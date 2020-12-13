How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
34 Ables Run Drive, Cataldo Gaetano T Crain Daisy C/Per Rep; 10/05/20. $169,900
909 Marlborough Ave, Melchionni Jordan Mallett Patricia; 10/06/20. $240,000
142 Pennsylvania Ave, Snyder Jennifer L Grasso Johnson Lorraine; 10/07/20. $194,000
200 Euclid Drive, Hibbert Katherine American Advisors Group; 10/08/20. $184,000
220 Huron Ave, Robinson Steven Chapko Katelyn; 10/08/20. $174,000
ATLANTIC CITY
101 S Plaza Unit 504, Fleisher Barbara H/Atty Ventnor One Llc; 10/01/20. $308,600
3 N Kingston Ave, Stuart Walter Troy Doran Patricia J; 10/01/20. $320,000
425 N New Hampshire Ave, Gaspari Jill Diones Fragante; 10/01/20. $212,500
526 Pacific Ave, 2401 Sheehan James Fortuna George; 10/01/20. $175,000
BRIGANTINE
173 40th St So Unit 40, Haggerty Edward Osterman Steven; 09/24/20. $175,000
330 4nd St So Unit B23, Taylor Mark Linarte Kimberly; 09/24/20. $209,500.00
716 Sterling Place, Oneill James Howe Anne Marie; 09/24/20. $285,000
203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 204, Dever Catherine Saylor Michael P; 09/25/20. $170,000
122 Sheridan Square Unit B, Mills Eugene R Odonnell James J; 09/28/20. $685,000
17 Quay Blvd, Le Thanh Nhung,-Tr,/Tr Chavarria Edwin; 09/28/20. $280,000
218 39th St So, Miltner Barry L Holand Trudy; 09/28/20. $315,000
226 39th St So, Thane Lara R Giordano Gaetano Paul; 09/28/20. $206,000
311 43rd St B, Fiordaliso Jerome Kahnn Shermeen Belal; 09/28/20. $665,000
4006 Bayshore Ave, Antinore Peter Nemeth Bela Ind&Exr; 09/28/20. $335,000
4032 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Kain Joseph A Hopson Stephen G; 09/28/20. $430,000
906 W Beach Ave, Mower Timothy F Joan Helen Flanigan Rev Liv Tr; 09/28/20. $750,000
2 Delmar Drive, Carleo Louis Clarke John A; 09/29/20. $191,500
24 Macdonald Place, Cohen Justin E Hayes Jay Darin; 09/29/20. $440,000
2800 W Brigantine Ave, Cooper Christopher Mccormick Mary K; 09/29/20. $452,500
812 Bobby Jones Road, Gingrich Melissa Costello Michael; 09/29/20. $499,000
114 S 22nd St, Neal Jason Lubenow Douglas; 09/30/20. $549,000
1513 E Shore Drive, Conway Daniel F Heenan Michael T; 09/30/20. $573,000
219 3rd St No Unit A, Crugnale James A Towne Thomas/Heir; 09/30/20. $303,000
2501 Revere Blvd, Lubenow Douglas Pullella D Anthony; 09/30/20. $850,000
4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S106, Franz Senefred Griscom Lissette; 09/30/20. $280,000
712 W Shore Drive. Woerner Gary Guterman Michael; 09/30/20. $1,100,000
816 W Shore Drive, Rossi Joseph A Hughes Joseph F III; 09/30/20. $925,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
200 White Horse Pike, Man Around The House Lbi Llc Howard Jessup Family Tr; 10/05/20. $192,000
1700 Liverpool Ave, Viola Gregory A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/20. $246,990
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3035 Tremont Ave, Biscieglia Desiree L Clisham Cody; 09/22/20. $195,000
4 Covered Bridge Court, Kertz Robert J Nunan James P; 09/22/20. $247,000
81 Burnside Drive, Mignogna John Morton Florence/Exr; 09/22/20. $229,000
204 Spring Lake Court, Ravese Jennifer A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 09/23/20. $276,990
218 Mystic Drive, Bhatt Dilip C Bhatt Mrugank D; 09/23/20. $326,000
2580 Tilton Road, Mile High 3 Llc Itria Ventures Llc; 09/23/20. $700,000
46 Somers Ave, Rivera Johnna Lavery James J; 09/24/20. $244,000
124 Bevis Mill Road, Straubmuller Charl Sue Kraly Richard T Jr; 09/25/20. $167,000
321 Sea Pine Drive, Nelson Brittany Perez Ivan; 09/25/20. $308,000
