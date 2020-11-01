 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

924 Traymore Ave, Russell Richard Jr Pensco Trust Co Llc; 08/14/20. $267,000

319 Pennsylvania Ave, Zepeda Jones Irma Ali Bishop Gregory A; 08/17/20. $160,000

1128 Plymouth Landing Road, Oneill James J Coleman Sharnica C Barnes; 08/17/20. $330,000

ATLANTIC CITY

51 Anchorage Court, Wilson Jeffrey R Kidawa Ronald A Jr; 08/14/20. $155,000

183 N New Hampshire Ave, Paduano Ralph Green Anne Marie; 08/14/20. $179,900

1521 Boardwalk Ritz Condo #1604, Stehle Maureen A Merz Robert L; 08/17/20. $80,000

637 N Harrisburg Ave, Fritsch John Campbell Thomas W; 08/17/20. $115,000

9 Schooner Court, Lowe Michael Harbour Pointe Prop Llc; 08/17/20. $135,000

3101 Boardwalk 1011 1, Vaikuntanarayanan Venkatraman Ocean Vill Assoc; 08/18/20. $108,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 904, Murnaghan Georgiana L Ingram Thomas R; 08/18/20. $185,000

2433 Formica’s Way #V103, Boney Michael Univest Bank And Tr Co; 08/19/20. $84,000

101 S Raleigh Ave #619, Fuss Marissa L Sigman Robin; 08/19/20. $115,000

301 N Raleigh Ave, Tibbitt Dean Michael Polillo Joseph John; 08/19/20. $195,000

3501 Boardwalk Unit A-217, Stratton Shane Montagna Joseph; 08/20/20. $87,800

15 Schooner Court, Mccoy Dwayne Straka Kelly; 08/20/20. $168,000

3851 Boardwalk Unit 2012, Kilimnik Svetlana Biasa Llc; 08/20/20. $250,000

121 N New Jersey Ave Unit 39a, Lendor Clinton Guanche Pablo; 08/21/20. $95,000

BRIGANTINE

710 Sterling Place, US Bank Tr Na Cetintas Bulent; 08/03/20. $231,800

4 Girard Place, 4 Girard Pl Llc Oxford Inv Group Llc; 08/03/20. $620,000

306 15th St So, Atanos Fund Llc Bank Of Ny Mellon; 08/03/20. $840,000

401 37th St So 1, Kosiak Matthew D Vassilev Boris B; 08/06/20. $125,000

3612 Bayshore Ave Unit B, Housetop Capital Llc Colella Michael; 08/06/20. $185,000

1000 E Evans Blvd #A, Barletto Joseph Guntick Patricia Ann/Heir; 08/06/20. $252,500

114 Lincoln Drive, Vick John Bewley John; 08/06/20. $487,500

431 Hackney Place, Schall Frederick R/Tr Dominic F Mazzulo Rev Tr; 08/07/20. $347,000

117 Hudson Drive, Diprete Beth Dimuzio Kenneth; 08/07/20. $428,500

401 28th St So, Crognale Peter Tequesta Ecd Llc; 08/07/20. $2,000,000

BUENA

106 N Franklin St, Gazzara Lynda L Cuello Adrian E; 08/10/20. $164,900

205 Muccio Drive, Carson Thomas James Jr Mccrae Bruce S; 08/10/20. $171,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

149 Lincoln Ave, Koenig Serena A Margaret G Becker Irr Liv Tr; 08/18/20. $178,600

4934 Landis Ave, Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Cumberland Rs Property Serv Llc; 08/21/20. $316,250

CORBIN CITY

100 Buck Hill Road, Sayres Edward Spitz John G Jr; 08/17/20. $220,000

211 Head Of River Road, Holland Howard G Kulczycki Anna; 08/25/20. $225,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

