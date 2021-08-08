How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 Suite 2103a, Sori Nardos F/Tr Levin Seny Belete; 04/30/21. $96,709.57
235 & 237 S Rhode Island, Blue Inlet Llc Talon Enterprises Ltd; 04/30/21. $120,000
2615 Arctic Ave, Echevarria Enestor Paczkowski Eugeniusz; 04/30/21. $132,500
101 S Plaza #1001, Katzman Faye Paramito Terri Moffa/Exrx; 04/30/21. $167,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1612-2, Davis Ralph Bergman Marlene; 04/30/21. $190,000
126 Sunrise Ave; Hardwicke Bruce Flame Inv Llc; 04/30/21. $325,000
101 S Kingston Ave, Hamidikamiar Murphy John Jr; 04/30/21. $717,500
BRIGANTINE 132 N Roosevelt Blvd, Grosskopf Jennifer Luciane Sharon R; 04/22/21. $315,000
15 Quay Blvd, Loughin James J Sleister Bruce A; 04/22/21. $465,000
482 W Shore Drive Unit C, Tsvetkova Ralitsa V Rothman Robert; 04/22/21. $570,000
4605 B Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Knight Family Lp Hughes Theresa; 04/22/21. $600,000
1505 Sheridan Blvd, Staines Joseph F Jr Rajnic Margaret M; 04/23/21. $230,000
227 N 14th St, Dipasquale Francis Corsini David R; 04/23/21. $980,000
4600 W Brigantine Ave, Mignone Mark C Guzzi Louis; 04/26/21. $245,000
8 Vardon Road, Weber Thomas R Gresham William; 04/26/21. $329,900
113 Washington Drive, Wriggins Kaitland Olivieri Dominic; 04/27/21. $315,000
4305 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Hanson Daniel Hinderer Rt; 04/27/21. $385,000
319 S 24th St, Virili Damian Clark Ronald E; 04/27/21. $600,000
102 Roosevelt Blvd So, Wyckoff Keith T Bauder James E/Heir; 04/28/21. $325,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S414, Messner Jeffrey P Grigoriades Nickiforos H; 04/28/21. $365,000
8 Macdermott Place, Russo Sandra L Fiorentino Anthony; 04/28/21. $480,000
311 20th St So, Schooley Joseph P Jr Gerver Marjorie G; 04/28/21. $1,150,000
4904 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit J-11, Burgagni George Lauletia Joseph J Jr; 04/29/21. $113,000
5216 Waterview Drive, Morgan Joseph R Jr Kroti Brian; 04/29/21. $1,080,000
313 32nd St So, Andrew M Brown Livtr Lubker Frederick G III; 04/29/21. $1,200,000
622 Alberta Drive, Mcgowan Antoinetie J Lamonte Charles F; 04/30/21. $329,000
8 Franklin Place, Wentz Christian Judge Faith; 04/30/21. $410,000
223 S 4th St, Kneeland Nancy N Steiner Diane; 04/30/21. $425,000
4609 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Palls Stephen Dorans Matthew; 04/30/21. $625,000
MARGATE
111 N Wilson Ave, Oblon Beth Durkin Joanne; 04/29/21. $660,003
9404 Ventnor Ave, Amideo Llc Mehmedi Semsedin; 04/29/21. $825,000
8603 Ventnor Ave, Boonswang Chad G Revolution Builders Inc; 04/29/21. $2,623,5000
306 N Wilson Ave, Coleman Matthew Spinosi Pasqualina; 04/30/21. $200,000
9300 Atlantic Ave #109, Greco Victoria Ledet Theresa E Roland; 04/30/21. $205,000
12 N Delavan Ave, Greenberg Nancyann P Traiman Stella Emily/Tr,/Tr; 04/30/21. $460,000
17 N Kenyon Ave, Ffl Inv Llc Sacks David; 04/30/21. $560,000
