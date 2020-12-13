 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

34 Ables Run Drive, Cataldo Gaetano T Crain Daisy C/Per Rep; 10/05/20. $169,900

909 Marlborough Ave, Melchionni Jordan Mallett Patricia; 10/06/20. $240,000

142 Pennsylvania Ave, Snyder Jennifer L Grasso Johnson Lorraine; 10/07/20. $194,000

200 Euclid Drive, Hibbert Katherine American Advisors Group; 10/08/20. $184,000

220 Huron Ave, Robinson Steven Chapko Katelyn; 10/08/20. $174,000

ATLANTIC CITY

101 S Plaza Unit 504, Fleisher Barbara H/Atty Ventnor One Llc; 10/01/20. $308,600

3 N Kingston Ave, Stuart Walter Troy Doran Patricia J; 10/01/20. $320,000

425 N New Hampshire Ave, Gaspari Jill Diones Fragante; 10/01/20. $212,500

526 Pacific Ave, 2401 Sheehan James Fortuna George; 10/01/20. $175,000

BRIGANTINE

173 40th St So Unit 40, Haggerty Edward Osterman Steven; 09/24/20. $175,000

330 4nd St So Unit B23, Taylor Mark Linarte Kimberly; 09/24/20. $209,500.00

716 Sterling Place, Oneill James Howe Anne Marie; 09/24/20. $285,000

203 E Brigantine Ave Unit 204, Dever Catherine Saylor Michael P; 09/25/20. $170,000

122 Sheridan Square Unit B, Mills Eugene R Odonnell James J; 09/28/20. $685,000

17 Quay Blvd, Le Thanh Nhung,-Tr,/Tr Chavarria Edwin; 09/28/20. $280,000

218 39th St So, Miltner Barry L Holand Trudy; 09/28/20. $315,000

226 39th St So, Thane Lara R Giordano Gaetano Paul; 09/28/20. $206,000

311 43rd St B, Fiordaliso Jerome Kahnn Shermeen Belal; 09/28/20. $665,000

4006 Bayshore Ave, Antinore Peter Nemeth Bela Ind&Exr; 09/28/20. $335,000

4032 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Kain Joseph A Hopson Stephen G; 09/28/20. $430,000

906 W Beach Ave, Mower Timothy F Joan Helen Flanigan Rev Liv Tr; 09/28/20. $750,000

2 Delmar Drive, Carleo Louis Clarke John A; 09/29/20. $191,500

24 Macdonald Place, Cohen Justin E Hayes Jay Darin; 09/29/20. $440,000

2800 W Brigantine Ave, Cooper Christopher Mccormick Mary K; 09/29/20. $452,500

812 Bobby Jones Road, Gingrich Melissa Costello Michael; 09/29/20. $499,000

114 S 22nd St, Neal Jason Lubenow Douglas; 09/30/20. $549,000

1513 E Shore Drive, Conway Daniel F Heenan Michael T; 09/30/20. $573,000

219 3rd St No Unit A, Crugnale James A Towne Thomas/Heir; 09/30/20. $303,000

2501 Revere Blvd, Lubenow Douglas Pullella D Anthony; 09/30/20. $850,000

4540 W Brigantine Ave Unit S106, Franz Senefred Griscom Lissette; 09/30/20. $280,000

712 W Shore Drive. Woerner Gary Guterman Michael; 09/30/20. $1,100,000

816 W Shore Drive, Rossi Joseph A Hughes Joseph F III; 09/30/20. $925,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

