Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Unit 211, Sullivan Anthony J One Mechanic Street Llc; 07/14/20. $140,500
9 Andrea Lane, Poletis Louis N III Thomas Michael F; 07/15/20. $294,000
300 Pine St, Levine Casey L Regan Paul; 07/17/20. $215,000
34 E Woodland Ave, Cunningham Glenford Findel Betsy J; 07/17/20. $130,000
702 Highland Blvd, Reid Brigitte W Hudson Edge Llc; 07/20/20. $247,500
ATLANTIC CITY
4401 Atlantic Ave Unit A1, Pecora Dawn Raab Zachary Samuel; 07/06/20. $67,000
1425 N Michigan Ave, Zbiegniew Malinowski New Rez Llc; 07/07/20. $73,200
600 Pacific Ave #D206, Evering Natalie Castagna Robert D; 07/07/20. $98,000
1 Chelsea Court, Scavelli Frank B Carfagno Nancy; 07/09/20. $273,000
314 N Massachusetts Ave, 1720 Mckinley Ac Llc Flame Inv Llc; 07/10/20. $138,000
56 N Bartram Ave, Neely Christopher W Nicholas and Barbara Demarco Rev Tr; 07/10/20. $246,200
6 Chelsea Court, Laverde Franklin Wang Wei; 07/10/20. $245,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit A207, Zygmuntowicz Itka/Atty Dolderer Susan; 07/13/20. $78,000
BRIGANTINE
402 31st St S, Mcdade Sean R Apter Carl; 07/01/20. $1,100,000
208 26th St S, Odonnell Kevin Vogel Eric G; 07/02/20. $380,000
300 27th St S, Nazzario Clark Marcella V Bitler George G; 07/02/20. $462,000
4540 Brigantine Ave Unit S112, Mcmullen James L Sr Mcmullen James Jr; 07/02/20. $245,000
212 Vernon Place, Szal Christopher Sr Oleary Kevin C; 07/06/20. $389,900
307 S 36th St, Formica Michael W Fisher Barbara D; 07/07/20. $235,250
BUENA
326 S Brewster Road, Paonita Josh C Square Mgmt Llc; 07/06/20. $233,000
505 West Ave, Castellini Andrew Sikking Ronald; 07/06/20. $165,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
115 Carol Lane, Pease Chiyo Watson Georgett M/Exr; 07/06/20. $138,000
253 & 257 Lincoln Ave, Coia Family Farms Llc Andreacchio Robert Jr; 07/06/20. $100,000
524 Cains Mill Road, Gregas Aaron Njhr 3 Llc; 07/07/20. $173,900
5639 Chestnut Ave, Hess Stephanie Lore Justin Morris; 07/13/20. $153,000
CORBIN CITY
100 Cat Pond Road, Dougherty John J Bradley Lena J; 07/23/20. $79,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
705 Buffalo Ave, Ahlers Gary R Somerville Jean M; 07/06/20. $76,000
1711 Liverpool Ave, Ehlers Matthew W Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/07/20. $210,000
1713 Liverpool Ave, Koralja Rita Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/07/20. $202,990
339 Cinicinnati Ave, Koch Evelyn Bh4 Par Llc; 07/08/20. $167,575
440 Liverpool Ave, Delrio Annette Jiampetti Janet B/Exr; 07/08/20. $149,000
1700 London Ave, Vargas Christopher A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $235,990
1706 London Ave, Shutter Michael Paul Dr Horton Inc Nj; 07/09/20. $192,990
540 Buffalo Ave, Moore Eillene Sinicrope Ericka; 07/10/20. $130,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6733 Black Horse Pike, Tbbk Towne Llc Frank Inv Inc; 07/01/20. $3,964,309.54
7 High School Drive, Newcomer Eric S Johnson Gary A; 07/01/20. $324,900
203 Lander Road, Cicchini Virginia Valenti Dolores E/Atty; 07/02/20. $215,000
1025 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Nicodemo Robert R III Newkirk Mark; 07/06/20. $390,000
