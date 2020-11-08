 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

608 Mill Road, Lomas Plaza Llc Ussb Property Llc; 08/18/20. $425,000

243 Marlin Road, Pacheco Sanchez Jose Cohen Justin; 08/21/20. $230,000

606 New York Ave, Robinson Pinto Kathleen Suarez Yohanny S Crisostomo; 08/28/20. $176,700

601 Woodland Ave, Ayres Harold Preuster Erika H; 08/28/20. $206,800

325 W Church St, Spadaro Michael Schultheis Priscilla W; 08/31/20. $209,500

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 #3007, Chen Michael T Forbes Donald; 08/26/20. $105,000

314 N Massachusetts Ave, Flame Investments Llc Yuan Wanshi; 08/26/20. $138,000

1529 Mediterranean Ave, Rani Shagufta Rehman Aneeb; 08/31/20. $90,000

124 N Windsor Ave, Hossain Saroar Us Bank Tr Na; 08/31/20. $160,000

104 Caspian Ave, Vargas Orlando Mckesson Employees Fed Cu; 08/31/20. $325,000

100 S Berkley Square Unit 16 E, Bassman Robert Dileonardo David J; 08/31/20. $330,000

BRIGANTINE

3312 Ocean Ave, Prassas George Ronald Kelly Michael J; 08/10/20. $183,000

5117 Harbor Beach Blvd, Thornton Cyril Holloway Elizabeth Jane Allen; 08/10/20. $390,000

221 N 5th St Unit B, Clemente Paul Bond Street Freehold Llc; 08/10/20. $435,000

405 Lafayette Blvd, Weigold James K Cipriano Robert; 08/11/20. $299,000

342 S 36th St Unit A, Preuss Russell Svs Rehab Llc; 08/11/20. $370,000

6 Beacon Lane, Forline Paul Plocharczyk Krzysztof Karol; 08/11/20. $380,000

BUENA

115 E Atlantic Ave, Price Dolorese Petrini Louis Jr; 08/13/20. $167,900

812 W Summer Ave, Wright Franchesca Echevarria Roberto; 08/17/20. $139,000

200 S Central Ave, Masland Steven Vassallo James R; 08/31/20. $146,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2 Oakview Drive West, Gipson Tiffiny K Palacios Norka; 08/17/20. $229,900

14 Providence Road, Melendez Gerardo L Britt David A; 08/17/20. $240,300

104 Jacksonville Court, Islam Md S Carlson Mariella; 08/17/20. $290,000

208 Crystal Lake Drive, Calderon Wayne Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/17/20. $324,290

130 Crystal Lake Drive, Crosby Korey M Berry James; 08/17/20. $349,000

20 Country Juniper Lane, Kology Keith Hermansen Richard V; 08/18/20. $67,320

FOLSOM

2004 14th St, Kashulines Jeanene Irwin Sueann; 08/17/20. $67,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 1400, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Kwon Kyung Sook; 08/06/20. $140,875

672 Lakefront Circle, Ortillo Dan Fonorow Ira; 08/06/20. $142,000

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2500, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/06/20. $198,975

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Atlantic Primary Care Pc; 08/06/20. $225,925

717 Gull Wing Court, Muth Bryce J Weber Jason M; 08/06/20. $260,000

152 Southampton Drive, Whitman Steven A Robinson Focht Jack; 08/06/20. $268,000

38 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Finnegan John R; 08/06/20. $272,205

72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Suite 1100, Ami Stockton Medical Bldg Realty Llc D&M Galloway Holdings Llc; 08/06/20. $410,200

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

62 Keller Way, Gardocki Stephen S Silva Darleen J; 08/13/20. $241,000

51 Lewis Drive, Crane Ricki Fernbach Jeffrey; 08/14/20. $273,000

6530 Rundle Ave, Gil Lina Sutley Michael J; 08/14/20. $275,000

92 Knights Bridge Way, Torres Ruben Cooney Sean; 08/14/20. $285,000

3201 Juniper Court, Watkins Dawn Nichole Wang Xiao; 08/17/20. $68,000

302 Hanthorn St, Shabanowitz Michael Smith George N; 08/17/20. $226,000

HAMMONTON

119 Birch Drive, Settle Alex N Mauriello David P; 08/24/20. $385,000

200 13th St, Williams Anthony Forsman Kimberly A; 08/25/20. $187,000

271 N Grand St, Lovretin Connor Creekview Development Co Llc; 08/27/20. $292,000

763 7th St, Cade Charles M Klein Jane E; 08/28/20. $203,000

4 Hamilton Ave, Beron Timothy Cerniglia Salvatore; $515,000

MARGATE

17 Bayside Court, Borgesi Vincent J Kauff Howard; 08/10/20. $425,000

16 S Kenyon Drive, Mooney Stephen M Hollander Scott C; 08/10/20. $1,665,000

26 S Adams Ave Unit B, Sullivan Ryan D Senate R E Holdings Llc; 08/11/20. $465,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1112, Dohrmann Eileen M Cuellar Carlos G; 08/12/20. $157,000