200 White Horse Pike, Man Around The House Lbi Llc Howard Jessup Family Tr; 10/05/20. $192,000

1700 Liverpool Ave, Viola Gregory A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 10/06/20. $246,990

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

3035 Tremont Ave, Biscieglia Desiree L Clisham Cody; 09/22/20. $195,000

4 Covered Bridge Court, Kertz Robert J Nunan James P; 09/22/20. $247,000

81 Burnside Drive, Mignogna John Morton Florence/Exr; 09/22/20. $229,000

204 Spring Lake Court, Ravese Jennifer A Dr Horton Inc Nj; 09/23/20. $276,990

218 Mystic Drive, Bhatt Dilip C Bhatt Mrugank D; 09/23/20. $326,000

2580 Tilton Road, Mile High 3 Llc Itria Ventures Llc; 09/23/20. $700,000

46 Somers Ave, Rivera Johnna Lavery James J; 09/24/20. $244,000

124 Bevis Mill Road, Straubmuller Charl Sue Kraly Richard T Jr; 09/25/20. $167,000

321 Sea Pine Drive, Nelson Brittany Perez Ivan; 09/25/20. $308,000

4 Rushwood Drive, Becker Thomas J Jr Ravese Jennifer A; 09/25/20. $192,000

18 Ninth Ave, Santos David Taylor Corie Jane; 09/28/20. $215,000

106 Gatewood Road, Nguyen Kimmy Pham Angela; 09/29/20. $200,000

112 Sunrise Circle, Aponte Misael Cappuccio Robert H; 09/29/20. $340,000

133 Bridle Path, Faldetta Thomas Schaeffer Judith; 09/29/20. $260,000

2005 Gravel Bend Road, Taylor Gabrialle Shumsky Angela Maria; 09/29/20. $285,000

112 Grant Ave, Miller Christopher Selby Kevin; 09/30/20. $185,000

16 Brandywine Court, Lin Yun G Michalik Frank M Jr; 09/30/20. $180,000

2 Dina Drive, Krause Douglas S Jr Emg Investment Llc; 09/30/20. $266,000

6 Point Drive, Limanni Steven III Rubert Ralph; 09/30/20. $555,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

402 Vine Ave, Taylor Louis Fye Jonce A Jr; 09/18/20. $255,500

330 Xanthus Ave, Washington Katrita Denise Boddy Daniel; 09/21/20. $165,000

423 E Elm Ave, Foggan William B Pinter Ronald; 09/21/20. $280,000

508 Salem Way, Miller Susan A Settles Phillip K; 09/21/20. $192,500

508 Sixth Ave, Beaton Scott Spengler Robert E; 09/21/20. $352,000

719 Nacote Creek Place, Robinson Julie Wallace Roberta E; 09/21/20. $200,000

726 E Village Drive, Sacchetti Nicolas Jenoriki Michael J; 09/21/20. $295,000

108 & 110 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 110 Jlr Llc A&S Ryan Llc; 09/22/20. $2,150,000

258 Upland Ave, Kabala Paul M Richardson Bigay Linda Exr; 09/22/20. $215,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6313 Benson Ave, Pidgeon Donna M Tomasello Carol J/Admr; 09/29/20. $215,000