9307 Pacific Ave #C, Weinstein Janice Lynn Langford Thomas Jerome Sr; 04/30/21. $700,000
4 N Osborne Ave, Miller Craig M Denmark Herbert; 04/30/21. $1,200,000
Cape May County
AVALON
75 E 10th St, Barr John P Douglas M Ingram Rev Tr; 04/2021. $3,550,000
4388 Ocean Drive, Narozanick Lisa G Welsh Ws LLC; 04/2021. $3,200,000
4351 Ocean Drive, Underwood Donna S Wentz Theodore H III; 04/2021. $1,710,000
1100 Ocean Drive Un 302, Gulati Jack D Gulati Charles; 04/2021. $980,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Prtnrshp Wessner Emily A; 04/2021. $302,250
CAPE MAY
213 Perry St, Kirk Donald H Console Stephen G; 04/2021. $1,550,000
1011 Idaho Ave, Cape Real Estate Dev LLC Kind Kenneth; 04/2021. $1,430,000
722 Columbia Ave, Morris Barbara Kennedy Michael; 04/2021. $1,350,000
124 Eldredge Ave, Baker Ronald D Jr 122 Eldredge Ave LLC; 04/2021. $975,000
107 First Ave Un B, Mc Kenna Anna Marie Hollenbach Joanne; 04/2021. $575,000
1310 Vermont Ave, Ruzicka Patricia M Lewis J Brooke; 04/2021. $410,000
1520 NJ Ave Un 123, Stoeckel James E Franco Melanie D; 04/2021. $335,000
501 Beach Ave Un 330, Johnson Donald Exr Sandy Claws LLC; 04/2021. $95,000
501 Beach Ave, Beebe Raymond N F4 LLC; 04/2021. $76,921
CAPE MAY POINT
107 Coral Ave, Cape May Point Kaidbey Kays Schaefer Markus; 04/2021. $830,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
209 Dustin Drive, Campli Marie A Digiorgio David A; 04/2021. $88,500
229 Corson Tavern Road, Novasack Alma Elmwood Dev LLC; 04/2021. $55,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
311 Oakdale Ave, Laffey Thomas Cavuto Carolyn M; 04/2021. $320,000
101 Apple Blossom Drive, Perry Thomas M Lawson Kevin P; 04/2021. $300,400
401 E Drumbed Road, Fannie Mae Macomber Sean M; 04/2021. $275,000
124 Frances Ave, Couch Joy W Vilardo Christine; 04/2021. $267,900
Lot 15 Block 72, Fannie Mae Hannum-Riebel Kimberly A; 04/2021. $212,000
605 Shunpike Road, Mason Cheryl Zz Equities 1 LLC; 04/2021. $95,000
2 Pennsylvania Ave, Hemlock Kathleen M Pineview Properties LLC; 04/2021. $75,000
9900 Seapointe Blvd Un 12, Columbia Heights Hldngs LLC Signora Alexander Paul; 04/2021. $875,000
301 E Rochester Ave Un 405, Parenti Raymond P Baeringer Ira C; 04/2021. $670,000
944 Parkway LLC Lower Cape Family LLC; 04/2021. 944-946 Route 109, $580,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 406, Rosa Saraceno Rev Liv Trust Brown Richard C Trust; 04/2021. $555,000
713 Foster Ave, Gleeson Robert A Cape Canal Realty LLC; 04/2021. $500,000
304 Bryn Mawr Ave, Dougherty Joseph M Lucci Giampaolo; 04/2021. $350,000
240 E Pacific Ave, Hellinger Donald Smith Donna; 04/2021. $295,000
900 Holmes Ave, Morrow James A Molino Charles A; 04/2021. $259,900
24 Magnolia Ave, Brewster Maria A Klineburger Joanne; 04/2021. $256,100
538 Seashore Road, Delle Sean Heath Anthony; 04/2021. $250,000
226 E New York Ave, Zmeu Eusebiu Gillis Lynn M; 04/2021. $249,900
3206 Holly Road, Seeger Dolores D Deis Michelle; 04/2021. $240,000
