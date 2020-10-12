How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
BRIGANTINE
321 28th St, Edward R Tequesta Ecd Llc; 07/16/20. $497,875
433 Seahorse Road, Leonardi Michele Cavaliere Alfred; 07/16/20. $350,000
442 Lafayette Blvd, Smith Adam M Lostracco Frank; 07/16/20. $370,000
4605 Schooner Road Unit 1, Ciaffone Marc S Kalison Homes; 07/16/20. $246,500
128 Roosevelt Blvd No, Hannan Joshua Levy Glenne; 07/17/20. $240,000
210 12th St So, Newbold Home Llc Vick John; 07/17/20. $340,000
212 7th St No Unit A, Goldberg Leonard D Springfield Christopher J; 07/17/20. $348,000
42 Coquille Beach Drive Unit 45 A, Ehrlich Philip Monahan Cheryl Lee; 07/21/20. $275,000
36 11th St No, Carr Rhone Mulherin Megan; 07/22/20. $369,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1168 Ocean Heights Ave, Dingaro Marchak Sharon Rivera Jesus; 07/28/20. $198,000
3 Gardenia Drive, Kelly Michael P II Huntzinger Casey Ann; 07/28/20. $265,000
102 Nightingale Road, Serrano Menendez Jeydi Epifanio John E Jr; 07/29/20. $166,000
14 Hartford Drive, Camp Marilyn Uline Paul; 07/29/20. $480,000
1762 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Purvis William Jones Michael; 07/30/20. $491,000
318 Fork Road, Velasquez Alfredo D Jr Velasquez Bryan; 07/30/20. $200,000
321 Heather Croft, Chabur Guillermo Woods Mark T; 07/30/20. $80,000
130 Saint Andrews Drive, Christmann Timothy Piper Greco Candace; 07/31/20.$415,000
6034 English Creek Ave, Siegfried Barbara Jost Steven Gerald; 07/31/20. $105,266
FOLSOM
2004 14th St, Kashulines Jeanene Irwin Sueann; 08/17/20. $67,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
219 Limerick St, Lisa Ralph/Atty Flannelly Robert; 07/27/20. $225,000
127 Brewster Drive, Welcher Dennis A Volkmann Mgmt Llc; 07/28/20. $299,900
515 S Pitney Road, Dautrechy Amanda B Baginski Slawomir; 07/28/20. $240,000
33 Wordsworth St, Sanderson Richard Albert Kline Joann; 07/29/20. $235,000
421 S Yam Ave, Patel Hareshbhai Villavicencio Stewart; 07/29/20. $222,800
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6207 Cove Ave, Bryte Morgan Drozdoz Cynthia D/Atty; 07/30/20. $166,000
1522 Thomas Jefferson Court, Sica James Vecere Donna M; 07/31/20. $134,000
58 Meadow Circle, Stark Gwendolyn F Fragapane Craig; 07/31/20. $223,000
6 Rue Cezanne, Flores Fernan Felix Nvr Inc; 07/31/20. $288,760
MARGATE
9600 Atlantic Ave Unit 803, Price Timothy Kathryn Kesselman Rev Tr; 07/27/20. $475,000
9609 Ventnor Ave Unit B1, Sirover Seth Powenski Sarah L; 07/27/20. $240,000
11 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Erlichman Neil Baglivo Steven B; 07/28/20. $915,000
12 N Jefferson Ave Unit A, Msr Revocable Liv Tr Erlichman Neil; 07/28/20. $435,000
3 S Huntington Ave, Perilstein Jayne D Woodward James L; 07/28/20. $1,250,000
6 N Lancaster Ave, Berger Matthew Tripicchio Jacqueline; 07/28/20. $739,000
7404 Ventnor Ave, Goodstein Daniel J Stra Angela P/Exrx; 07/28/20. $400,000
102 N Wilson Ave, Johnston Kathleen Levy Saul/Exrx; 07/29/20. $400,000
103 N Harding Ave, Scarcia Susan Lilienfeld Isaac G; 07/29/20. $435,000
310 N Clermont Ave, Dlugosz Susan Kalogerakos Dimakis; 07/29/20. $390,000
8209 Ventnor Ave, Mccann Rita T/Exr Genovese Colvin Mary; 07/29/20. $450,000
24b N Washington Ave, Zarett Michael Sutow Jesse Evan; 07/30/20. $382,000
Cumberland County
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
475 Mill Road, Briggs Debra Lee; Briggs Dorothy D; Briggs Elmer E Jr Est; Briggs Sherri Lynn Aka; Fogle Sherri Lynn Briggs Aka, Gauntt Terry A, 7/14/2020. $169,900
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1108 First Ave, Dawson Mark, Seabrook Properties One Llc; 7/10/2020. $36,000
15 Seeley Road, Zohny Bedreddin M, Moustafa Shaimaa, 7/10/2020. $93,000
80 Old Deerfield Pike, Njhr 4 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Lucero Manuel, 7/13/2020. $169,900
5 Seville Drive, Gaines Lona Exec; Morey Janet G Est; Morey Richard V Est By Exec, Cooper Annalyse; Cooper Brian, 7/13/2020. $185,000
12 Dawson Drive, Patel Dharmesh, Ramirez Joshua, 7/13/2020. $170,000
224 Rosenhayn Avenue, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba; Pacific Union Financial Llc Fka, Doroshuk Daniel, 7/14/2020. $173,500
8 Acorn Drive, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Hp Property Management Llc, 7/14/2020. $85,000
156 Finley Road, Weist Marcia Reed, Simpson Michael W, 7/20/2020. $179,000
1002-1003 Highway 77, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co, Hilton Sibyl, 7/27/2020. $97,500
VINELAND
812 E Grape St, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Dev, Roman Jaime O, 7/14/2020.$40,000
2030 Venezia Ave, Levari Thomas J, Dahiya Sanjeev, 7/14/2020. $265,000