106 Sycamore Ave, Caceres Mendoza Luis Roe Nicole F; 07/06/20. $200,000
74 Windsor Drive, Ryan Amanda Bradford Roger; 07/06/20. $218,000
126 Dunlin Lane, Arabia Reber Tyler Porada Jacqueline; 07/07/20. $191,500
320 Gravel Bend Road, Kelleher William Sost Thomas William; 07/07/20. $304,000
43 Fairhill Ave, Rich Victoria Dr Horton Inc N; 07/07/20. $315,500
100 Trotter Road, Caputo Keith A Barrera Arturo; 07/08/20. $180,500
127 St Andrews Drive, Mcavoy Mary Jane Diioia Anthony; 07/08/20. $377,000
56 Shoreline Drive, Mccann Matthew C Emerson Eric Robin; 07/08/20. $318,000
FOLSOM
201 Jays Ave, Rose Esamuel Hedrick Keith E; 07/02/20. $170,000
13 E Black Horse Pike, Pfeifer Nicholas Pfeifer Joseph; 07/27/20. $147,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
17 Mohave Drive, Rivera Abdiel Seddon Michae; 07/01/20. $109,500
25 Raleigh St, Tirella David Richardson William P; 07/02/20. $223,000
19 Greenwich Drive, Patel Kaushik Muhammed Semira Abdulhakim; 07/06/20. $99,900
215 S Odessa Ave, Giansanti Jason Risley Properties Llc; 07/06/20. $660,000
264 N Mannheim Ave, Lasalle Lois Brandenberger Scott; 07/06/20. $335,000
713 E Victoria Drive, Breiner William Keith Tilton Lisa; 07/06/20. $142,000
78 Pembrooke Way, Biddy Jill Lorenzo Manuel J; 07/07/20. $185,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
502 Decatur Ave, Abele Robert W Mazzella James; 07/01/20. $247,500
86 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Martinez Myra Luz; 07/01/20. $238,265
45 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 07/02/20. $74,500
50 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Paparone Donald; 07/02/20. $74,500
55 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500
58 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500
62 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Artists Walk Llc; 07/02/20. $74,500
735 Decatur Ave, Cox Joseph Wells Fargo Bk Na; 07/06/20. $130,000
7413 Third Ave, Roller Kyle M US HUD; 07/06/20. $148,000
HAMMONTON
307 12th St, Nsj Enterprises Llc Brown Scott L; 07/02/20. $180,000
31 Anne Drive, Arkell Barbara G/Exrx Santone Liane; 07/02/20. $210,000
339 Central Ave, Thompson Mary Lea Wozniak Andrew; 07/02/20. $339,000
575 14th St, Oliva Sean N Perone Ronald; 07/06/20. $270,000
842 Giordano Lane, Sunwest State Llc Schoenborn Kenneth; 07/07/20. $200,000
LINWOOD
10 Ireland Ave, Schwartz Scott Harkness Matthew A; 07/01/20. $440,000
105 Berkshire Ave, Greenwood Brandon A Fredrickson John E; 07/01/20. $415,000
118 W Kirklin Ave, Shaw Christopher W Migliore Marianna K; 07/01/20. $420,000
20 E Ocean Heights Ave, Appel John Tpe Real Estate Llc; 07/06/20. $140,000
611 W Revere Ave, Hooker Joseph R Rendfrey Ryan R; 07/06/20. $275,000
LONGPORT
122 N 34th Ave, Shore Thing Prop Llc Steinmetz Spencer N; 07/06/20. $365,000
46 N Pelham Ave, Koch Robert Eldridge Kirk J; 07/06/20. $725,000
3117 Pacific Ave, Mednick Michael Campbell Kevin M; 07/09/20. $1,175,000
27 N Manor Ave, Koehler James Vs Living Tr; 07/14/20. $1,100,000
MARGATE
10 S Andover Ave, Davco Construction Inc Dimeo Gennaro; 07/01/20. $1,044,750
100 N Decatur Ave Unit 4, Nachman Michael Pepper 100 N Decatur Llc; 07/01/20. $675,000
2 E Gilmar Circle, Marootian Matthew D Philpott Doris; 07/01/20. $385,000
