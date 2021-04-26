How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
32 Orbit Drive, Sherman John C Est Austin Stephanie A; 01/2121. $247,500
1152 Golf Club Road, Winward Robert R Sea Haven Homes LLC; 01/2121. $220,000
402 Cedar Lane, Cordray Barbara Tomes David; 01/2121. $38,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
600 Kennedy Drive, Layton Shane W Kerr Michael; 01/2121. $265,000
1800 Ocean Ave Un 412, O’Donnell Kimberly Smith Charles E II; 01/2121. $215,000
Lot 8 Block 295, Garner Christopher S Billingham Harry W Jr; 01/2121. $215,000
14th Ave Un 301, Marker Carol L Stumpp James E; 01/2121. $171,000
116 Seaview Court Un 12B, Murray Joseph M Jr Codis Lisa Ann; 01/2121. $150,000
2301 Atlantic Ave Un 102, Erickson Annette Ava-G Properties LLC; 01/2121. $75,000
OCEAN CITY
29 W 18th St Un A, Garrison Robert N Jr Good Hunting One LLC; 01/2121. $890,000
3705 Westminster Lane, Dunn Brian D Dufner Kristofor B; 01/2121. $889,000
1316 Ocean Ave, Mitchell Properties Sabatini John L; 01/2121. $880,000
3513-15 Haven Ave Un A, Seaside Ventures LLC Cooper Stephen R; 01/2121. $880,000
2008-10 Central Ave, 2008 Central Ave LLC Sell Ryan M; 01/2121. $835,000
5542 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Stanislawczyk Marc Coletti Christian; 01/2121. $820,000
4247 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Vail Phyllis M Logue James H; 01/2121. $801,500
1025-27 Central Ave 1st Fl, Edmonds Sandra Nicolella Alberta C; 01/2121. $799,900
3123 Simpson Ave Un 2, A&G Real Estate Lp Lepore John A; 01/2121. $789,000
1040-42 Central Ave, Keller Claire G Switzer Alan P; 01/2121. $759,000
2508-10 West Ave Un A, Dipetrillo John M Fratantoni Robert; 01/2121. $730,000
200-02 31st St, Milam Matthew W Gunn Norman J; 01/2121. $710,000
4416-18 Central Ave Un B, Mooney Daniel J Schumacher Michael J; 01/2121. $700,000
1624 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, Mooney William C 1624 Wesley LLC; 01/2121. $670,000
848 Second St, Thorn Arthur B Wilson Jeffrey L; 01/2121. $642,848
17 W 55th St, Vecchio Dominic 17W 55Th St LLC; 01/2121. $640,000
236 Asbury Ave Un 2, Kobasa Steven J Rajabi-Siahboomi Ali-Reza; 01/2121. $611,483
3926 Central Ave 1st Fl, Sheehan Christopher R Paolino Joseph; 01/2121. $600,000
3100-02 Simpson Ave Un A, Mc Nulty Joseph F Tolar John J; 01/2121. $599,000
5037 West Ave, Mc Knight Francis Oller James; 01/2121. $560,000
3040 Asbury Ave #1, Peruggia Fredrick Ryan Paxton; 01/2121. $530,000
3504 West Ave 1st Fl, Di Geambeardino Louis Hammond Evan C; 01/2121. $430,000
116 E 55th St, Butler Mary Lou Fodera Leonard; 01/2121. $420,000
704 Bay Ave, Szapor Robert Jacovino Meg J; 01/2121. $410,000
4908 West Ave 1st Fl, Morello Thomas P Baxter Ashley E; 01/2121. $385,000
4420 West Ave #37, Lyons Stephen M Huseby Henry A; 01/2121. $365,000
312 Limpet Drive, Videtto Marcus A Gallagher Philip H; 01/2121. $350,000
201 W Ninth St Un 1, Viehweger John David Trama Carol L; 01/2121. $350,000
1301 Haven Ave #M, Watson Victor J Aronimink Properties LLC; 01/2121. $335,000
935 Ocean Ave, Zeminiski Joseph J Jr Gabrieli Louis A; 01/2121. $305,000
831 Atlantic Ave Un 216, Paul John P Kelly Daniel J; 01/2121. $275,000
200 Bay Ave Un 204, Wilmot Sarah C Kjm Holdings LLC; 01/2121. $220,000
825 Asbury Ave, Foresta Angelo David Philip C; 01/2121. $183,000
807 Eighth St Un 215, Eisenhart Brian E Montiel Gustavo; 01/2121. $70,000
SEA ISLE CITY
213 55th St, Lindsay Joseph M Lindsay Meg A; 01/2121. $809,000
333 56th St West Un, Nichols Virginia J Seybold James Colin; 01/2121. $759,000
8 84th St Un A 1st Fl, Williams George Posmontier Ralph F; 01/2121. $675,000
34 35th St Unt 2W, Smith Terrence R Zuber Mark Ryan; 01/2121. $519,500
4900 Landis Ave Un 105, Byrne Patrick J Corcoran Kathleen E; 01/2121. $434,000
135 65th St, Mc Entee Francis J Allen Megan; 01/2121. $429,000
117 65th St, Gamble Robert J Ryan Joseph; 01/2121. $390,000
STONE HARBOR
415 98th St, Sas Dev Holdings LLC Redner Stone Harbor LLC; 01/2121. $2,300,000
10206 Third Ave, Kubiak David Stone Harbor Boro; 01/2121. $1,629,000