117 N Harding Ave Unit A, Zaidman Janis Lynch Holly Denise; 08/12/20. $255,000

12 S Madison Ave, Morelli Marisa Silberman Marlene S; 08/12/20. $294,000

NORTHFIELD

430 W Vernon Ave, Mariano Anthony M Jr Gresham Leroy S; 08/18/20. $275,000

119 E Vernon Ave, Merz Robert L Murdock Musical Productions Llc; 08/21/20. $257,000

4 Rick Lane, Vaccaro Amanda US HUD; 08/25/20. $151,750.28

PLEASANTVILLE

1129 Iowa Ave, Batista Rafael J Hernandez Guzman Pedro; 08/26/20. $141,000

316 S New Road, Roman Yolanda Ramirez Janeth Areli Valencia; 08/26/20. $180,000

52-B Atlantic Ave, Marina Delrey Owner Llc Bell Ronald; 08/27/20. $70,000

609 Wesley Ave, Garcia Daisy Eason Theresa R Bailey; 08/28/20. $105,000

222 E California Ave, Boulazeris Ioanna Sprouse Maria; 08/28/20. $140,000

SOMERS POINT

48 Bayside Drive, Best Mary D Cipriani Joseph P; 08/24/20. $310,000

110 Woodland Ave, 110 Woodland Ave Llc Dougherty James F; 08/26/20. $450,000

105 Harbour Cove, Wagner Edward Jon P Bednarczyk Rev Tr; 08/27/20. $315,000

126 Princeton Road, Furst Steven Chern Gina; 08/28/20. $177,500

450 Bay Ave Unit 3, Badamack Llc Meszaros Alan S; 08/31/20. $343,650

VENTNOR

5202 Marshall Ave, Zabihach Julia Cohen Gerson/Heir; 08/03/20. $270,000

112 S Oxford Ave, Lenzmeier Keates Michelle Ella Stephanie; 08/04/20. $25,000

7 Hart Lane, Damm Elaine Williams Justin C; 08/07/20. $1,380,000

6100 Boardwalk Unit 210, Duff Patricia A Leek Bonnie E/Tr-Tr; 08/10/20. $125,000

200 N Dorset Ave Unit 200b, Connors Karyn A Price Matthew; 08/12/20. $233,017

224 N Newark Ave, Gratz Ernest Blaisse Raymond; 08/12/20. $320,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1305 Tenth Ave, Zuschnitt Charles E Jr Egan William; 08/11/20. $138,500

Cape May County

AVALON

187 68th St, Mc Carthy Michael D Wood George P; 09/2020. $4,775,000

4668 Ocean Drive, Mullett Conor T Shields Patrick J; 09/2020. $6,300,000

5609 Dune Drive, Myung Song 2012 Real Estate Trust Dandra LLC; 09/2020. $7,500,000

4099 Bayberry Road, 4099 Bayberry LLC Mtw Realty LLC; 09/2020. $10,192,000

2101 Ocean Drive, Giballa Theodore C Jones Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $317,000

2108 Ocean Ave Un A, Mc Mahon Patrick Earle Timothy F; 10/2020. $735,000

CAPE MAY

1520 New Jersey Ave Un 203, Campanella Neale Lambert Ronald; 10/2020. $341,700

1351A Vermont Ave, Erin Shores Dev LLC Pennisi Angelo; 10/2020. $415,000

925 Washington St Un 101, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Ward John Sweigart; 10/2020. $569,000

10 Congress St, Laws John F Gnlj LLC; 10/2020. $619,000

1624 New York Ave, Rice William A Jr Dupree Thomas H Jr; 10/2020. $2,695,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

231 Sunset Road, Madara Suzan Exr&C Tomlin Clarence J IV; 10/2020. $55,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 27 Block 94, Jb II Property Holdings LLC Casterline Theodore J; 09/2020. $279,900

108 Broadway, Oliver Michael J Laurenzi Eben; 09/2020. $310,000

30 Beechwood Ave, Calkins Thomas Jr To B Real State LLC; 09/2020. $310,000

600 Hughes Ave, Cazares G L Abascal Lewis Kevin J; 09/2020. $325,500

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Ayres Cathy W Fleres Joseph; 09/2020. $340,000