204 Surf Road, Doyle Jonathan M Davis John F; 08/11/20. $300,000

202 Lucaya Court, Mcadam Thomas Jr Flanagan Bette J; 08/11/20. $386,482

6 Villanova Court, Jackson Anthony E Albertelli Law; 08/11/20. $396,550

147 London Court, Funk Steven Gallagher Richard F; 08/12/20. $113,000

5020 English Creek Ave, Fonville Darryl Artuso Michael; 08/12/20. $150,000

329 Oakland Ave, Kardos Lauren N Mazzone Paul C Jr; 08/12/20. $303,400

9 Royal Ave, Casale Michelle A Castellano Carlos Toral; 08/13/20. $208,000

310 Dogwood Ave, Palm Shores Llc Cray Christopher; 08/13/20. $210,000

47 Fairhill Ave, Lagria Patrice L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/20. $309,990

120 Dunlin Lane, Reyes Hector M Hillard Darius; 08/14/20. $186,000

204 Martin L King Ave, Persiano Christina Santiago Armando Jr; 08/14/20. $220,000

31 Ivystone Drive, Mahmood Azim Uddin Patel Alpa S; 08/14/20. $220,000

41 Fairhill Ave, Moiso Brendon J Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/14/20. $292,000

212 Spring Lake, Court Hawkins Torre Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/14/20. $308,890

26 Heather Croft, Sharkey Ursula Weiner Terry; 08/17/20. $99,900

1310 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Choudhry Uzma Reed Nathan P; 08/17/20. $165,000

ESTELL MANOR

108 Linwood Ave, Clemenson Arnold H Giuliano Family Lp; 08/03/20. $450,000

167 Cape May Ave, Flath Daniel A Caprioni Eugenia A;08/31/20. $245,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

12 Seneca Drive, Verma Gaurav Sarangpur Llc; 08/03/20. $100,000

36 W Morton Ave, Fresco Dominick A III Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr; 08/03/20. $138,969

306 S Key Drive, Giannetta Michael P Jr Bayview Loan Serv Llc; 08/03/20. $190,000

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 1300, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Ami Stockton Medical Realty Llc; 08/06/20. $117,775

