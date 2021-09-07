If you’re in search of a newly built beach-block home, the one now being offered in Ocean City is a ‘must-see’

One example is the elevator that goes from the gargantuan ground-floor garage to each of the three floors above it, allowing occupants to unload groceries and other items directly from their car to the kitchen as well as to get all the way to the top floor without having to climb stairs, a highly convenient arrangement for both beachgoers and older family members and guests. There’s also the fact that the garage has an Andersen sliding glass door to the back yard, an unusual feature that allows it to be transformed into a what Gresh calls a “party room” (with that elevator serving to provide guests with easy access to the bathrooms on the upper floors).