4 Rushwood Drive, Becker Thomas J Jr Ravese Jennifer A; 09/25/20. $192,000
18 Ninth Ave, Santos David Taylor Corie Jane; 09/28/20. $215,000
106 Gatewood Road, Nguyen Kimmy Pham Angela; 09/29/20. $200,000
112 Sunrise Circle, Aponte Misael Cappuccio Robert H; 09/29/20. $340,000
133 Bridle Path, Faldetta Thomas Schaeffer Judith; 09/29/20. $260,000
2005 Gravel Bend Road, Taylor Gabrialle Shumsky Angela Maria; 09/29/20. $285,000
112 Grant Ave, Miller Christopher Selby Kevin; 09/30/20. $185,000
16 Brandywine Court, Lin Yun G Michalik Frank M Jr; 09/30/20. $180,000
2 Dina Drive, Krause Douglas S Jr Emg Investment Llc; 09/30/20. $266,000
6 Point Drive, Limanni Steven III Rubert Ralph; 09/30/20. $555,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
402 Vine Ave, Taylor Louis Fye Jonce A Jr; 09/18/20. $255,500
330 Xanthus Ave, Washington Katrita Denise Boddy Daniel; 09/21/20. $165,000
423 E Elm Ave, Foggan William B Pinter Ronald; 09/21/20. $280,000
508 Salem Way, Miller Susan A Settles Phillip K; 09/21/20. $192,500
508 Sixth Ave, Beaton Scott Spengler Robert E; 09/21/20. $352,000
719 Nacote Creek Place, Robinson Julie Wallace Roberta E; 09/21/20. $200,000
726 E Village Drive, Sacchetti Nicolas Jenoriki Michael J; 09/21/20. $295,000
108 & 110 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 110 Jlr Llc A&S Ryan Llc; 09/22/20. $2,150,000
258 Upland Ave, Kabala Paul M Richardson Bigay Linda Exr; 09/22/20. $215,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6313 Benson Ave, Pidgeon Donna M Tomasello Carol J/Admr; 09/29/20. $215,000
84 Jamestown Circle, Cortese Frank A Schettig Kim; 09/29/20. $182,000
86 Woodmere Ave, Ber Richard Holtzin Erik Downs; 09/29/20. $347,000
3032 Cologne Ave, Lindner Jonathan Aspinwall Michael J Jr; 09/30/20. $175,000
407 Highland Drive, Heggan Robin Bates Wes; 09/30/20. $273,000
60 Jamestown Circle, Staley Harry Salotti Kristin K; 09/30/20. $175,000
HAMMONTON
416 4th St, Butterline Eric Lista Karen L/Exrx; 09/23/20. $260,000
1014 Reading Ave, Jackson Reginal A Lasassa Kristyn; 09/28/20. $352,500
41 Alexander Drive, Virgilio Frank J Dipinto Ronald J; 09/29/20. $290,000
842 Giordano Lane, Bossi Paul M Sunwest State Llc; 09/30/20. $350,000
LINWOOD
1820 Franklin Blvd, Lowry Robert Rollins Terry L; 10/01/20. $389,500
2048 W Ave, Duff Joseph III Carey Florence; 10/02/20. $177,500
MARGATE
7 N Exeter Ave, Compagnola Jess Friedrich Jason; 09/14/20. $755,000
10 S Frontenac Ave Unit 1, Stark Amir Sundar Anand; 09/15/20. $430,000
204 N Lancaster Ave, Himelman David B Shanken Kaye Carolyn; 09/15/20. $335,000
25 Harbor Lane, Asalone Michele Branella Frank; 09/15/20. $650,000
413 N Exeter Ave, Bloch Ian Bass Debbi L; 09/15/20. $537,500
7402 Amherst Ave, Jacoby Jennifer Frank Edward; 09/16/20. $470,000
12 S Frontenac Ave Unit 200, Schugsta Owen Pressman Floren Robinson; 09/17/20. $250,000
205 N Delavan Ave, Serpentine Nancy Brooks William P; 09/17/20. $375,000
22 S Adams Ave Unit A, West Jason M Krekstein Richard; 09/18/20. $550,000
421 N Nassau Ave Unit A, Defino Vincent Macciocca Frank; 09/18/20. $425,000
9600 Atlantic Ave #511, Wechter Eileen Binnie Rosenberg Doris; 09/18/20. $258,000
209 N Osborne Ave, Odonnell John Harcole Llc; 09/21/20. $929,000
NORTHFIELD
2443 Shepherd Circle, West Nehl Kelsea Fipp Jennifer R; 09/29/20. $260,000
2274 Burroughs Ave, Gledhill William P Dailey Thomas A; 10/06/20. $345,900
PLEASANTVILLE
22 N Fourth St, Albas Home Repair Llc Albino Ivy Ruiz; 10/05/20. $172,100
425 S Main St, Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc Tuccinardi Linda; 10/06/20. $235,000
1114 Mckinley Ave, Jeffery Jose Us Bank Tr Na; 10/08/20. $173,962