1 Brucker Drive Un #1, Rink Frances Sara Est Jeffers Mary Catherine; 04/2021. $225,000
18 E Hudson Ave, Miller Rose E Kent Cherylynn; 04/2021. $179,900
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1608 Route 9 North, Marsden Brothers Elec Inc 1608 Route 9 LLC; 04/2021. $825,000
19 S 6th St, Prantil Susan C Behnke William; 04/2021. $380,000
231 Indian Trail Road, Fetsick Radmila Brewster Joseph C; 04/2021. $365,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
212 W 14th Ave, Kelley Brendan Cavella Thomas; 04/2021. $272,500
100 W Marina Court Un 8B, Kenny Christopher W Exr Mc Cauley Gloria; 04/2021. $229,000
1100 New Jersey Ave Un 208, Quinn James Black Trala Ma Lynn; 04/2021. $186,100
701 Ocean Ave Un 16, Baklouk Antoine M Driscoll Daniel William; 04/2021. $147,000
100 Ash Ave, Falcone Domenic J Celtic Air Enterprises LLC; 04/2021. $60,000
401 W 14th Ave, Berry Robert C Ewart Curtis; 04/2021. $600,000
213 E 20th Ave $Naylon Mark R Abecunas David J; 04/2021. 509,000
426 E 24th St Un G, Jayaram Arathi Stampone Karen; 04/2021. $484,900
1800 Ocean Ave Un 400, Hannum Elliott Alan Jr Bryer Daniel; 04/2021. $340,000
507 E 9th Ave Un #1, Cannon Theresa J Seravalli Stephen; 04/2021. $274,000
210 E 24th Ave, Kiczek James T Jenkins Anna F; 04/2021. $265,000
1200 Kennedy Drive, Carey Gregg L Newbert Keith; 04/2021. $222,000
411-413 W 18th Ave, Trombetta Dorothy D’Amato Carmen; 04/2021. $207,000
311-C Allen Drive, Mc Gurk Philip Mc Ginley Paul; 04/2021. $191,000
220 W 25th Ave Un 5, Smallwood Margaret Goetz Jeannine; 04/2021. $154,900
OCEAN CITY
2056-58 Asbury Ave Un B, Solimeo James Rizzo Daniel; 04/2021. $800,000
1849 Asbury Ave, Salvato Alfred Orio Robert J; 04/2021. $795,000
1625 Asbury Ave, Digennaro Philip Magoffin Thomas M; 04/2021. $785,125
4854 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Menendez Michael Mcguigan Linda F; 04/2021. $750,000
3221 West Ave, Bossert Peggyruth Baldwin Jeffery D; 04/2021. $685,000
808 7th St Un #1, Litchko Robert Mehler Mark P; 04/2021. $675,000
1020 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Ross Anthony R Begnaud Amy; 04/2021. $670,000
610 E 14th St, Petronio Lori Falco Properties LLC; 04/2021. $655,000
621 Asbury Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Clark William H IV; 04/2021. $650,000
1153 West Ave Un B, Randanella Ricci A Crouse Terry Lee; 04/2021. $610,000
1114 Bayfront Village Un D-32, Hayes June K Trust&C Burt Robert Scott; 04/2021. $525,000
113 Easterly Drive, Morris Raymond Est Kendro Sandra J; 04/2021. $520,000
3225-27 Bay Ave, Pauline-Pappas Roseann Motzenbecker Tammy; 04/2021. $505,000
422-24 Simpson Ave, Hoffman Jennifer Spitz Michelle; 04/2021. $479,000
512 11th St, Kelly Mary A Comfort Prop Inv 1 LLC; 04/2021. $420,000
105 Tarpin Court Un 105, Roberts Brian Costello Richard Andrew; 04/2021. $402,500
510 11th St, Kelly Mary A Comfort Prop Invs 1 LLC; 04/2021. $367,500
107 Fowlers Court, Rawa George J Chalow Terence T; 04/2021. $351,000
440 Atlantic Ave Un 109, Motyka Wanda Walker John; 04/2021. $322,500
