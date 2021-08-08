 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Suite 2103a, Sori Nardos F/Tr Levin Seny Belete; 04/30/21. $96,709.57

235 & 237 S Rhode Island, Blue Inlet Llc Talon Enterprises Ltd; 04/30/21. $120,000

2615 Arctic Ave, Echevarria Enestor Paczkowski Eugeniusz; 04/30/21. $132,500

101 S Plaza #1001, Katzman Faye Paramito Terri Moffa/Exrx; 04/30/21. $167,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1612-2, Davis Ralph Bergman Marlene; 04/30/21. $190,000

126 Sunrise Ave; Hardwicke Bruce Flame Inv Llc; 04/30/21. $325,000

101 S Kingston Ave, Hamidikamiar Murphy John Jr; 04/30/21. $717,500

BRIGANTINE 132 N Roosevelt Blvd, Grosskopf Jennifer Luciane Sharon R; 04/22/21. $315,000

15 Quay Blvd, Loughin James J Sleister Bruce A; 04/22/21. $465,000

482 W Shore Drive Unit C, Tsvetkova Ralitsa V Rothman Robert; 04/22/21. $570,000

4605 B Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Knight Family Lp Hughes Theresa; 04/22/21. $600,000

1505 Sheridan Blvd, Staines Joseph F Jr Rajnic Margaret M; 04/23/21. $230,000

227 N 14th St, Dipasquale Francis Corsini David R; 04/23/21. $980,000

4600 W Brigantine Ave, Mignone Mark C Guzzi Louis; 04/26/21. $245,000

8 Vardon Road, Weber Thomas R Gresham William; 04/26/21. $329,900

113 Washington Drive, Wriggins Kaitland Olivieri Dominic; 04/27/21. $315,000

4305 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Hanson Daniel Hinderer Rt; 04/27/21. $385,000

319 S 24th St, Virili Damian Clark Ronald E; 04/27/21. $600,000

102 Roosevelt Blvd So, Wyckoff Keith T Bauder James E/Heir; 04/28/21. $325,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S414, Messner Jeffrey P Grigoriades Nickiforos H; 04/28/21. $365,000

8 Macdermott Place, Russo Sandra L Fiorentino Anthony; 04/28/21. $480,000

311 20th St So, Schooley Joseph P Jr Gerver Marjorie G; 04/28/21. $1,150,000

4904 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit J-11, Burgagni George Lauletia Joseph J Jr; 04/29/21. $113,000

5216 Waterview Drive, Morgan Joseph R Jr Kroti Brian; 04/29/21. $1,080,000

313 32nd St So, Andrew M Brown Livtr Lubker Frederick G III; 04/29/21. $1,200,000

622 Alberta Drive, Mcgowan Antoinetie J Lamonte Charles F; 04/30/21. $329,000

8 Franklin Place, Wentz Christian Judge Faith; 04/30/21. $410,000

223 S 4th St, Kneeland Nancy N Steiner Diane; 04/30/21. $425,000

4609 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Palls Stephen Dorans Matthew; 04/30/21. $625,000