SOMERS POINT
17 W Meyran Ave, Tomasiello Salvatore Skibbe Dayle F/Exrx; 09/23/20. $200,000
8 Colwick Drive, Palaia James Giuliante Anthony; 09/24/20. $204,900
22 Franklin Drive, Patel Crystal Mazzarella Donald; 09/25/20. $245,000
1 Bayside Drive, Muldoon Anne Marie Piekarsky Laurie; 09/28/20. $219,000
129 Bala Drive, Weierbach Michael J Sr Walsh Roberta; 09/28/20. $210,000
1403 Roberts Ave, Swift Robert Alan Brita Alison; 09/28/20. $273,000
VENTNOR
5700 Atlantic Ave, Gordon Geoffrey S Kepner Jeanette/Atty; 09/23/20. $725,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 115, Lehman Amanda Morse Gilead D; 09/23/20. $200,000
2 N Sacramento Ave, Snyder Donald Iuliucci Philip E; 09/25/20. $260,000
6811 Atlantic Ave, Nrl Shore Prop Llc Retizos Nenita; 09/25/20. $510,000
307 Essex Court, Sacchetti Alexander Rae Cojocaru Victoria; 09/28/20. $185,000
308 N Harvard Ave, Shelbcorp Llc Lane Diane/Atty; 09/28/20. $425,000
14 S Somerset Ave, Murphy Sean Crimi Irr Tr Agmt; 09/29/20. $730,000
21 Hart Lane, Segal Larry S Panico Robert Adams; 09/29/20. $170,000
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1107, Jester Carolyn Zoblin Esther; 09/30/20. $180,000
627 Kingsley Ave, Ochroch Peter E Mcadam Cynthia; 09/30/20. $690,000
7118 Ventnor Ave, Kennedy John Francis Einiger Scott; 09/30/20. $475,000
Cape May County
AVALON
3208 Ocean Drive North, O’Donnell Lois Trustt Wolfington Sharon; 10/2020. $1,825,000
1248 Avalon Ave, 221 17Th St LLC Granchio Blu LLC; 10/2020. $1,800,000
6660 Ocean Drive South Un, Tabasso Michael Hynson Scott A; 10/2020. $1,775,000
6801 Ocean Drive, Boyle Joseph J Jr Ransome Properties LLC; 10/2020. $1,595,000
CAPE MAY
1621 Beach Ave Un 108, Greenstein Andrew M Moser Spencer; 10/2020. $1,300,000
636 Hughes St, Thibodeau Brett C Overstory Lane LLC; 10/2020. $997,000
1310 Texas Ave, O’Donnell Thomas Sean O’Brien Denise N; 10/2020. $995,000
1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Yoder Timothy Zimmerman Mark J; 10/2020. $763,500
CAPE MAY POINT
201 Yale Ave, Prendergast Albert E Graziani Amelia L; 10/2020. $1,120,000
301-303 Yale Ave, Whipple Michael Glaab William; 10/2020. $840,000
221 Alexander Ave, Crossley Richard Atty&C Russell Donald J Jr; 10/2020. $550,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
825 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Barrish Harry J; 10/2020. $750,000
16 Siskin Lane, Wenner Richard K Garvey Thomas James; 10/2020. $170,000
109 Sutton Lane, Schroeder Terrence K Est Galas Jan Paul; 10/2020. $165,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
404 Windward Road, Barford Thomas W Cirio Archie A; 10/2020. $415,000
27 Cape Woods Road, Fisher Bernard J Perrotta Craig; 10/2020. $330,000
229 Pennsylvania Ave, Kaiser Christine P Macaluso George T; 10/2020. $289,900
209 Beechwood Ave, Deckaj Paul Francesco Deborah J; 10/2020. $257,900
116 Fernwood Road, Tuttle Jeffrey E Exr Marra Elaine; 10/2020. $250,000
109 W Greenwood Ave, Stankiewicz Barbara J Est Mezzacappa Anthony J; 10/2020. $250,000
104 E Drumbed Road, Denham Brian S Santiago Edwin; 10/2020. $232,000
10 Widgeon Way, Police And Firemen’s Ret Sys 6 Squids LLC; 10/2020. $222,000
151 W Greenwood Ave, Voorhees Fred J Muscatell James; 10/2020. $160,000
308 E Wilde Ave, Brand Tracy W Sr Axelsson Kajsa; 10/2020. $145,000
902 Ocean Drive, Edwards Alger Papaccio James P; 10/2020. $85,000
1226B Wilson Drive, Tamagni Henry III Gunther Charles F; 10/2020. $925,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
10 Royal Oaks Drive, Pastore Mary P Est Stoltenberg Joseph A; 10/2020. $360,000
23 Lochalsh Lane, Lucifero Carmela Rader Richard; 10/2020. $345,000
