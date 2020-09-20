Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

ABSECON

1 Mechanic St Unit 211, Sullivan Anthony J One Mechanic Street Llc; 07/14/20. $140,500

9 Andrea Lane, Poletis Louis N III Thomas Michael F; 07/15/20. $294,000

300 Pine St, Levine Casey L Regan Paul; 07/17/20. $215,000

34 E Woodland Ave, Cunningham Glenford Findel Betsy J; 07/17/20. $130,000

702 Highland Blvd, Reid Brigitte W Hudson Edge Llc; 07/20/20. $247,500

ATLANTIC CITY

4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A1, Pecora Dawn Raab Zachary Samuel; 07/06/20. $67,000

1425 N Michigan Ave, Zbiegniew Malinowski New Rez Llc; 07/07/20. $73,200

600 Pacific Ave #D206, Evering Natalie Castagna Robert D; 07/07/20. $98,000

1 Chelsea Court, Scavelli Frank B Carfagno Nancy; 07/09/20. $273,000

314 N Massachusetts Ave, 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc Flame Inv Llc; 07/10/20. $138,000

56 N Bartram Ave, Neely Christopher W Nicholas and Barbara Demarco Rev Tr; 07/10/20. $246,200

6 Chelsea Court, Laverde Franklin Wang Wei; 07/10/20. $245,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit A207, Zygmuntowicz Itka/Atty Dolderer Susan; 07/13/20. $78,000

BRIGANTINE

402 31st St S, Mcdade Sean R Apter Carl; 07/01/20. $1,100,000

208 26th St S, Odonnell Kevin Vogel Eric G; 07/02/20. $380,000

300 27th St S, Nazzario Clark Marcella V Bitler George G; 07/02/20. $462,000

4540 Brigantine Ave Unit S112, Mcmullen James L Sr Mcmullen James Jr; 07/02/20. $245,000

212 Vernon Place, Szal Christopher Sr Oleary Kevin C; 07/06/20. $389,900

307 S 36th St, Formica Michael W Fisher Barbara D; 07/07/20. $235,250

BUENA

326 S Brewster Road, Paonita Josh C Square Mgmt Llc; 07/06/20. $233,000

505 West Ave, Castellini Andrew Sikking Ronald; 07/06/20. $165,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

115 Carol Lane, Pease Chiyo Watson Georgett M/Exr; 07/06/20. $138,000

253 & 257 Lincoln Ave, Coia Family Farms Llc Andreacchio Robert Jr; 07/06/20. $100,000

524 Cains Mill Road, Gregas Aaron Njhr 3 Llc; 07/07/20. $173,900

5639 Chestnut Ave, Hess Stephanie Lore Justin Morris; 07/13/20. $153,000

CORBIN CITY

100 Cat Pond Road, Dougherty John J Bradley Lena J; 07/23/20. $79,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gary R Somerville Jean M; 07/06/20. $76,000

1711 Liverpool Ave, Ehlers Matthew W Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/07/20. $210,000

1713 Liverpool Ave, Koralja Rita Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/07/20. $202,990

339 Cinicinnati Ave, Koch Evelyn Bh4 Par Llc; 07/08/20. $167,575

440 Liverpool Ave, Delrio Annette Jiampetti Janet B/Exr; 07/08/20. $149,000

1700 London Ave, Vargas Christopher A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $235,990

1706 London Ave, Shutter Michael Paul Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $192,990

540 Buffalo Ave, Moore Eillene Sinicrope Ericka; 07/10/20. $130,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6733 Black Horse Pike, Tbbk Towne Llc Frank Inv Inc; 07/01/20. $3,964,309.54

7 High School Drive, Newcomer Eric S Johnson Gary A; 07/01/20. $324,900

203 Lander Road, Cicchini Virginia Valenti Dolores E/Atty; 07/02/20. $215,000

1025 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Nicodemo Robert R III Newkirk Mark; 07/06/20. $390,000

