How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

32 Orbit Drive, Sherman John C Est Austin Stephanie A; 01/2121. $247,500

1152 Golf Club Road, Winward Robert R Sea Haven Homes LLC; 01/2121. $220,000

402 Cedar Lane, Cordray Barbara Tomes David; 01/2121. $38,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

600 Kennedy Drive, Layton Shane W Kerr Michael; 01/2121. $265,000

1800 Ocean Ave Un 412, O’Donnell Kimberly Smith Charles E II; 01/2121. $215,000

Lot 8 Block 295, Garner Christopher S Billingham Harry W Jr; 01/2121. $215,000

14th Ave Un 301, Marker Carol L Stumpp James E; 01/2121. $171,000

116 Seaview Court Un 12B, Murray Joseph M Jr Codis Lisa Ann; 01/2121. $150,000

2301 Atlantic Ave Un 102, Erickson Annette Ava-G Properties LLC; 01/2121. $75,000

OCEAN CITY

29 W 18th St Un A, Garrison Robert N Jr Good Hunting One LLC; 01/2121. $890,000

3705 Westminster Lane, Dunn Brian D Dufner Kristofor B; 01/2121. $889,000

1316 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Sabatini John L; 01/2121. $880,000

3513-15 Haven Ave Un A, Seaside Ventures LLC Cooper Stephen R; 01/2121. $880,000

2008-10 Central Ave, 2008 Central Ave LLC Sell Ryan M; 01/2121. $835,000

5542 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Stanislawczyk Marc Coletti Christian; 01/2121. $820,000

4247 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Vail Phyllis M Logue James H; 01/2121. $801,500

1025-27 Central Ave 1st Fl, Edmonds Sandra Nicolella Alberta C; 01/2121. $799,900

3123 Simpson Ave Un 2, A&G Real Estate Lp Lepore John A; 01/2121. $789,000

1040-42 Central Ave, Keller Claire G Switzer Alan P; 01/2121. $759,000

2508-10 West Ave Un A, Dipetrillo John M Fratantoni Robert; 01/2121. $730,000

200-02 31st St, Milam Matthew W Gunn Norman J; 01/2121. $710,000

4416-18 Central Ave Un B, Mooney Daniel J Schumacher Michael J; 01/2121. $700,000

1624 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Mooney William C 1624 Wesley LLC; 01/2121. $670,000