6 S Adams Ave, Fiscus Matthew Residential Capital Mgmt Group Lp; 07/01/20. $180,000
221 N Nassau Ave, Serpente Robert F Silva James; 07/02/20. $850,000
14 N Granville Ave, Weikert Steven Fox Mindy; 07/06/20. $430,000
421 N Nassau Ave Unit B, Malamut Lawrence Macciocca Frank; 07/06/20. $405,000
400 N Essex Ave, Pignitor Joseph P Dempsey Bryan; 07/07/20. $555,000
411 N Vendome Ave, Dzien Peter Joseph Attanasio Angela; 07/09/20. $495,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
715 Elwood Road, Cabello Patricia Y US HUD; 07/01/20. $169,950
145 Dacosta Road, Heidhausen Eric Balfe Dimatteo Glenn; 07/06/20. $275,000
5324 Pleasant Mills Road, Montgomery Roger Barbera Joseph; 07/10/20. $105,000
NORTHFIELD
1700 Zion Road, Arias Alejandro Curcio Anthony; 07/06/20. $70,000
1109 Broad St, Short Krista E Genova Monika; 07/09/20. $198,000
1912 Oak Ave, Gorrin Leah Ingram Brett M; 07/09/20. $255,000
2121 Merritt Drive, Hayes Oberst Laura Anne Oneil Theresa; 07/10/20. $304,000
PLEASANTVILLE
124 E Edgewater Ave, Hauck Steven II 4 Shepherds Llc; 07/07/20. $115,000
1107 Iowa Ave, Taylor Kira D Taylor Anthony E; 07/08/20. $165,000
312 Wellington Ave, Santiago Sandra Marianne Peterson Shirley L/Exr; 07/09/20. $162,000
SOMERS POINT
1 Merion Drive, Wright Lawrence D Hennessy Gerard; 07/06/20. $220,000
15 Schoolhouse Drive, Triggiani Christine Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Tr; 07/07/20. $155,000
40 Village Drive, Marshall Kathryn R Jones Carolyn Rae/Exrx; 07/07/20. $195,100
7 Wayne Drive, Atwell Christine E Blumetti Michael R; 07/07/20. $238,000
208 Fox Terrace, Roberts James C Rusek Carolynne E; 07/13/20. $154,000
VENTNOR
103 N Portland Ave, Church Jessica L Morrell John W; 07/01/20. $229,000
123 N Portland Ave, Pramberger Brian Busler Michael; 07/01/20. $471,500
44800 Boardwalk #408, Greco Frank Schwartz Glenn E; 07/01/20. $117,500
225 N Fredericksburg Ave, Guise Patrick J Cutino Kara; 07/02/20. $215,000
18 S Swarthmore Ave, Levin Stuart Terlecky John M; 07/06/20. $550,000
12 N Melbourne Ave, Argentina Margaret Poulshock Andrew; 07/07/20. $295,000
104 N Troy Ave, Levin Stuart Silvert Daniel; 07/08/20. $329,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1311 Loretto Ave, Sadel Andrew Gossin Kristin M; 07/30/20. $133,500
Cape May County
AVALON
254 6th St, Oceans 12 LLC Hassell Michael W; 08/2020. $2,300,000
4656 Dune Drive, Pinnacle Res Dev Grp LLC Curry Patrick James; 08/2020. $3,050,000
35 Seagull Drive, Mtw Realty LLC Hill Geoffrey J; 08/2020. $5,500,000
177 68th St, Boscia Jon A Lemole Gerald M; 08/2020. $5,800,000
4369 Dune Drive, Equity Trust Company Cust Irish Malibu LLC; 08/2020. $9,900,000
CAPE MAY
208 Bay Breeze Blvd, Carroll Michael A Nichols Donna M; 09/2020. $400,000
817 Corgie St, O’Donoghue John Hoff Richard J Sr; 09/2020. $490,000
116 Madison Ave, Wilson Bruce B Trust Hudson Mabeth W Trust; 09/2020. $563,303
16 Jefferson St Un 3, Bernhardt Stephen Tascone Anthony; 09/2020. $581,000
CAPE MAY POINT
312 Knox Ave, West Point Properties LLC Landis Matthew C; 08/2020. $610,000
206 Princeton Ave, Mercner Richard G Trust&C Lawrence A Pray Bldrs Inc; 09/2020. $540,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