8 35th St, Alessandrini Dominic Apfl William J; 04/2021. $276,000
812-20 Ocean Ave, Capizola Michael Albanese John Joseph; 04/2021. $237,000
Lot 15 Block 3350, Garza Patricia Kendall Brett; 04/2021. $42,500
SEA ISLE CITY
1718 Landis Ave South, Herkness Joseph J Simonetti Katerina; 04/2021. $890,150
9201 Pleasure Ave Un 104, Carney Timothy J Labetti Anthony Jr; 04/2021. $794,006
4204 Landis Ave Un 303, Pagano Lena Gibbs Marc J; 04/2021. $710,000
213 39th St 2nd Fl, Conner Edmon S Poppe Christopher H; 04/2021. $540,000
3400 Landis Ave Un 204, Kelleher Daniel J Fisher Daniel; 04/2021. $525,000
29 55th St East Un, Visco Vincent Bernitt Joseph C; 04/2021. $1,975,000
131 44th St East Un, Mattia Philip Wrede Paul W; 04/2021. $999,900
226 39th St Un B, Lentz David L Desimone Ross A; 04/2021. $640,000
61 85th St Un A204, Larkey William Killian Robert T; 04/2021. $625,000
354 43rd Place, Cassidy-Desabato B A Martin Troy; 04/2021. $575,000
379 43rd Place, Baker Dennis Delgaone Florence; 04/2021. $500,000
115 40th St Un 4D, Branco Chris Half Moon Props LLC; 04/2021. $420,000
114 37th St Un D, Seeker Matthew D Piro Ian; 04/2021. $415,000
137 61st St, Mc Intyre John J Jr Jones Edward C; 04/2021. $369,524
4114 Central Ave Un 5C, Romano Joseph Jr Taylor James; 04/2021. $100,000
STONE HARBOR
150 113th St, Mendrzycki Edward C Jr Estill Robert I; 04/2021. $4,375,000
9508 Sunset Drive, Conley Mary G Wagner Joseph W Jr; 04/2021. $2,150,000
140 84th St, Mccallum Thomas F III Scheffey John; 04/2021. $1,949,000
302 84th St S Un, Brown Jason Chermol Stephen J; 04/2021. $1,500,000
230 98th St, Blackman Albert L Jr Blackman Jay H; 04/2021. $650,000
351 96th St Un D-45, Detwiler Stephan W Sullivan Christopher; 04/2021. $599,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
500 S Bayview Drive, Grasavage Edward Jr Gramigna Edward; 04/2021. $1,685,000
5 E Whittier Ave, Mc Cauley James E Lewis Frances S; 04/2021. $1,550,000
30 E Seacliff Ave, Mclaughlin Slade H Newtown Racquetball Asso LLC; 04/2021. $1,500,000
26 E Seacliff Ave, Mclaughlin Slade H Newtown Racquetball Asso LLC; 04/2021. $900,000
118 Putnam Ave, $Fayter Henry R Fredericks Michael L; 04/2021. 675,000
486 Route 49, Stiefel Justin Frey Larry L; 04/2021. $605,000
620 Dennisville Petersburg Road, Teeney Shawn M Primavera Frank C; 04/2021. $525,000
325 W Quail Drive, Iannace Vincent L Ellison Linda; 04/2021. $447,500
30 Red Oak Drive, Karpahios Emmanuel N 115 38th St Upstairs LLC; 04/2021. $397,000
4 Somers Ave, Klepac-Gaskill Deborah Exr Neville Ivory Williams; 04/2021. $380,000
17 E Mapleshade Lane, Delanzo Ronald A Mayer Kirk; 04/2021. $373,000
9 E Sunrise Road, Mason Kenneth Chism Bryan R; 04/2021. $367,500
1731 Route 9 South #60, Weber William J Jr Est Carole Griffiths Rev Trust; 04/2021. $322,500
1731 Route 9 Un 14, S J Katsiff Rev Liv Trust Bellucci Joseph J Jr; 04/2021. $320,000
17 Evergreen Drive, Slason Paul Fredericks Diane; 04/2021. $290,000
15 Townsend Road, Bushong Michael J Jr Dare Christopher M; 04/2021. $189,900
WEST CAPE MAY
