How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE

5206 Ocean Drive So, Freeland Khary A Chou Henry; 07/22/20. $650,000

315 37th St So Unit A, Katzman Malky West Kathleen; 07/23/20. $340,000

1301 Brigantine Ave Unit #3, Mathers Jonathan Cover Scott R; 07/24/20. $336,000

1804 Bayshore Ave, Merlino Theresa K Tyson Harrison S Jr; 07/24/20. $825,000

829 W Shore Drive, Bartholmew Galasso Vizzi William; 07/24/20. $760,000

907 E Beach Ave #B, 907 Beach Llc Gentile Joseph; 07/24/20. $180,000

12 17th St, Poole John M Bayside Dev Corp; 07/27/20. $455,000

515 Hackney Place, Laielli Nancy A Smith Logan Maureen; 07/27/20. $250,000

2 Bramble Drive, Cimorelli Janet P/Tr-Tr Brophy Janice; 07/28/20. $395,000

3 Beacon Lane, Meeker Christopher Graeff Brian; 07/28/20. $349,900

6 Ocean Drive West, Merkle Terry L Sykes Clifton L III; 07/29/20. $675,000

4416 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Grier Terrell Snyder Michael; 07/31/20. $999,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

826 E Fishers Creek Road, Popa Russel A Popa Stephen S; 07/29/20. $95,000

542 Seaview Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Johnson Lauren Anne; 07/30/20. $470,000

71 Federal Court, Bisking Lisa Uchillan Guillermo; 07/30/20. $78,000

206 Colman Place, Jordan Avery K II Ogbin Paul; 07/31/20. $144,200

448 S Xanthua Ave, Paxton Robert D Michael Denny Roth Ira; 07/31/20. $185,000

82 Sussex Place, Fratto Anthony Wojciechowicz Michael J; 07/31/20. $80,000

NORTHFIELD

1801 Tilton Road, Berringer Brenda Mcdaniels Sean; 07/22/20. $215,000

115 W Oakcrest Ave, Scovern Daniel Correa Fabian; 07/24/20. $264,500

31 Juniper Drive, Notarfrancesco Melissa Dennis Christopher R; 07/28/20. $173,500

701 Maple Ave, Runyan Elizabeth J Wellman Christopher D; 07/29/20. $225,000

PLEASANTVILLE

913 N Main St, Key Star Capital Fund Lp Reses Benjamin; 07/22/20. $420,000

13 Van Mar Ave, Delatorre Kyler T Perniciaro Richard; 07/27/20. $155,000

154 Wellington Ave, Bembry Diamond George Suellen; 07/28/20. $140,000

1221 Peterson Way, Wood Marshall D III Lobb John; 07/31/20. $116,000

PORT REPUBLIC

128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000

378 English Creek Road, Wilson Travis Spagnoli Jennifer M Tice/Atty; 08/18/20. $170,000

VENTNOR

5701 Winchester Ave, Lauletta Jacqueline Petrongolo Amedeo/Exr; 07/22/20. $900,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 306, Cellini Maria E Robinson James T; 07/22/20. $115,000

101 Surrey Ave, Goldstein James Fuchs Jennifer T; 07/23/20. $329,500

104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Oommen Roy 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 07/23/20. $292,000

14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon Us Bank Tr Na; 07/23/20. $65,000

1a Nashville Ave, Satterfield Patty A North Beach Dev Llc; 07/23/20. $459,000

6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 211, Woessner Roberta Meakim Christopher; 07/23/20. $145,000

7112 Ventnor Ave, Ernst Michael A W4k Properties Llc; 07/24/20. $520,000

106 N Richards Ave, Sabatini Calogero Ariff Marjorie; 07/27/20. $335,000

505 N Dorset Ave, Aversano Anthony Alexander Marie E Cohen Rev Tr; 07/29/20. $385,000

18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500

101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000

2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000

3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000

5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9601 Atlantic Ave, Storck Mark F Racine Eric; 09/2020. $1,100,000

