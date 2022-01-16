In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not

Kristi Knoblich Palmer, co-founder of top edibles brand KIVA Confections, lamented that the migration of business into the illegal market was damaging the effort to establish a stable, consumer-friendly marketplace.

"To have this system that now appears to be failing, having people go back into the old-school way of doing things ... it does not help us get to our goal of professionalizing cannabis and normalizing cannabis," she said.

Black market thriving

In California, no one disputes the vast illegal marketplace continues to dwarf the legal one, even though the 2016 law stated boldly that it would "incapacitate the black market." Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was lieutenant governor at the time the law was approved, called it a "game changer."

But California's legalization push faced challenges from the start. The state's illegal market had flourished for decades, anchored in the storied "Emerald Triangle" in the northern end of the state. Not since the end of Prohibition in 1933 had an attempt been made to reshape such a vast illegal economy into a legal one.