106 Sycamore Ave, Caceres Mendoza Luis Roe Nicole F; 07/06/20. $200,000

74 Windsor Drive, Ryan Amanda Bradford Roger; 07/06/20. $218,000

126 Dunlin Lane, Arabia Reber Tyler Porada Jacqueline; 07/07/20. $191,500

320 Gravel Bend Road, Kelleher William Sost Thomas William; 07/07/20. $304,000

43 Fairhill Ave, Rich Victoria Dr Horton Inc N; 07/07/20. $315,500

100 Trotter Road, Caputo Keith A Barrera Arturo; 07/08/20. $180,500

127 St Andrews Drive, Mcavoy Mary Jane Diioia Anthony; 07/08/20. $377,000

56 Shoreline Drive, Mccann Matthew C Emerson Eric Robin; 07/08/20. $318,000

FOLSOM

201 Jays Ave, Rose Esamuel Hedrick Keith E; 07/02/20. $170,000

13 E Black Horse Pike, Pfeifer Nicholas Pfeifer Joseph; 07/27/20. $147,500

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

17 Mohave Drive, Rivera Abdiel Seddon Michae; 07/01/20. $109,500

25 Raleigh St, Tirella David Richardson William P; 07/02/20. $223,000

19 Greenwich Drive, Patel Kaushik Muhammed Semira Abdulhakim; 07/06/20. $99,900

215 S Odessa Ave, Giansanti Jason Risley Properties Llc; 07/06/20. $660,000

264 N Mannheim Ave, Lasalle Lois Brandenberger Scott; 07/06/20. $335,000

713 E Victoria Drive, Breiner William Keith Tilton Lisa; 07/06/20. $142,000

78 Pembrooke Way, Biddy Jill Lorenzo Manuel J; 07/07/20. $185,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

502 Decatur Ave, Abele Robert W Mazzella James; 07/01/20. $247,500

86 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Martinez Myra Luz; 07/01/20. $238,265

45 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 07/02/20. $74,500

50 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Paparone Donald; 07/02/20. $74,500

55 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500

58 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500

62 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500

735 Decatur Ave, Cox Joseph Wells Fargo Bk Na; 07/06/20. $130,000

7413 Third Ave, Roller Kyle M US HUD; 07/06/20. $148,000

HAMMONTON

307 12th St, Nsj Enterprises Llc Brown Scott L; 07/02/20. $180,000

31 Anne Drive, Arkell Barbara G/Exrx Santone Liane; 07/02/20. $210,000

339 Central Ave, Thompson Mary Lea Wozniak Andrew; 07/02/20. $339,000

575 14th St, Oliva Sean N Perone Ronald; 07/06/20. $270,000

842 Giordano Lane, Sunwest State Llc Schoenborn Kenneth; 07/07/20. $200,000

LINWOOD

10 Ireland Ave, Schwartz Scott Harkness Matthew A; 07/01/20. $440,000

105 Berkshire Ave, Greenwood Brandon A Fredrickson John E; 07/01/20. $415,000

118 W Kirklin Ave, Shaw Christopher W Migliore Marianna K; 07/01/20. $420,000

20 E Ocean Heights Ave, Appel John Tpe Real Estate Llc; 07/06/20. $140,000

611 W Revere Ave, Hooker Joseph R Rendfrey Ryan R; 07/06/20. $275,000

LONGPORT

122 N 34th Ave, Shore Thing Prop Llc Steinmetz Spencer N; 07/06/20. $365,000

46 N Pelham Ave, Koch Robert Eldridge Kirk J; 07/06/20. $725,000

3117 Pacific Ave, Mednick Michael Campbell Kevin M; 07/09/20. $1,175,000

27 N Manor Ave, Koehler James Vs Living Tr; 07/14/20. $1,100,000

MARGATE

10 S Andover Ave, Davco Construction Inc Dimeo Gennaro; 07/01/20. $1,044,750

100 N Decatur Ave Unit 4, Nachman Michael Pepper 100 N Decatur Llc; 07/01/20. $675,000

2 E Gilmar Circle, Marootian Matthew D Philpott Doris; 07/01/20. $385,000

6 S Adams Ave, Fiscus Matthew Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 07/01/20. $180,000

221 N Nassau Ave, Serpente Robert F Silva James; 07/02/20. $850,000

14 N Granville Ave, Weikert Steven Fox Mindy; 07/06/20. $430,000

421 N Nassau Ave Unit B, Malamut Lawrence Macciocca Frank; 07/06/20. $405,000

400 N Essex Ave, Pignitor Joseph P Dempsey Bryan; 07/07/20. $555,000

411 N Vendome Ave, Dzien Peter Joseph Attanasio Angela; 07/09/20. $495,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