120 Stevens St, Conwell Janice H Bashaw Curtis J; 04/2021. $905,000
WEST WILDWOOD
217 O Ave, Wallin Michael J Dnd Investments LLC; 04/2021. $120,000
WILDWOOD
141 E Rio Grande Ave, Filopanti James Then Sukkriti A; 04/2021. $329,777
309 E Juniper Ave,Galloway Nancy Alfano John A Jr; 04/2021. $329,000
128 W Hollywood Ave Un 2, Goldberg Kevin Moffatt Vincent; 04/2021. $325,000
322 E Maple Ave, Jats LLC Mjm Dev LLC; 04/2021. $285,000
235 E Youngs Ave, Six Laura C B & B Unlimited LLC; 04/2021. $238,000
134 E Leaming Ave, Redgait 134 LLC Boyle Terence; 04/2021. $190,000
123 E Roberts Ave, Gledhill Stephen Mesete Steven M Sr; 04/2021. $185,000
Lot 29.01 Block 85, Smith Ralph E Ii Phebus John B Jr; 04/2021.$169,000
114 W Hand Ave, Capaldi Joseph V Est Sylvestro Nicholas; $160,000
4906 Atlantic Ave, Pink Champagne Motel 2 LLC Pink Champagne 4910 LLC; 04/2021. $990,000
3908 Susquehanna Ave, Dreams Come True Cons LLC Donovan John; 04/2021. $587,000
202 E 26th Ave, Ross Glenn E Green Gerard; 04/2021. $445,000
4700 New Jersey Ave, Wer Investments LLC 4700 New Jersey Ave LLC; 04/2021. $399,900
213 E Taylor Ave Un 200, Illigasch Frank Rzasa Richard; 04/2021. $384,900
223 E Baker Ave Un A, Nelson Jeremy M Merriman Taylor C; 04/2021. $380,000
320 W Pine Ave, Swick Denise Exr Gallagher G P Jr; 04/2021. $370,000
423 W Lincoln Ave, Altobelli Louis Jersey Development; 04/2021. $255,000
5209 Pacific Ave, 5209 Pacific LLC Tarakitchennj LLC; 04/2021. $215,000
3601 Hudson Ave, Zuzulock Cons And Dev LLC Hudson Storage LLC; 04/2021. $205,000
422 W Glenwood Ave, Martin Karen A Shore Mgt Co Of Del Val II; 04/2021. $79,100
WILDWOOD CREST
300 E Syracuse Ave Un 103, Beirne Jennifer Lamp Justin J; 04/2021. $165,900
408 E Farragut Road Un 301, Federal Ntl Mrtg Asso Emini-Ukshini Florije; 04/2021. $558,500
450 E Nashville Ave Un 303, Clayton Douglas N Lozito Joseph A III; 04/2021. $550,000
6005 Park Blvd, Parker Joan E Anan James; 04/2021. $499,900
106 West Fern Road, Thompson David C Derito Angelo; 04/2021. $485,000
210 E Syracuse Ave Un 1, Cresta Frank Williams Theodore; 04/2021. $435,000
Lot 1.01 Block 134.02, Rotanz Donald Prendi Roza; 04/2021. $155,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Di Credico Joseph A Maier Randall; 04/2021. $138,650
5500 Seaview Ave Un 34, Caramagno Anthony Mullen James; 04/2021. $137,900
209 E Myrtle Road, Panik Stephen M Scanlon Brendan; 04/2021. $875,000
8201 Seaview Ave, Manni Joseph Sean Naylon Mark R; 04/2021. $810,000
409 E Atlanta Ave, Mikula James G Sowers Randall; 04/2021. $625,000
101 W St Paul Ave, Spiker Gregory R Friel Dawn Marie; 04/2021. $545,000
405 E Atlanta Ave Un 202, Rago Fabian Gause Stuart; 04/2021. $510,000
112 E Atlanta Ave, Woltman Brunhilde E Vicario Stephen; 04/2021. $451,000
9101 Atlantic Ave Un 417, Ocean Sunset Palms LLC Reitman Christopher T; 04/2021. $219,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Palyca John Trust Maier Randall; 04/2021. $175,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, De Rosa Vincent E Maier Randy; 04/2021. $135,667