8 Edgewater Road, Meheust Gael Riordan Christopher; 09/2020. $344,000

810 Mayflower Ave, Vengrin Jana G Tedesco Anthony F; 09/2020. $385,000

Lot 35.35 Block 753.26, Kealy Mary Haggas George; 09/2020. $389,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

408 Springdale Court, Zaorski John L Fitzpatrick Daniel J; 09/2020. $389,000

1116 Stone Harbor Blvd, 203 Stone Harbor LLC Zelov Peter Espy; 09/2020. $980,000

208 Stagecoach Road Un 607, Collings Howard Brian Raynor-Suscovich Angela; 09/2020. $40,000

1 Sand Dollar Drive, Tomkowicz-Rooney Jean V Talvacchio Joseph; 09/2020. $57,000

9 N 4th St, Pnc Bank National Asso Mdi West Properties LLC; 09/2020. $75,000

12 Seagrove Ave, Kohler Elizabeth C Gehman Robert K Jr; 09/2020. $89,900

35 Route 47 South Un 75, Lemma Stephanie Ramos Carlos R; 09/2020. $95,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1100 Kennedy Drive, Wojdula Susan C De Angelis Anthony; 09/2020. $194,971

108 E 10th Ave Un 3 Rear, Gambone John G Hamill Brian J; 09/2020. $244,500

408 E 1st Ave, Finley Mark S Lennon Timothy John; 09/2020. $390,000

1800 New Jersey Ave, Stradley William J Sr Hreczny Angelena; 09/2020. $420,000

222 W 3rd Ave Un 303, Biggs Naomi W Jasikewicz-Gallagher Joyce; 09/2020. $425,000

1604 Atlantic Ave, Dolhancryk James Meese James H Jr; 09/2020. $499,777

423 E 9th Ave, Malampy William John Spezialetti Robert; 09/2020. $650,000

211A Allen Drive Un 211A, Diana Leonard Oswald Patricia; 10/2020. $119,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 320, Obaid Shaker H Lucano Anthony; 10/2020. $175,600

OCEAN CITY

20 W 10th St, Kolmer Kevin W Tramontana Nico; 09/2020. $1,125,000

1824-26 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Heusler Christopher J Urban Brett; 09/2020. $1,300,000

2110 Bay Ave, Esdale Janice Exr Matsinger John; 09/2020. $1,350,000

1468 Pleasure Ave, Gravenstine Mark Di Meglio David P; 09/2020. $1,462,500

4534 Asbury Ave, Dibella Richard D Buscher Bryan T; 09/2020. $1,545,000

2009 Bay Ave, Gregorec Jason L Conklin Matthew; 09/2020. $1,849,000

740 Atlantic Ave, Glanzmann Carl 740 Atlantic Ave LLC; 09/2020. $2,000,000

329 Ocean Road, Nadu Jeffrey A Sr Fath Vincent J; 09/2020. $2,025,000

807 E Eighth St, Guzzardo Carol A Jpl Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $63,000

21 Asbury Road, Wilson Gary C Gary Mildred Wilson Rev Trust; 09/2020. $165,173

SEA ISLE CITY

23 38th St Un 204, Mcclay Scott Bannon James; 10/2020. $336,000

3805 Central Ave Un West, Malizia Nicholas Martin Eric M; 10/2020. $624,000

2600 Landis Ave, Ferrero James D Sr Ferrero James Jr; 10/2020. $700,000

140 91st St South Un, Egan Martin A Schwenk Brian; 10/2020. $715,000

378 83rd St Un 6, Murtagh Paul Demitis D Anthony Jr; 10/2020. $725,000

237 54th St East, Wasmanski Jesse Exr Dolan Kevin E; 10/2020. $829,000

142 59th St Un West, Donahue Patrick Judd William E; 10/2020. $830,000

19 66th St, Arsenault Linda M Schriver William Scott; 10/2020. $860,000

114 73rd St Un West, Welsh Thomas J Jr Pantano Adam J; 10/2020. $1,150,000

STONE HARBOR

220 110th St, Hoffman Kevin L Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 09/2020. $925,000

254 88th St, Fitzpatrick Daniel J Brennan David S; 09/2020. $1,500,000

230 101st St, Plessl Gary Stout William R; 09/2020. $1,525,000

9901 Second Ave, Second Ave Capital LLC Blue Vista At Stone Harbor LLC; 09/2020. $1,540,000

395 93rd St, Richards Joseph M Solsky Kurt H; 09/2020. $2,325,000

8533 Sunset Drive, Rossner John E Jr Gorelick David; 09/2020. $2,400,000

217 102nd St, Patricia Bonetti LLC Zoonie Shore LLC; 09/2020. $2,875,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