MARGATE

111 N Wilson Ave, Oblon Beth Durkin Joanne; 04/29/21. $660,003

9404 Ventnor Ave, Amideo Llc Mehmedi Semsedin; 04/29/21. $825,000

8603 Ventnor Ave, Boonswang Chad G Revolution Builders Inc; 04/29/21. $2,623,5000

306 N Wilson Ave, Coleman Matthew Spinosi Pasqualina; 04/30/21. $200,000

9300 Atlantic Ave #109, Greco Victoria Ledet Theresa E Roland; 04/30/21. $205,000

12 N Delavan Ave, Greenberg Nancyann P Traiman Stella Emily/Tr,/Tr; 04/30/21. $460,000

17 N Kenyon Ave, Ffl Inv Llc Sacks David; 04/30/21. $560,000

9307 Pacific Ave #C, Weinstein Janice Lynn Langford Thomas Jerome Sr; 04/30/21. $700,000

4 N Osborne Ave, Miller Craig M Denmark Herbert; 04/30/21. $1,200,000

Cape May County

AVALON

75 E 10th St, Barr John P Douglas M Ingram Rev Tr; 04/2021. $3,550,000

4388 Ocean Drive, Narozanick Lisa G Welsh Ws LLC; 04/2021. $3,200,000

4351 Ocean Drive, Underwood Donna S Wentz Theodore H III; 04/2021. $1,710,000

1100 Ocean Drive Un 302, Gulati Jack D Gulati Charles; 04/2021. $980,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Wessner Emily A; 04/2021. $302,250

CAPE MAY

213 Perry St, Kirk Donald H Console Stephen G; 04/2021. $1,550,000

1011 Idaho Ave, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Kind Kenneth; 04/2021. $1,430,000

722 Columbia Ave, Morris Barbara Kennedy Michael; 04/2021. $1,350,000

124 Eldredge Ave, Baker Ronald D Jr 122 Eldredge Ave LLC; 04/2021. $975,000

107 First Ave Un B, Mc Kenna Anna Marie Hollenbach Joanne; 04/2021. $575,000

1310 Vermont Ave, Ruzicka Patricia M Lewis J Brooke; 04/2021. $410,000

1520 NJ Ave Un 123, Stoeckel James E Franco Melanie D; 04/2021. $335,000

501 Beach Ave Un 330, Johnson Donald Exr Sandy Claws LLC; 04/2021. $95,000

501 Beach Ave, Beebe Raymond N F4 LLC; 04/2021. $76,921

CAPE MAY POINT

107 Coral Ave, Cape May Point Kaidbey Kays Schaefer Markus; 04/2021. $830,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

209 Dustin Drive, Campli Marie A Digiorgio David A; 04/2021. $88,500

229 Corson Tavern Road, Novasack Alma Elmwood Dev LLC; 04/2021. $55,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

311 Oakdale Ave, Laffey Thomas Cavuto Carolyn M; 04/2021. $320,000

101 Apple Blossom Drive, Perry Thomas M Lawson Kevin P; 04/2021. $300,400

401 E Drumbed Road, Fannie Mae Macomber Sean M; 04/2021. $275,000

124 Frances Ave, Couch Joy W Vilardo Christine; 04/2021. $267,900

Lot 15 Block 72, Fannie Mae Hannum-Riebel Kimberly A; 04/2021. $212,000

605 Shunpike Road, Mason Cheryl Zz Equities 1 LLC; 04/2021. $95,000

2 Pennsylvania Ave, Hemlock Kathleen M Pineview Properties LLC; 04/2021. $75,000

9900 Seapointe Blvd Un 12, Columbia Heights Hldngs LLC Signora Alexander Paul; 04/2021. $875,000

301 E Rochester Ave Un 405, Parenti Raymond P Baeringer Ira C; 04/2021. $670,000

944 Parkway LLC Lower Cape Family LLC; 04/2021. 944-946 Route 109, $580,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 406, Rosa Saraceno Rev Liv Trust Brown Richard C Trust; 04/2021. $555,000

713 Foster Ave, Gleeson Robert A Cape Canal Realty LLC; 04/2021. $500,000

304 Bryn Mawr Ave, Dougherty Joseph M Lucci Giampaolo; 04/2021. $350,000

240 E Pacific Ave, Hellinger Donald Smith Donna; 04/2021. $295,000

900 Holmes Ave, Morrow James A Molino Charles A; 04/2021. $259,900

24 Magnolia Ave, Brewster Maria A Klineburger Joanne; 04/2021. $256,100

538 Seashore Road, Delle Sean Heath Anthony; 04/2021. $250,000

226 E New York Ave, Zmeu Eusebiu Gillis Lynn M; 04/2021. $249,900

3206 Holly Road, Seeger Dolores D Deis Michelle; 04/2021. $240,000

1 Brucker Drive Un #1, Rink Frances Sara Est Jeffers Mary Catherine; 04/2021. $225,000

18 E Hudson Ave, Miller Rose E Kent Cherylynn; 04/2021. $179,900

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1608 Route 9 North, Marsden Brothers Elec Inc 1608 Route 9 LLC; 04/2021. $825,000