10 Fairway Court South, Pedroni Fuel Company Edwardi Frank P Jr; 08/2020. $135,000
465 Hagen Road, Gilbert Garry G Gain Michael K Jr; 08/2020. $201,000
47 Lake Vista Drive, Rey Paul Natale Louis; 08/2020. $222,600
58 Tressler Lane, Darretta Evelyn J Martucci Nicholas; 08/2020. $235,000.
LOWER TOWNSHIP
507 Adriatic Ave, Boudreaux Brenda Martin Di Stafano Michel; 08/2020. $275,000
20 Mowery Ave, Elliott Jennifer Breslin Michael; 08/2020. $280,000
26 Cormorant Way, O’Connor Thomas J Exr Lord Angela M; 08/2020. $285,000
509 Shunpike Road, Pritchard Charles O Platzer Mark; 08/2020. $315,000
1 Leonard Drive, D R Horton Inc — New Jersey Carboni Daniel J; 08/2020. $365,990
3504 Bybrook Drive, Agr Builders LLC Jones Donald E Jr; 08/2020. $401,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
779 Stone Harbor Blvd, Ball Daniel R Martin Aaron Mitchell; 08/2020. $305,000
459 Dias Creek Road, Fortenberry Justin C Florentz Christopher J; 08/2020. $445,000
15 Hoppy’s Lane, Martorana John Agersborg Karen E; 08/2020. $539,000
206 Stagecoach Road Un 1503, Julia Jennifer Stallbaum Joseph; 08/2020. $40,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
104 E 24th St, White Caps Dev LLC Osborn Dennis; 08/2020. $578,000
2408 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Lance John E; 08/2020. $635,000
106 E 5th Ave, Adal LLC Anzalone Marcello; 08/2020. $787,000
311 W 1st Ave, Mathis Jacalyn A Est Mc Allister Tara L; 08/2020. $825,000
505 E 4th Ave, Murray Kenneth Smiley Kathryn; 08/2020. $100,000
OCEAN CITY
249 N Point Road, Elizabeth H Burns Rev Trust Burns Catherine A; 08/2020. $585,000
5261-63 West Ave, Malakoff Eric Vnenchak David J; 08/2020. $600,000
2358-60 West Ave, Juhas William Pennypacker Adam; 08/2020. $645,000
1131 Asbury Ave, Esther M Snader Rev Living Trust Devlin Brian J; 08/2020. $645,000
211 Central Ave, Davish Francis X Flowers Christian; 08/2020. $685,000
834 Pennlyn Place, Hq Investments LLC 834 Pennlyn Place LLC; 08/2020. $783,743
401-03 37th St, Jwr Properties LLC Marini Vincent A; 08/2020. $940,000
33 Spruce Road, Pashuck David M Pinciotti Daniel; 08/2020. $999,000
431 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev LLC Sullivan Thomas M; 08/2020. $999,000
22 Spruce Road, Kershbaumer Edward Castaldi John F; 08/2020. $1,190,000
304 Seabright Road, Palladino Nicholas Pierce Derek; 08/2020. $1,235,000
SEA ISLE CITY
9 72nd St Un West, O’Neill James J Sr Pease John J III; 08/2020. $920,000
8819 Pleasure Ave, D’Arro Giuseppe 89Th St LLC; 08/2020. $950,000
105 34th St Un West, Infranco Leonard V Policare Randal; 08/2020. $1,075,000
341 47th Place, Hallmark Homes-341 LLC Mc Cann Brian; 08/2020. $1,438,707
12 63rd St, Rahill Gerald E Duffield Robert; 08/2020. $1,725,000
STONE HARBOR
9816 Second Ave Un 16, Vandenbraak Fay Louise Garofano Steven; 08/2020. $272,500
D-58 Weber Court, Witmer Lawrence C Jr Legato Ryan A; 08/2020. $655,000
10611 Second Ave, 10611 2Nd Ave LLC Welsh Thomas J Jr; 08/2020. $1,200,000
WEST WILDWOOD
514.5 W Poplar Ave, Borkowski Michael Du Bree Mark D; 08/2020. $64,000
15 Bay Ave Un 9, Mc Cutcheon Christopher Stevens Kim; 08/2020. $198,000
738 W Glenwood Ave, Sweeney Kevin Patrick Murphy Joseph P; 09/2020. $284,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
