Huge, centrally located Cape May Court House property is zoned for mixed use and has nearly infinite potential

During the early days of his still-flourishing, decades-long career as a real estate investor, Ken Hamann purchased contiguous lots in the heart of Cape May Court House’s central business district.

Buying the land — which, at 42,754 square feet, encompasses nearly an entire acre with mixed-use potential — at the time served the dual purpose of providing his mother with the space she needed to resume her restaurant business, and also to serve as a tax shelter/investment property for himself after a particularly prosperous year.

“My mom ran a restaurant in a leased location, in a bayside town, for 18 years,” Hamann says. “The property was sold, and the new owner wanted her restaurant for a buddy, so he doubled her rent and forced her out.

“I was a young building contractor at the time and had a good year, so my accountant advised that I look for a tax shelter. Subsequently, I bought the Main Street property, which included, at the time and among other things, a pizzeria, laundromat and apartments.

“I renovated and developed the main portion of the building into a restaurant. My mother, along with my four sisters, operated her restaurant, Hamann’s Family Fare, until she retired (there’s still a Hamann’s sign on the south-gable end of the building). I started leasing out the restaurant after that.

“Now, after nearly 40 years of managing rentals, with the pandemic calming down, and with the economy being stable, I decided it’s a good time to sell.”

The property’s 155-foot frontage spans two mailing addresses, 14 and 16 S. Main St., and its depth stretches all the way back to the next street running parallel to Main. The entire compound encompasses a 100-seat restaurant, two adjoining storefronts, six apartments, two cottages, a garage, and a field or patch of undeveloped ground.

A driveway between the existing restaurant and the conjoined storefronts, and a 17-foot right-of-way on the opposite side of the storefronts, means that both parking availability and ease of entry-egress exceed what most prospective business owners could ever hope for.

“Everything is rented except for the one store (which housed a business that fell victim to the pandemic),” Hamann says, noting that only the land, not the businesses that currently rent space on the land, is for sale. “When the store went out of business, and since I knew I was getting ready to sell, I couldn’t have someone come in and start a new business without offering a long-term lease, so I left it empty.

“The residential tenants currently in place are good tenants and would like to stay,” he adds. “All the residential tenants are long-term residents on the property. Initially I offered the residential tenants a one-year lease to establish whether or not they were good tenants, and if they proved responsible, I’d continue with a month-to-month lease extension with them after the first year.

“The property’s in the Community-Commercial Zone, so it lends itself to almost anything,” Hamann adds. “I could see someone buying the land, leaving the tenants in place, and maybe in 15 or 20 years turning it into an office complex or something. Maybe some time in the future it will be ripe for a better use.”

During his tenure as landlord, and having employed his talents as a building contractor, Hamann rehabbed the existing business and residential dwellings down to the wall studs, upgrading everything with modern materials and bringing everything into compliance with current township zoning laws.

“Every year, the Middle Township Fire Department inspects the rental units and everything is kept up to code,” he says.” In addition, the insurance company conducts a comprehensive annual inspection.”

The land has the potential to be subdivided, but Hamann sees better potential, at least currently, in leaving it as one large, contiguous lot.

“It’s in the center of town on the main business street in Cape May Court House, it’s centrally located in the county and it’s a good-sized property that goes through to another street, which I’ve always considered to be a very valuable feature,” he says. “Even now, the delivery trucks that come in for the restaurants (Nino’s Family Restaurant and the Cut & Board Charcuterie Shop) can enter and egress Route 9 (Main Street) with ease. And it’s an easy access for the fire department or any emergency vehicles if an emergency were to arise.”

Prospective buyers can reach out to Ken Hamann on his direct line at 609-425-4829 (texts are fine), his office line at 609-465-9382 or email him at k.hamann@comcast.net. His office is located at 810 Steel Road, Cape May Court House.

Photos provided by Ken Hamann