How much did homes sell for near you?
Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

BRIGANTINE

321 28th St, Edward R Tequesta Ecd Llc; 07/16/20. $497,875

433 Seahorse Road, Leonardi Michele Cavaliere Alfred; 07/16/20. $350,000

442 Lafayette Blvd, Smith Adam M Lostracco Frank; 07/16/20. $370,000

4605 Schooner Road Unit 1, Ciaffone Marc S Kalison Homes; 07/16/20. $246,500

128 Roosevelt Blvd No, Hannan Joshua Levy Glenne; 07/17/20. $240,000

210 12th St So, Newbold Home Llc Vick John; 07/17/20. $340,000

212 7th St No Unit A, Goldberg Leonard D Springfield Christopher J; 07/17/20. $348,000

42 Coquille Beach Drive Unit 45 A, Ehrlich Philip Monahan Cheryl Lee; 07/21/20. $275,000

36 11th St No, Carr Rhone Mulherin Megan; 07/22/20. $369,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1168 Ocean Heights Ave, Dingaro Marchak Sharon Rivera Jesus; 07/28/20. $198,000

3 Gardenia Drive, Kelly Michael P II Huntzinger Casey Ann; 07/28/20. $265,000

102 Nightingale Road, Serrano Menendez Jeydi Epifanio John E Jr; 07/29/20. $166,000

14 Hartford Drive, Camp Marilyn Uline Paul; 07/29/20. $480,000

1762 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Purvis William Jones Michael; 07/30/20. $491,000

318 Fork Road, Velasquez Alfredo D Jr Velasquez Bryan; 07/30/20. $200,000

321 Heather Croft, Chabur Guillermo Woods Mark T; 07/30/20. $80,000

130 Saint Andrews Drive, Christmann Timothy Piper Greco Candace; 07/31/20.$415,000

6034 English Creek Ave, Siegfried Barbara Jost Steven Gerald; 07/31/20. $105,266

FOLSOM

2004 14th St, Kashulines Jeanene Irwin Sueann; 08/17/20. $67,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

219 Limerick St, Lisa Ralph/Atty Flannelly Robert; 07/27/20. $225,000

127 Brewster Drive, Welcher Dennis A Volkmann Mgmt Llc; 07/28/20. $299,900

515 S Pitney Road, Dautrechy Amanda B Baginski Slawomir; 07/28/20. $240,000

33 Wordsworth St, Sanderson Richard Albert Kline Joann; 07/29/20. $235,000

421 S Yam Ave, Patel Hareshbhai Villavicencio Stewart; 07/29/20. $222,800

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6207 Cove Ave, Bryte Morgan Drozdoz Cynthia D/Atty; 07/30/20. $166,000

1522 Thomas Jefferson Court, Sica James Vecere Donna M; 07/31/20. $134,000

58 Meadow Circle, Stark Gwendolyn F Fragapane Craig; 07/31/20. $223,000

6 Rue Cezanne, Flores Fernan Felix Nvr Inc; 07/31/20. $288,760

MARGATE

9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 803, Price Timothy Kathryn Kesselman Rev Tr; 07/27/20. $475,000

9609 Ventnor Ave Unit B1, Sirover Seth Powenski Sarah L; 07/27/20. $240,000

11 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Erlichman Neil Baglivo Steven B; 07/28/20. $915,000

12 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Msr Revocable Liv Tr Erlichman Neil; 07/28/20. $435,000

3 S Huntington Ave, Perilstein Jayne D Woodward James L; 07/28/20. $1,250,000

6 N Lancaster Ave, Berger Matthew Tripicchio Jacqueline; 07/28/20. $739,000

7404 Ventnor Ave, Goodstein Daniel J Stra Angela P/Exrx; 07/28/20. $400,000

102 N Wilson Ave, Johnston Kathleen Levy Saul/Exrx; 07/29/20. $400,000

103 N Harding Ave, Scarcia Susan Lilienfeld Isaac G; 07/29/20. $435,000

310 N Clermont Ave, Dlugosz Susan Kalogerakos Dimakis; 07/29/20. $390,000

8209 Ventnor Ave, Mccann Rita T/Exr Genovese Colvin Mary; 07/29/20. $450,000

24b N Washington Ave, Zarett Michael Sutow Jesse Evan; 07/30/20. $382,000

Cumberland County

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

475 Mill Road, Briggs Debra Lee; Briggs Dorothy D; Briggs Elmer E Jr Est; Briggs Sherri Lynn Aka; Fogle Sherri Lynn Briggs Aka, Gauntt Terry A, 7/14/2020. $169,900