84 Jamestown Circle, Cortese Frank A Schettig Kim; 09/29/20. $182,000

86 Woodmere Ave, Ber Richard Holtzin Erik Downs; 09/29/20. $347,000

3032 Cologne Ave, Lindner Jonathan Aspinwall Michael J Jr; 09/30/20. $175,000

407 Highland Drive, Heggan Robin Bates Wes; 09/30/20. $273,000

60 Jamestown Circle, Staley Harry Salotti Kristin K; 09/30/20. $175,000

HAMMONTON

416 4th St, Butterline Eric Lista Karen L/Exrx; 09/23/20. $260,000

1014 Reading Ave, Jackson Reginal A Lasassa Kristyn; 09/28/20. $352,500

41 Alexander Drive, Virgilio Frank J Dipinto Ronald J; 09/29/20. $290,000

842 Giordano Lane, Bossi Paul M Sunwest State Llc; 09/30/20. $350,000

LINWOOD

1820 Franklin Blvd, Lowry Robert Rollins Terry L; 10/01/20. $389,500

2048 W Ave, Duff Joseph III Carey Florence; 10/02/20. $177,500

MARGATE

7 N Exeter Ave, Compagnola Jess Friedrich Jason; 09/14/20. $755,000

10 S Frontenac Ave Unit 1, Stark Amir Sundar Anand; 09/15/20. $430,000

204 N Lancaster Ave, Himelman David B Shanken Kaye Carolyn; 09/15/20. $335,000

25 Harbor Lane, Asalone Michele Branella Frank; 09/15/20. $650,000

413 N Exeter Ave, Bloch Ian Bass Debbi L; 09/15/20. $537,500

7402 Amherst Ave, Jacoby Jennifer Frank Edward; 09/16/20. $470,000

12 S Frontenac Ave Unit 200, Schugsta Owen Pressman Floren Robinson; 09/17/20. $250,000

205 N Delavan Ave, Serpentine Nancy Brooks William P; 09/17/20. $375,000

22 S Adams Ave Unit A, West Jason M Krekstein Richard; 09/18/20. $550,000

421 N Nassau Ave Unit A, Defino Vincent Macciocca Frank; 09/18/20. $425,000

9600 Atlantic Ave #511, Wechter Eileen Binnie Rosenberg Doris; 09/18/20. $258,000

209 N Osborne Ave, Odonnell John Harcole Llc; 09/21/20. $929,000

NORTHFIELD

2443 Shepherd Circle, West Nehl Kelsea Fipp Jennifer R; 09/29/20. $260,000

2274 Burroughs Ave, Gledhill William P Dailey Thomas A; 10/06/20. $345,900

PLEASANTVILLE

22 N Fourth St, Albas Home Repair Llc Albino Ivy Ruiz; 10/05/20. $172,100

425 S Main St, Ag Payless Tire Shop Llc Tuccinardi Linda; 10/06/20. $235,000

1114 Mckinley Ave, Jeffery Jose Us Bank Tr Na; 10/08/20. $173,962

SOMERS POINT

17 W Meyran Ave, Tomasiello Salvatore Skibbe Dayle F/Exrx; 09/23/20. $200,000

8 Colwick Drive, Palaia James Giuliante Anthony; 09/24/20. $204,900

22 Franklin Drive, Patel Crystal Mazzarella Donald; 09/25/20. $245,000

1 Bayside Drive, Muldoon Anne Marie Piekarsky Laurie; 09/28/20. $219,000

129 Bala Drive, Weierbach Michael J Sr Walsh Roberta; 09/28/20. $210,000

1403 Roberts Ave, Swift Robert Alan Brita Alison; 09/28/20. $273,000

VENTNOR

5700 Atlantic Ave, Gordon Geoffrey S Kepner Jeanette/Atty; 09/23/20. $725,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 115, Lehman Amanda Morse Gilead D; 09/23/20. $200,000

2 N Sacramento Ave, Snyder Donald Iuliucci Philip E; 09/25/20. $260,000

6811 Atlantic Ave, Nrl Shore Prop Llc Retizos Nenita; 09/25/20. $510,000

307 Essex Court, Sacchetti Alexander Rae Cojocaru Victoria; 09/28/20. $185,000

308 N Harvard Ave, Shelbcorp Llc Lane Diane/Atty; 09/28/20. $425,000

14 S Somerset Ave, Murphy Sean Crimi Irr Tr Agmt; 09/29/20. $730,000

21 Hart Lane, Segal Larry S Panico Robert Adams; 09/29/20. $170,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1107, Jester Carolyn Zoblin Esther; 09/30/20. $180,000

