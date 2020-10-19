How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE
5206 Ocean Drive So, Freeland Khary A Chou Henry; 07/22/20. $650,000
315 37th St So Unit A, Katzman Malky West Kathleen; 07/23/20. $340,000
1301 Brigantine Ave Unit #3, Mathers Jonathan Cover Scott R; 07/24/20. $336,000
1804 Bayshore Ave, Merlino Theresa K Tyson Harrison S Jr; 07/24/20. $825,000
829 W Shore Drive, Bartholmew Galasso Vizzi William; 07/24/20. $760,000
907 E Beach Ave #B, 907 Beach Llc Gentile Joseph; 07/24/20. $180,000
12 17th St, Poole John M Bayside Dev Corp; 07/27/20. $455,000
515 Hackney Place, Laielli Nancy A Smith Logan Maureen; 07/27/20. $250,000
2 Bramble Drive, Cimorelli Janet P/Tr-Tr Brophy Janice; 07/28/20. $395,000
3 Beacon Lane, Meeker Christopher Graeff Brian; 07/28/20. $349,900
6 Ocean Drive West, Merkle Terry L Sykes Clifton L III; 07/29/20. $675,000
4416 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Grier Terrell Snyder Michael; 07/31/20. $999,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
826 E Fishers Creek Road, Popa Russel A Popa Stephen S; 07/29/20. $95,000
542 Seaview Ave, Atkinson Rosemary Johnson Lauren Anne; 07/30/20. $470,000
71 Federal Court, Bisking Lisa Uchillan Guillermo; 07/30/20. $78,000
206 Colman Place, Jordan Avery K II Ogbin Paul; 07/31/20. $144,200
448 S Xanthua Ave, Paxton Robert D Michael Denny Roth Ira; 07/31/20. $185,000
82 Sussex Place, Fratto Anthony Wojciechowicz Michael J; 07/31/20. $80,000
NORTHFIELD
1801 Tilton Road, Berringer Brenda Mcdaniels Sean; 07/22/20. $215,000
115 W Oakcrest Ave, Scovern Daniel Correa Fabian; 07/24/20. $264,500
31 Juniper Drive, Notarfrancesco Melissa Dennis Christopher R; 07/28/20. $173,500
701 Maple Ave, Runyan Elizabeth J Wellman Christopher D; 07/29/20. $225,000
PLEASANTVILLE
913 N Main St, Key Star Capital Fund Lp Reses Benjamin; 07/22/20. $420,000
13 Van Mar Ave, Delatorre Kyler T Perniciaro Richard; 07/27/20. $155,000
154 Wellington Ave, Bembry Diamond George Suellen; 07/28/20. $140,000
1221 Peterson Way, Wood Marshall D III Lobb John; 07/31/20. $116,000
PORT REPUBLIC
128 Mill St, Cramer Keri N Surace John A; 07/29/20. $355,000
378 English Creek Road, Wilson Travis Spagnoli Jennifer M Tice/Atty; 08/18/20. $170,000
VENTNOR
5701 Winchester Ave, Lauletta Jacqueline Petrongolo Amedeo/Exr; 07/22/20. $900,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 306, Cellini Maria E Robinson James T; 07/22/20. $115,000
101 Surrey Ave, Goldstein James Fuchs Jennifer T; 07/23/20. $329,500
104 S Frankfort Ave Unit 4, Oommen Roy 104 S Frankfurt Llc; 07/23/20. $292,000
14 N Sacramento Ave Unit A 4, Sorino Shannon Us Bank Tr Na; 07/23/20. $65,000
1a Nashville Ave, Satterfield Patty A North Beach Dev Llc; 07/23/20. $459,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Unit 211, Woessner Roberta Meakim Christopher; 07/23/20. $145,000
7112 Ventnor Ave, Ernst Michael A W4k Properties Llc; 07/24/20. $520,000
106 N Richards Ave, Sabatini Calogero Ariff Marjorie; 07/27/20. $335,000
505 N Dorset Ave, Aversano Anthony Alexander Marie E Cohen Rev Tr; 07/29/20. $385,000
18 S Avolyn Ave, Dinh Tuan A Perlman Adrienne; 07/30/20. $376,500
101 N Rosborough Ave, Diana Stephanie E Froman Jaclyn/Tr; 07/31/20. $353,000
2a N Oakland Ave, Torre Christopher North Beach Dev Llc; 07/31/20. $419,000
3b N Marion Ave, Taraschi Therese Ventnor City Llc; 07/31/20. $400,000
5404 Calvert Ave, Oneill Brittany Cicali Joseph/Est; 07/31/20. $292,000
Cape May County
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9601 Atlantic Ave, Storck Mark F Racine Eric; 09/2020. $1,100,000
Boat Slip, Kellett Justin Prins Brian; 09/2020. $14,000