Boat Slip, Kellett Justin Prins Brian; 09/2020. $14,000

110 E St Johns Ave, Tloa Of Nj LLC Palm Shores LLC; 09/2020. $57,000

2300 Bayshore Road, Baron Stanley M Cape Home Invs LLC; 09/2020. $60,000

422 E Tampa Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Djm Properties LLC; 09/2020. $75,000

5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500

445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000

615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500

Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000

304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000

7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777

801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000

23 Langs Ave, Salvia William T Mc Monagle Francis X; 09/2020. $162,000

241 Bay Ave, Hellinger Donald Coombs Markus; 09/2020. $205,000

120 Briarwood Drive, Wiley Kevin Guastavino Carl C; 09/2020. $220,000

219 Broadway, Bada Joseph T Charcalla William J; 09/2020. $225,000

Lot 12 Block 681, Harley George R Jr Bacani Paul D; 09/2020. $225,000

574-576 Seashore Road, Trimble Kathleen A Smith Brian Patrick; 09/2020. $227,500

6 Hazelwood Ave, Fenstermacher William Jr Marchie Tina; 09/2020. $229,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

2 Buckell Ave, Spaulding Heather L Millares Daniel; 09/2020. $130,000

207 Mechanic St, Irmler Edward L Kriebel Peter A; 09/2020. $155,000

610 Dias Creek Road, Schick David W Chidley Duncan; 09/2020. $170,000

6 Peach Tree Road, Stevens Colin Durante Steven; 09/2020. $195,000

21 Sunray Beach Road, Adelizzi Richard Smith Vaugh; 09/2020. $235,000

19 Freedom Drive, Root Theresa Exr Graff Raymond K; 09/2020. $259,000

17 E Secluded Lane, Robson Donna L Hauser John; 09/2020. $266,000

106 N 10th Ave, Sinigaglio Gino Long Lauren A; 09/2020. $270,000

8 E Beaver Dam Road, Hurchalla Patricia E Pavlova Evgeniya V; 09/2020. $275,000

4 Wynndemere Court, Corson Osman M Jr Heyburn Susan J; 09/2020. $280,000

27 Meadow Valley Road, Fahy Timothy R Farr Miles Harrison; 09/2020. $328,000

11 Julia Court, Rohman George Fisher Andrew J; 09/2020. $350,000

206 Stagecoach Road, Bass Laurie M Tessier Regina; 09/2020. $58,000

14 Goshen Road, Benjamin Brook A H E A Homes LLC; 09/2020. $87,500

Stone Harbor Blvd, Rodger Sharon Williams Luke; 09/2020. $120,000

301 Pennsylvania Ave, Lindsey William Aviles Rebecca Marie; 09/2020. $185,000

208 Way Road, Sunshine Realty Ent LLC St Jason; 09/2020. $187,000

210 Hirst Ave, Linnington James J He Zheng Chang; 09/2020. $210,000

1577 Route 83, Bushong Brian R Sigmund Kevin G; 09/2020. $226,000

646 Route 47 N, Briggs Patrick Wnek Kenneth D; 09/2020. $228,000

108 Pennsylvania Ave, Smith Robert Charles Chen Qiu; 09/2020. $230,000

Lot 17 Block 163.06, Mc Laughlin J M Jr Est Dkb Builders LLC; 09/2020. $235,000

20 Pine Landing Way, Letts Edward A Bradley Dana L; 09/2020. $280,000

10 Lacivita Drive, Amenhauser Deborah J Hand Brandon W; 09/2020. $280,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2402 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Lannon Daniel; 09/2020. $640,000