23 4th Ave, Adair Amy P Brown Ryan C; 10/2020. $202,000
12 Geneva Ave, Robinson Investments LLC Richards Robert W; 10/2020. $171,000
202 Holly Drive, FHL Mortgage Corp Ciccotelli Joseph; 10/2020. $163,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
300 Anglesea Drive Un 102, Byrne Patricia M Shortall Ronald Francis; 10/2020. $401,000
320 E 16th Ave, Federal Ntl Mtg Asso Ehrgott Glenn A; 10/2020. $400,000
112 E 22nd Ave Un A, Garces Jobany A Pastelaniec Anthony; 10/2020. $350,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Rollo Joseph M Catagnus Paul; 10/2020. $322,000
440 E 24th Ave Un D, Mc Laughlin Sean P Sharkey Michael Stephen; 10/2020. $277,000
214 W 20th Ave, Burke Julie Geiger Timothy William; 10/2020. $270,000
OCEAN CITY
844 7th St 1st Fl, Grigioni Debra L Prunella Andrea; 10/2020. $762,000
1521 Central Ave, Gozdan Michael Krott Joseph P; 10/2020. $755,000
922 Ocean Ave, Savastano Albert Hall Daniel C; 10/2020. $700,000
3137 Bay Ave, Kent Edward T Titus Roy E; 10/2020. $699,000
832-34 Fourth St 2nd Fl, Brandt Barry T Lwc LLC; 10/2020. $697,000
104 Atlantic Ave, Schimpf Roger Weis Christine; 10/2020. $679,900
400-02 Asbury Ave Un B, V2 Properties LLC Canonica Anthony; 10/2020. $679,900
SEA ISLE CITY
121 81st St West, Gimpel Joseph C Rapp Peter J; 10/2020. $100,000
4412 Park Road, Palumbo Robert J Scarano Greg T; 10/2020. $1,500,000
114 72nd St Un East, Goldner John Johnson Randy V; 10/2020. $1,170,000
11 63rd St East Un, Ioannou Andrew Mc Laughlin Paul G; 10/2020. $1,145,000
Lot 6 Block 62.02, Ioannou Andrew Mc Farlane Andrew D; 10/2020. $1,095,000
17 63rd St, Moutin Richard E Carroll Richard C; 10/2020. $1,050,000
STONE HARBOR
280 82nd St, Di Gangi David L Campbell H Scott; 10/2020. $1,650,000
246 99th St Un 1, Mauro Jacqueline A Hankin Samuel; 10/2020. $875,000
351 96th St, La Fata Paul N De Stefano David; 10/2020. $745,000
351 96th St, Kokomo Realty LLC Ulichney Andrew B Jr; 10/2020. $632,500
8001 2nd Ave, D J And B W Stewart Rev Trust Harchuck Valerie Ann; 10/2020. $530,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
13 Foxborough Road, Mc Gonigle Kevin Murphy Sean; 10/2020. $295,000
2009 Route US 9 So, Cuce Emanuele Atlantic Cape Builders LLC; 10/2020. $285,000
415 Park Ave, Pfander Robert Roy Constantino Amanda; 10/2020. $270,000
39 Klains Lane, Sullick Theda Est Duffy John W; 10/2020. $265,000
832 Route US 9 So, Sleister Ronald Swenk Robb Thomas; 10/2020. $215,000
WILDWOOD
204 E Garfield Ave #B, Hoffman Frederick A Cuglietto Jason; 10/2020. $290,500
116-B E Hand Ave, Larosa John Belasic Elizabeth S; 10/2020. $250,000
225 E Hand Ave, Cusumano Barbara Mackin Yvonne Toppi; 10/2020. $235,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 204, Cataldi Dorothea F Holton William P; 10/2020. $175,000
140 E Montgomery Ave, Tirendi Lewis Delao-Garcia FJ; 10/2020. $170,0000
322 W Magnolia Ave, Sanger Kenneth John Mollo Pasquale; 10/2020. $96,000
225 E Wildwood Ave Un 501, Colofranson David A Jdj Nj Rentals LLC; 10/2020. $54,000
WILDWOOD CREST
126 W Rosemary Road, Covello Joyce Est Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 10/2020. $480,000
206 E Farragut Road, Paladino Berardino Much Nathan; 10/2020. $449,000
118 E Pittsburgh Ave, Angelo Anita Gennusa Daniell 10/2020. $444,500
110 W Fern Road, Cardile Leroy S Nelson Shannon Michael; 10/2020. $300,000
102 W Cresse Ave, Joseph Raymond G Begley Edward C; 10/2020. $180,000
5704 Atlantic Ave Un C, Martorana Natalie Mc Keever Colleen; 10/2020. $125,000
407 E Miami Ave, Benedetto Anthony V Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 10/2020. $875,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Un 207, Moseson Howard Johnson Joseph C; 10/2020. $672,500
