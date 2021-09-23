In terms of its traditional charm, location and contents, this remodeled 1900 inlet Victorian is a residential gem

Every so often a home comes up for sale that’s bound to have an irresistible allure for a particular type of buyer—the kind who not only loves a feeling of traditional ambience in a residence but has a passion for antique furnishings and collectibles as well.
The fully refurbished 13-room Victorian dating back to 1900 that’s now for sale at 34 N. Vermont Ave. in Atlantic City is just such a property—a classic beauty left over from the resort’s original heyday of ornate turn-of-the-century hotels, horseless carriages and beachgoers in full-length bathing attire, only with a complete makeover that has kept all the charm and spaciousness of its original design intact while providing the premises with every type of contemporary convenience.
And considering that this sturdy, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath survivor of storms and monumental transitions also comes with a treasure trove of vintage furnishings and accessories that include imported crystal chandeliers, an old-fashioned grandfather clock and a tall mahogany buffet and hutch with four ornate glass panels (all covered by the $399,000 asking price), it’s unlikely to remain on the market for very long—especially given its location in the city’s revitalized Inlet neighborhood, within walking distance of the beach, boardwalk, The Cove at Gardner’s Basin and the new Ocean Casino Resort.
Among the many features that have recently been replaced in this totally restored residence, according to its current owner, are the roof, the plumbing and electrical systems, the water heater, the heating and air-conditioning systems (both of which are multi-zoned) and the doors and windows, In addition, the bathrooms have all been remodeled, new stainless steel, high-end GE appliances have been installed in the renovated eat-in kitchen, which also comes with marble floors, cherry wood cabinets and granite countertops, and Craftsman woodwork trim and new crown moldings have been added throughout the house.
Other enticing interior amenities include a built-in fireplace that’s been fitted out with a gas log, bay windows in both the dining room and master bedroom, extremely high ceilings and elegant Doric columns throughout the first floor. In addition, there’s a sunroom, a laundry/utility room and a traditional attic that offers a plethora of storage space.
The exterior of the home is equally alluring, featuring a charming old-fashioned veranda complete with wicker furniture, fenced yard and pavered patio equipped with lounge chairs, an outdoor table and a gas grill, and a front lawn protected by a nostalgic white picket fence.
One of the advantages of owning this property for an investor is that its central resort location makes it an ideal airbnb site--a purpose for which the current owner says he has occasionally used it, commanding high prices on a year-round basis.
To set up a tour of this Atlantic City historical gem with an eye to becoming its next owner, you’d best contact listing agent Jo Ann Daly, broker/manager of RE/MAX Platinum Properties in Ventnor, at (609) 513-8969, her direct line or at her office phone, (609) 822-3300. Or you can email her at njdaly@yahoo.com. But if you're intrigued enough by the looks and description of this particular property to give her a call, you'd best not wait too long, lest someone else have already submitted a bid by the time you do.