110 E St Johns Ave, Tloa Of Nj LLC Palm Shores LLC; 09/2020. $57,000
2300 Bayshore Road, Baron Stanley M Cape Home Invs LLC; 09/2020. $60,000
422 E Tampa Ave, Housing And Urban Dev Djm Properties LLC; 09/2020. $75,000
5 W Wilde Ave, Barnes Jeffrey P Exr King William; 09/2020. $92,500
445 Sheridan Blvd, Mc Glinchey Michael Nelson George J; 09/2020. $118,000
615 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Equity Trust Co Cust Woodrow Eric; 09/2020. $132,500
Lot 61 Block 90, Phillips Darryl G Murdock Daniel Jr; 09/2020. $145,000
304 Atlantic Ave, Smith Regina J Smith Regina J; 09/2020. $150,000
7 Bentz Ave, Cook Krissa Thompson Ruthann; 09/2020. $159,777
801 Bayshore Road, Kanas Daris Est 801 Bayshore Rd LLC; 09/2020. $160,000
23 Langs Ave, Salvia William T Mc Monagle Francis X; 09/2020. $162,000
241 Bay Ave, Hellinger Donald Coombs Markus; 09/2020. $205,000
120 Briarwood Drive, Wiley Kevin Guastavino Carl C; 09/2020. $220,000
219 Broadway, Bada Joseph T Charcalla William J; 09/2020. $225,000
Lot 12 Block 681, Harley George R Jr Bacani Paul D; 09/2020. $225,000
574-576 Seashore Road, Trimble Kathleen A Smith Brian Patrick; 09/2020. $227,500
6 Hazelwood Ave, Fenstermacher William Jr Marchie Tina; 09/2020. $229,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
2 Buckell Ave, Spaulding Heather L Millares Daniel; 09/2020. $130,000
207 Mechanic St, Irmler Edward L Kriebel Peter A; 09/2020. $155,000
610 Dias Creek Road, Schick David W Chidley Duncan; 09/2020. $170,000
6 Peach Tree Road, Stevens Colin Durante Steven; 09/2020. $195,000
21 Sunray Beach Road, Adelizzi Richard Smith Vaugh; 09/2020. $235,000
19 Freedom Drive, Root Theresa Exr Graff Raymond K; 09/2020. $259,000
17 E Secluded Lane, Robson Donna L Hauser John; 09/2020. $266,000
106 N 10th Ave, Sinigaglio Gino Long Lauren A; 09/2020. $270,000
8 E Beaver Dam Road, Hurchalla Patricia E Pavlova Evgeniya V; 09/2020. $275,000
4 Wynndemere Court, Corson Osman M Jr Heyburn Susan J; 09/2020. $280,000
27 Meadow Valley Road, Fahy Timothy R Farr Miles Harrison; 09/2020. $328,000
11 Julia Court, Rohman George Fisher Andrew J; 09/2020. $350,000
206 Stagecoach Road, Bass Laurie M Tessier Regina; 09/2020. $58,000
14 Goshen Road, Benjamin Brook A H E A Homes LLC; 09/2020. $87,500
Stone Harbor Blvd, Rodger Sharon Williams Luke; 09/2020. $120,000
301 Pennsylvania Ave, Lindsey William Aviles Rebecca Marie; 09/2020. $185,000
208 Way Road, Sunshine Realty Ent LLC St Jason; 09/2020. $187,000
210 Hirst Ave, Linnington James J He Zheng Chang; 09/2020. $210,000
1577 Route 83, Bushong Brian R Sigmund Kevin G; 09/2020. $226,000
646 Route 47 N, Briggs Patrick Wnek Kenneth D; 09/2020. $228,000
108 Pennsylvania Ave, Smith Robert Charles Chen Qiu; 09/2020. $230,000
Lot 17 Block 163.06, Mc Laughlin J M Jr Est Dkb Builders LLC; 09/2020. $235,000
20 Pine Landing Way, Letts Edward A Bradley Dana L; 09/2020. $280,000
10 Lacivita Drive, Amenhauser Deborah J Hand Brandon W; 09/2020. $280,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2402 Surf Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC Lannon Daniel; 09/2020. $640,000
325 E 2nd Ave, Haugh Christine M Boyle Daniel; 09/2020. $695,000
2303 Surf Ave, Collins James P Ennis William; 09/2020. $765,000
1400 Surf Ave, Point Break Homes LLC Martins Justin; 09/2020. $122,000
310 E 17th Ave, Ciampi Louis Di Maio Edward Marshall; 09/2020. $145,000
100 W Marina Court, Glock Thomas G Franzosa Ann D; 09/2020. $195,000
2000 New Jersey Ave, Richardson Mark H J’s Beach Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $227,500
Lot 10 Block 91, Robinson Joel White Caps Dev LLC; 09/2020. $285,000
510 Anglesea Drive, Jaisle John J Balistrere Charlene; 09/2020. $299,000