410 E Orchid Road Un 303, Byrne Christina M Koruba Edward; 10/2020. $430,000
400 W Cresse Ave, Kimsey David Donohoe Timothy J; 10/2020. $380,000
208 E Forget Me Not, Bujnowski Joseph T Moore Brian T; 10/2020. $182,50
501 E Stockton Road, Crest Bonanza LLC Stewart Mark S; 10/2020. $825,000
8000 Atlantic Ave, Griffith Robert E Minix Dennis J; 10/2020. $710,000
111 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs Davis Kimberly R; 10/2020. $560,000
212 E Newark Ave, Tomlinson Mary E 212 E Newark Ave LLC; 10/2020. $549,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
Rosenhayn Ave, Fox Janice K; Fox Kenneth W Jr, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; Singh Sukhvinder, 8/28/2020. $40,000
32 Monroe St, New Jersey Housing & Mortage Finance Agency; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka, Lynch Chantay, 8/31/2020. $97,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
6101 Magnolia Drive, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Langrell Megan, 8/21/2020. $26,400
1205 Front St, Mcgrail David & Elizabeth Grantor Trust By Trust; Mcgrail Deidre Trust, Hayman Jack Nathan, 8/24/2020. $90,000
2511 Hiqh St, Tejeda Miguel A Dominguez, Ara General Contractors Llc, 8/24/2020. $12,500
MILLVILLE
804 F St, Great Properties Llc; Smith Edward, Ortiz Miosotis, 8/10/2020. $136,800
55 Hogbin Road, Klawitter Darlene; Klawitter William John Est, Silva Darlean J, 8/11/2020. $210,000
09 W Main St, 309 W Main St By Rec; New Vistas Corp Rec, Clear Solutions Property Maintenance, 8/11/2020. $26,100
306 Foundry St, Bulboff Richard, Concepcion Angel, 8/11/2020. $20,000
1616 Redwood Ave, Dziuba Alexandra; Dziuba Victor, Wilson Anthony E, 8/11/2020. $214,000
334 Maurice St, Gorgo Emma Est; Gorgo John Jr Est By Exec; Mccafferty Georgeann Exec, Jbar Realty Llc, 8/11/2020. $45,000
423 E Oak St, Ballurio Barry Exec; Slattery John Est By Exec, Munyon William C Iv, 8/11/2020. $27,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
13 Hearth Court, 8/2020. $265,000
21 Butler Drive, 8/2020. $364,900
21 David Drive, 8/2020. $334,000
2 Half Hitch Road, 8/2020. $379,490
27 Tina Way, 8/2020. $435,000
39 Flanders Drive, 8/2020. $380,375
56 Windward Drive, 8/2020. $247,000
66 Butler Drive, 8/2020. $349,900
15 Spruce Circle S, 8/2020. $305,000
9 Haley Circle, 8/2020. $392,015
10 Sloop Court, 8/2020. $262,000
201 Eleventh St, 8/2020. $210,000
22 David Drive, 8/2020. $365,000
6 Deer Run Drive North, 8/2020. $245,000
79 Deer Run S Drive, 8/2020. $268,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
17 West Mullica Road, 8/2020. $61,000
200 Lake Champlain Blvd, 8/2020. $151,000
314 Taylor St, 8/2020. $292,500
114 South Longboat Drive, 8/2020. $215,000
128 South Captains Drive, 8/2020. $200,000
4 Carolyn Drive, 8/2020. $315,000
335 Center St, 8/2020. $20,000
113 South Longboat Drive, 8/2020. $410,000
33 Mirror Lake Drive, 8/2020. $223,000
114 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $264,000
21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 8/2020. $430,000
23 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 8/2020. $208,000
109 E Delaware Drive, 8/2020. $175,000
144 East Sail Drive, 8/2020. $355,000
23 Lily Drive, 8/2020. $210,000
23 Lippincott Drive, 8/2020. $369,900
29 Walkhill Road, 8/2020. $314,900
Frog Pond Road, 8/2020. $40,000
105 Revolutionary Drive, 8/2020. $100,000
113 Polonia Way, 8/2020. $155,000
25 Hudson Drive, 8/2020. $220,000
16 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2020. $351,000
16 W Playhouse Drive, Ship Drive, 8/2020. $90,309