8001 Second Ave Un 313, Kovell Thomas Aaldenberg Eric R Jr; 01/2121. $590,000
318 114th St, Stone Harbor Boro Lauth William C; 01/2121. $50,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1731 Route US 9 S #100, Miller Kathleen T Frank Christine; 01/2121. $320,000
550 Park Ave, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC Jnkonschak LLC; 01/2121. $246,000
2270 Route 50, 2270 Route 50 LLC Avenger LLC; 01/2121. $190,800
WILDWOOD
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 101, Paul A Petillo Living Trust Jdj Nj Rentals LLC; 01/2121. $70,000
119 W Pine Ave, Mylei LLC Sj Rez Properties 4 LLC; 01/2121. $365,000
509 W Burk Ave, Mc Rory Barbara H Di Nunzio Jacqueline A; 01/2121. $350,000
406 W Youngs Ave Un A, Cafiero Andrew J Wood Kimberly A; 01/2121. $325,000
221 E Pine Ave, Klock Colleen Goodman John; 01/2121. $290,000
415 W Hildreth Ave, Jacobs Tyler Spencer Brian M; 01/2121. $256,000
113-115 W Roberts Ave Un 115, Sunquest Prp Services LLC Filipowicz Kenton C; 01/2121. $225,000
151 E Burk Ave, Grimley Robert John 37 Navajo Place LLC; 01/2121. $220,000
3209 Park Blvd, US Bank Trust Na Trust Manes Paul; 01/2121. $175,000
119 E Magnolia Ave, Leela LLC Burkins Michael J; 01/2121. $129,000
140 W Spicer Ave, Sliwa Janusz Pisker Bradley; 01/2121. $90,000
WILDWOOD CREST
6701 Atlantic Ave, Russo Antonio Bassolino Raffaele; 01/2121. $115,000
450 E Nashville Ave, Vora Setu K Racobaldo Carol; 01/2121. $830,000
9400 Ocean Ave, Sophia LLC Mazzer Jason; 01/2121. $660,000
5501 Park Blvd, Cianfrani Theodore M Simpson William J; 01/2121. $535,000
8606 Seaview St, Heller Michael Leslie Donald G; 01/2121. $535,000
407 E Monterey Ave Un 301, Clementi Guido V Perry Suzanne Marie; 01/2121. $525,000
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
817 Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $732,000
432 Elwood St, 1/2021. $220,000
1850 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $385,000
816 Tappan St, 1/2021. $389,000
521 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $176,313
309 Annapolis Lane, 1/2021. $220,000
104 Manchester Ave, 1/2021. $75,000
804 Cable Drive, 1/2021. $420,000
301 Independence Drive, 1/2021. $237,821
156 Kramer Court, 1/2021. $150,000
92 Haines St, 1/2021. $450,000
802 Oxgoose Drive, 1/2021. $130,000
181 Arboridge Drive, 1/2021. $530,000
646 Wilbert Ave, 1/2021. $190,000
117 W Lacey Road, 1/2021. $30,900
405 Conifer Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
1060 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $425,000
204 Lane Place, 1/2021. $275,000
547 Vaughn Ave, 1/2021. $246,000
542 Brentwood Road, 1/2021. $410,000
1045 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $258,888
246 North Main St, 1/2021. $600,000
244 Juniper Lane, 1/2021. $305,000
541 Westwood Drive, 1/2021. $250,000
332 South Main St, 1/2021. $400,000
421 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $113,246
545 Hardwood Drive, 1/2021. $292,500
813 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $210,000
411 Predmore Ave, 1/2021. $282,000
234 Algonquin Trail, 1/2021. $255,000
910 Buena Vista Road, 1/2021. $270,000
808 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $347,000
224 Sunset Drive, 1/2021. $363,900
1206 Penguin Court, 1/2021. $605,000
108 Heatherington Court, 1/2021. $495,835
721 Sunrise Blvd, 1/2021. $230,000
725 Railroad Ave North, 1/2021. $431,000
326 Predmore Ave, 1/2021. $245,000
422 Glenwood Drive, 1/2021. $155,000
115 Lacey Road, 1/2021. $15,000
1019 Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $110,000
615 Natilus Blvd, 1/2021. $159,600
711 Amherst Road, 1/2021. $350,000
1107 Skiff Way, 1/2021. $180,000
1011 Pensacola Road, 1/2021. $205,000
4 Brookdale Court, 1/2021. $270,100
646 Deer Head Lake Drive, 1/2021. $280,000
1497 Clearview St, 1/2021. $200,000
1207 Laurel Blvd, 1/2021. $250,000
1023 Sarasota Drive, 1/2021. $240,000
1205 Sylvania Place, 1/2021. $415,000
1203 Spruce St, 1/2021. $399,000
852 Sunrise Blvd, 1/2021. $300,000
1017 Osage Drive, 1/2021. $407,000
1439 Clearview St, 1/2021. $305,000