627 Kingsley Ave, Ochroch Peter E Mcadam Cynthia; 09/30/20. $690,000

7118 Ventnor Ave, Kennedy John Francis Einiger Scott; 09/30/20. $475,000

Cape May County

AVALON

3208 Ocean Drive North, O’Donnell Lois Trustt Wolfington Sharon; 10/2020. $1,825,000

1248 Avalon Ave, 221 17Th St LLC Granchio Blu LLC; 10/2020. $1,800,000

6660 Ocean Drive South Un, Tabasso Michael Hynson Scott A; 10/2020. $1,775,000

6801 Ocean Drive, Boyle Joseph J Jr Ransome Properties LLC; 10/2020. $1,595,000

CAPE MAY

1621 Beach Ave Un 108, Greenstein Andrew M Moser Spencer; 10/2020. $1,300,000

636 Hughes St, Thibodeau Brett C Overstory Lane LLC; 10/2020. $997,000

1310 Texas Ave, O’Donnell Thomas Sean O’Brien Denise N; 10/2020. $995,000

1005 Pittsburgh Ave, Yoder Timothy Zimmerman Mark J; 10/2020. $763,500

CAPE MAY POINT

201 Yale Ave, Prendergast Albert E Graziani Amelia L; 10/2020. $1,120,000

301-303 Yale Ave, Whipple Michael Glaab William; 10/2020. $840,000

221 Alexander Ave, Crossley Richard Atty&C Russell Donald J Jr; 10/2020. $550,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

825 Washington St, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Barrish Harry J; 10/2020. $750,000

16 Siskin Lane, Wenner Richard K Garvey Thomas James; 10/2020. $170,000

109 Sutton Lane, Schroeder Terrence K Est Galas Jan Paul; 10/2020. $165,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

404 Windward Road, Barford Thomas W Cirio Archie A; 10/2020. $415,000

27 Cape Woods Road, Fisher Bernard J Perrotta Craig; 10/2020. $330,000

229 Pennsylvania Ave, Kaiser Christine P Macaluso George T; 10/2020. $289,900

209 Beechwood Ave, Deckaj Paul Francesco Deborah J; 10/2020. $257,900

116 Fernwood Road, Tuttle Jeffrey E Exr Marra Elaine; 10/2020. $250,000

109 W Greenwood Ave, Stankiewicz Barbara J Est Mezzacappa Anthony J; 10/2020. $250,000

104 E Drumbed Road, Denham Brian S Santiago Edwin; 10/2020. $232,000

10 Widgeon Way, Police And Firemen’s Ret Sys 6 Squids LLC; 10/2020. $222,000

151 W Greenwood Ave, Voorhees Fred J Muscatell James; 10/2020. $160,000

308 E Wilde Ave, Brand Tracy W Sr Axelsson Kajsa; 10/2020. $145,000

902 Ocean Drive, Edwards Alger Papaccio James P; 10/2020. $85,000

1226B Wilson Drive, Tamagni Henry III Gunther Charles F; 10/2020. $925,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

10 Royal Oaks Drive, Pastore Mary P Est Stoltenberg Joseph A; 10/2020. $360,000

23 Lochalsh Lane, Lucifero Carmela Rader Richard; 10/2020. $345,000

23 4th Ave, Adair Amy P Brown Ryan C; 10/2020. $202,000

12 Geneva Ave, Robinson Investments LLC Richards Robert W; 10/2020. $171,000

202 Holly Drive, FHL Mortgage Corp Ciccotelli Joseph; 10/2020. $163,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

300 Anglesea Drive Un 102, Byrne Patricia M Shortall Ronald Francis; 10/2020. $401,000

320 E 16th Ave, Federal Ntl Mtg Asso Ehrgott Glenn A; 10/2020. $400,000

112 E 22nd Ave Un A, Garces Jobany A Pastelaniec Anthony; 10/2020. $350,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Rollo Joseph M Catagnus Paul; 10/2020. $322,000

