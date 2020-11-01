How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
924 Traymore Ave, Russell Richard Jr Pensco Trust Co Llc; 08/14/20. $267,000
319 Pennsylvania Ave, Zepeda Jones Irma Ali Bishop Gregory A; 08/17/20. $160,000
1128 Plymouth Landing Road, Oneill James J Coleman Sharnica C Barnes; 08/17/20. $330,000
ATLANTIC CITY
51 Anchorage Court, Wilson Jeffrey R Kidawa Ronald A Jr; 08/14/20. $155,000
183 N New Hampshire Ave, Paduano Ralph Green Anne Marie; 08/14/20. $179,900
1521 Boardwalk Ritz Condo #1604, Stehle Maureen A Merz Robert L; 08/17/20. $80,000
637 N Harrisburg Ave, Fritsch John Campbell Thomas W; 08/17/20. $115,000
9 Schooner Court, Lowe Michael Harbour Pointe Prop Llc; 08/17/20. $135,000
3101 Boardwalk 1011 1, Vaikuntanarayanan Venkatraman Ocean Vill Assoc; 08/18/20. $108,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 904, Murnaghan Georgiana L Ingram Thomas R; 08/18/20. $185,000
2433 Formica’s Way #V103, Boney Michael Univest Bank And Tr Co; 08/19/20. $84,000
101 S Raleigh Ave #619, Fuss Marissa L Sigman Robin; 08/19/20. $115,000
301 N Raleigh Ave, Tibbitt Dean Michael Polillo Joseph John; 08/19/20. $195,000
3501 Boardwalk Unit A-217, Stratton Shane Montagna Joseph; 08/20/20. $87,800
15 Schooner Court, Mccoy Dwayne Straka Kelly; 08/20/20. $168,000
3851 Boardwalk Unit 2012, Kilimnik Svetlana Biasa Llc; 08/20/20. $250,000
121 N New Jersey Ave Unit 39a, Lendor Clinton Guanche Pablo; 08/21/20. $95,000
BRIGANTINE
710 Sterling Place, US Bank Tr Na Cetintas Bulent; 08/03/20. $231,800
4 Girard Place, 4 Girard Pl Llc Oxford Inv Group Llc; 08/03/20. $620,000
306 15th St So, Atanos Fund Llc Bank Of Ny Mellon; 08/03/20. $840,000
401 37th St So 1, Kosiak Matthew D Vassilev Boris B; 08/06/20. $125,000
3612 Bayshore Ave Unit B, Housetop Capital Llc Colella Michael; 08/06/20. $185,000
1000 E Evans Blvd #A, Barletto Joseph Guntick Patricia Ann/Heir; 08/06/20. $252,500
114 Lincoln Drive, Vick John Bewley John; 08/06/20. $487,500
431 Hackney Place, Schall Frederick R/Tr Dominic F Mazzulo Rev Tr; 08/07/20. $347,000
117 Hudson Drive, Diprete Beth Dimuzio Kenneth; 08/07/20. $428,500
401 28th St So, Crognale Peter Tequesta Ecd Llc; 08/07/20. $2,000,000
BUENA
106 N Franklin St, Gazzara Lynda L Cuello Adrian E; 08/10/20. $164,900
205 Muccio Drive, Carson Thomas James Jr Mccrae Bruce S; 08/10/20. $171,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
149 Lincoln Ave, Koenig Serena A Margaret G Becker Irr Liv Tr; 08/18/20. $178,600
4934 Landis Ave, Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Cumberland Rs Property Serv Llc; 08/21/20. $316,250
CORBIN CITY
100 Buck Hill Road, Sayres Edward Spitz John G Jr; 08/17/20. $220,000
211 Head Of River Road, Holland Howard G Kulczycki Anna; 08/25/20. $225,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
204 Surf Road, Doyle Jonathan M Davis John F; 08/11/20. $300,000
202 Lucaya Court, Mcadam Thomas Jr Flanagan Bette J; 08/11/20. $386,482
6 Villanova Court, Jackson Anthony E Albertelli Law; 08/11/20. $396,550
147 London Court, Funk Steven Gallagher Richard F; 08/12/20. $113,000
5020 English Creek Ave, Fonville Darryl Artuso Michael; 08/12/20. $150,000
329 Oakland Ave, Kardos Lauren N Mazzone Paul C Jr; 08/12/20. $303,400
9 Royal Ave, Casale Michelle A Castellano Carlos Toral; 08/13/20. $208,000
310 Dogwood Ave, Palm Shores Llc Cray Christopher; 08/13/20. $210,000
47 Fairhill Ave, Lagria Patrice L Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/13/20. $309,990
120 Dunlin Lane, Reyes Hector M Hillard Darius; 08/14/20. $186,000
204 Martin L King Ave, Persiano Christina Santiago Armando Jr; 08/14/20. $220,000
31 Ivystone Drive, Mahmood Azim Uddin Patel Alpa S; 08/14/20. $220,000
41 Fairhill Ave, Moiso Brendon J Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/14/20. $292,000
212 Spring Lake, Court Hawkins Torre Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/14/20. $308,890