6701 Atlantic Ave Un 111, Dippolito Thomas Green Heather; 04/2021. $130,900
Cumberland County
VINELAND
1249 Sassafras Drive, 4/19/2021, $240,000
830 Cypress Drive, 4/19/2021, $270,000
2316 E Oak Road, 4/19/2021, $285,000
2204 Fruit St, 4/19/2021, $297,000
S Lincoln Ave, 4/19/2021, $650,000
41 Osborn Ave, 4/20/2021, $32,501.
733 W Earl Drive, 4/20/2021, $135,000
2908 Bryant St, 4/20/2021, $242,500
446 Forbes Drive, 4/20/2021, $310,000
2239 Civil War Road, 4/20/2021, $311,000
2712 Menantico Road, 4/20/2021, $335,000
226 W Plum St, 4/21/2021, $100,000
108 N Eighth St, 4/21/2021, $130,000
715 Washington Ave, 4/21/2021, $160,000
523 S Spring Road, 4/21/2021, $181,000
1765 Washington Ave, 4/21/2021, $185,000
266 W Walnut Road, 4/22/2021, $194,000
9 Columbia Ave, 4/22/2021, $215,000
2729 Inverness Road, 4/22/2021, $285,000
1181-1183 E Landis Ave, 4/22/2021, $720,000
2394 S Main Road, 4/23/2021, $135,000
1133 Rae Drive, 4/23/2021, $245,000
1789 Philip St, 4/24/2021, $200,000
502 N Third St, 4/26/2021, $90,000
400 S Second St, 4/26/2021, $132,500
4348 Marlyn Ave, 4/26/2021, $201,000
1459 Cherokee Lane, 4/26/2021, $380,000
1472 Hance Bridge Road, 4/26/2021, $396,860
Strawberry Ave &C, 4/27/2021, $210,000
3698 Wexley Way, 4/27/2021, $430,000
125 Foster Ave, 4/28/2021, $65,500
1014 Spruce St, 4/28/2021, $155,100
980 N Delsea Drive, 4/28/2021, $268,000
2969 Thornhill Road, 4/29/2021, $412,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
10 Driftwood Court, 4/2021. $310,000
669 E Bay Ave, 4/2021. $318,000
3 Swan Lake Court, 4/2021. $320,000
31 Cedar St, 4/2021. $339,000
401 Bay Shore Drive Unit 16b, 4/2021. $360,001
203 Bay Shore Drive, 4/2021. $365,000
10 9th St, 4/2021. $370,000
142 Cox Road, 4/2021. $371,260
12 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $380,475
13 Aurora Circle, 4/2021. $381,337
166 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $385,000
54 Rocky Brook Drive, 4/2021. $389,000
6 Flanders Drive, 4/2021. $389,900
3 Amelia Court, 4/2021. $390,000
1974 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $392,490
6 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $398,990
34 Raccoon Lane, 4/2021. $415,560
4 Portland St, 4/2021. $418,000
1960 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $420,000
22 Fullrigger Ave, 4/2021. $426,325
25 Blue Claw Drive, 4/2021. $429,900
18 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $430,000
33 Watts Ave, 4/2021. $430,000
1988 Breakers Drive, 4/2021. $431,990
37 Black Bear Drive, 4/2021. $434,505
9 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $435,000
52 Mutineer Ave, 4/2021. $436,165
17 Janelle Drive, 4/2021. $440,000
66 Butler Drive, 4/2021. $440,000
50 Haley Circle, 4/2021. $446,169
223 Rahway Road, 4/2021. $450,000
13 Magner Ave, 4/2021. $454,990
4 Savannah Drive, 4/2021. $459,490
5 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $463,015
135 Cox Road, 4/2021. $468,490
11 Birmingham Drive, 4/2021. $472,325
28 Creek View Road, 4/2021. $479,900
6 Half Hitch Road, 4/2021. $486,490
15 Allison Way, 4/2021. $491,000
26 Tradewinds Ave, 4/2021. $500,000
68 Twilight Drive, 4/2021. $523,138
14 Brixam Corner, 4/2021. $547,000
16 Whisper Way, 4/2021. $550,000
121 Clifton Road, 4/2021. $867,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
2005 Hillwood Road, 4/2021. $295,000
423 Cedar Drive, 4/2021. $300,000
521 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $300,000
510 Buttonwood Drive, 4/2021. $305,000
409 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $315,000