1732 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $90,000
715 Old Shore Road, 1/2021. $745,000
1027 E Hickory Drive, 1/2021. $250,000
713 Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $215,000
707 Biscayne Drive, 1/2021. $120,000
2024 Brookdale Drive, 1/2021. $275,000
705 Conifer Drive, 1/2021. $150,000
103 Fernwood Lane, 1/2021. $300,000
Dolphin Court, 1/2021. $125,000
Earie Way, 1/2021. $110,000
601 Laurel Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000
302 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $253,000
110 Lawrence Drive, 1/2021. $224,000
1019 Bowsprit Point, 1/2021. $425,000
2 Hollywood Blvd, 1/2021. $93,000
1012 Plimsoll Point, 1/2021. $450,000
817 Pensacola Road, 1/2021. $205,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
108 Holly Court, 1/2021. $181,000
36 Oakland Bay Court, 1/2021. $119,000
133 Giffordtown Lane, 1/2021. $225,000
54 Timerline Drive, 1/2021. $170,000
33 Tavistock Drive, 1/2021. $50,000
107 Oakleaf Drive, 1/2021. $260,000
28 Atlantis Blvd, 1/2021. $396,540
36 Tonys Drive, 1/2021. $56,680
98 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
22 Sea Isle Drive, 1/2021. $615,000
3 Gull Drive, 1/2021. $234,900
211 Harbourtown Blvd, 1/2021. $159,000
112 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $278,000
239 Yorktowne Drive, 1/2021. $170,000
24 Kansas Road, 1/2021. $340,000
11 Westchester Drive, 1/2021. $150,000
112 Lakewood Court, 1/2021. $199,900
4 Mirror Lake Road, 1/2021. $172,000
17 Timberline Drive, 1/2021. $170,000
449 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $150,000
23 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $185,000
46 Oakland Bay Court, 1/2021. $119,000
114 E Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $85,000
137 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $339,000
141 Revere Drive, 1/2021. $180,000
209 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $210,000
495 Parkertown Drive, 1/2021. $126,000
8 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $195,000
10 Ioway Court, 1/2021. $236,000
111 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000
16 Surfside Blvd, 1/2021. $37,607
178 E Holly Lane, 1/2021. $105,000
93 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $340,000
9 W Schuykill Road, 1/2021. $283,250
6 Baltusrol Court, 1/2021. $305,000
404 Lenape Drive, 1/2021. $182,000
302 Lake Champlain Drive, 1/2021. $140,000
137 Briarwood Drive, 1/2021. $235,000
12 Forest Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000
83 Saint Andrews Drive, 1/2021. $290,000
20 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
20 Surfside Blvd, 1/2021. $90,000
142 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $240,000
167 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $276,000
237 Yorktowne Drive, 1/2021. $119,000
14 S Portland Drive, 1/2021. $290,000
87 Leitz Blvd, 1/2021. $150,000
46 Timberline Drive, 1/2021. $175,000
108 Mathis Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
7 Maryland Road, 1/2021. $345,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
966 Radio Road, 1/2021. $45,000
13 W Navasink Road, 1/2021. $125,000
132 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $181,500
25 W Potomac Drive, 1/2021. $104,000
117 Scotch Pine Road, 1/2021. $127,000
36 Travistock Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
117 East Brig Drive, 1/2021. $318,000
31 Vicari Way, 1/2021. $385,500
102 E Boat Drive, 1/2021. $144,900
168 N Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $368,000
333 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $279,900
113 Jarsebowski Way, 1/2021. $23,000
6 Chesapeake Court, 1/2021. $37,500
725 Twin Lakes Blvd, 1/2021. $465,500
49 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $375,000
144 N Burgee Drive, 1/2021. $152,500
6 Cranbury Lake Drive, 1/2021. $140,000
18 W Hudson Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
7 Pine Tree Drive, 1/2021. $230,000
51 Stone Gate Drive, 1/2021. $315,000
102 Buchorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $205,500
212 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $97,000