848 Second St, Thorn Arthur B Wilson Jeffrey L; 01/2121. $642,848

17 W 55th St, Vecchio Dominic 17W 55Th St LLC; 01/2121. $640,000

236 Asbury Ave Un 2, Kobasa Steven J Rajabi-Siahboomi Ali-Reza; 01/2121. $611,483

3926 Central Ave 1st Fl, Sheehan Christopher R Paolino Joseph; 01/2121. $600,000

3100-02 Simpson Ave Un A, Mc Nulty Joseph F Tolar John J; 01/2121. $599,000

5037 West Ave, Mc Knight Francis Oller James; 01/2121. $560,000

3040 Asbury Ave #1, Peruggia Fredrick Ryan Paxton; 01/2121. $530,000

3504 West Ave 1st Fl, Di Geambeardino Louis Hammond Evan C; 01/2121. $430,000

116 E 55th St, Butler Mary Lou Fodera Leonard; 01/2121. $420,000

704 Bay Ave, Szapor Robert Jacovino Meg J; 01/2121. $410,000

4908 West Ave 1st Fl, Morello Thomas P Baxter Ashley E; 01/2121. $385,000

4420 West Ave #37, Lyons Stephen M Huseby Henry A; 01/2121. $365,000

312 Limpet Drive, Videtto Marcus A Gallagher Philip H; 01/2121. $350,000

201 W Ninth St Un 1, Viehweger John David Trama Carol L; 01/2121. $350,000

1301 Haven Ave #M, Watson Victor J Aronimink Properties LLC; 01/2121. $335,000

935 Ocean Ave, Zeminiski Joseph J Jr Gabrieli Louis A; 01/2121. $305,000

831 Atlantic Ave Un 216, Paul John P Kelly Daniel J; 01/2121. $275,000

200 Bay Ave Un 204, Wilmot Sarah C Kjm Holdings LLC; 01/2121. $220,000

825 Asbury Ave, Foresta Angelo David Philip C; 01/2121. $183,000

807 Eighth St Un 215, Eisenhart Brian E Montiel Gustavo; 01/2121. $70,000

SEA ISLE CITY

213 55th St, Lindsay Joseph M Lindsay Meg A; 01/2121. $809,000

333 56th St West Un, Nichols Virginia J Seybold James Colin; 01/2121. $759,000

8 84th St Un A 1st Fl, Williams George Posmontier Ralph F; 01/2121. $675,000

34 35th St Unt 2W, Smith Terrence R Zuber Mark Ryan; 01/2121. $519,500

4900 Landis Ave Un 105, Byrne Patrick J Corcoran Kathleen E; 01/2121. $434,000

135 65th St, Mc Entee Francis J Allen Megan; 01/2121. $429,000

117 65th St, Gamble Robert J Ryan Joseph; 01/2121. $390,000

STONE HARBOR

415 98th St, Sas Dev Holdings LLC Redner Stone Harbor LLC; 01/2121. $2,300,000

10206 Third Ave, Kubiak David Stone Harbor Boro; 01/2121. $1,629,000

8001 Second Ave Un 313, Kovell Thomas Aaldenberg Eric R Jr; 01/2121. $590,000

318 114th St, Stone Harbor Boro Lauth William C; 01/2121. $50,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1731 Route US 9 S #100, Miller Kathleen T Frank Christine; 01/2121. $320,000

550 Park Ave, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC Jnkonschak LLC; 01/2121. $246,000

2270 Route 50, 2270 Route 50 LLC Avenger LLC; 01/2121. $190,800

WILDWOOD

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 101, Paul A Petillo Living Trust Jdj Nj Rentals LLC; 01/2121. $70,000

119 W Pine Ave, Mylei LLC Sj Rez Properties 4 LLC; 01/2121. $365,000

509 W Burk Ave, Mc Rory Barbara H Di Nunzio Jacqueline A; 01/2121. $350,000

406 W Youngs Ave Un A, Cafiero Andrew J Wood Kimberly A; 01/2121. $325,000

221 E Pine Ave, Klock Colleen Goodman John; 01/2121. $290,000

415 W Hildreth Ave, Jacobs Tyler Spencer Brian M; 01/2121. $256,000

113-115 W Roberts Ave Un 115, Sunquest Prp Services LLC Filipowicz Kenton C; 01/2121. $225,000