19 S 6th St, Prantil Susan C Behnke William; 04/2021. $380,000

231 Indian Trail Road, Fetsick Radmila Brewster Joseph C; 04/2021. $365,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

212 W 14th Ave, Kelley Brendan Cavella Thomas; 04/2021. $272,500

100 W Marina Court Un 8B, Kenny Christopher W Exr Mc Cauley Gloria; 04/2021. $229,000

1100 New Jersey Ave Un 208, Quinn James Black Trala Ma Lynn; 04/2021. $186,100

701 Ocean Ave Un 16, Baklouk Antoine M Driscoll Daniel William; 04/2021. $147,000

100 Ash Ave, Falcone Domenic J Celtic Air Enterprises LLC; 04/2021. $60,000

401 W 14th Ave, Berry Robert C Ewart Curtis; 04/2021. $600,000

213 E 20th Ave $Naylon Mark R Abecunas David J; 04/2021. 509,000

426 E 24th St Un G, Jayaram Arathi Stampone Karen; 04/2021. $484,900

1800 Ocean Ave Un 400, Hannum Elliott Alan Jr Bryer Daniel; 04/2021. $340,000

507 E 9th Ave Un #1, Cannon Theresa J Seravalli Stephen; 04/2021. $274,000

210 E 24th Ave, Kiczek James T Jenkins Anna F; 04/2021. $265,000

1200 Kennedy Drive, Carey Gregg L Newbert Keith; 04/2021. $222,000

411-413 W 18th Ave, Trombetta Dorothy D’Amato Carmen; 04/2021. $207,000

311-C Allen Drive, Mc Gurk Philip Mc Ginley Paul; 04/2021. $191,000

220 W 25th Ave Un 5, Smallwood Margaret Goetz Jeannine; 04/2021. $154,900

OCEAN CITY

2056-58 Asbury Ave Un B, Solimeo James Rizzo Daniel; 04/2021. $800,000

1849 Asbury Ave, Salvato Alfred Orio Robert J; 04/2021. $795,000

1625 Asbury Ave, Digennaro Philip Magoffin Thomas M; 04/2021. $785,125

4854 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Menendez Michael Mcguigan Linda F; 04/2021. $750,000

3221 West Ave, Bossert Peggyruth Baldwin Jeffery D; 04/2021. $685,000

808 7th St Un #1, Litchko Robert Mehler Mark P; 04/2021. $675,000

1020 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Ross Anthony R Begnaud Amy; 04/2021. $670,000

610 E 14th St, Petronio Lori Falco Properties LLC; 04/2021. $655,000

621 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Clark William H IV; 04/2021. $650,000

1153 West Ave Un B, Randanella Ricci A Crouse Terry Lee; 04/2021. $610,000

1114 Bayfront Village Un D-32, Hayes June K Trust&C Burt Robert Scott; 04/2021. $525,000

113 Easterly Drive, Morris Raymond Est Kendro Sandra J; 04/2021. $520,000

3225-27 Bay Ave, Pauline-Pappas Roseann Motzenbecker Tammy; 04/2021. $505,000

422-24 Simpson Ave, Hoffman Jennifer Spitz Michelle; 04/2021. $479,000

512 11th St, Kelly Mary A Comfort Prop Inv 1 LLC; 04/2021. $420,000

105 Tarpin Court Un 105, Roberts Brian Costello Richard Andrew; 04/2021. $402,500

510 11th St, Kelly Mary A Comfort Prop Invs 1 LLC; 04/2021. $367,500

107 Fowlers Court, Rawa George J Chalow Terence T; 04/2021. $351,000

440 Atlantic Ave Un 109, Motyka Wanda Walker John; 04/2021. $322,500

8 35th St, Alessandrini Dominic Apfl William J; 04/2021. $276,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Capizola Michael Albanese John Joseph; 04/2021. $237,000