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1108 First Ave, Dawson Mark, Seabrook Properties One Llc; 7/10/2020. $36,000

15 Seeley Road, Zohny Bedreddin M, Moustafa Shaimaa, 7/10/2020. $93,000

80 Old Deerfield Pike, Njhr 4 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Lucero Manuel, 7/13/2020. $169,900

5 Seville Drive, Gaines Lona Exec; Morey Janet G Est; Morey Richard V Est By Exec, Cooper Annalyse; Cooper Brian, 7/13/2020. $185,000

12 Dawson Drive, Patel Dharmesh, Ramirez Joshua, 7/13/2020. $170,000

224 Rosenhayn Avenue, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Pacific Union Financial Llc Fka, Doroshuk Daniel, 7/14/2020. $173,500

8 Acorn Drive, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Hp Property Management Llc, 7/14/2020. $85,000

156 Finley Road, Weist Marcia Reed, Simpson Michael W, 7/20/2020. $179,000

1002-1003 Highway 77, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co, Hilton Sibyl, 7/27/2020. $97,500

VINELAND

812 E Grape St, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Dev, Roman Jaime O, 7/14/2020.$40,000

2030 Venezia Ave, Levari Thomas J, Dahiya Sanjeev, 7/14/2020. $265,000

559 N Delsea Drive &C, Fundamentals Co Llc; Kinsan Management Corp, Sangeeta Real Estate Llc, 7/15/2020. $330,000

4348 Marlyn Ave, Foundation Properties Llc; Krwawecz Eric A, Keenan David; Keenan Timothy, 7/16/2020. $68,000

1200 Fairmount Ave, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Dev, Sieri Joseph, 7/16/2020. $68,085.10

304 E Forest Grove Road, Capizola Michael C, Parker Joshua, 7/16/2020. $200,000

521 S West Ave, Ayala Lourdes; Cortes Cesar, Lopez Aida; Lopez Victor, 7/16/2020. $150,000

1146 Queens Road, Chance Alison M Fka; Gabrielle Alison M; Gabrielle John C, Cortes Hilda M; Cortes Leonardo J, 7/16/2020. $237,000

3657 Isabel Road, Castro Ashley Aka; Castro Phillip; Delvecchio Ashley L Aka, Pratts Caleb; Warren Lindsey, 7/16/2020. $284,000

916 George Lane, Broschan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Mendez Mariah M, 7/16/2020. $180,000

1610 Mopsswood Drive, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gonzalez Ivette M, 7/17/2020. $125,532

857 Queens Road, Galbiati Jacqueline; Galbiati Thomas Est, Mcalevy Lytha Rielda, 7/17/2020. $242,500

50 Osborn Ave, Hayes Richard Reiner Est; Hayes Richard Robert Ind Exec; Hayes Virginia Mary Est By Exec, Hoffman Sandra, 7/17/2020. $30,000

383 Beacon Ave, Blank Ericka; Letizia Joseph T Jr; Letizia Joseph T Sr Est, Neeb Brittany, 7/17/2020. $178,000

789 Streamview Lane, Jones Michael R; Ogg Linda, St Pierre Michael G; St Pierre Shannon Bay, 7/17/2020. $270,000

948 E Sherman Ave, Gagliardi Joseph T; Gagliardi Kathleen N, Gazzara Lynda L, 7/17/2020. $73,000

1105 Woodcrest Drive, Anderson Donald T, Maldonado Carolina A; Morla Jose M, 7/20/2020. $175,000

1066 E Chestnut Ave, Palmonari Donna; Tuso Donna Fka, Verderose Properties Llc, 7/20/2020. $146,000

719 Foxmoor Drive, Demarco Nicole; Demarco William Jr, Chappius Allison P; Chappius Russell III, 7/20/2020. $239,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit J-92, Gee James R; Haygeezzap Investments Llc, Hallenbeck Leroy G Jr, 7/20/2020. $150,000

2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 19, Delano Stacey Fka; Pacione Mathew N; Pacione Stacey L, Crisafulli Francesca M, 7/20/2020, $95,000

880 S Orchard Road, Candelaria Ellen, Simmons Jillian, 7/20/2020. $186,900

406 E Walnut Road, Diaz Justino Aka; Diaz Lourdes; Diaz-Benitz Justino Aka, Cook Richard E, 7/21/2020. $159,900

2986 Thornhill Road, Prestis David B; Prestis Peggy, Busnardo Brad; Busnardo Stacy, 7/21/2020. $265,900

750 S 7th St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt &C By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Gruccio William, 7/22/2020. $81,000