26 Heather Croft, Sharkey Ursula Weiner Terry; 08/17/20. $99,900
1310 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Choudhry Uzma Reed Nathan P; 08/17/20. $165,000
ESTELL MANOR
108 Linwood Ave, Clemenson Arnold H Giuliano Family Lp; 08/03/20. $450,000
167 Cape May Ave, Flath Daniel A Caprioni Eugenia A;08/31/20. $245,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
12 Seneca Drive, Verma Gaurav Sarangpur Llc; 08/03/20. $100,000
36 W Morton Ave, Fresco Dominick A III Carisbrook Asset Holding Tr; 08/03/20. $138,969
306 S Key Drive, Giannetta Michael P Jr Bayview Loan Serv Llc; 08/03/20. $190,000
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 1300, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Ami Stockton Medical Realty Llc; 08/06/20. $117,775
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
117 Post Road, Feliciano Ferdinand S Scott Helen M; 08/06/20. $560,000
5092 Radnor Court, Ocasio Annette Rosa Jocelyn; 08/10/20. $140,000
29 Fox Hollow Drive, Barralaga Jamie Perkins Edward M; 08/10/20. $274,300
108 Fox Hollow Drive, Leon Jose M Senat Nadine; 08/11/20. $274,500.00
78 Woodmere Ave, Asante Ernest Jones Daniel A; 08/11/20. $289,500
HAMMONTON
720 Central Ave, Pacific North Llc Mcgahee Ivette Guillermo; 08/12/20. $164,020
112 Lakeview Drive, Beyers Brandon D Massara Berenard; 08/13/20. $255,000
1137 Moss Mill Road, Henderson Gregory Orkin David R; 08/13/20. $317,000
901 13th St, Bonino Michael S Ingemi Frank; 08/18/20. $177,000
520 Peach St, Weldon Marc Jr Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp; 08/19/20. $119,900
220 Railroad Ave, Rivera Jaime Torres Wilfred; 08/20/20. $135,000
LINWOOD
204 Landing Lane, Gendel Laurissa Capaldi Bernard; 08/19/20. $705,000
121 W Seaview Ave, Migliore Marianna Wilmington Savings Fund Society; 08/20/20. $191,000
111 Carol Road, Stackhouse John Kinitsh Steven; 08/24/20. $265,000
432 Hamilton Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Torcini Albert; 08/31/20. $265,000
LONGPORT
18 S Yarmouth Ave, Dominguez Joseph Held Linda L; 08/14/20. $1,700,000
2930 Sunset Ave, Hewitt Michael Keehfuss George; 08/19/20. $1,400,000
9 S 36th Ave, Cooper Robert Singer Jeffrey; 08/27/20. $757,000
MARGATE
216 N Belmont Drive, Slensky Brett Sher Dennis C; 08/06/20. $456,000
122 N Jerome Ave, Bierig Michael H Aarons Jennifer L; 08/06/20. $520,000
11 N Jefferson Ave Unit B, Baglivo Steven B Pargamanik Dmitry; 08/07/20. $915,000
1 S Sumner Ave, Toren Barry One South Sumner Ave Tr; 08/07/20. $1,450,000
214 N Gladstone Ave, Wagner Robert K Chadrow David E/Heir; 08/10/20. $405,000
NORTHFIELD
798 Tilton Road, 798 Tilton Road Llc Wamac Llc; 08/06/20. $2,140,000
915 Ridgewood Drive, Gamberg Paul Graves Christopher C; 08/10/20. $245,000
233 W Oakcrest Ave, Wilson John Jonuzi Valbona; 08/13/20. $230,000
211 W Revere Ave, Rivas Properties And Inv Llc Ross Steve K Jr; 08/13/20. $272,000
404 Elder St, Guerrina Patricia G/Exrx Nouragas Dimitrios N; 08/17/20. $166,000
PLEASANTVILLE
9 E Greenfield Ave, Chowdhury Rubayet Batista Richard; 08/03/20. $143,000
904 Broad St, Sarmiento Guadalupe Street 13 Llc; 08/06/20. $185,400
121 W Floral Ave, Lavin Melissa Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 08/14/20. $102,900
26 E Edgewater Ave, Shore Management Co Delrosario Denia Morales; 08/14/20. $136,000
1521 N Franklin Blvd, Varela Jose R Matos Taylor Anthony E; 08/14/20. $169,900
PORT REPUBLIC
128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000
378 English Creek Road, Wilson Travis Spagnoli Jennifer M Tice/Atty; 08/18/20. $170,000
SOMERS POINT
327 Shore Road, Johnson Stevens Llc Gross Barry M; 08/18/20. $270,000
406 Harbour Cove, Schulz Deborah Amega Enterprises Llc; 08/19/20. $180,000
VENTNOR
18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500
101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000
2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000
3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000
5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000
Cape May County
AVALON