440 E 24th Ave Un D, Mc Laughlin Sean P Sharkey Michael Stephen; 10/2020. $277,000

214 W 20th Ave, Burke Julie Geiger Timothy William; 10/2020. $270,000

OCEAN CITY

844 7th St 1st Fl, Grigioni Debra L Prunella Andrea; 10/2020. $762,000

1521 Central Ave, Gozdan Michael Krott Joseph P; 10/2020. $755,000

922 Ocean Ave, Savastano Albert Hall Daniel C; 10/2020. $700,000

3137 Bay Ave, Kent Edward T Titus Roy E; 10/2020. $699,000

832-34 Fourth St 2nd Fl, Brandt Barry T Lwc LLC; 10/2020. $697,000

104 Atlantic Ave, Schimpf Roger Weis Christine; 10/2020. $679,900

400-02 Asbury Ave Un B, V2 Properties LLC Canonica Anthony; 10/2020. $679,900

SEA ISLE CITY

121 81st St West, Gimpel Joseph C Rapp Peter J; 10/2020. $100,000

4412 Park Road, Palumbo Robert J Scarano Greg T; 10/2020. $1,500,000

114 72nd St Un East, Goldner John Johnson Randy V; 10/2020. $1,170,000

11 63rd St East Un, Ioannou Andrew Mc Laughlin Paul G; 10/2020. $1,145,000

Lot 6 Block 62.02, Ioannou Andrew Mc Farlane Andrew D; 10/2020. $1,095,000

17 63rd St, Moutin Richard E Carroll Richard C; 10/2020. $1,050,000

STONE HARBOR

280 82nd St, Di Gangi David L Campbell H Scott; 10/2020. $1,650,000

246 99th St Un 1, Mauro Jacqueline A Hankin Samuel; 10/2020. $875,000

351 96th St, La Fata Paul N De Stefano David; 10/2020. $745,000

351 96th St, Kokomo Realty LLC Ulichney Andrew B Jr; 10/2020. $632,500

8001 2nd Ave, D J And B W Stewart Rev Trust Harchuck Valerie Ann; 10/2020. $530,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

13 Foxborough Road, Mc Gonigle Kevin Murphy Sean; 10/2020. $295,000

2009 Route US 9 So, Cuce Emanuele Atlantic Cape Builders LLC; 10/2020. $285,000

415 Park Ave, Pfander Robert Roy Constantino Amanda; 10/2020. $270,000

39 Klains Lane, Sullick Theda Est Duffy John W; 10/2020. $265,000

832 Route US 9 So, Sleister Ronald Swenk Robb Thomas; 10/2020. $215,000

WILDWOOD

204 E Garfield Ave #B, Hoffman Frederick A Cuglietto Jason; 10/2020. $290,500

116-B E Hand Ave, Larosa John Belasic Elizabeth S; 10/2020. $250,000

225 E Hand Ave, Cusumano Barbara Mackin Yvonne Toppi; 10/2020. $235,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 204, Cataldi Dorothea F Holton William P; 10/2020. $175,000

140 E Montgomery Ave, Tirendi Lewis Delao-Garcia FJ; 10/2020. $170,0000

322 W Magnolia Ave, Sanger Kenneth John Mollo Pasquale; 10/2020. $96,000

225 E Wildwood Ave Un 501, Colofranson David A Jdj Nj Rentals LLC; 10/2020. $54,000

WILDWOOD CREST

126 W Rosemary Road, Covello Joyce Est Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 10/2020. $480,000

206 E Farragut Road, Paladino Berardino Much Nathan; 10/2020. $449,000

118 E Pittsburgh Ave, Angelo Anita Gennusa Daniell 10/2020. $444,500

110 W Fern Road, Cardile Leroy S Nelson Shannon Michael; 10/2020. $300,000

102 W Cresse Ave, Joseph Raymond G Begley Edward C; 10/2020. $180,000

5704 Atlantic Ave Un C, Martorana Natalie Mc Keever Colleen; 10/2020. $125,000

407 E Miami Ave, Benedetto Anthony V Kh Nj Ventures LLC; 10/2020. $875,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Un 207, Moseson Howard Johnson Joseph C; 10/2020. $672,500

410 E Orchid Road Un 303, Byrne Christina M Koruba Edward; 10/2020. $430,000

400 W Cresse Ave, Kimsey David Donohoe Timothy J; 10/2020. $380,000

208 E Forget Me Not, Bujnowski Joseph T Moore Brian T; 10/2020. $182,50

501 E Stockton Road, Crest Bonanza LLC Stewart Mark S; 10/2020. $825,000

8000 Atlantic Ave, Griffith Robert E Minix Dennis J; 10/2020. $710,000

111 W Fern Road, Cape Real Estate Devs Davis Kimberly R; 10/2020. $560,000

212 E Newark Ave, Tomlinson Mary E 212 E Newark Ave LLC; 10/2020. $549,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

