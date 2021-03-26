Indiana park operator buys Clementon Park for $2.3 million

The owners of an Indiana amusement park purchased bankrupt Clementon Park and Splash World at auction Tuesday and vowed to continue operating the 114-year-old facility that shut down in 2019.

"They have indicated they plan to reopen later this year," Bill Firestone, the president of Capital Recovery Group (CRG), which conducted the auction, said Wednesday.

Indiana Park Holdings LLC, which operates Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park, paid $2.37 million for the 52-acre lakeside site in South Jersey, according to a CRG news release.

That price for the park in its entirety — its lake, liquor license and rides — surpassed the total bid by several other entities on Clementon's individual assets, Firestone said.

A South Jersey-based group, Fresh Development LLC, was interested in the site and raised $3 million, but had to withdraw from the bidding.

"Unfortunately, we had a wire transfer of money that didn't clear in time," said Melvin Brown, Fresh Development's founder. "It was a learning experience and we're going to try to keep the momentum going."