117 W 25th Ave, Decembrino Robert P Sr Cromwell Gregory W; 09/2020. $355,000
325 E 19th Ave, Colli Joseph Greenwich Thomas E; 09/2020. $400,000
519 E 5th Ave, Mc Kee Daniel J Hollywood Michael J; 09/2020. $479,900
OCEAN CITY
1636 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Stirling Roy J Lombardi-Spak Deana L; 09/2020. $610,000
3017-19 West Ave Un 2nd Fl, Blair Stephanie Grayboyes Hallman Clyde Spencer; 09/2020. $615,000
745 Moore Ave, Kosturko William S Greer John F; 09/2020. $679,000
3721-23 Asbury Ave Un 2nd Fl, Elguicze Jake P Jankowitz Brian T; 09/2020. $690,000
853 Brighton Place, Angelina Michael Iannelli Gregory; 09/2020. $741,500
1128 Bay Ave, Di Meglio David P Gravenstine Mark; 09/2020. $780,000
7 Victoria Lane, Burk Rodney L Burrell Frank T; 09/2020. $875,000
2404 Central Ave Un A, Louis A Vitola Family LP Scott James; 09/2020. $880,000
1230 Wesley Ave, Kayata Jacqueline A Trust Jwr Properties LLC; 09/2020. $910,000
3032 Central Ave Un C2, Central Ave Alleyoop LLC Heinbach Lawrence; 09/2020. $1,218,000
830 Sixth St, Jolin Properties LLC Fante Jeffrey A; 09/2020. $1,300,000
1850 West Ave, Jwr Properties LLC Woerner Michael F; 09/2020. $1,389,000
112 W Atlantic Blvd, Tully Paul J Smith Melissa G; 09/2020. $1,600,000
3408-10 Haven Ave Un 236, Dellinger Tonya Burke Katherine; 09/2020. $95,000
1253 A, B, C Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Jr Brosh Asso LLC; 09/2020. $195,000
200 Bay Ave, Merchant Thomas E Froio Nicholas; 09/2020. $200,000
807 Eighth St, 807 8th St LLC Torma Management Inc; 09/2020. $205,000
2129-31 Bay Ave, Bell Alexander A Bell David S; 09/2020. $250,000
3566 Simpson Ave 1st Fl, Hilling Jacklyn Feinstein Kurt; 09/2020. $264,000
2937 West Ave, Augoustides John G Boundar Joy; 09/2020. $317,000
935 Ocean Ave, Pezzano Joseph Hershowitz Rev Living Trust; 09/2020. $325,000
SEA ISLE CITY
8601 Landis Ave Front, Fedele Joseph O’Neill Brendan M; 09/2020. $532,000
210 93rd St, Penny Donald R Trust Rayer Mark; 09/2020. $650,000
7606 Landis Ave Un North, Mangold Kathleen Palladino Christina J; 09/2020. $790,000
215 47th St East, Lampl David De Joseph Justin; 09/2020. $799,500
369 47th Place, Fazzio Roseann M Joseph Fazzio South LLC; 09/2020. $800,000
Lot 123 Block 40.04, Gardy Kenneth G Jf Builders Inc; 09/2020. $855,000
STONE HARBOR
10014 Sunset Drive, Gray Scott M Mc Clelland Scott Alexander; 09/2020. $1,500,000
9001 Second Ave, Kirkland Joann Bynum Kevin M; 09/2020. $1,840,000
165 99th St, Surdam Walter O’Connor Christopher G; 09/2020. $2,275,000
166 93rd St, Long Fay B Trust Bronchetti Jayson; 09/2020. $2,660,000
329 89th St, Rogachenko Walter A Flanagan Greg James; 09/2020. $3,000,000
181 114th St, Ricketts Matthew Trento Tommaso; 09/2020. $4,375,000
WILDWOOD
3407 Park Blvd #407B, Fitzpatrick Stephen J Schoemaker M Elizabeth; 09/2020. $260,000
152 E Roberts Ave, Ansari Naqeeb A Borzio Mark; 09/2020. $267,000
631 W Bark Ave, Silberstein Edward C Itc Construction LLC; 09/2020. $290,000
125 E Maple, Brodecki Michael T Brennecke Robert K Jr; 09/2020. $292,000
207 W Poplar Ave, Morrison Tracy M Kelly Teddy; 09/2020. $320,000
411 W Leaming Ave, Leinenbach John Michael Degan Thomas P; 09/2020. $350,411
WILDWOOD CREST
209 E Primrose Road, Tedesco Victor T Gormley Sean; 09/2020. $161,000
1000 JFK Blvd 205, Falcone Daniel Wilson Robert Lewis; 09/2020. $181,750
7010 Seaview Ave, Forcillo Carl R Pavelchak Anton; 09/2020. $200,000
113 E Crocus Road, Hazel Daniel D Lombardo Donna; 09/2020. $245,000
303 E Syracuse Ave, Heavenly Havens At The Bch LLC Stracciolini Albert; 09/2020. $365,000
237 W Morning Glory Road, L’Esperance Kenneth C Latella Richard D Jr; 09/2020. $618,750
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