Rosenhayn Ave, Fox Janice K; Fox Kenneth W Jr, Singh Amarjit; Singh Gurmej; Singh Sukhvinder, 8/28/2020. $40,000

32 Monroe St, New Jersey Housing & Mortage Finance Agency; New Jersey Mortgage Finance Agency Fka, Lynch Chantay, 8/31/2020. $97,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

6101 Magnolia Drive, Blb Resources Delegate; Chance-Smith Brenda Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate, Langrell Megan, 8/21/2020. $26,400

1205 Front St, Mcgrail David & Elizabeth Grantor Trust By Trust; Mcgrail Deidre Trust, Hayman Jack Nathan, 8/24/2020. $90,000

2511 Hiqh St, Tejeda Miguel A Dominguez, Ara General Contractors Llc, 8/24/2020. $12,500

MILLVILLE

804 F St, Great Properties Llc; Smith Edward, Ortiz Miosotis, 8/10/2020. $136,800

55 Hogbin Road, Klawitter Darlene; Klawitter William John Est, Silva Darlean J, 8/11/2020. $210,000

09 W Main St, 309 W Main St By Rec; New Vistas Corp Rec, Clear Solutions Property Maintenance, 8/11/2020. $26,100

306 Foundry St, Bulboff Richard, Concepcion Angel, 8/11/2020. $20,000

1616 Redwood Ave, Dziuba Alexandra; Dziuba Victor, Wilson Anthony E, 8/11/2020. $214,000

334 Maurice St, Gorgo Emma Est; Gorgo John Jr Est By Exec; Mccafferty Georgeann Exec, Jbar Realty Llc, 8/11/2020. $45,000

423 E Oak St, Ballurio Barry Exec; Slattery John Est By Exec, Munyon William C Iv, 8/11/2020. $27,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