4 White Oak Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
9 Sherwood Drive, 1/2021. $180,000
129 Lake Medford Lane, 1/2021. $217,000
304 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
127 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $422,000
335 Center St, 1/2021. $97,000
10 Altori Court, 1/2021. $443,000
101b S Captains Drive, 1/2021. $144,000
24 Chatham Road, 1/2021. $295,700
26 N Captains Drive, 1/2021. $165,000
118 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $210,000
27 Nautic Way, 1/2021. $240,000
153 Oak Leaf Drive, 1/2021. $169,900
113 Buckhorn Lake Court, 1/2021. $195,000
9 Cypress Court, 1/2021. $319,900
147 South Captains Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
6 Jared Lane, 1/2021. $245,000
318 Stage Road, 1/2021. $450,000
203 Falcon Drive, 1/2021. $58,000
4 W Anchor Drive, 1/2021. $91,500
290 Route 9 South, 1/2021. $210,000
403 Hancock Drive, 1/2021. $149,000
146 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $226,000
6 W Shrewsbury Drive, 1/2021. $198,000
29 Grayhawk Lane, 1/2021. $285,000
947 Center St, 1/2021. $266,000
11 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $309,000
37 Louisiana Drive, 1/2021. $340,000
49 Gimball Road, 1/2021. $325,000
28 Waters Edge Drive, 1/2021. $370,000
Birchwood Drive, 1/2021. $40,000
24 Pier Point, 1/2021. $250,000
80 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $298,500
40 Harvest Way, 1/2021. $361,450
225 Danbury Drive, 1/2021. $178,900
16 S Los Angeles Drive, 1/2021. $145,000
104 Mohican Lane, 1/2021. $185,000
38 Kentucky Drive, 1/2021. $190,000
54 Galley Way, 1/2021. $350,000
7 Corpus Cristi Bay Court, 1/2021. $220,000
14 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $220,000
865 Route 9 North, 1/2021. $105,000
5 Golf View Drive, 1/2021. $330,000
116 Lake Winnipesaukee Drive, 1/2021. $33,000
152 S Longboat Drive, 1/2021. $352,000
5 Alexandra Way, 1/2021. $393,000
320 Great Bay Blvd, 1/2021. $329,900
3 Ridgeway Lane, 1/2021. $315,000
17 West Delaware Drive, 1/2021. $240,000
247 Lexington Drive, 1/2021. $95,000
220 County Club Blvd, 1/2021. $75,000
62 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $250,000
45 Lake Huron Drive, 1/2021. $100,000
81 Lake Superior Drive, 1/2021. $289,000
29 Overlook Drive, 1/2021. $485,000
23 West Mohawk Drive, 1/2021. $215,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000
106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000
126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000
1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000
19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000
25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900
13401 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $839,000
1 E Kimberly Ave, 1/2021. $735,000
113 E New York Ave, 1/2021. $1,550,000
127 West New Jersey Ave, 1/2021. $1,500,000
4908 South Long Beach, 1/2021. $939,500
247 Oceana Drive, 1/2021. $1,935,000
84 Bayview Ave, 1/2021. $3,360,000
18e 27th St, 1/2021. $915,500
150h Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $3,600,000
100 W South 33rd St, 1/2021. $950,000
35 G16 Sunset Blvd, 1/2021. $38,000
9 Tebco Terrace, 1/2021. $960,000
5116 South Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,475,000
3 East 22nd St, 1/2021. $1,325,000
18 E Dupont Ave, 1/2021. $1,165,000
3611 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,700,000
12501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $580,000
31 Mea Lane, 1/2021. $1,700,000
105 East Dune Lane, 1/2021. $1,100,000
5908 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $685,000
3 East Sea Breeze Ave, 1/2021. $780,000
5708 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $755,000
1004 E Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $870,000
7401 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $2,100,000
6 Auburn Road, 1/2021. $495,000
108 Lavina Ave, 1/2021. $2,375,000
136s Captains Drive, 1/2021. $498,000
7700 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $370,000
101 E 23rd St, 1/2021. $1,600,000
27 E Harmony Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000
47 Holly Drive, 1/2021. $2,932,500