1707 Silvan Place, 4/2021. $320,000
504 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $322,000
403 Continental St, 4/2021. $325,000
231 Maple Lane, 4/2021. $330,000
668 Fairview Lane, 4/2021. $350,000
101 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $357,981
564 Vaughn Ave, 4/2021. $359,000
219 Lenape Trail, 4/2021. $362,500
1324 Sylvania Ave, 4/2021. $365,000
852 Harrison Ave, 4/2021. $365,000
49 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $366,424
319 Independence Drive, 4/2021. $375,500
302 Quail Hill Drive, 4/2021. $377,000
503 Brentwood Road, 4/2021. $389,000
937 Kearny Ave, 4/2021. $399,900
1025 Alpine St, 4/2021. $417,000
1201 Polaris Court, 4/2021. $470,000
305 Nora Court, 4/2021. $475,000
5 Carolyn Court, 4/2021. $475,000
82 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $480,575
28 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $488,871
912 Calvin St, 4/2021. $489,900
37 Parkers Point Blvd, 4/2021. $500,000
37 Parkers Point Blvd, 4/2021. $500,000
13 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $501,498
88 Heaterington Court, 4/2021. $515,620
601 Kimberly Court, 4/2021. $545,000
804 Sunrise Blvd, 4/2021. $545,000
49 Maxim Drive, 4/2021. $550,000
48 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $567,250
125 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $580,000
52 Ambermist Way, 4/2021. $590,312
505 Raleigh Drive, 4/2021. $620,000
7 Erinbrook Court, 4/2021. $624,467
258 Capstan Drive, 4/2021. $649,900
843 Wave Drive, 4/2021. $670,000
628 Nautilus Blvd, 4/2021. $715,000
403 Hidden Harbor Place, 4/2021. $720,000
1208 Grebe Court, 4/2021. $750,000
4 Bridge Creek Lane, 4/2021. $755,100
828 Spar Drive, 4/2021. $795,000
1235 Capstan Drive, 4/2021. $875,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
106 E Delaware Drive; 4/2021. $200,000
415 Frog Pond Road; 4/2021. $204,000
314 Lake Champlain Drive, 4/2021. $215,000
37 Maryland Road, 4/2021. $220,000
312 Lake Crytalbrook Drive, 4/2021. $221,000
124 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $240,000
26 Iowa Court, 4/2021. $240,000
56 Oak Lane, 4/2021. $243,000
14 West Sail Drive, 4/2021. $245,000
105 Revolutionary Road, 4/2021. $245,000
16 Sweetwater Drive, 4/2021. $245,000
56 Ivy Creek Drive, 4/2021. $251,000
55 Oak Leaf Drive, 4/2021. $256,500
105 E Boat Drive, 4/2021. $259,000
66 Windstar Drive, 4/2021. $275,000
392 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $275,000
48 W Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $289,000
151 N Burgee Drive, 4/2021. $290,000
2 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $293,850
250 Harbourtown Blvd, 4/2021. $295,000
563 Radio Road, 4/2021. $299,900
14 Charleston Court, 4/2021. $300,000
5 S Dayton Drive, 4/2021. $310,000
15 Stemson Court, 4/2021. $317,900
730 Twin Lakes Blvd, 4/2021. $330,000
9 Starboard Court, 4/2021. $335,000
239 Frog Pond Road, 4/2021. $340,000
1361 Radio Road, 4/2021. $350,000
22 Grayhawk Lane, 4/2021. $350,000
140 E Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $350,000
6 Woodduck Drive, 4/2021. $351,000
25 Hamble Road, 4/2021. $360,000
234 Stage Road, 4/2021. $380,000
21 Harvest Way, 4/2021. $385,000
15 West Dory Drive, 4/2021. $400,000
755 Nugentown Road, 4/2021. $410,000
43 Golf View Drive, 4/2021. $415,000
4 Tonys Drive, 4/2021. $425,000
27 Hunter Drive, 4/2021. $430,500
139 South Longboat Drive, 4/2021. $435,000
125 East Navasink Drive, 4/2021. $441,900
11 Magnolia Court, 4/2021. $450,000
39 Daddy Tucker Drive, 4/2021. $474,000