2788 Maple Ave, Creekview Development Co Llc, Tedesco Salvatore F, 7/22/2020. $209,900

1112 Holmes Ave, Rodis Cj; Rodis Steven L Dr, Cruz Gamaliel; Cruz Venus, 7/22/2020. $204,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

11 Tradewind Drive, 7/2020. $219,375

204 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2020. $101,000

22 Lake Superior Drive, 7/2020. $146,000

223 Yorktowne Drive, 7/2020. $143,000

103 Polonia Way, 7/2020. $174,900

1359 Radio Road, 7/2020. $320,000

232 Falcon Drive, 7/2020. $65,000

328 Harboutown Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000

41 Lake Superior Drive, 7/2020. $330,000

92 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $85,000

120 Cayuga Lake Drive, 7/2020. $150,000

2 Champions Drive,; 7/2020. $270,000

36 Fire House Drive, 7/2020. $175,000

4 East Pimlico Road, 7/2020. $575,000

132 North Burgee Drive, 7/2020. $332,000

204 Danbury Drive, 7/2020. $165,000

7 South Boston Drive, 7/2020. $230,000

225 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $173,000

1034 Center St, 7/2020. $234,900

148 East Holly Lane, 7/2020. $112,000

16 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2020. $119,000

16 W Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $74,000

20 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $190,000

223 Willets Ave, 7/2020. $350,000

87 Pin Oak Lane, 7/2020. $95,000

119 East Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $164,300

19 South Los Angeles Drive, 7/2020. $222,000

28 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $490,000

3 Beach Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

341 Stage Road, 7/2020. $312,500

106 North Ensign Drive, 7/2020. $244,000

15 Cherry St, 7/2020. $59,200

2 Beach Drive, 7/2020. $275,000

5 South Baltimore Drive, 7/2020. $346,000

13 Toms Court, 7/2020. $94,500

33 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2020. $329,000

48 West Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $215,000

137 E Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $197,500

18 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2020. $157,500

223 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $159,000

247 Falcon Drive, 7/2020. $110,000

251 Yorktowne Drive, 7/2020. $123,500

44 Vincent Court, 7/2020. $144,000

50 Lake Huron Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

7 South Burgee Drive, 7/2020. $221,000

95 Leitz Blvd, 7/2020. $242,000

116 Vulcan Way, 7/2020. $168,500

213 Danbury Drive, 7/2020. $150,000

310 Harbourtown Blvd, 7/2020. $260,000

33 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $375,000

5 Bridge Road, 7/2020. $199,900

5 Windstar Drive, 7/2020. $251,000

532 Kadlubeck Way, 7/2020. $110,000

103 South Longboat Drive, 7/2020. $340,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

5 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $190,000

138 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $105,000

17 Crestview Court, 7/2020. $265,000

28 West Boat Drive, 7/2020. $405,000

34 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $370,000

46 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $550,000

10 South Dayton Drive, 7/2020. $290,000

111 East Hudson Drive, 7/2020. $338,000

37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000

4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000

41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000

79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000

115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000

12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

1078e Unit 2 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,050,000

218 East 17th St, 7/2020. $2,862,500

44 West Ohio Ave, 7/2020. $775,000

121 E Kansas Ave, 7/2020. $3,050,000

403 Tidal Drive, 7/2020. $1,075,000

1068e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $516,667

34 Lighthouse Way, 7/2020. $2,445,000

153e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $3,450,000

185 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $995,000

202 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $3,520,000

100 E Muriel Ave, 7/2020. $937,500

130a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $950,000

19 West Harding Ave, 7/2020. $1,220,000

5200 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $705,000

5 W. Marshall Drive, 7/2020. $1,135,000

5501 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $5,820,000

35 Sunset Blvd Boat Slip A-14, 7/2020. $30,000

593 Clifton Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

84b Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,300,000

98 Arnold Blvd, 7/2020. $745,000

3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000

4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000

5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000

11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000

116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000

5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000

83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000

9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000

1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000

10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000

107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000

171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500

28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000

52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000

3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000

4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000

123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000

145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000

127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000

4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000

4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000

5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000

12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999

14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900

9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000

6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000

85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000

1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000

153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000

129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000

24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000

10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000

114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000

105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000

32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500

112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000

21 Douglas Lane, 7/2020. $310,000

304 Sixth St, 7/2020. $231,500

4 Jones Road, 7/2020. $310,000

26 Mantoloking Lane, 7/2020. $390,000

87 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $213,000

15 Oceangrove Lane, 7/2020. $327,000

74 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $155,000

1 One Eye Way, 7/2020. $374,000

17 Longport Court, 7/2020. $495,000