5189 Ocean Drive, Juchno Frances J Brown Gordon; 09/2020. $2,050,000
238 36th St, Del Vescovo Anthony Piperno Anthony; 09/2020. $2,100,000
226 45th St, Boyle Joseph J Dutzman Matthew S; 09/2020. $2,150,000
24 E 19th St, Fuccella Robert Exr Av19 LLC; 09/2020. $2,180,000
7629 Sunset Drive, Heim Margie L Scandalios Andrew G; 09/2020. $2,400,000
813 Sunrise Drive, D’Amore Anthony Reilly Thomas J III; 09/2020. $2,550,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500
445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000
615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500
Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000
304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000
7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777
801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000
23 Langs Ave, Salvia William T Mc Monagle Francis X; 09/2020. $162,000
241 Bay Ave, Hellinger Donald Coombs Markus; 09/2020. $205,000
120 Briarwood Drive, Wiley Kevin Guastavino Carl C; 09/2020. $220,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
17 E Secluded Lane, Robson Donna L Hauser John; 09/2020. $266,000
106 N 10th Ave, Sinigaglio Gino Long Lauren A; 09/2020. $270,000
8 E Beaver Dam Road, Hurchalla Patricia E Pavlova Evgeniya V; 09/2020. $275,000
4 Wynndemere Court, Corson Osman M Jr Heyburn Susan J; 09/2020. $280,000
27 Meadow Valley Road, Fahy Timothy R Farr Miles Harrison; 09/2020. $328,000
11 Julia Court, Rohman George Fisher Andrew J; 09/2020. $350,000
206 Stagecoach Road, Bass Laurie M Tessier Regina; 09/2020. $58,000
14 Goshen Road, Benjamin Brook A H E A Homes LLC; 09/2020. $87,500
Stone Harbor Blvd, Rodger Sharon Williams Luke; 09/2020. $120,000
301 Pennsylvania Ave, Lindsey William Aviles Rebecca Marie; 09/2020. $185,000
208 Way Road, Sunshine Realty Ent LLC St Jason; 09/2020. $187,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2000 New Jersey Ave, Richardson Mark H J’s Beach Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $227,500
Lot 10 Block 91, Robinson Joel White Caps Dev LLC; 09/2020. $285,000
510 Anglesea Drive, Jaisle John J Balistrere Charlene; 09/2020. $299,000
117 W 25th Ave, Decembrino Robert P Sr Cromwell Gregory W; 09/2020. $355,000
325 E 19th Ave, Colli Joseph Greenwich Thomas E; 09/2020. $400,000
519 E 5th Ave, Mc Kee Daniel J Hollywood Michael J; 09/2020. $479,900
130 W 3rd Ave, Cirio Denise M Tomlinson Mary E; 09/2020. $563,500
Lot 5 Block 412, Yates Edward Acp Ventures LLC; 09/2020. $575,000
OCEAN CITY
3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000
830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000
1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000
112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000
3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000
1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000
200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000
807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000
2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000
3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000
2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000
935 Ocean Ave, Pezzano Joseph Hershowitz Rev Living Trust; 09/2020. $325,000
328 A West Ave 1st Fl, US Bank Ntl Asso Trust Tailored Homes LLC; 09/2020. $334,000
39A&B Asbury Road First Fl, Johnson Joseph M Lombard William M Jr; 09/2020. $335,000
39A&B Asbury Road Un B 2nd Fl, Wilkers James D Lombard William M Jr; 09/2020. $340,000
133 Central Ave Un 3, Scappaticci Andrew Sollazzo Jillian; 09/2020. $349,999
1157 Simpson Ave, Gaunt Ken Jolin Properties LLC; 09/2020. $385,000
2 Dolphin Court, Paone Edwin 2 Dolphin Court LLC; 09/2020. $400,000
938 Asbury Ave, Johnson Samuel L Jr Johnson Donald W; 09/2020. $400,000
2501-2507 Bay Ave, Johnson Samuel L Jr Johnson Donald W; 09/2020. $400,000
328 West Ave, Watson John A Unger Connor T; 09/2020. $419,000