715 Elwood Road, Cabello Patricia Y US HUD; 07/01/20. $169,950

145 Dacosta Road, Heidhausen Eric Balfe Dimatteo Glenn; 07/06/20. $275,000

5324 Pleasant Mills Road, Montgomery Roger Barbera Joseph; 07/10/20. $105,000

NORTHFIELD

1700 Zion Road, Arias Alejandro Curcio Anthony; 07/06/20. $70,000

1109 Broad St, Short Krista E Genova Monika; 07/09/20. $198,000

1912 Oak Ave, Gorrin Leah Ingram Brett M; 07/09/20. $255,000

2121 Merritt Drive, Hayes Oberst Laura Anne Oneil Theresa; 07/10/20. $304,000

PLEASANTVILLE

124 E Edgewater Ave, Hauck Steven II 4 Shepherds Llc; 07/07/20. $115,000

1107 Iowa Ave, Taylor Kira D Taylor Anthony E; 07/08/20. $165,000

312 Wellington Ave, Santiago Sandra Marianne Peterson Shirley L/Exr; 07/09/20. $162,000

SOMERS POINT

1 Merion Drive, Wright Lawrence D Hennessy Gerard; 07/06/20. $220,000

15 Schoolhouse Drive, Triggiani Christine Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Tr; 07/07/20. $155,000

40 Village Drive, Marshall Kathryn R Jones Carolyn Rae/Exrx; 07/07/20. $195,100

7 Wayne Drive, Atwell Christine E Blumetti Michael R; 07/07/20. $238,000

208 Fox Terrace, Roberts James C Rusek Carolynne E; 07/13/20. $154,000

VENTNOR

103 N Portland Ave, Church Jessica L Morrell John W; 07/01/20. $229,000

123 N Portland Ave, Pramberger Brian Busler Michael; 07/01/20. $471,500

44800 Boardwalk #408, Greco Frank Schwartz Glenn E; 07/01/20. $117,500

225 N Fredericksburg Ave, Guise Patrick J Cutino Kara; 07/02/20. $215,000

18 S Swarthmore Ave, Levin Stuart Terlecky John M; 07/06/20. $550,000

12 N Melbourne Ave, Argentina Margaret Poulshock Andrew; 07/07/20. $295,000

104 N Troy Ave, Levin Stuart Silvert Daniel; 07/08/20. $329,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1311 Loretto Ave, Sadel Andrew Gossin Kristin M; 07/30/20. $133,500

Cape May County

AVALON

254 6th St, Oceans 12 LLC Hassell Michael W; 08/2020. $2,300,000

4656 Dune Drive, Pinnacle Res Dev Grp LLC Curry Patrick James; 08/2020. $3,050,000

35 Seagull Drive, Mtw Realty LLC Hill Geoffrey J; 08/2020. $5,500,000

177 68th St, Boscia Jon A Lemole Gerald M; 08/2020. $5,800,000

4369 Dune Drive, Equity Trust Company Cust Irish Malibu LLC; 08/2020. $9,900,000

CAPE MAY

208 Bay Breeze Blvd, Carroll Michael A Nichols Donna M; 09/2020. $400,000

817 Corgie St, O’Donoghue John Hoff Richard J Sr; 09/2020. $490,000

116 Madison Ave, Wilson Bruce B Trust Hudson Mabeth W Trust; 09/2020. $563,303

16 Jefferson St Un 3, Bernhardt Stephen Tascone Anthony; 09/2020. $581,000

CAPE MAY POINT

312 Knox Ave, West Point Properties LLC Landis Matthew C; 08/2020. $610,000

206 Princeton Ave, Mercner Richard G Trust&C Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 09/2020. $540,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