151 E Burk Ave, Grimley Robert John 37 Navajo Place LLC; 01/2121. $220,000

3209 Park Blvd, US Bank Trust Na Trust Manes Paul; 01/2121. $175,000

119 E Magnolia Ave, Leela LLC Burkins Michael J; 01/2121. $129,000

140 W Spicer Ave, Sliwa Janusz Pisker Bradley; 01/2121. $90,000

WILDWOOD CREST

6701 Atlantic Ave, Russo Antonio Bassolino Raffaele; 01/2121. $115,000

450 E Nashville Ave, Vora Setu K Racobaldo Carol; 01/2121. $830,000

9400 Ocean Ave, Sophia LLC Mazzer Jason; 01/2121. $660,000

5501 Park Blvd, Cianfrani Theodore M Simpson William J; 01/2121. $535,000

8606 Seaview St, Heller Michael Leslie Donald G; 01/2121. $535,000

407 E Monterey Ave Un 301, Clementi Guido V Perry Suzanne Marie; 01/2121. $525,000

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

817 Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $732,000

432 Elwood St, 1/2021. $220,000

1850 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $385,000

816 Tappan St, 1/2021. $389,000

521 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $176,313

309 Annapolis Lane, 1/2021. $220,000

104 Manchester Ave, 1/2021. $75,000

804 Cable Drive, 1/2021. $420,000

301 Independence Drive, 1/2021. $237,821

156 Kramer Court, 1/2021. $150,000

92 Haines St, 1/2021. $450,000

802 Oxgoose Drive, 1/2021. $130,000

181 Arboridge Drive, 1/2021. $530,000

646 Wilbert Ave, 1/2021. $190,000

117 W Lacey Road, 1/2021. $30,900

405 Conifer Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

1060 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $425,000

204 Lane Place, 1/2021. $275,000

547 Vaughn Ave, 1/2021. $246,000

542 Brentwood Road, 1/2021. $410,000

1045 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $258,888

246 North Main St, 1/2021. $600,000

244 Juniper Lane, 1/2021. $305,000

541 Westwood Drive, 1/2021. $250,000

332 South Main St, 1/2021. $400,000

421 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $113,246

545 Hardwood Drive, 1/2021. $292,500

813 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $210,000

411 Predmore Ave, 1/2021. $282,000

234 Algonquin Trail, 1/2021. $255,000

910 Buena Vista Road, 1/2021. $270,000

808 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $347,000

224 Sunset Drive, 1/2021. $363,900

1206 Penguin Court, 1/2021. $605,000

108 Heatherington Court, 1/2021. $495,835

721 Sunrise Blvd, 1/2021. $230,000

725 Railroad Ave North, 1/2021. $431,000

326 Predmore Ave, 1/2021. $245,000

422 Glenwood Drive, 1/2021. $155,000

115 Lacey Road, 1/2021. $15,000

1019 Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $110,000

615 Natilus Blvd, 1/2021. $159,600

711 Amherst Road, 1/2021. $350,000

1107 Skiff Way, 1/2021. $180,000

1011 Pensacola Road, 1/2021. $205,000

4 Brookdale Court, 1/2021. $270,100

646 Deer Head Lake Drive, 1/2021. $280,000

1497 Clearview St, 1/2021. $200,000

1207 Laurel Blvd, 1/2021. $250,000

1023 Sarasota Drive, 1/2021. $240,000

1205 Sylvania Place, 1/2021. $415,000

1203 Spruce St, 1/2021. $399,000

852 Sunrise Blvd, 1/2021. $300,000

1017 Osage Drive, 1/2021. $407,000

1439 Clearview St, 1/2021. $305,000

1732 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $90,000

715 Old Shore Road, 1/2021. $745,000

1027 E Hickory Drive, 1/2021. $250,000

713 Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $215,000

707 Biscayne Drive, 1/2021. $120,000

2024 Brookdale Drive, 1/2021. $275,000

705 Conifer Drive, 1/2021. $150,000

103 Fernwood Lane, 1/2021. $300,000

Dolphin Court, 1/2021. $125,000

Earie Way, 1/2021. $110,000

601 Laurel Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000

302 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $253,000

110 Lawrence Drive, 1/2021. $224,000

1019 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $425,000

2 Hollywood Blvd, 1/2021. $93,000

1012 Plimsoll Point, 1/2021. $450,000

817 Pensacola Road, 1/2021. $205,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

108 Holly Court, 1/2021. $181,000

36 Oakland Bay Court, 1/2021. $119,000

133 Giffordtown Lane, 1/2021. $225,000

54 Timerline Drive, 1/2021. $170,000

33 Tavistock Drive, 1/2021. $50,000

107 Oakleaf Drive, 1/2021. $260,000

28 Atlantis Blvd, 1/2021. $396,540

36 Tonys Drive, 1/2021. $56,680

98 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

22 Sea Isle Drive, 1/2021. $615,000

3 Gull Drive, 1/2021. $234,900

211 Harbourtown Blvd, 1/2021. $159,000

112 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $278,000

239 Yorktowne Drive, 1/2021. $170,000

24 Kansas Road, 1/2021. $340,000

11 Westchester Drive, 1/2021. $150,000

112 Lakewood Court, 1/2021. $199,900

4 Mirror Lake Road, 1/2021. $172,000

17 Timberline Drive, 1/2021. $170,000

449 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $150,000

23 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $185,000

46 Oakland Bay Court, 1/2021. $119,000

114 E Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $85,000

137 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $339,000

141 Revere Drive, 1/2021. $180,000

209 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $210,000

495 Parkertown Drive, 1/2021. $126,000

8 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $195,000

10 Ioway Court, 1/2021. $236,000

111 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000

16 Surfside Blvd, 1/2021. $37,607

178 E Holly Lane, 1/2021. $105,000

93 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $340,000

9 W Schuykill Road, 1/2021. $283,250

6 Baltusrol Court, 1/2021. $305,000

404 Lenape Drive, 1/2021. $182,000

302 Lake Champlain Drive, 1/2021. $140,000

137 Briarwood Drive, 1/2021. $235,000

12 Forest Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000

83 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2021. $290,000

20 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

20 Surfside Blvd, 1/2021. $90,000

142 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $240,000

167 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $276,000

237 Yorktowne Drive, 1/2021. $119,000

14 S Portland Drive, 1/2021. $290,000

87 Leitz Blvd, 1/2021. $150,000

46 Timberline Drive, 1/2021. $175,000

108 Mathis Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

7 Maryland Road, 1/2021. $345,000

966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000

13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000

132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500

25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000

117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000

36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000

31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500

102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900

168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000

333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900

113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000

6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500

725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500

49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000

144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500

6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000

18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000

51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000

102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500

212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000

4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000

129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000

304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000

335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000

10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000

101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000

24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700

26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000

118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000

27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000

153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900

113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000

9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900

147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000

318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000

203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000

4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500

290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000

403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000

146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000

6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000

29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000

947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000

11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000

37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000

49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000

28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000

Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000

24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000

80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500

40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450

225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900

16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000

104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000

38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000

54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000

7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000

14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000

865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000

5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000

116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000

152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000

5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000

320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900

3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000

17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000

247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000

220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000

62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000

45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000

81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000

29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000

23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000

106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000

126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000

1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000

19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000

25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900

13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000

1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000

113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000

127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000

4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500

247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000

84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000

18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500

150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000

100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000