Lot 15 Block 3350, Garza Patricia Kendall Brett; 04/2021. $42,500

SEA ISLE CITY

1718 Landis Ave South, Herkness Joseph J Simonetti Katerina; 04/2021. $890,150

9201 Pleasure Ave Un 104, Carney Timothy J Labetti Anthony Jr; 04/2021. $794,006

4204 Landis Ave Un 303, Pagano Lena Gibbs Marc J; 04/2021. $710,000

213 39th St 2nd Fl, Conner Edmon S Poppe Christopher H; 04/2021. $540,000

3400 Landis Ave Un 204, Kelleher Daniel J Fisher Daniel; 04/2021. $525,000

29 55th St East Un, Visco Vincent Bernitt Joseph C; 04/2021. $1,975,000

131 44th St East Un, Mattia Philip Wrede Paul W; 04/2021. $999,900

226 39th St Un B, Lentz David L Desimone Ross A; 04/2021. $640,000

61 85th St Un A204, Larkey William Killian Robert T; 04/2021. $625,000

354 43rd Place, Cassidy-Desabato B A Martin Troy; 04/2021. $575,000

379 43rd Place, Baker Dennis Delgaone Florence; 04/2021. $500,000

115 40th St Un 4D, Branco Chris Half Moon Props LLC; 04/2021. $420,000

114 37th St Un D, Seeker Matthew D Piro Ian; 04/2021. $415,000

137 61st St, Mc Intyre John J Jr Jones Edward C; 04/2021. $369,524

4114 Central Ave Un 5C, Romano Joseph Jr Taylor James; 04/2021. $100,000

STONE HARBOR

150 113th St, Mendrzycki Edward C Jr Estill Robert I; 04/2021. $4,375,000

9508 Sunset Drive, Conley Mary G Wagner Joseph W Jr; 04/2021. $2,150,000

140 84th St, Mccallum Thomas F III Scheffey John; 04/2021. $1,949,000

302 84th St S Un, Brown Jason Chermol Stephen J; 04/2021. $1,500,000

230 98th St, Blackman Albert L Jr Blackman Jay H; 04/2021. $650,000

351 96th St Un D-45, Detwiler Stephan W Sullivan Christopher; 04/2021. $599,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

500 S Bayview Drive, Grasavage Edward Jr Gramigna Edward; 04/2021. $1,685,000

5 E Whittier Ave, Mc Cauley James E Lewis Frances S; 04/2021. $1,550,000

30 E Seacliff Ave, Mclaughlin Slade H Newtown Racquetball Asso LLC; 04/2021. $1,500,000

26 E Seacliff Ave, Mclaughlin Slade H Newtown Racquetball Asso LLC; 04/2021. $900,000

118 Putnam Ave, $Fayter Henry R Fredericks Michael L; 04/2021. 675,000

486 Route 49, Stiefel Justin Frey Larry L; 04/2021. $605,000

620 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Teeney Shawn M Primavera Frank C; 04/2021. $525,000