559 N Delsea Drive &C, Fundamentals Co Llc; Kinsan Management Corp, Sangeeta Real Estate Llc, 7/15/2020. $330,000
4348 Marlyn Ave, Foundation Properties Llc; Krwawecz Eric A, Keenan David; Keenan Timothy, 7/16/2020. $68,000
1200 Fairmount Ave, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Dev, Sieri Joseph, 7/16/2020. $68,085.10
304 E Forest Grove Road, Capizola Michael C, Parker Joshua, 7/16/2020. $200,000
521 S West Ave, Ayala Lourdes; Cortes Cesar, Lopez Aida; Lopez Victor, 7/16/2020. $150,000
1146 Queens Road, Chance Alison M Fka; Gabrielle Alison M; Gabrielle John C, Cortes Hilda M; Cortes Leonardo J, 7/16/2020. $237,000
3657 Isabel Road, Castro Ashley Aka; Castro Phillip; Delvecchio Ashley L Aka, Pratts Caleb; Warren Lindsey, 7/16/2020. $284,000
916 George Lane, Broschan Paul; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc, Mendez Mariah M, 7/16/2020. $180,000
1610 Mopsswood Drive, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Gonzalez Ivette M, 7/17/2020. $125,532
857 Queens Road, Galbiati Jacqueline; Galbiati Thomas Est, Mcalevy Lytha Rielda, 7/17/2020. $242,500
50 Osborn Ave, Hayes Richard Reiner Est; Hayes Richard Robert Ind Exec; Hayes Virginia Mary Est By Exec, Hoffman Sandra, 7/17/2020. $30,000
383 Beacon Ave, Blank Ericka; Letizia Joseph T Jr; Letizia Joseph T Sr Est, Neeb Brittany, 7/17/2020. $178,000
789 Streamview Lane, Jones Michael R; Ogg Linda, St Pierre Michael G; St Pierre Shannon Bay, 7/17/2020. $270,000
948 E Sherman Ave, Gagliardi Joseph T; Gagliardi Kathleen N, Gazzara Lynda L, 7/17/2020. $73,000
1105 Woodcrest Drive, Anderson Donald T, Maldonado Carolina A; Morla Jose M, 7/20/2020. $175,000
1066 E Chestnut Ave, Palmonari Donna; Tuso Donna Fka, Verderose Properties Llc, 7/20/2020. $146,000
719 Foxmoor Drive, Demarco Nicole; Demarco William Jr, Chappius Allison P; Chappius Russell III, 7/20/2020. $239,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit J-92, Gee James R; Haygeezzap Investments Llc, Hallenbeck Leroy G Jr, 7/20/2020. $150,000
2139 E Chestnut Ave Unit 19, Delano Stacey Fka; Pacione Mathew N; Pacione Stacey L, Crisafulli Francesca M, 7/20/2020, $95,000
880 S Orchard Road, Candelaria Ellen, Simmons Jillian, 7/20/2020. $186,900
406 E Walnut Road, Diaz Justino Aka; Diaz Lourdes; Diaz-Benitz Justino Aka, Cook Richard E, 7/21/2020. $159,900
2986 Thornhill Road, Prestis David B; Prestis Peggy, Busnardo Brad; Busnardo Stacy, 7/21/2020. $265,900
750 S 7th St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt &C By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Gruccio William, 7/22/2020. $81,000
2788 Maple Ave, Creekview Development Co Llc, Tedesco Salvatore F, 7/22/2020. $209,900
1112 Holmes Ave, Rodis Cj; Rodis Steven L Dr, Cruz Gamaliel; Cruz Venus, 7/22/2020. $204,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
11 Tradewind Drive, 7/2020. $219,375
204 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2020. $101,000
22 Lake Superior Drive, 7/2020. $146,000
223 Yorktowne Drive, 7/2020. $143,000
103 Polonia Way, 7/2020. $174,900
1359 Radio Road, 7/2020. $320,000
232 Falcon Drive, 7/2020. $65,000
328 Harboutown Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000
41 Lake Superior Drive, 7/2020. $330,000
92 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $85,000
120 Cayuga Lake Drive, 7/2020. $150,000
2 Champions Drive,; 7/2020. $270,000
36 Fire House Drive, 7/2020. $175,000
4 East Pimlico Road, 7/2020. $575,000
132 North Burgee Drive, 7/2020. $332,000
204 Danbury Drive, 7/2020. $165,000
7 South Boston Drive, 7/2020. $230,000
225 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $173,000
1034 Center St, 7/2020. $234,900
148 East Holly Lane, 7/2020. $112,000
16 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2020. $119,000
16 W Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $74,000
20 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $190,000
223 Willets Ave, 7/2020. $350,000
87 Pin Oak Lane, 7/2020. $95,000
119 East Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $164,300
19 South Los Angeles Drive, 7/2020. $222,000
28 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $490,000
3 Beach Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
341 Stage Road, 7/2020. $312,500
106 North Ensign Drive, 7/2020. $244,000
15 Cherry St, 7/2020. $59,200
2 Beach Drive, 7/2020. $275,000
5 South Baltimore Drive, 7/2020. $346,000
13 Toms Court, 7/2020. $94,500
33 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2020. $329,000
48 West Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $215,000
137 E Susquehanna Drive, 7/2020. $197,500
18 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2020. $157,500
223 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $159,000
247 Falcon Drive, 7/2020. $110,000
251 Yorktowne Drive, 7/2020. $123,500