141 E Susquehanna Drive, 4/2021. $480,000
110 South Longboat Drive, 4/2021. $515,000
42 Stone Gate Drive, 4/2021. $525,000
48 Kentucky Drive, 4/2021. $527,500
39 Ocean Blvd, 4/2021. $790,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
7 Seven Ave, 4/2021. $1,495,000
124 E Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,499,000
3901 S Long Beach Blvd 18, 4/2021. $1,500,000
13502 Garden Court, 4/2021. $1,550,000
107 E 27th St, 4/2021. $1,565,000
9314 Mark Drive, 4/2021. $1,600,000
117 E Maryland Ave, 4/2021. $1,685,000
10 E Selfridge Ave, 4/2021. $1,695,000
114 E Jerome Ave, 4/2021. $1,700,000
8 East Mermaid Lane, 4/2021. $1,710,000
20 W Lillie Ave, 4/2021. $1,900,000
1223 Long Beach Blvd, 4/2021. $2,200,000
128 East Ohio Ave, 4/2021. $2,500,000
260 Pompano Drive, 4/2021. $2,799,000
12505 Ocean Ave, 4/2021. $3,200,000
SHIP BOTTOM
170 Stowaway Road, 4/2021. $282,500
30 Indian Road, 4/2021. $285,000
52 Charles Blvd, 4/2021. $290,000
114 Bryce Lane, 4/2021. $290,000
5 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $304,490
53 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $313,490
245 Stormy Road, 4/2021. $315,000
1 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990
9 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $316,990
11 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $317,990
63 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $318,990
7 Farrah Drive, 4/2021. $318,990
160 Mooring Road, 4/2021. $320,000
1050 Rudder Ave, 4/2021. $325,000
65 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $325,990
61 Melanie Way, 4/2021. $328,990
116 Toggle Road, 4/2021. $329,000
101 Knot Road, 4/2021. $330,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
466 Nautilus Drive, 4/2021. $355,000
823 Delaware Ave, 4/2021. $370,000
1137 Barnacle Drive, 4/2021. $377,500
315 Lighthouse Drive, 4/2021. $382,000
237 Middle Lane, 4/2021. $390,000
20 Julia Drive, 4/2021. $390,000
70 Jeteemale Drive, 4/2021. $400,000
20 N Main St Unit 21, 4/2021. $400,000
76 Honeysuckle Drive, 4/2021. $415,000
484 Outrigger Lane, 4/2021. $430,000
100 Evelyn Drive, 4/2021. $451,000
123 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $455,365
167 Captain Road, 4/2021. $470,000
133 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $480,390
20 Beverly Lane, 4/2021. $485,000
83 Parker St, 4/2021. $489,000
198 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $499,885
6 Marguerite Lane, 4/2021. $510,000
230 S Lakeshire Drive, 4/2021. $515,000
126 Bennet Lane, 4/2021. $519,490
951 Jennifer Lane, 4/2021. $525,000
163 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $525,065
218 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $525,555
214 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $532,310
1529 Forecastle Ave, 4/2021. $535,000
256 Morris Blvd, 4/2021. $535,000
205 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $542,340
187 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $544,490
38 Aaron Drive, 4/2021. $550,000
229 Ashburn Ave, 4/2021. $551,285
1317 Ridge Ave, 4/2021. $562,000
107 William Cook Blvd, 4/2021. $575,000
88 Phyllis Lane, 4/2021. $582,000
73 Sylvia Lane, 4/2021. $605,000
1096 Ridge Ave, 4/2021. $610,000
105 Alan Drive, 4/2021. $650,000
49 Marguerite Lane, 4/2021. $715,000
168 Matilda Drive, 4/2021. $790,000
67 Andrew Drive, 4/2021. $800,000
20 Ralph Lane, 4/2021. $839,900
44 Andrew Drive, 4/2021. $845,000
1294 Jennifer Lane, 4/2021. $1,150,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.