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

117 Post Road, Feliciano Ferdinand S Scott Helen M; 08/06/20. $560,000

5092 Radnor Court, Ocasio Annette Rosa Jocelyn; 08/10/20. $140,000

29 Fox Hollow Drive, Barralaga Jamie Perkins Edward M; 08/10/20. $274,300

108 Fox Hollow Drive, Leon Jose M Senat Nadine; 08/11/20. $274,500.00

78 Woodmere Ave, Asante Ernest Jones Daniel A; 08/11/20. $289,500

HAMMONTON

720 Central Ave, Pacific North Llc Mcgahee Ivette Guillermo; 08/12/20. $164,020

112 Lakeview Drive, Beyers Brandon D Massara Berenard; 08/13/20. $255,000

1137 Moss Mill Road, Henderson Gregory Orkin David R; 08/13/20. $317,000

901 13th St, Bonino Michael S Ingemi Frank; 08/18/20. $177,000

520 Peach St, Weldon Marc Jr Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/19/20. $119,900

220 Railroad Ave, Rivera Jaime Torres Wilfred; 08/20/20. $135,000

LINWOOD

204 Landing Lane, Gendel Laurissa Capaldi Bernard; 08/19/20. $705,000

121 W Seaview Ave, Migliore Marianna Wilmington Savings Fund Society; 08/20/20. $191,000

111 Carol Road, Stackhouse John Kinitsh Steven; 08/24/20. $265,000

432 Hamilton Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Torcini Albert; 08/31/20. $265,000

LONGPORT

18 S Yarmouth Ave, Dominguez Joseph Held Linda L; 08/14/20. $1,700,000

2930 Sunset Ave, Hewitt Michael Keehfuss George; 08/19/20. $1,400,000

9 S 36th Ave, Cooper Robert Singer Jeffrey; 08/27/20. $757,000

MARGATE

216 N Belmont Drive, Slensky Brett Sher Dennis C; 08/06/20. $456,000

122 N Jerome Ave, Bierig Michael H Aarons Jennifer L; 08/06/20. $520,000

11 N Jefferson Ave Unit B, Baglivo Steven B Pargamanik Dmitry; 08/07/20. $915,000

1 S Sumner Ave, Toren Barry One South Sumner Ave Tr; 08/07/20. $1,450,000

214 N Gladstone Ave, Wagner Robert K Chadrow David E/Heir; 08/10/20. $405,000

NORTHFIELD

798 Tilton Road, 798 Tilton Road Llc Wamac Llc; 08/06/20. $2,140,000

915 Ridgewood Drive, Gamberg Paul Graves Christopher C; 08/10/20. $245,000

233 W Oakcrest Ave, Wilson John Jonuzi Valbona; 08/13/20. $230,000

211 W Revere Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Ross Steve K Jr; 08/13/20. $272,000

404 Elder St, Guerrina Patricia G/Exrx Nouragas Dimitrios N; 08/17/20. $166,000

PLEASANTVILLE

9 E Greenfield Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Batista Richard; 08/03/20. $143,000

904 Broad St, Sarmiento Guadalupe Street 13 Llc; 08/06/20. $185,400

121 W Floral Ave, Lavin Melissa Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/14/20. $102,900

26 E Edgewater Ave, Shore Management Co Delrosario Denia Morales; 08/14/20. $136,000

1521 N Franklin Blvd, Varela Jose R Matos Taylor Anthony E; 08/14/20. $169,900

PORT REPUBLIC

128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000

378 English Creek Road, Wilson Travis Spagnoli Jennifer M Tice/Atty; 08/18/20. $170,000

SOMERS POINT

327 Shore Road, Johnson Stevens Llc Gross Barry M; 08/18/20. $270,000

406 Harbour Cove, Schulz Deborah Amega Enterprises Llc; 08/19/20. $180,000

VENTNOR

18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500

101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000

2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000

3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000

5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000

Cape May County

AVALON

5189 Ocean Drive, Juchno Frances J Brown Gordon; 09/2020. $2,050,000

238 36th St, Del Vescovo Anthony Piperno Anthony; 09/2020. $2,100,000

226 45th St, Boyle Joseph J Dutzman Matthew S; 09/2020. $2,150,000

24 E 19th St, Fuccella Robert Exr Av19 LLC; 09/2020. $2,180,000

7629 Sunset Drive, Heim Margie L Scandalios Andrew G; 09/2020. $2,400,000

813 Sunrise Drive, D’Amore Anthony Reilly Thomas J III; 09/2020. $2,550,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500

445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000

615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500

Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000

304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000

7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777

801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000

23 Langs Ave, Salvia William T Mc Monagle Francis X; 09/2020. $162,000

241 Bay Ave, Hellinger Donald Coombs Markus; 09/2020. $205,000

120 Briarwood Drive, Wiley Kevin Guastavino Carl C; 09/2020. $220,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

17 E Secluded Lane, Robson Donna L Hauser John; 09/2020. $266,000

106 N 10th Ave, Sinigaglio Gino Long Lauren A; 09/2020. $270,000

8 E Beaver Dam Road, Hurchalla Patricia E Pavlova Evgeniya V; 09/2020. $275,000

4 Wynndemere Court, Corson Osman M Jr Heyburn Susan J; 09/2020. $280,000

27 Meadow Valley Road, Fahy Timothy R Farr Miles Harrison; 09/2020. $328,000

11 Julia Court, Rohman George Fisher Andrew J; 09/2020. $350,000

206 Stagecoach Road, Bass Laurie M Tessier Regina; 09/2020. $58,000

14 Goshen Road, Benjamin Brook A H E A Homes LLC; 09/2020. $87,500

Stone Harbor Blvd, Rodger Sharon Williams Luke; 09/2020. $120,000

301 Pennsylvania Ave, Lindsey William Aviles Rebecca Marie; 09/2020. $185,000

208 Way Road, Sunshine Realty Ent LLC St Jason; 09/2020. $187,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2000 New Jersey Ave, Richardson Mark H J’s Beach Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $227,500