151 Skimmer Lane, Cooke Robert Yoder Adam; 10/2020. $86,200

86 Route 50, Goldberg Joseph Grubb Jon K; 10/2020. $115,000

150 Skimmer Lane, Goetter Barbara Strayline Eileen; 10/2020. $118,000

16 Klains Lane, Huber Joan V Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC; 10/2020. $120,000

1731 Route 9 #130, Cole Helen Exr Thornton Richard W; 10/2020. $329,000

3 Sparks Court, Perry Lisa M Melli Jeremy N; 10/2020. $368,000

WEST CAPE MAY

314 Moore St, 317 E Hand LLC Besack Steven; 10/2020. $699,000

286 Sixth Ave, Herzog Robert S L A Pray Bldrs Inc; 10/2020. $750,000

123 Broadway, Celata Edward Kelly Cecilia C; 10/2020. $750,000

109 Stevens St, Haas Nancy Webb Keith A; 10/2020. $775,000

WILDWOOD

212 E Magnolia Ave Un B, Cook Ralph C Werner Leonard F III; 09/2020. $289,000

5201 Ocean Ave, De Salvo Robert Regit John George; 09/2020. $299,000

4601 Niagara Ave Un 100, Hughes Michael Slimbock Robert D Sr; 09/2020. $332,400

4601 Niagara Ave Un 200, Hughes Michael Burnley Denise M; 09/2020. $350,000

5208 Lake Road, Nave Frank D Domin Matt; 09/2020. $360,000

4107 Arctic Ave, Conda Michael J Dibenedetto Mark; 09/2020. $375,000

401 E Palm Road, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley Inc Contino Carl; 09/2020. $835,000

WILDWOOD CREST

404 E Denver Ave Un 101, Lallier Briana Quinn Exr&C Zambito Dominico S; 09/2020. $85,000

5805 B Seaview Ave, Mc Gary Julia Di Pardo Joseph G; 09/2020. $170,000

500 E Saint Paul Ave Un 21, Chaffee Daniel J Gencarelli Salvatore; 09/2020. $239,000

6502 New Jersey Ave, Steele Donald J Correa Christopher J; 09/2020. $279,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

44 Atlantic St, Oconnor Anthony Y; Oconnor Toni R, Vazquez David, 8/6/2020. $57,750.55

514 Manheim Ave, Garcia Asuncion; Reyes Humberto Garcia Aka; Reyes-Garcia Humberto Aka, Mcclain Charlene D, 8/7/2020. $130,000

61 Vine St, Roseberry Virginia Marie Aka; Tranquility 3 Aka; Tranquility 3 Llc Aka; Yu Jerald, Falling Apartments Llc, 8/10/2020. $134,000

15 Institute Place, Bridgeton House Llc, Galicia Rolando Fuentes; Torres Angelina Hidalgo, 8/11/2020. $179,000

2 Hopewell Road, Waller Thomas L, Thompson Brian R; Thompson Karen K, 8/12/2020. $129,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1461 Spring Garden Road, Duffy Christopher; Turn Key Realty Llc, Damato Joseph, 8/7/2020. $35,000

5701 Whittier Drive, Greene Jeremy; Greene Valerie, Rodriguez Stephanie J Velazquez, 8/12/2020. $161,000

215 Dandelion Road, Adr Properties 12 Llp; Ribinsky Tony, Smith Lora Danielle, 8/14/2020. $109,900

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

8 Parvin Road, Vit Mary A, Tomasetti Laura R, 8/10/2020. $138,000

345 Roadstown-Greenwich Road, Lutz Robert J, Foster Carol A; Foster Douglas A, 8/11/2020. $150,000

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

3042 Garfield Avenue, Meldrum Adrianne; Meldrum David J; Red Mountain Investments Lllp, Mayberry Lorraine P, 8/18/2020, $30,000.00

239 Main St, Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh, Harris Calvin D, 8/11/2020. $13,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

12 Whitney Point Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Byu Atty, Nolan Mary, 7/15/2020. $100,000

Leesburg Bellplain Road, Beggs Elaine A; Beggs Irving Lee, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot, 7/17/2020. $176,8500