104 Marion St, Kristovich Palmamarie E; Kristovich Robert P Est, Beardsley Mark L; 7/1/2020. $55,900
466 Manheim Ave, Falzone Alexander J Exec; Falzone Alexander J Sr Est; Falzone Gladys J Est By Exec, Spatola Builders Llc; 7/1/2020. $38,000
6 Thompson Court, Cooper Annalyse; Cooper Brian, Perez Eloy; 7/6/2020. $140,000
139 Hampton St, Lore Richard E Jr, Caldwell Ronald D III; 7/6/2020. $45,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6610 Brown St, Keiser Theresa, Costa Betty A; Costa Gennaro J Jr; 7/6/2020. $179,500
2389 Memorial Ave, Bacon Vicki L; Bacon Walda; Melhuish Vicki L Fka, Ramirez Erika; 7/6/2020. $32,000
2389 Memorial Ave, Ramirez Erika, Khalil Ahmed K; 7/8/2020. $33,000
1768 N Ave, Stortini Ronald, Banks Kathy A; 7/9/2020. $130,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
589 Poplar St, Yyw Holdings Llc, Colon Roberto; 7/6/2020. $125,000
673 Morton Ave, Planet Home Lending Llc Atty; Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 1 By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Speranza Joseph; Speranza Linda; 7/9/2020. $131,000
MILLVILLE
208 E Broad St, Cherivtch John S, Centuolo Development Llc; 7/1/2020. $27,500
223 S 4th St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd, Chung Terry; 7/1/2020. $27,000
407 E Broad St, Avanzato Giacomo; Avanzato Salvatore, Arc Management Llc; 7/2/2020. $35,000
405 E Broad St, Avanzato Giacomo; Avanzato Salvatore, Arc Management Llc; 7/6/2020. $40,000
14 Marlyn Terrace, Cruz Ricardo Bautista, Rutledge Allison; 7/6/2020. $177,000
VINELAND
710 S Myrtle St, Capellan-Arias Vianca S; Capellan-Lopez Francisco, Capellan Jacqueline A; Capellan Vianny A; 7/1/2020. $130,000
5171 Delsea Drive, Shelson Holly Anne, Linnekin Robert Jr; 7/1/2020. $135,000
533 N Valley Ave, Pitts Anthony; Pitts Teasha; Thinkbox Llc, Giraldo-Rodriguez Nathalye; 7/1/2020. $178,000
32 Avon Place, Cortes Jamie Aka; Cortez Iris; Cortez Jaime Aka, Gonzalez Johanna; 7/1/2020. $135,000
5047 Piacenzia Ave &C, Gl Realty, Andujar Carlos; 7/2/2020. $140,000
2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles R Jr; Parrish Craig S; Parrish Enterprises Llc, Venturi Cheri; Venturi Deno; 7/2/2020. $259,900
106 W Oxford St, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip, Dickel Aaron W Jr; 7/2/2020. $153,000
2909 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Quintana Alvaro; Quintana Angelica; 7/2/2020. $303,660
2156 Dante Ave, Bonato John A III, Danichkin Viktor; Danichkina Yelena; 7/2/2020. $115,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
3 W 13th St, 6/3/2020. $411,667
10 W 17th St, 6/5/2020. $585,000
13 W 7th St, 6/9/2020. $785,000
6 W 29th St, 6/12/2020. $700,000
10 E 17th St, 6/17/2020. $990,000
11 E 27th St, 6/17/2020. $533,333
12 E 28th St, 6/17/2020. $333,334
25 W 9th St, 6/17/2020. $590,000
6 E 18th St, 6/26/2020. $940,000
15 E 6th St, 6/29/2020. $900,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
11 Deer Run N Drive, 6/1/2020. $252,000
12 6th St, 6/1/2020. $275,000
17 Ryan Road, 6/1/2020. $420,000
105 Mission Way, 6/2/2020. $325,000
119 Woodchuck Drive, 6/2/2020. $361,220
26 Fullrigger Ave, 6/2/2020. $329,990
361-363 Bay Shore Drive, 6/2/2020. $125,000
20 Fullrigger Ave, 6/3/2020. $378,990
39 Fifth St, 6/3/2020. $281,000