1239 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Antonelli Anthony J Armitage Earl W III; 09/2020. $440,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 705, Conte Michael A Sr Derose Dean T; 09/2020. $463,255
UPPER TOWNSHIP
25 Somers Ave, Yiannos Nikos P Gross Richard; 09/2020. $455,000
4 Wyndom Way, Huber Joan V &C James Brian A; 09/2020. $628,387
916 S Bayview Drive, Bonner James Hughes William E IV, $845,000
2800 S Bayview Drive, Swanson Marge P Herring Craig Richard; 09/2020. $1,200,000
465 Route 49, Suz-Anthony Corporation Scenic Riverview Land Co LLC; 09/2020. $1,690,000
WILDWOOD
207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000
411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411
300 E Leaming Ave, Lo Bianco Laura Purdon Michael; 09/2020. $389,000
123 W Bennett Ave, Schiavo John Pascal Michael T; 09/2020. $410,000
WILDWOOD CREST
209 E Primrose Road, Tedesco Victor T Gormley Sean; 09/2020. $161,000
1000 JFK Blvd 205, Falcone Daniel Wilson Robert Lewis; 09/2020. $181,750
7010 Seaview Ave, Forcillo Carl R Pavelchak Anton; 09/2020. $200,000
113 E Crocus Road, Hazel Daniel D Lombardo Donna; 09/2020. $245,000
303 E Syracuse Ave, Heavenly Havens At The Bch LLC Stracciolini Albert; 09/2020. $365,000
237 W Morning Glory Road, L’Esperance Kenneth C Latella Richard D Jr; 09/2020. $618,750
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
44 Atlantic St, Oconnor Anthony Y; Oconnor Toni R, Vazquez David, 8/6/2020. $57,750.55
514 Manheim Ave, Garcia Asuncion; Reyes Humberto Garcia Aka; Reyes-Garcia Humberto Aka, Mcclain Charlene D, 8/7/2020. $130,000
61 Vine St, Roseberry Virginia Marie Aka; Tranquility 3 Aka; Tranquility 3 Llc Aka; Yu Jerald, Falling Apartments Llc, 8/10/2020. $134,000
15 Institute Place, Bridgeton House Llc, Galicia Rolando Fuentes; Torres Angelina Hidalgo, 8/11/2020. $179,000
2 Hopewell Road, Waller Thomas L, Thompson Brian R; Thompson Karen K, 8/12/2020. $129,000
366 S East Ave, East Coast Investment Properties Llc; Milazzo William, Mander George R, 8/13/2020. $60,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1461 Spring Garden Road, Duffy Christopher; Turn Key Realty Llc, Damato Joseph, 8/7/2020. $35,000
5701 Whittier Drive, Greene Jeremy; Greene Valerie, Rodriguez Stephanie J Velazquez, 8/12/2020. $161,000
215 Dandelion Road, Adr Properties 12 Llp; Ribinsky Tony, Smith Lora Danielle, 8/14/2020. $109,900
2410 Temperance St, Stern Cynthia Marie; Stern Gary Richard, Juarez Aurelio Gonzalez, 8/18/2020. $25,300
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
537 Pine St, Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Securitized Asset Backed Receivable Llc Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty, Mcmahon John C Jr, 8/12/2020. $89,051.55
595 Mulberry St, Foundation Properties Llc; Krwawecz Eric, Rivera Adrienne Y, 8/17/2020. $180,000
528 Big Oak Road, Midfirst Bank, Gibson Kimberly Ann; Mizenis David, 8/18/2020. $150,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3042 Garfield Avenue, Meldrum Adrianne; Meldrum David J; Red Mountain Investments Lllp, Mayberry Lorraine P, 8/18/2020, $30,000.00
239 Main St, Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh, Harris Calvin D, 8/11/2020. $13,000
478 Main St, Badger Eileen Exec; Valentine Harold L Jr Est; Valentine Virginia E Est By Exec, Mendez Epifanio, 8/11/2020. $125,000
711 Lummistown Road, Gibe Trisha, Cruz Pamela C; Cruz William S Jr, 8/11/2020. $189,000
MILLVILLE
435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000
802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000
70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500
115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000
4 Emily Drive, Stricker Brittany L Ziegler; Stricker Matthew; Ziegler Brittany L Fka, Gant Edward Graham; Gant Stacey, 7/21/2020. $218,000
503 Ireland Ave, Hudson Homes Managment Llc Atty; US Bank Trust By Atty, Stevanus Amanda Joan, 7/21/2020. $95,122
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
12 Pleasant Drive, Hudson John R Est By Exec; Hudson Michael E Exec, Gfj Rental Llc, 8/6/2020. $205,000