10 Fairway Court South, Pedroni Fuel Company Edwardi Frank P Jr; 08/2020. $135,000

465 Hagen Road, Gilbert Garry G Gain Michael K Jr; 08/2020. $201,000

47 Lake Vista Drive, Rey Paul Natale Louis; 08/2020. $222,600

58 Tressler Lane, Darretta Evelyn J Martucci Nicholas; 08/2020. $235,000.

LOWER TOWNSHIP

507 Adriatic Ave, Boudreaux Brenda Martin Di Stafano Michel; 08/2020. $275,000

20 Mowery Ave, Elliott Jennifer Breslin Michael; 08/2020. $280,000

26 Cormorant Way, O’Connor Thomas J Exr Lord Angela M; 08/2020. $285,000

509 Shunpike Road, Pritchard Charles O Platzer Mark; 08/2020. $315,000

1 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — New Jersey Carboni Daniel J; 08/2020. $365,990

3504 Bybrook Drive, Agr Builders LLC Jones Donald E Jr; 08/2020. $401,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

779 Stone Harbor Blvd, Ball Daniel R Martin Aaron Mitchell; 08/2020. $305,000

459 Dias Creek Road, Fortenberry Justin C Florentz Christopher J; 08/2020. $445,000

15 Hoppy’s Lane, Martorana John Agersborg Karen E; 08/2020. $539,000

206 Stagecoach Road Un 1503, Julia Jennifer Stallbaum Joseph; 08/2020. $40,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

104 E 24th St, White Caps Dev LLC Osborn Dennis; 08/2020. $578,000

2408 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Lance John E; 08/2020. $635,000

106 E 5th Ave, Adal LLC Anzalone Marcello; 08/2020. $787,000

311 W 1st Ave, Mathis Jacalyn A Est Mc Allister Tara L; 08/2020. $825,000

505 E 4th Ave, Murray Kenneth Smiley Kathryn; 08/2020. $100,000

OCEAN CITY

249 N Point Road, Elizabeth H Burns Rev Trust Burns Catherine A; 08/2020. $585,000

5261-63 West Ave, Malakoff Eric Vnenchak David J; 08/2020. $600,000

2358-60 West Ave, Juhas William Pennypacker Adam; 08/2020. $645,000

1131 Asbury Ave, Esther M Snader Rev Living Trust Devlin Brian J; 08/2020. $645,000

211 Central Ave, Davish Francis X Flowers Christian; 08/2020. $685,000

834 Pennlyn Place, Hq Investments LLC 834 Pennlyn Place LLC; 08/2020. $783,743

401-03 37th St, Jwr Properties LLC Marini Vincent A; 08/2020. $940,000

33 Spruce Road, Pashuck David M Pinciotti Daniel; 08/2020. $999,000

431 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev LLC Sullivan Thomas M; 08/2020. $999,000

22 Spruce Road, Kershbaumer Edward Castaldi John F; 08/2020. $1,190,000

304 Seabright Road, Palladino Nicholas Pierce Derek; 08/2020. $1,235,000

SEA ISLE CITY

9 72nd St Un West, O’Neill James J Sr Pease John J III; 08/2020. $920,000

8819 Pleasure Ave, D’Arro Giuseppe 89Th St LLC; 08/2020. $950,000

105 34th St Un West, Infranco Leonard V Policare Randal; 08/2020. $1,075,000

341 47th Place, Hallmark Homes-341 LLC Mc Cann Brian; 08/2020. $1,438,707

12 63rd St, Rahill Gerald E Duffield Robert; 08/2020. $1,725,000

STONE HARBOR

9816 Second Ave Un 16, Vandenbraak Fay Louise Garofano Steven; 08/2020. $272,500

D-58 Weber Court, Witmer Lawrence C Jr Legato Ryan A; 08/2020. $655,000

10611 Second Ave, 10611 2Nd Ave LLC Welsh Thomas J Jr; 08/2020. $1,200,000

WEST WILDWOOD

514.5 W Poplar Ave, Borkowski Michael Du Bree Mark D; 08/2020. $64,000

15 Bay Ave Un 9, Mc Cutcheon Christopher Stevens Kim; 08/2020. $198,000

738 W Glenwood Ave, Sweeney Kevin Patrick Murphy Joseph P; 09/2020. $284,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