13 Hearth Court, 8/2020. $265,000

21 Butler Drive, 8/2020. $364,900

21 David Drive, 8/2020. $334,000

2 Half Hitch Road, 8/2020. $379,490

27 Tina Way, 8/2020. $435,000

39 Flanders Drive, 8/2020. $380,375

56 Windward Drive, 8/2020. $247,000

66 Butler Drive, 8/2020. $349,900

15 Spruce Circle S, 8/2020. $305,000

9 Haley Circle, 8/2020. $392,015

10 Sloop Court, 8/2020. $262,000

201 Eleventh St, 8/2020. $210,000

22 David Drive, 8/2020. $365,000

6 Deer Run Drive North, 8/2020. $245,000

79 Deer Run S Drive, 8/2020. $268,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

17 West Mullica Road, 8/2020. $61,000

200 Lake Champlain Blvd, 8/2020. $151,000

314 Taylor St, 8/2020. $292,500

114 South Longboat Drive, 8/2020. $215,000

128 South Captains Drive, 8/2020. $200,000

4 Carolyn Drive, 8/2020. $315,000

335 Center St, 8/2020. $20,000

113 South Longboat Drive, 8/2020. $410,000

33 Mirror Lake Drive, 8/2020. $223,000

114 East Brig Drive, 8/2020. $264,000

21 Lake Saint Claire Drive, 8/2020. $430,000

23 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 8/2020. $208,000

109 E Delaware Drive, 8/2020. $175,000

144 East Sail Drive, 8/2020. $355,000

23 Lily Drive, 8/2020. $210,000

23 Lippincott Drive, 8/2020. $369,900

29 Walkhill Road, 8/2020. $314,900

Frog Pond Road, 8/2020. $40,000

105 Revolutionary Drive, 8/2020. $100,000

113 Polonia Way, 8/2020. $155,000

25 Hudson Drive, 8/2020. $220,000

16 Lake Huron Drive, 8/2020. $351,000

16 W Playhouse Drive, Ship Drive, 8/2020. $90,309

233 Lakside Drive, 8/2020. $255,000

49 Golf View Drive, 8/2020. $319,900

54 Timberline Drive, 8/2020. $170,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

157b Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $850,000

2 West Bond Ave, 8/2020. $699,000

16 E Florida Ave, 8/2020. $1,615,000

125 East 29th St, 8/2020. $874,000

6301 Bayview Ave, 8/2020. $2,501,000

8 East Ohio Ave, 8/2020. $1,650,000

105 W Lavenia Ave, 8/2020. $925,000

3 Julia Ave, 8/2020. $960,000

6 East Indiana Ave C6f, 8/2020. $280,000

1001 A Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $849,000

7 Delaware Ave, 8/2020. $535,000

8 East 23rd St, 8/2020. $1,099,000

8702 Beach Ave, 8/2020. $690,000

115 East 20th St, 8/2020. $1,100,000

161e Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $2,950,000

28 East 28th St, 8/2020. $875,000

L3602 S Long Beach Blvd, 8/2020. $865,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

342 Pohatcong Ave, 8/2020. $274,000

85 Clearwater Drive, 8/2020. $275,000

113 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $425,000

1 Cape May Court, 8/2020. $365,000

108 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $389,000

26 Laurelwyck Drive, 8/2020. $222,000

37 Barnegat Beach Drive, 8/2020. $68,000

106 Paterson Road, 8/2020. $285,000

136 Lighthouse Drive, 8/2020. $225,000

6 Hopi Court, 8/2020. $245,000

79 Strathmere St, 8/2020. $450,625

86 Poplar St, 8/2020. $211,000

33 Laurelwyck Drive, 8/2020. $358,000

461 Route 9, 8/2020. $360,000

77 Michigan Ave, 8/2020. $215,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

128 Leeward Road, 8/2020. $300,000

14 Hampton Road, 8/2020. $265,000

1791 Breakers Drive, 8/2020. $279,000

23 Joy Road, 8/2020. $350,000

39 Patrick Drive, 8/2020. $739,900

900 Jennifer Lane, 8/2020. $313,000

99 Ashburn Ave, 8/2020. $480,620

1151 Walter Blvd, 8/2020. $550,000

120 Emily Drive, 8/2020. $442,000

261 Middie Lane, 8/2020. $330,000

67 Joshua Drive, 8/2020. $392,000

74 Jonathan Drive, 8/2020. $420,000

785 Buccaneer Lane, 8/2020. $30,000

1319 Paul Blvd, 8/2020. $375,000

163 Commodore 168 Sloop Road, 8/2020. $455,000

185 Nautilus Drive, 8/2020. $166,000

206 Division St, 8/2020. $256,000

216 Wave Road, 8/2020. $380,000

105 Lawrence Drive, 8/2020. $199,000

St1066 Whitecap Ave, 8/2020. $280,000

139 Mizzen Ave, 8/2020. $249,000

1836 Breakers/ 413 Mermaid Road vacant lot, 8/2020. $100,000

TUCKERTON

249e Main St, 7/2020. $74,479

334 Landing Court, 7/2020. $212,000

267 Heron Road, 7/2020. $550,000

270 Heron Road, 7/2020. $135,000

782 Nugentown Road, 7/2020. $158,00053

Arthur Drive, 7/2020. $475,000

159 Ashburn Ave, 7/2020. $507,840

17 Florence Lane, 7/2020. $328,800

65 Shore Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

1170 Jennifer Lane, 7/2020. $753,000

1178 Galley Ave, 7/2020. $118,000

1545 Forcastle Ave, 7/2020. $336,400

197 Catherine Lane, 7/2020. $475,000

236 Yeoman Road, 7/2020. $399,000

680 Newell Ave, 7/2020. $385,000

128 Melanie Way, 7/2020. $245,000

13 Hollow Court, 7/2020. $339,000

133 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $315,000

141 Gunwale Road, 7/2020. $300,000

173 Matilda Drive, 7/2020. $600,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