Lot 10 Block 91, Robinson Joel White Caps Dev LLC; 09/2020. $285,000

510 Anglesea Drive, Jaisle John J Balistrere Charlene; 09/2020. $299,000

117 W 25th Ave, Decembrino Robert P Sr Cromwell Gregory W; 09/2020. $355,000

325 E 19th Ave, Colli Joseph Greenwich Thomas E; 09/2020. $400,000

519 E 5th Ave, Mc Kee Daniel J Hollywood Michael J; 09/2020. $479,900

130 W 3rd Ave, Cirio Denise M Tomlinson Mary E; 09/2020. $563,500

Lot 5 Block 412, Yates Edward Acp Ventures LLC; 09/2020. $575,000

OCEAN CITY

3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000

830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000

1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000

112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000

3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000

1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000

200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000

807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000

2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000

3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000

2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000

935 Ocean Ave, Pezzano Joseph Hershowitz Rev Living Trust; 09/2020. $325,000

328 A West Ave 1st Fl, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Tailored Homes LLC; 09/2020. $334,000

39A&B Asbury Road First Fl, Johnson Joseph M Lombard William M Jr; 09/2020. $335,000

39A&B Asbury Road Un B 2nd Fl, Wilkers James D Lombard William M Jr; 09/2020. $340,000

133 Central Ave Un 3, Scappaticci Andrew Sollazzo Jillian; 09/2020. $349,999

1157 Simpson Ave, Gaunt Ken Jolin Properties LLC; 09/2020. $385,000

2 Dolphin Court, Paone Edwin 2 Dolphin Court LLC; 09/2020. $400,000

938 Asbury Ave, Johnson Samuel L Jr Johnson Donald W; 09/2020. $400,000

2501-2507 Bay Ave, Johnson Samuel L Jr Johnson Donald W; 09/2020. $400,000

328 West Ave, Watson John A Unger Connor T; 09/2020. $419,000

1239 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Antonelli Anthony J Armitage Earl W III; 09/2020. $440,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 705, Conte Michael A Sr Derose Dean T; 09/2020. $463,255

UPPER TOWNSHIP

25 Somers Ave, Yiannos Nikos P Gross Richard; 09/2020. $455,000

4 Wyndom Way, Huber Joan V &C James Brian A; 09/2020. $628,387

916 S Bayview Drive, Bonner James Hughes William E IV, $845,000

2800 S Bayview Drive, Swanson Marge P Herring Craig Richard; 09/2020. $1,200,000

465 Route 49, Suz-Anthony Corporation Scenic Riverview Land Co LLC; 09/2020. $1,690,000

WILDWOOD

207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000

411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411

300 E Leaming Ave, Lo Bianco Laura Purdon Michael; 09/2020. $389,000

123 W Bennett Ave, Schiavo John Pascal Michael T; 09/2020. $410,000

WILDWOOD CREST

209 E Primrose Road, Tedesco Victor T Gormley Sean; 09/2020. $161,000

1000 JFK Blvd 205, Falcone Daniel Wilson Robert Lewis; 09/2020. $181,750

7010 Seaview Ave, Forcillo Carl R Pavelchak Anton; 09/2020. $200,000

113 E Crocus Road, Hazel Daniel D Lombardo Donna; 09/2020. $245,000

303 E Syracuse Ave, Heavenly Havens At The Bch LLC Stracciolini Albert; 09/2020. $365,000

237 W Morning Glory Road, L’Esperance Kenneth C Latella Richard D Jr; 09/2020. $618,750

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

44 Atlantic St, Oconnor Anthony Y; Oconnor Toni R, Vazquez David, 8/6/2020. $57,750.55

514 Manheim Ave, Garcia Asuncion; Reyes Humberto Garcia Aka; Reyes-Garcia Humberto Aka, Mcclain Charlene D, 8/7/2020. $130,000