104 Marion St, Kristovich Palmamarie E; Kristovich Robert P Est, Beardsley Mark L; 7/1/2020. $55,900

466 Manheim Ave, Falzone Alexander J Exec; Falzone Alexander J Sr Est; Falzone Gladys J Est By Exec, Spatola Builders Llc; 7/1/2020. $38,000

6 Thompson Court, Cooper Annalyse; Cooper Brian, Perez Eloy; 7/6/2020. $140,000

139 Hampton St, Lore Richard E Jr, Caldwell Ronald D III; 7/6/2020. $45,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6610 Brown St, Keiser Theresa, Costa Betty A; Costa Gennaro J Jr; 7/6/2020. $179,500

2389 Memorial Ave, Bacon Vicki L; Bacon Walda; Melhuish Vicki L Fka, Ramirez Erika; 7/6/2020. $32,000

2389 Memorial Ave, Ramirez Erika, Khalil Ahmed K; 7/8/2020. $33,000

1768 N Ave, Stortini Ronald, Banks Kathy A; 7/9/2020. $130,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

589 Poplar St, Yyw Holdings Llc, Colon Roberto; 7/6/2020. $125,000

673 Morton Ave, Planet Home Lending Llc Atty; Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1 By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Speranza Joseph; Speranza Linda; 7/9/2020. $131,000

MILLVILLE

208 E Broad St, Cherivtch John S, Centuolo Development Llc; 7/1/2020. $27,500

223 S 4th St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd, Chung Terry; 7/1/2020. $27,000

407 E Broad St, Avanzato Giacomo; Avanzato Salvatore, Arc Management Llc; 7/2/2020. $35,000

405 E Broad St, Avanzato Giacomo; Avanzato Salvatore, Arc Management Llc; 7/6/2020. $40,000

14 Marlyn Terrace, Cruz Ricardo Bautista, Rutledge Allison; 7/6/2020. $177,000

VINELAND

710 S Myrtle St, Capellan-Arias Vianca S; Capellan-Lopez Francisco, Capellan Jacqueline A; Capellan Vianny A; 7/1/2020. $130,000

5171 Delsea Drive, Shelson Holly Anne, Linnekin Robert Jr; 7/1/2020. $135,000

533 N Valley Ave, Pitts Anthony; Pitts Teasha; Thinkbox Llc, Giraldo-Rodriguez Nathalye; 7/1/2020. $178,000

32 Avon Place, Cortes Jamie Aka; Cortez Iris; Cortez Jaime Aka, Gonzalez Johanna; 7/1/2020. $135,000

5047 Piacenzia Ave &C, Gl Realty, Andujar Carlos; 7/2/2020. $140,000

2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles R Jr; Parrish Craig S; Parrish Enterprises Llc, Venturi Cheri; Venturi Deno; 7/2/2020. $259,900

106 W Oxford St, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip, Dickel Aaron W Jr; 7/2/2020. $153,000

2909 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Quintana Alvaro; Quintana Angelica; 7/2/2020. $303,660

2156 Dante Ave, Bonato John A III, Danichkin Viktor; Danichkina Yelena; 7/2/2020. $115,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