2803 S Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,512,500
7 East Virginia Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
28 W Cape Cod Lane, 1/2021. $899,000
2 Coast Ave, 1/2021. $1,823,000
28 East 34th St, 1/2021. $999,000
3 West Alabama Ave, 1/2021. $1,125,000
5608 Ocean Blvd Unit 4, 1/2021. $422,000
9 West Janet Road, 1/2021. $1,210,000
2609 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,150,000
216 East 17th St, 1/2021. $1,500,000
3901 Ocean Blvd, 1/2021. $1,949,000
2a W Dune Ave, 1/2021. $999,000
1905 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $1,050,000
101 West Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $1,249,000
112 East Wyoming Ave, 1/2021. $2,299,000
1 East California Ave, 1/2021. $805,000
1003c Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $2,675,000
10 W 15th St, 1/2021. $575,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000
107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750
25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000
3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000
48 Harvey Cedar Way, 1/2021. $440,000
24 Walker Lane, 1/2021. $515,000
124 Whippany Road, 1/2021. $390,000
59 Chestnut St, 1/2021. $160,000
17 Chapel St, 1/2021. $100,000
14 Carteret Court, 1/2021. $270,000
67 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $450,000
228 Pocohontas Ave, 1/2021. $243,000
107 Hatteras Road, 1/2021. $130,000
81 Barnegat Beach Drive, 1/2021. $150,000
66 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $210,000
28 Nautilus Road, 1/2021. $140,000
55 Illinois Ave, 1/2021. $75,000
40 Southwind Drive, 1/2021. $102,850
104 Adriatic Ave, 1/2021. $380,000
200 Seventh St, 1/2021. $232,000
121 Harborage Lane, 1/2021. $302,000
107 Grand Bay Harbor Drive, 1/2021. $810,000
25 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $435,000
31 Letts Landing Road, 1/2021. $222,000
28 Poplar St, 1/2021. $177,000
20 Jolly Roger Way, 1/2021. $405,000
20 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $425,000
90 Pancoast Road, 1/2021. $500,000
165 Brigantine Blvd, 1/2021. $465,000
56 Belmar Blvd, 1/2021. $380,000
29 Dolphin Way, 1/2021. $182,000
26 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $415,000
9 Poplar St, 1/2021. $204,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000
125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000
118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000
1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000
901 Ocean Ave Unit 902, 1/2021. $660,000
134 E 20th St, 1/2021. $950,000
305 W 12th St, 1/2021. $555,000
101 W 9th St, 1/2021. $587,500
315 W 14th St, 1/2021. $825,500
268 W 17th St, 1/2021. $525,000
701 Ocean Terrace Unit 8, 1/2021. $120,000
240 W 18th St, 1/2021. $141,000
246 W 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000
169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500
72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000
156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000
51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000
1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500
153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000
101 Flotsam Road, 1/2021. $459,000
16 Muriel Drive, 1/2021. $559,000
8 Joy Road, 1/2021. $520,000
1587 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $525,000
30 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $560,000
158 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $155,000
228 Tackle Ave, 1/2021. $265,000
1319 Paul Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
1010 Mariner Ave, 1/2021. $370,000
83 Linda Road, 1/2021. $312,500
223 Jeremy Lane, 1/2021. $785,000
75 Deerfield Drive, 1/2021. $279,900
11 Ensign Court, 1/2021. $280,000
153 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $440,990
229 Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $350,000
129 Jeteemale Drive, 1/2021. $411,000
1175 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $315,000
157 Evelyn Drive, 1/2021. $539,000
120 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $255,000
