inspira's commitment to increase access to convenient, high-quality health care in South Jersey," Amy Mansue, Inspira's chief executive, said in a statement. The nonprofit system is based in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.

Salem Medical Center's current owner is Salem County Hospital Corp., a nonprofit that was formed to acquire the facility from publicly traded Community Health Systems Inc. in 2019 for $1 million. Community Health bought the facility for $35 million in 2002.