3 W 13th St, 6/3/2020. $411,667

10 W 17th St, 6/5/2020. $585,000

13 W 7th St, 6/9/2020. $785,000

6 W 29th St, 6/12/2020. $700,000

10 E 17th St, 6/17/2020. $990,000

11 E 27th St, 6/17/2020. $533,333

12 E 28th St, 6/17/2020. $333,334

25 W 9th St, 6/17/2020. $590,000

6 E 18th St, 6/26/2020. $940,000

15 E 6th St, 6/29/2020. $900,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

11 Deer Run N Drive, 6/1/2020. $252,000

12 6th St, 6/1/2020. $275,000

17 Ryan Road, 6/1/2020. $420,000

105 Mission Way, 6/2/2020. $325,000

119 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2/2020. $361,220

26 Fullrigger Ave, 6/2/2020. $329,990

361-363 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2/2020. $125,000

20 Fullrigger Ave, 6/3/2020. $378,990

39 Fifth St, 6/3/2020. $281,000

40 Village Drive, 6/4/2020. $176,000

401-8b Bay Shore Drive, 6/4/2020. $220,000

61 Heritage Point Blvd, 6/4/2020. $347,000

19 Racoon Lane, 6/5/2020. $354,000

38 Bayside Ave, 6/5/2020. $185,000

8 Fountain View Drive, 6/8/2020. $238,000

89 Schooner Ave, 6/8/2020. $94,100

37 Gibraltar Court, 6/9/2020. $134,900

39 Tiller Drive, 6/9/2020. $169,000

14 Shelli Terrace, 6/10/2020. $184,000

8 Whitestone Court, 6/10/2020. $126,000

BEACH HAVEN

103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000

222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000

310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000

321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000

325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999

711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000

1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000

306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000

511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000

525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000

338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600

336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000

124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000

150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

HARVEY CEDARS

4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500

16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000

2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000

1216 Taylor Lane, 6/1/2020. $392,500

1220 Polaris Court, 6/1/2020. $267,450

3 Easy St, 6/1/2020. $257,500

302 Sinclair Ave, 6/1/2020. $270,000

811 N Main St, 6/1/2020. $265,000

911 Montauk Drive, 6/1/2020. $162,750

Devon St, 6/1/2020. $49,950

210 Station Drive, 6/2/2020. $475,000

412 Sunrise Blvd, 6/2/2020. $160,100

427-A Lake Barnegat Drive N, 6/2/2020. $285,000

111 Chestnut St, 6/4/2020. $240,000

1206 Orlando Drive, 6/4/2020. $425,000

216 Falkenburgh Ave, 6/4/2020. $299,900

460 Barnacle Road, 6/4/2020. $189,000

1705 Compass Drive, 6/5/2020. $208,000

2011 Brookdale Drive, 6/5/2020. $190,000

406 Nantucket Road, 6/5/2020. $241,500

505 Oak Hill Court, 6/8/2020. $265,000

8 Braemore Court, 6/8/2020. $355,000

918 Clubhouse Drive, 6/8/2020. $300,000

1003 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $200,000

1004 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $235,000

203 Sinclair Ave, 6/9/2020. $240,000

411 Wynnewood Road, 6/9/2020. $249,900

425 Sycamore Drive, 6/9/2020. $220,000

442 Bay Way, 6/9/2020. $114,707

926 Newark Ave, 6/9/2020. $275,000

99 North Point Court, 6/9/2020. $205,000

337 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $110,000

339 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $336,500

731 Lacey Road, 6/10/2020. $3,650,000

807 Maple Road, 6/10/2020. $225,000

827 Bowline Drive, 6/10/2020. $290,000

406 Constitution Drive, 6/11/2020. $245,000

415 Drew Ave, 6/11/2020. $259,900

1203 Polaris Court, 6/12/2020. $450,000

1405 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/12/2020. $459,900

1282 Spruce St, 6/15/2020. $120,150

1405 Beach Blvd, 6/15/2020. $159,500

627 Tappan St, 6/15/2020. $267,500

1202 Cypress Place, 6/16/2020. $175,000

141 Station Drive, 6/16/2020. $71,327

Trenton Ave North & Arthur St, 6/16/2020. $60,000

312 Riviera Drive, 6/17/2020. $268,000

324 Wainwright St, 6/17/2020. $285,000

806 Buena Vista Road, 6/17/2020. $70,000

115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500