40 Village Drive, 6/4/2020. $176,000
401-8b Bay Shore Drive, 6/4/2020. $220,000
61 Heritage Point Blvd, 6/4/2020. $347,000
19 Racoon Lane, 6/5/2020. $354,000
38 Bayside Ave, 6/5/2020. $185,000
8 Fountain View Drive, 6/8/2020. $238,000
89 Schooner Ave, 6/8/2020. $94,100
37 Gibraltar Court, 6/9/2020. $134,900
39 Tiller Drive, 6/9/2020. $169,000
14 Shelli Terrace, 6/10/2020. $184,000
8 Whitestone Court, 6/10/2020. $126,000
BEACH HAVEN
103 S Pennsylvania Ave, 6/3/2020. $1,200,000
222 Second St, 6/12/2020. $1,375,000
310 S West Ave Unit E3, 6/12/2020. $370,000
321 Centre St, 6/16/2020. $697,000
325 Belvoir Ave, 6/17/2020. $999,999
711 S Beach Ave, 6/19/2020. $949,000
1 Marine St, 6/25/2020. $689,000
306 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $450,000
511 N Bay Ave, 6/30/2020. $950,000
525 Amber St Unit B, 6/30/2020. $640,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
107 Quail Lane, 6/3/2020. $252,000
338 Dock Road, 6/3/2020. $191,600
336 Railroad Ave, 6/9/2020. $90,000
124 Dock Road, 6/25/2020. $386,000
150 Sprague Ave, 6/29/2020. $225,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
HARVEY CEDARS
4 Lee Ave, 6/4/2020. $867,500
16 Buckingham Ave, 6/16/2020. $936,000
2 Buckingham Ave, 6/24/2020. $1,205,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1207 Mercury Court, 6/1/2020. $390,000
1216 Taylor Lane, 6/1/2020. $392,500
1220 Polaris Court, 6/1/2020. $267,450
3 Easy St, 6/1/2020. $257,500
302 Sinclair Ave, 6/1/2020. $270,000
811 N Main St, 6/1/2020. $265,000
911 Montauk Drive, 6/1/2020. $162,750
Devon St, 6/1/2020. $49,950
210 Station Drive, 6/2/2020. $475,000
412 Sunrise Blvd, 6/2/2020. $160,100
427-A Lake Barnegat Drive N, 6/2/2020. $285,000
111 Chestnut St, 6/4/2020. $240,000
1206 Orlando Drive, 6/4/2020. $425,000
216 Falkenburgh Ave, 6/4/2020. $299,900
460 Barnacle Road, 6/4/2020. $189,000
1705 Compass Drive, 6/5/2020. $208,000
2011 Brookdale Drive, 6/5/2020. $190,000
406 Nantucket Road, 6/5/2020. $241,500
505 Oak Hill Court, 6/8/2020. $265,000
8 Braemore Court, 6/8/2020. $355,000
918 Clubhouse Drive, 6/8/2020. $300,000
1003 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $200,000
1004 Kanoehe Drive, 6/9/2020. $235,000
203 Sinclair Ave, 6/9/2020. $240,000
411 Wynnewood Road, 6/9/2020. $249,900
425 Sycamore Drive, 6/9/2020. $220,000
442 Bay Way, 6/9/2020. $114,707
926 Newark Ave, 6/9/2020. $275,000
99 North Point Court, 6/9/2020. $205,000
337 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $110,000
339 Enterprise Drive, 6/10/2020. $336,500
731 Lacey Road, 6/10/2020. $3,650,000
807 Maple Road, 6/10/2020. $225,000
827 Bowline Drive, 6/10/2020. $290,000
406 Constitution Drive, 6/11/2020. $245,000
415 Drew Ave, 6/11/2020. $259,900
1203 Polaris Court, 6/12/2020. $450,000
1405 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/12/2020. $459,900
1282 Spruce St, 6/15/2020. $120,150
1405 Beach Blvd, 6/15/2020. $159,500
627 Tappan St, 6/15/2020. $267,500
1202 Cypress Place, 6/16/2020. $175,000
141 Station Drive, 6/16/2020. $71,327
Trenton Ave North & Arthur St, 6/16/2020. $60,000
312 Riviera Drive, 6/17/2020. $268,000
324 Wainwright St, 6/17/2020. $285,000
806 Buena Vista Road, 6/17/2020. $70,000
115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.