10 Tunbridge Drive, Lorenc Barbara F; Lorenc Ronald B, Everly Kelly S; Everly Michael P, 8/6/2020. $46,500
132 Polk Lane, Seabrook James M; Seabrook Joanne C, Seabrook House, 8/7/2020. $650,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
39 5th St, 7/2020. $360,000
6 Dunes Terrace, 7/2020. $327,500
70 Bowline St, 7/2020. $203,000
114 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
118 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
130 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
134 Cox Road, 7/2020. $92,500
149 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $340,000
19 Pomona Drive, 7/2020. $235,000
2 Carlton Court, 7/2020. $369,000
21 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
115 Jones Road, 6/18/2020. $202,500
8 Tom Gray Court, 6/18/2020. $270,000
850 Bowline Drive, 6/19/2020. $520,000
105 Foxwood Lane, 6/22/2020. $285,000
1077 Laurel Blvd, 6/22/2020. $474,500
7 Lancaster Court, 6/22/2020. $215,000
331 E Lacey Road Unit 31, 6/23/2020. $220,650
94 Ambermist Way, 6/23/2020. $439,707
589 Vaughn Ave, 6/24/2020. $239,000
Hoyt St, 6/24/2020. $72,000
2532 Dover Road, 6/25/2020. $30,000
619 Bowsprit Point, 6/25/2020. $255,450
Bullard Ave (vacant land), 6/25/2020. $15,000
1407 Hilo Bay Drive, 6/29/2020. $280,000
36 Saltspray Drive, 6/29/2020. $217,000
817 Bunnell St, 6/29/2020. $295,000
90 Ambermist Way, 6/29/2020. $556,427
956 Kearny Ave, 6/29/2020. $265,000
116 Isnclair Ave, 6/30/2020. $227,000
1421 Kay St, 6/30/2020. $254,500
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
37 Townhouse Lane, 7/2020. $130,000
4 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2020. $255,000
41 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $375,000
79 Tavistock Drive, 7/2020. $100,000
115 East Sail Drive, 7/2020. $83,000
12 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $63,000
19 Kansas Road, 7/2020. $147,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000
416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000
103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500
12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000
135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000
421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000
8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000
18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500
49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
51 Oregon Ave, 7/2020. $165,000
85 Illinois Ave, 7/2020. $197,000
1 Chickasaw Drive, 7/2020. $226,000
153 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2020. $410,000
129 Englewood Ave, 7/2020. $236,000
24 Spring Lake Blvd, 7/2020. $415,000
10 Pancoast Road, 7/2020. $385,000
114 Harborage Place, 7/2020. $735,000
105 Paterson Road, 7/2020. $270,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 7/2020. $189,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 7/2020. $101,000
32 Laurelwyck Road, 7/2020. $361,500
112 Marine Road, 7/2020. $101,000
SHIP BOTTOM
105e 16th St Unit A, 6/30/2020. $1,125,000
101 W 11th St, 7/2020. $985,000
204 W 6th St, 7/2020. $625,000
1613 Bay Terrace, 7/2020. $890,000
322 W 18th St, 7/2020. $752,500
305 W 12th St, 7/2020. $450,000
97 E 27th St, 7/2020. $810,000
102 W 12th St, 7/2020. $580,000
111 E 27th St, 7/2020. $475,000
2909 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $600,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1043 Sailor Drive, 6/2/2020. $309,000
150 Oxycocus Road, 6/2/2020. $560,000
59 Bradshaw Drive, 6/2/2020. $445,000
109 Leeward Road, 6/3/2020. $440,000
111 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1203 Treasure Ave, 6/3/2020. $425,000
141 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
2556 First Ave, 6/3/2020. $369,000
4 Albert Drive, 6/3/2020. $225,500
95 Ashburn Ave, 6/3/2020. $109,500
1181 Jennifer Lane, 6/4/2020. $335,000
1207 Treasure Ave, 6/4/2020. $454,000
128 Seaspray Road, 6/4/2020. $187,000
20 Ralph Lane, 6/4/2020. $285,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.