233 Lakside Drive, 8/2020. $255,000
49 Golf View Drive, 8/2020. $319,900
54 Timberline Drive, 8/2020. $170,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
157b Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $850,000
2 West Bond Ave, 8/2020. $699,000
16 E Florida Ave, 8/2020. $1,615,000
125 East 29th St, 8/2020. $874,000
6301 Bayview Ave, 8/2020. $2,501,000
8 East Ohio Ave, 8/2020. $1,650,000
105 W Lavenia Ave, 8/2020. $925,000
3 Julia Ave, 8/2020. $960,000
6 East Indiana Ave C6f, 8/2020. $280,000
1001 A Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $849,000
7 Delaware Ave, 8/2020. $535,000
8 East 23rd St, 8/2020. $1,099,000
8702 Beach Ave, 8/2020. $690,000
115 East 20th St, 8/2020. $1,100,000
161e Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $2,950,000
28 East 28th St, 8/2020. $875,000
L3602 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $865,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
342 Pohatcong Ave, 8/2020. $274,000
85 Clearwater Drive, 8/2020. $275,000
113 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $425,000
1 Cape May Court, 8/2020. $365,000
108 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $389,000
26 Laurelwyck Drive, 8/2020. $222,000
37 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $68,000
106 Paterson Road, 8/2020. $285,000
136 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2020. $225,000
6 Hopi Court, 8/2020. $245,000
79 Strathmere St, 8/2020. $450,625
86 Poplar St, 8/2020. $211,000
33 Laurelwyck Drive, 8/2020. $358,000
461 Route 9, 8/2020. $360,000
77 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $215,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
128 Leeward Road, 8/2020. $300,000
14 Hampton Road, 8/2020. $265,000
1791 Breakers Drive, 8/2020. $279,000
23 Joy Road, 8/2020. $350,000
39 Patrick Drive, 8/2020. $739,900
900 Jennifer Lane, 8/2020. $313,000
99 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $480,620
1151 Walter Blvd, 8/2020. $550,000
120 Emily Drive, 8/2020. $442,000
261 Middie Lane, 8/2020. $330,000
67 Joshua Drive, 8/2020. $392,000
74 Jonathan Drive, 8/2020. $420,000
785 Buccaneer Lane, 8/2020. $30,000
1319 Paul Blvd, 8/2020. $375,000
163 Commodore 168 Sloop Road, 8/2020. $455,000
185 Nautilus Drive, 8/2020. $166,000
206 Division St, 8/2020. $256,000
216 Wave Road, 8/2020. $380,000
105 Lawrence Drive, 8/2020. $199,000
St1066 Whitecap Ave, 8/2020. $280,000
139 Mizzen Ave, 8/2020. $249,000
1836 Breakers/ 413 Mermaid Road vacant lot, 8/2020. $100,000
TUCKERTON
249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479
334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000
267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000
270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000
782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,00053
Arthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000
159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840
17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800
65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000
1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000
1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400
197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000
236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000
680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000
128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000
13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000
133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000
141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000
173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000