611 Main St, Midfirst Bank, Leider Jules; Leider Tammy L, 7/17/2020. $115,605

MILLVILLE

435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000

802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000

70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500

115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000

VINELAND

2031 Rudolph Drive, Sherma Lauren, Ackerman Real Estate Llc, 7/27/2020. $216,500

1062-1066 N Delsea Drive, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/27/2020. $2,165,000

2378 Sanford Drive, Gaffney Mary S; Gaffney Michael P, Ayala Damarys, 7/27/2020. $257,500

2887 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Huamanga Jafet A, 7/27/2020. $219,900

433 Quince St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, D 111 Grand St Llc, 7/28/2020. $24,500

768 Highland Ave, Bleda Rita; Bleda William S Sr, Giordano Melisa, 7/28/2020. $143,500

1229 S Orchard Road, Porras Jennifer; Porras Juan H, Cano Irany, 7/28/2020. $169,900

532 Amos Ave, Colvin Denise, Cazales Griselda, 7/28/2020. $112,000

3100 N Mill Road, Vineland Construction Co, 3100 North Mill Road Investors Llc, 7/28/2020. $23,200,000

1160 Regina Elena Ave, Goins Christine, Mccrave Gloria; Simon Marc J, 7/28/2020. $195,000

1560 New Blvd, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/28/2020. $10,220,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

24 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500

4 Little Falls Court, 7/2020. $375,000

48 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $255,000

7 Biddeford Court, 7/2020. $484,900

121 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $350,000

31 Newport St, 7/2020. $280,000

55 Lamp Post Drive, 7/2020. $265,000

129 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $427,915

22 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $463,340

25 Whitewater Drive, 7/2020. $230,000

14 Sixth St, 7/2020. $223,000

441 East Bay Ave Unit 5, 7/2020. $266,000

7 Bobstay Road, 7/2020. $25,000

1 Chipmunk Circle, 7/2020. $318,990

19 Denville St, 7/2020. $225,000

32 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $158,500

211 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $256,000

29 Chance Drive, 7/2020. $336,000

142 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $349,990

17 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $231,000

61 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $180,000

91 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $329,900

BEACH HAVEN

210 N Beach Ave, 7/2020. $785,000

216 Holyoke Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

335 Pearl St, 7/2020. $590,000

1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000

1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000

1907 S Bay Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $855,000

211 Iroquoia Ave, 7/2020. $2,450,000

415 Second St Aka 415 2nd St, 7/2020. $1,280,000

1907 S Bay Ave, 7/2020. $850,000

229 12th St, 7/2020. $880,000

403 Eight St, 7/2020. $735,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500

293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000

163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000

400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000

400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000

240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000

638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900

825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000

818 Windsor St, 7/2020. $209,600

901 Sarasota Drive, 7/2020. $196,513

1204 Taylor Lane, 7/2020. $392,000

337 Enterprise Drive, 7/2020. $110,000

2015 Whitcomb Road, 7/2020. $185,000

407 Fernwood Drive, 7/2020. $166,000

510 North Shore Drive, 7/2020. $120,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000

614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000

810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000

1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000

2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000

4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000

813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000

1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000

4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000

102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420

405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000

748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000

635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000

71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952

713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000

Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000

247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972

249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184

717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000

41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000

1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000

1202 Kennebec Road, 7/2020. $275,000

303 Merrimac Road, 7/2020. $221,800

628 Devon St, 7/2020. $253,000

720 Bermuda Drive, 7/2020. $100,111

734 Lake Barnegat Drive, 7/2020. $142,500

1304 Lee Way, 7/2020. $194,500

1346 Laurel Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000

14 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $652,549

1416 Foch Ave, 7/2020. $225,000

238 Davis Ave, 7/2020. $433,900

904 Buena Vista Road, 7/2020. $222,500

218 Lenape Trail, 7/2020. $149,000

27 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2020. $399,000

305 Richard Road, 7/2020. $357,000

346 Harbour View, 7/2020. $257,000

616 Windsor St, 7/2020. $195,000

741 Princeton Ave, 7/2020. $222,000

22 Bay Way, 7/2020. $271,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000

416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000

103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500

12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000

135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000

421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000

8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000

18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500

49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000

54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000

217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000

27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000

33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000

47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576

5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000

4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000

5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000

11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000

116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000

5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000

83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000

9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000

1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000

10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000

107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000

171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500

28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000

52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000

3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000

4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000

123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000

145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000

127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000

4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000

4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000

5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000

12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999

14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900

9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000

6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000

108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000

148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320

1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000

50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990

110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000

310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000

326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900

59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500

55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011

124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900

261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000

44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000

15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000

160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000

71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990

931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000

100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000

1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000

113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100

120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000

128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000

200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000