61 Vine St, Roseberry Virginia Marie Aka; Tranquility 3 Aka; Tranquility 3 Llc Aka; Yu Jerald, Falling Apartments Llc, 8/10/2020. $134,000

15 Institute Place, Bridgeton House Llc, Galicia Rolando Fuentes; Torres Angelina Hidalgo, 8/11/2020. $179,000

2 Hopewell Road, Waller Thomas L, Thompson Brian R; Thompson Karen K, 8/12/2020. $129,000

366 S East Ave, East Coast Investment Properties Llc; Milazzo William, Mander George R, 8/13/2020. $60,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1461 Spring Garden Road, Duffy Christopher; Turn Key Realty Llc, Damato Joseph, 8/7/2020. $35,000

5701 Whittier Drive, Greene Jeremy; Greene Valerie, Rodriguez Stephanie J Velazquez, 8/12/2020. $161,000

215 Dandelion Road, Adr Properties 12 Llp; Ribinsky Tony, Smith Lora Danielle, 8/14/2020. $109,900

2410 Temperance St, Stern Cynthia Marie; Stern Gary Richard, Juarez Aurelio Gonzalez, 8/18/2020. $25,300

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

537 Pine St, Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Securitized Asset Backed Receivable Llc Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Mcmahon John C Jr, 8/12/2020. $89,051.55

595 Mulberry St, Foundation Properties Llc; Krwawecz Eric, Rivera Adrienne Y, 8/17/2020. $180,000

528 Big Oak Road, Midfirst Bank, Gibson Kimberly Ann; Mizenis David, 8/18/2020. $150,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3042 Garfield Avenue, Meldrum Adrianne; Meldrum David J; Red Mountain Investments Lllp, Mayberry Lorraine P, 8/18/2020, $30,000.00

239 Main St, Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh, Harris Calvin D, 8/11/2020. $13,000

478 Main St, Badger Eileen Exec; Valentine Harold L Jr Est; Valentine Virginia E Est By Exec, Mendez Epifanio, 8/11/2020. $125,000

711 Lummistown Road, Gibe Trisha, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, 8/11/2020. $189,000

MILLVILLE

435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000

802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000

70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500

115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000

4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000

503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

12 Pleasant Drive, Hudson John R Est By Exec; Hudson Michael E Exec, Gfj Rental Llc, 8/6/2020. $205,000

10 Tunbridge Drive, Lorenc Barbara F; Lorenc Ronald B, Everly Kelly S; Everly Michael P, 8/6/2020. $46,500

132 Polk Lane, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Seabrook House, 8/7/2020. $650,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

39 5th St, 7/2020. $360,000

6 Dunes Terrace, 7/2020. $327,500

70 Bowline St, 7/2020. $203,000

114 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

118 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

130 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

134 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500

149 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $340,000

19 Pomona Drive, 7/2020. $235,000

2 Carlton Court, 7/2020. $369,000

21 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500

8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000

850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000

105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000

1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500

7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000

331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650

94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707

589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000

Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000

2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000

619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450

Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000

1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000

36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000

817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000

90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427

956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000

116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000

1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000

4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000

41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000

79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000

115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000

12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000

19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000

237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000

416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000

103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500

12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000

135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000

421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000

8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000

18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500

49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000

85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000

1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000

153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000

129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000

24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000

10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000

114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000

105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000

32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500

112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000

SHIP BOTTOM

105e 16th St Unit A, 6/30/2020. $1,125,000

101 W 11th St, 7/2020. $985,000

204 W 6th St, 7/2020. $625,000

1613 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $890,000

322 W 18th St, 7/2020. $752,500

305 W 12th St, 7/2020. $450,000

97 E 27th St, 7/2020. $810,000

102 W 12th St, 7/2020. $580,000

111 E 27th St, 7/2020. $475,000

2909 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $600,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000

150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000

59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000

109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000

111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000

141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000

4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500

95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500

1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000

1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000

128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000

20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000