44 Vincent Court, 7/2020. $144,000
50 Lake Huron Drive, 7/2020. $340,000
7 South Burgee Drive, 7/2020. $221,000
95 Leitz Blvd, 7/2020. $242,000
116 Vulcan Way, 7/2020. $168,500
213 Danbury Drive, 7/2020. $150,000
310 Harbourtown Blvd, 7/2020. $260,000
33 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $375,000
5 Bridge Road, 7/2020. $199,900
5 Windstar Drive, 7/2020. $251,000
532 Kadlubeck Way, 7/2020. $110,000
103 South Longboat Drive, 7/2020. $340,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
5 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $190,000
138 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $105,000
17 Crestview Court, 7/2020. $265,000
28 West Boat Drive, 7/2020. $405,000
34 West Delaware Drive, 7/2020. $370,000
46 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $550,000
10 South Dayton Drive, 7/2020. $290,000
111 East Hudson Drive, 7/2020. $338,000
37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000
4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000
41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000
79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000
115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000
12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
1078e Unit 2 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,050,000
218 East 17th St, 7/2020. $2,862,500
44 West Ohio Ave, 7/2020. $775,000
121 E Kansas Ave, 7/2020. $3,050,000
403 Tidal Drive, 7/2020. $1,075,000
1068e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $516,667
34 Lighthouse Way, 7/2020. $2,445,000
153e Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $3,450,000
185 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $995,000
202 Nautilus Drive, 7/2020. $3,520,000
100 E Muriel Ave, 7/2020. $937,500
130a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $950,000
19 West Harding Ave, 7/2020. $1,220,000
5200 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $705,000
5 W. Marshall Drive, 7/2020. $1,135,000
5501 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $5,820,000
35 Sunset Blvd Boat Slip A-14, 7/2020. $30,000
593 Clifton Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
84b Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,300,000
98 Arnold Blvd, 7/2020. $745,000
3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000
4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000
5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000
11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000
116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000
5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000
83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000
9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000
1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000
10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000
107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000
171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500
28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000
52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000
3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000
4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000
123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000
145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000
127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000
4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000
4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000
5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000
12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999
14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900
9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000
6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000
85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000
1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000
153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000
129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000
24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000
10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000
114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000
105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000
32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500
112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000
21 Douglas Lane, 7/2020. $310,000
304 Sixth St, 7/2020. $231,500
4 Jones Road, 7/2020. $310,000
26 Mantoloking Lane, 7/2020. $390,000
87 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $213,000
15 Oceangrove Lane, 7/2020. $327,000
74 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $155,000
1 One Eye Way, 7/2020. $374,000
17 Longport Court, 7/2020. $495,000