325 W Quail Drive, Iannace Vincent L Ellison Linda; 04/2021. $447,500

30 Red Oak Drive, Karpahios Emmanuel N 115 38th St Upstairs LLC; 04/2021. $397,000

4 Somers Ave, Klepac-Gaskill Deborah Exr Neville Ivory Williams; 04/2021. $380,000

17 E Mapleshade Lane, Delanzo Ronald A Mayer Kirk; 04/2021. $373,000

9 E Sunrise Road, Mason Kenneth Chism Bryan R; 04/2021. $367,500

1731 Route 9 South #60, Weber William J Jr Est Carole Griffiths Rev Trust; 04/2021. $322,500

1731 Route 9 Un 14, S J Katsiff Rev Liv Trust Bellucci Joseph J Jr; 04/2021. $320,000

17 Evergreen Drive, Slason Paul Fredericks Diane; 04/2021. $290,000

15 Townsend Road, Bushong Michael J Jr Dare Christopher M; 04/2021. $189,900

WEST CAPE MAY

120 Stevens St, Conwell Janice H Bashaw Curtis J; 04/2021. $905,000

WEST WILDWOOD

217 O Ave, Wallin Michael J Dnd Investments LLC; 04/2021. $120,000

WILDWOOD

141 E Rio Grande Ave, Filopanti James Then Sukkriti A; 04/2021. $329,777

309 E Juniper Ave,Galloway Nancy Alfano John A Jr; 04/2021. $329,000

128 W Hollywood Ave Un 2, Goldberg Kevin Moffatt Vincent; 04/2021. $325,000

322 E Maple Ave, Jats LLC Mjm Dev LLC; 04/2021. $285,000

235 E Youngs Ave, Six Laura C B & B Unlimited LLC; 04/2021. $238,000

134 E Leaming Ave, Redgait 134 LLC Boyle Terence; 04/2021. $190,000

123 E Roberts Ave, Gledhill Stephen Mesete Steven M Sr; 04/2021. $185,000

Lot 29.01 Block 85, Smith Ralph E Ii Phebus John B Jr; 04/2021.$169,000

114 W Hand Ave, Capaldi Joseph V Est Sylvestro Nicholas; $160,000

4906 Atlantic Ave, Pink Champagne Motel 2 LLC Pink Champagne 4910 LLC; 04/2021. $990,000

3908 Susquehanna Ave, Dreams Come True Cons LLC Donovan John; 04/2021. $587,000

202 E 26th Ave, Ross Glenn E Green Gerard; 04/2021. $445,000

4700 New Jersey Ave, Wer Investments LLC 4700 New Jersey Ave LLC; 04/2021. $399,900

213 E Taylor Ave Un 200, Illigasch Frank Rzasa Richard; 04/2021. $384,900

223 E Baker Ave Un A, Nelson Jeremy M Merriman Taylor C; 04/2021. $380,000

320 W Pine Ave, Swick Denise Exr Gallagher G P Jr; 04/2021. $370,000

423 W Lincoln Ave, Altobelli Louis Jersey Development; 04/2021. $255,000

5209 Pacific Ave, 5209 Pacific LLC Tarakitchennj LLC; 04/2021. $215,000

3601 Hudson Ave, Zuzulock Cons And Dev LLC Hudson Storage LLC; 04/2021. $205,000

422 W Glenwood Ave, Martin Karen A Shore Mgt Co Of Del Val II; 04/2021. $79,100

WILDWOOD CREST

300 E Syracuse Ave Un 103, Beirne Jennifer Lamp Justin J; 04/2021. $165,900

408 E Farragut Road Un 301, Federal Ntl Mrtg Asso Emini-Ukshini Florije; 04/2021. $558,500

450 E Nashville Ave Un 303, Clayton Douglas N Lozito Joseph A III; 04/2021. $550,000

6005 Park Blvd, Parker Joan E Anan James; 04/2021. $499,900

106 West Fern Road, Thompson David C Derito Angelo; 04/2021. $485,000

210 E Syracuse Ave Un 1, Cresta Frank Williams Theodore; 04/2021. $435,000

Lot 1.01 Block 134.02, Rotanz Donald Prendi Roza; 04/2021. $155,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Di Credico Joseph A Maier Randall; 04/2021. $138,650

5500 Seaview Ave Un 34, Caramagno Anthony Mullen James; 04/2021. $137,900

209 E Myrtle Road, Panik Stephen M Scanlon Brendan; 04/2021. $875,000

8201 Seaview Ave, Manni Joseph Sean Naylon Mark R; 04/2021. $810,000

409 E Atlanta Ave, Mikula James G Sowers Randall; 04/2021. $625,000

101 W St Paul Ave, Spiker Gregory R Friel Dawn Marie; 04/2021. $545,000

405 E Atlanta Ave Un 202, Rago Fabian Gause Stuart; 04/2021. $510,000

112 E Atlanta Ave, Woltman Brunhilde E Vicario Stephen; 04/2021. $451,000

9101 Atlantic Ave Un 417, Ocean Sunset Palms LLC Reitman Christopher T; 04/2021. $219,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Palyca John Trust Maier Randall; 04/2021. $175,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, De Rosa Vincent E Maier Randy; 04/2021. $135,667