35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000

9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000

5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000

3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000

18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000

3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000

12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000

31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000

105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000

5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000

3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000

5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000

1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000

7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000

6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000

108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000

136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000

7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000

101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000

27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000

47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500

2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500

7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000

2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000

28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000

3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000

5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000

9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000

2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000

216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000

3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000

2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000

1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000

101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000

112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000

1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000

1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000

10 W 15th St, 1/2021. $575,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000

107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750

25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000

3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000

48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000

24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000

124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000

59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000

17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000

14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000

67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000

228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000

107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000

81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000

66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000

28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000

55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000

40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850

104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000

200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000

121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000

107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000

25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000

31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000

28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000

20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000

20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000

90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000

165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000

56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000

29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000

26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000

9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000

125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000

118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000

1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000

901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000

134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000

305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000

101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500

315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500

268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000

701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000

240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000

246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000

169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500

72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000

156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000

51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000

1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500

153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000

101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000

16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000

8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000

1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000

30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000

158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000

228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000

1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000

83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500

223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000

75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900

11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000

153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990

229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000

129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000

1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000

157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000

120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000

28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000

148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085

1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000

113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000

57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000

932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000

119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900

15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000

114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780

119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110

250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000

169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000

127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000

301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000

175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000

5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000

95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500

175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990

104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000

90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000

16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000

232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107

168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310

1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000

31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000

14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000

125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000

242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000

128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990

329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900

156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000

11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900

515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000

283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000

1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000

404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000

107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490

160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990

172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990

30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000

171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255

31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000

231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000

334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000

16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000

178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000

528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975

158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000

20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000

1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000

159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000

655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000

136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490

100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000

127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490

433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000

40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000

853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000

1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000

8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000

110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000

235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500

13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000

1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000

180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000

164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490

1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000

SURF CITY

353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000

304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000

47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000

1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000

351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000

2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000

214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000

17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000

2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000

304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000

311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000

1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000

TUCKERTON

191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000

55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000

108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000

77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $160,000

224 West Main St, 1/2021. $180,011

293 Heron Road, 1/2021. $412,000

127 Curlew Road, 1/2021. $375,000

