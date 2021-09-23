In terms of its traditional charm, location and contents, this remodeled 1900 inlet Victorian is a residential gem

Every so often a home comes up for sale that’s bound to have an irresistible allure for a particular type of buyer—the kind who not only loves a feeling of traditional ambience in a residence but has a passion for antique furnishings and collectibles as well.

The fully refurbished 13-room Victorian dating back to 1900 that’s now for sale at 34 N. Vermont Ave. in Atlantic City is just such a property—a classic beauty left over from the resort’s original heyday of ornate turn-of-the-century hotels, horseless carriages and beachgoers in full-length bathing attire, only with a complete makeover that has kept all the charm and spaciousness of its original design intact while providing the premises with every type of contemporary convenience.

And considering that this sturdy, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath survivor of storms and monumental transitions also comes with a treasure trove of vintage furnishings and accessories that include imported crystal chandeliers, an old-fashioned grandfather clock and a tall mahogany buffet and hutch with four ornate glass panels (all covered by the $399,000 asking price), it’s unlikely to remain on the market for very long—especially given its location in the city’s revitalized Inlet neighborhood, within walking distance of the beach, boardwalk, The Cove at Gardner’s Basin and the new Ocean Casino Resort.