6701 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Dippolito Thomas Green Heather; 04/2021. $130,900

Cumberland County

VINELAND

1249 Sassafras Drive, 4/19/2021, $240,000

830 Cypress Drive, 4/19/2021, $270,000

2316 E Oak Road, 4/19/2021, $285,000

2204 Fruit St, 4/19/2021, $297,000

S Lincoln Ave, 4/19/2021, $650,000

41 Osborn Ave, 4/20/2021, $32,501.

733 W Earl Drive, 4/20/2021, $135,000

2908 Bryant St, 4/20/2021, $242,500

446 Forbes Drive, 4/20/2021, $310,000

2239 Civil War Road, 4/20/2021, $311,000

2712 Menantico Road, 4/20/2021, $335,000

226 W Plum St, 4/21/2021, $100,000

108 N Eighth St, 4/21/2021, $130,000

715 Washington Ave, 4/21/2021, $160,000

523 S Spring Road, 4/21/2021, $181,000

1765 Washington Ave, 4/21/2021, $185,000

266 W Walnut Road, 4/22/2021, $194,000

9 Columbia Ave, 4/22/2021, $215,000

2729 Inverness Road, 4/22/2021, $285,000

1181-1183 E Landis Ave, 4/22/2021, $720,000

2394 S Main Road, 4/23/2021, $135,000

1133 Rae Drive, 4/23/2021, $245,000

1789 Philip St, 4/24/2021, $200,000

502 N Third St, 4/26/2021, $90,000

400 S Second St, 4/26/2021, $132,500

4348 Marlyn Ave, 4/26/2021, $201,000

1459 Cherokee Lane, 4/26/2021, $380,000

1472 Hance Bridge Road, 4/26/2021, $396,860

Strawberry Ave &C, 4/27/2021, $210,000

3698 Wexley Way, 4/27/2021, $430,000

125 Foster Ave, 4/28/2021, $65,500

1014 Spruce St, 4/28/2021, $155,100

980 N Delsea Drive, 4/28/2021, $268,000

2969 Thornhill Road, 4/29/2021, $412,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

10 Driftwood Court, 4/2021. $310,000

669 E Bay Ave, 4/2021. $318,000

3 Swan Lake Court, 4/2021. $320,000

31 Cedar St, 4/2021. $339,000

401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 16b, 4/2021. $360,001

203 Bay Shore Drive, 4/2021. $365,000

10 9th St, 4/2021. $370,000

142 Cox Road, 4/2021. $371,260

12 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $380,475

13 Aurora Circle, 4/2021. $381,337

166 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $385,000

54 Rocky Brook Drive, 4/2021. $389,000

6 Flanders Drive, 4/2021. $389,900

3 Amelia Court, 4/2021. $390,000

1974 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $392,490

6 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $398,990

34 Raccoon Lane, 4/2021. $415,560

4 Portland St, 4/2021. $418,000

1960 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $420,000

22 Fullrigger Ave, 4/2021. $426,325

25 Blue Claw Drive, 4/2021. $429,900

18 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $430,000

33 Watts Ave, 4/2021. $430,000

1988 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $431,990

37 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $434,505

9 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $435,000

52 Mutineer Ave, 4/2021. $436,165

17 Janelle Drive, 4/2021. $440,000

66 Butler Drive, 4/2021. $440,000

50 Haley Circle, 4/2021. $446,169

223 Rahway Road, 4/2021. $450,000

13 Magner Ave, 4/2021. $454,990

4 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $459,490

5 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $463,015

135 Cox Road, 4/2021. $468,490

11 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $472,325

28 Creek View Road, 4/2021. $479,900

6 Half Hitch Road, 4/2021. $486,490

15 Allison Way, 4/2021. $491,000

26 Tradewinds Ave, 4/2021. $500,000

68 Twilight Drive, 4/2021. $523,138

14 Brixam Corner, 4/2021. $547,000

16 Whisper Way, 4/2021. $550,000

121 Clifton Road, 4/2021. $867,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

2005 Hillwood Road, 4/2021. $295,000

423 Cedar Drive, 4/2021. $300,000

521 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $300,000

510 Buttonwood Drive, 4/2021. $305,000

409 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $315,000

1707 Silvan Place, 4/2021. $320,000

