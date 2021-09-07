If you’re in search of a newly built beach-block home, the one now being offered in Ocean City is a ‘must-see’

For a potential buyer who would love nothing so much as to own a brand-new, never-occupied custom-built beach house with all its appliances and fixtures under warranty, yet hates to give up the idea of purchasing a property with the nostalgic look and feel of classic shore-community architecture, the home that’s just come on the market at 867 Delancey Place in Ocean City could be the perfect middle-ground solution.
“We wanted our house to be different than typical new construction,” notes co-owner Lisa Gresh who, together with her husband Perry, oversaw both its design and construction, which were the work of architect Andrew Bechtold of the George Wray Thomas Team in Somers Point and custom builder Dean Adams. “Besides providing ample space for an extended family, we wanted it to have the feel of old Ocean City — the seashore vibe, so to speak.”
The success of that effort is immediately apparent the moment one views this captivating beach-block house, with its colonnaded decks, gabled roof, traditional-style garage door and graceful double-sided stairway leading to the front entrance, and realizes just how well it blends in with the appearance of this long-established residential neighborhood.
What makes this five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home so special, however, is not just the fact that single-family new home construction is hard to come by these days in a vintage vacation venue like Ocean City, but that the owners deliberately set out to provide it with as much in the way of contemporary convenience, luxury and durability as possible.
One example is the elevator that goes from the gargantuan ground-floor garage to each of the three floors above it, allowing occupants to unload groceries and other items directly from their car to the kitchen as well as to get all the way to the top floor without having to climb stairs, a highly convenient arrangement for both beachgoers and older family members and guests. There’s also the fact that the garage has an Andersen sliding glass door to the back yard, an unusual feature that allows it to be transformed into a what Gresh calls a “party room” (with that elevator serving to provide guests with easy access to the bathrooms on the upper floors).
Another prominent feature is an exceptionally wide and chef-friendly eat-in kitchen, with a full complement of luxury Thermador appliances as well as a huge center island, an attractive tile backsplash, upgraded quartz countertops, two windows, a plethora of custom cabinets that are designed to close softly, and an oversized sink designed to facilitate both food preparation and cleanup.
Additional amenities with which this residence has been infused include fire-and-warp-resistant Hardie board siding; a built-in gas-log fireplace with a marble surround in the living area (which faces the kitchen); hardwood flooring in every room; custom marble and granite vanities in the bathrooms (with twin sinks in the master bathroom); a conveniently situated laundry/utility room on the main floor; custom-crafted crown moldings; a private backyard shower; a sprinkler system, and multi-zoned gas heating and air conditioning. The rooms have also been painted in neutral colors chosen by an interior decorator, and the exterior in a special shade known as “ocean blue” to fit in with the ambience of the seaside locale.
Topping off all those advantages is a private top-floor deck, accessible from one of the uppermost bedrooms that commands “a spectacular view of the whole town,” as Gresh describes it, extending from the ocean to the 9th Street bridge, as well as a “bonus balcony” off the rear third-floor bedroom.
In terms of location, this home couldn’t have a better one, just half a block from the beach and boardwalk on what she describes as “a really nice residential street” that, because it’s one-way, gets almost no through traffic, yet is just a five-minute walk from coffee shops and eateries such as the Ocean Grill, the Positively 4th Street Café and Annie’s Carousel Ice Cream, along with Pessano's Variety Store, as well as the attractions and amusements of this family resort community.
To view this meticulously crafted new beach house with an old-fashioned look, which is now being offered at $1,999,999, you can either attend the open house today (Sunday) from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or contact the listing agent, Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty, Inc. in Ocean City at (215) 421-7609, his direct line, or at (609) 399-0998, his office number, to arrange for a tour. Or you can email him at Gray@Monihan.com.