28 Rodeo Drive, 1/2021. $720,000
148 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $484,085
1183 Galley Ave, 1/2021. $439,000
113 Peter Road, 1/2021. $640,000
57a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $65,000
932 Delta Lane, 1/2021. $385,000
119 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $364,900
15 Ocean Breeze Court, 1/2021. $340,000
114 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $301,780
119 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $463,110
250 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $469,000
169 Gunwale Road, 1/2021. $320,000
127 Windward Drive, 1/2021. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 1/2021. $612,000
301 Lighthouse Drive, 1/2021. $243,000
175 Bosun Ave, 1/2021. $335,000
5 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
2 Corlis Way, 1/2021. $115,000
95 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
17 Lally Lane, 1/2021. $326,500
175 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $494,990
104 Toggle Road, 1/2021. $406,000
90 Jonathan Drive, 1/2021. $500,000
16 Beatrice Drive, 1/2021. $1,250,000
232 Topside Road, 1/2021. $148,107
168 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $486,310
1075 W Beach Haven Blvd, 1/2021. $340,000
31 Jennie Drive, 1/2021. $765,000
14 Myrtle Drive, 1/2021. $510,000
125 Brigantine Road, 1/2021. $365,000
242 South Main St, 1/2021. $855,000
128 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $438,990
329 Chestnut Drive, 1/2021. $364,900
156 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $392,000
11 Selma Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1659 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $875,900
515 Shark Lane, 1/2021. $410,000
283 Sextant Road, 1/2021. $485,000
1139 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $660,000
404 Oak Ave, 1/2021. $500,000
107 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
149 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $514,490
160 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $499,990
172 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $441,990
30 Cypress Lane, 1/2021. $555,000
171 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $456,255
31 Atlantis Ave, 1/2021. $330,000
231 S William Cook Blvd, 1/2021. $875,000
334 South Lakeshore Drive, 1/2021. $475,000
16 Julia Drive, 1/2021. $800,000
178 Eileen Lane, 1/2021. $470,000
528 Pirate Lane, 1/2021. $390,975
158 Mary Bell Road, 1/2021. $755,000
20 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $500,000
1092 Walter Blvd, 1/2021. $390,000
159 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $350,000
655 Cutter Lane, 1/2021. $116,000
136 Ashburn Ave, 1/2021. $425,490
100 Topsail Lane, 1/2021. $175,000
127 Bennet Lane, 1/2021. $461,490
433 Nautilus Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
1416 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $685,000
40 Lyle Ave, 1/2021. $300,000
853 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $400,000
1104 Fathom Ave, 1/2021. $257,000
8 Weaver Drive, 1/2021. $375,000
110 Flipper Ave, 1/2021. $255,000
235 Float Ave, 1/2021. $107,500
13a Dogwood Road, 1/2021. $100,000
1058 Rudder Ave, 1/2021. $214,000
180 Bruce Drive, 1/2021. $490,000
164 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $481,490
1807 Mill Creek Road, 1/2021. $832,000
SURF CITY
353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000
304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000
47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000
1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
209 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $675,000
351 N 12th St, 1/2021. $1,425,000
2111 Sunset Ave, 1/2021. $1,200,000
214n 14th St, 1/2021. $750,000
17n 10th St, 1/2021. $1,075,000
2215 N Ocean Ave, 1/2021. $2,095,000
304 N 10th St, 1/2021. $440,000
311 N 2nd St, 1/2021. $815,000
1402 N Barnegat Ave, 1/2021. $825,000
TUCKERTON
191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000
55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000
108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000