504 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $322,000

403 Continental St, 4/2021. $325,000

231 Maple Lane, 4/2021. $330,000

668 Fairview Lane, 4/2021. $350,000

101 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $357,981

564 Vaughn Ave, 4/2021. $359,000

219 Lenape Trail, 4/2021. $362,500

1324 Sylvania Ave, 4/2021. $365,000

852 Harrison Ave, 4/2021. $365,000

49 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $366,424

319 Independence Drive, 4/2021. $375,500

302 Quail Hill Drive, 4/2021. $377,000

503 Brentwood Road, 4/2021. $389,000

937 Kearny Ave, 4/2021. $399,900

1025 Alpine St, 4/2021. $417,000

1201 Polaris Court, 4/2021. $470,000

305 Nora Court, 4/2021. $475,000

5 Carolyn Court, 4/2021. $475,000

82 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $480,575

28 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $488,871

912 Calvin St, 4/2021. $489,900

37 Parkers Point Blvd, 4/2021. $500,000

13 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $501,498

88 Heaterington Court, 4/2021. $515,620

601 Kimberly Court, 4/2021. $545,000

804 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $545,000

49 Maxim Drive, 4/2021. $550,000

48 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $567,250

125 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $580,000

52 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $590,312

505 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $620,000

7 Erinbrook Court, 4/2021. $624,467

258 Capstan Drive, 4/2021. $649,900

843 Wave Drive, 4/2021. $670,000

628 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $715,000

403 Hidden Harbor Place, 4/2021. $720,000

1208 Grebe Court, 4/2021. $750,000

4 Bridge Creek Lane, 4/2021. $755,100

828 Spar Drive, 4/2021. $795,000

1235 Capstan Drive, 4/2021. $875,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

106 E Delaware Drive; 4/2021. $200,000

415 Frog Pond Road; 4/2021. $204,000

314 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $215,000

37 Maryland Road, 4/2021. $220,000

312 Lake Crytalbrook Drive, 4/2021. $221,000

124 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $240,000

26 Iowa Court, 4/2021. $240,000

56 Oak Lane, 4/2021. $243,000

14 West Sail Drive, 4/2021. $245,000

105 Revolutionary Road, 4/2021. $245,000

16 Sweetwater Drive, 4/2021. $245,000

56 Ivy Creek Drive, 4/2021. $251,000

55 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/2021. $256,500

105 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $259,000

66 Windstar Drive, 4/2021. $275,000

392 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $275,000

48 W Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $289,000

151 N Burgee Drive, 4/2021. $290,000

2 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $293,850

250 Harbourtown Blvd, 4/2021. $295,000

563 Radio Road, 4/2021. $299,900

14 Charleston Court, 4/2021. $300,000

5 S Dayton Drive, 4/2021. $310,000

15 Stemson Court, 4/2021. $317,900

730 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2021. $330,000

9 Starboard Court, 4/2021. $335,000

239 Frog Pond Road, 4/2021. $340,000

1361 Radio Road, 4/2021. $350,000

22 Grayhawk Lane, 4/2021. $350,000

140 E Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $350,000

6 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $351,000

25 Hamble Road, 4/2021. $360,000

234 Stage Road, 4/2021. $380,000

21 Harvest Way, 4/2021. $385,000

15 West Dory Drive, 4/2021. $400,000

755 Nugentown Road, 4/2021. $410,000

43 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $415,000

4 Tonys Drive, 4/2021. $425,000

27 Hunter Drive, 4/2021. $430,500

139 South Longboat Drive, 4/2021. $435,000

125 East Navasink Drive, 4/2021. $441,900

11 Magnolia Court, 4/2021. $450,000

39 Daddy Tucker Drive, 4/2021. $474,000

141 E Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $480,000