325 E 2nd Ave, Haugh Christine M Boyle Daniel; 09/2020. $695,000

2303 Surf Ave, Collins James P Ennis William; 09/2020. $765,000

1400 Surf Ave, Point Break Homes LLC Martins Justin; 09/2020. $122,000

310 E 17th Ave, Ciampi Louis Di Maio Edward Marshall; 09/2020. $145,000

100 W Marina Court, Glock Thomas G Franzosa Ann D; 09/2020. $195,000

2000 New Jersey Ave, Richardson Mark H J’s Beach Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $227,500

Lot 10 Block 91, Robinson Joel White Caps Dev LLC; 09/2020. $285,000

510 Anglesea Drive, Jaisle John J Balistrere Charlene; 09/2020. $299,000

117 W 25th Ave, Decembrino Robert P Sr Cromwell Gregory W; 09/2020. $355,000

325 E 19th Ave, Colli Joseph Greenwich Thomas E; 09/2020. $400,000

519 E 5th Ave, Mc Kee Daniel J Hollywood Michael J; 09/2020. $479,900

OCEAN CITY

1636 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Stirling Roy J Lombardi-Spak Deana L; 09/2020. $610,000

3017-19 West Ave Un 2nd Fl, Blair Stephanie Grayboyes Hallman Clyde Spencer; 09/2020. $615,000

745 Moore Ave, Kosturko William S Greer John F; 09/2020. $679,000

3721-23 Asbury Ave Un 2nd Fl, Elguicze Jake P Jankowitz Brian T; 09/2020. $690,000

853 Brighton Place, Angelina Michael Iannelli Gregory; 09/2020. $741,500

1128 Bay Ave, Di Meglio David P Gravenstine Mark; 09/2020. $780,000

7 Victoria Lane, Burk Rodney L Burrell Frank T; 09/2020. $875,000

2404 Central Ave Un A, Louis A Vitola Family LP Scott James; 09/2020. $880,000

1230 Wesley Ave, Kayata Jacqueline A Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 09/2020. $910,000

3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000

830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000

1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000

112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000

3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000

1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000

200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000

807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000

2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000

3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000

2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000

935 Ocean Ave, Pezzano Joseph Hershowitz Rev Living Trust; 09/2020. $325,000

SEA ISLE CITY

8601 Landis Ave Front, Fedele Joseph O’Neill Brendan M; 09/2020. $532,000

210 93rd St, Penny Donald R Trust Rayer Mark; 09/2020. $650,000

7606 Landis Ave Un North, Mangold Kathleen Palladino Christina J; 09/2020. $790,000

215 47th St East, Lampl David De Joseph Justin; 09/2020. $799,500

369 47th Place, Fazzio Roseann M Joseph Fazzio South LLC; 09/2020. $800,000

Lot 123 Block 40.04, Gardy Kenneth G Jf Builders Inc; 09/2020. $855,000

STONE HARBOR

10014 Sunset Drive, Gray Scott M Mc Clelland Scott Alexander; 09/2020. $1,500,000

9001 Second Ave, Kirkland Joann Bynum Kevin M; 09/2020. $1,840,000

165 99th St, Surdam Walter O’Connor Christopher G; 09/2020. $2,275,000

166 93rd St, Long Fay B Trust Bronchetti Jayson; 09/2020. $2,660,000

329 89th St, Rogachenko Walter A Flanagan Greg James; 09/2020. $3,000,000

181 114th St, Ricketts Matthew Trento Tommaso; 09/2020. $4,375,000

WILDWOOD

3407 Park Blvd #407B, Fitzpatrick Stephen J Schoemaker M Elizabeth; 09/2020. $260,000

152 E Roberts Ave, Ansari Naqeeb A Borzio Mark; 09/2020. $267,000

631 W Bark Ave, Silberstein Edward C Itc Construction LLC; 09/2020. $290,000

125 E Maple, Brodecki Michael T Brennecke Robert K Jr; 09/2020. $292,000

207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000

411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411

WILDWOOD CREST

209 E Primrose Road, Tedesco Victor T Gormley Sean; 09/2020. $161,000

1000 JFK Blvd 205, Falcone Daniel Wilson Robert Lewis; 09/2020. $181,750

7010 Seaview Ave, Forcillo Carl R Pavelchak Anton; 09/2020. $200,000

113 E Crocus Road, Hazel Daniel D Lombardo Donna; 09/2020. $245,000

303 E Syracuse Ave, Heavenly Havens At The Bch LLC Stracciolini Albert; 09/2020. $365,000

237 W Morning Glory Road, L’Esperance Kenneth C Latella Richard D Jr; 09/2020. $618,750

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

