How Wawa plans to make convenience stores more convenient

"We need more labor than ever," Morey said. "And we're always going to have somebody that's going to be there to check out our customers."

There are some drawbacks to the new services. Delivery orders are less profitable for Wawa with the added cost of delivery, but the company hopes to grow that customer base. The company has successfully tested delivering on its own, but for now is sticking with third-party services, Morey said.

History of change

Wawa, the 23rd largest privately held company by revenue according to Forbes, has a long history of making significant changes. It pivoted from an iron foundry to milk processing in the early 20th century. When the milk delivery business dried up, the company opened its first food market in 1964. It now has stores in six states and Washington D.C. and employs 38,000.

When Wawa saw consumers gravitate to prepared foods, its deli shifted from selling cold cuts to making hoagies, said Stanton, the former Wawa consultant. He recalled one meeting when a top executive said the chain would never sell gasoline. Now, it has 60 charging stations for electronic vehicles.