110 South Longboat Drive, 4/2021. $515,000

42 Stone Gate Drive, 4/2021. $525,000

48 Kentucky Drive, 4/2021. $527,500

39 Ocean Blvd, 4/2021. $790,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

7 Seven Ave, 4/2021. $1,495,000

124 E Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,499,000

3901 S Long Beach Blvd 18, 4/2021. $1,500,000

13502 Garden Court, 4/2021. $1,550,000

107 E 27th St, 4/2021. $1,565,000

9314 Mark Drive, 4/2021. $1,600,000

117 E Maryland Ave, 4/2021. $1,685,000

10 E Selfridge Ave, 4/2021. $1,695,000

114 E Jerome Ave, 4/2021. $1,700,000

8 East Mermaid Lane, 4/2021. $1,710,000

20 W Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,900,000

1223 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $2,200,000

128 East Ohio Ave, 4/2021. $2,500,000

260 Pompano Drive, 4/2021. $2,799,000

12505 Ocean Ave, 4/2021. $3,200,000

SHIP BOTTOM

170 Stowaway Road, 4/2021. $282,500

30 Indian Road, 4/2021. $285,000

52 Charles Blvd, 4/2021. $290,000

114 Bryce Lane, 4/2021. $290,000

5 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $304,490

53 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $313,490

245 Stormy Road, 4/2021. $315,000

1 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990

9 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990

11 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $317,990

63 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $318,990

7 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $318,990

160 Mooring Road, 4/2021. $320,000

1050 Rudder Ave, 4/2021. $325,000

65 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $325,990

61 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $328,990

116 Toggle Road, 4/2021. $329,000

101 Knot Road, 4/2021. $330,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

466 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $355,000

823 Delaware Ave, 4/2021. $370,000

1137 Barnacle Drive, 4/2021. $377,500

315 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $382,000

237 Middle Lane, 4/2021. $390,000

20 Julia Drive, 4/2021. $390,000

70 Jeteemale Drive, 4/2021. $400,000

20 N Main St Unit 21, 4/2021. $400,000

76 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/2021. $415,000

484 Outrigger Lane, 4/2021. $430,000

100 Evelyn Drive, 4/2021. $451,000

123 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $455,365

167 Captain Road, 4/2021. $470,000

133 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $480,390

20 Beverly Lane, 4/2021. $485,000

83 Parker St, 4/2021. $489,000

198 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $499,885

6 Marguerite Lane, 4/2021. $510,000

230 S Lakeshire Drive, 4/2021. $515,000

126 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $519,490

951 Jennifer Lane, 4/2021. $525,000

163 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $525,065

218 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $525,555

214 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $532,310

1529 Forecastle Ave, 4/2021. $535,000

256 Morris Blvd, 4/2021. $535,000

205 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $542,340

187 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $544,490

38 Aaron Drive, 4/2021. $550,000

229 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $551,285

1317 Ridge Ave, 4/2021. $562,000

107 William Cook Blvd, 4/2021. $575,000

88 Phyllis Lane, 4/2021. $582,000

73 Sylvia Lane, 4/2021. $605,000

1096 Ridge Ave, 4/2021. $610,000

105 Alan Drive, 4/2021. $650,000

49 Marguerite Lane, 4/2021. $715,000

168 Matilda Drive, 4/2021. $790,000

67 Andrew Drive, 4/2021. $800,000

20 Ralph Lane, 4/2021. $839,900

44 Andrew Drive, 4/2021. $845,000

1294 Jennifer Lane, 4/2021. $1,150,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

