How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
608 Mill Road, Lomas Plaza Llc Ussb Property Llc; 08/18/20. $425,000
243 Marlin Road, Pacheco Sanchez Jose Cohen Justin; 08/21/20. $230,000
606 New York Ave, Robinson Pinto Kathleen Suarez Yohanny S Crisostomo; 08/28/20. $176,700
601 Woodland Ave, Ayres Harold Preuster Erika H; 08/28/20. $206,800
325 W Church St, Spadaro Michael Schultheis Priscilla W; 08/31/20. $209,500
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Tower 1 #3007, Chen Michael T Forbes Donald; 08/26/20. $105,000
314 N Massachusetts Ave, Flame Investments Llc Yuan Wanshi; 08/26/20. $138,000
1529 Mediterranean Ave, Rani Shagufta Rehman Aneeb; 08/31/20. $90,000
124 N Windsor Ave, Hossain Saroar Us Bank Tr Na; 08/31/20. $160,000
104 Caspian Ave, Vargas Orlando Mckesson Employees Fed Cu; 08/31/20. $325,000
100 S Berkley Square Unit 16 E, Bassman Robert Dileonardo David J; 08/31/20. $330,000
BRIGANTINE
3312 Ocean Ave, Prassas George Ronald Kelly Michael J; 08/10/20. $183,000
5117 Harbor Beach Blvd, Thornton Cyril Holloway Elizabeth Jane Allen; 08/10/20. $390,000
221 N 5th St Unit B, Clemente Paul Bond Street Freehold Llc; 08/10/20. $435,000
405 Lafayette Blvd, Weigold James K Cipriano Robert; 08/11/20. $299,000
342 S 36th St Unit A, Preuss Russell Svs Rehab Llc; 08/11/20. $370,000
6 Beacon Lane, Forline Paul Plocharczyk Krzysztof Karol; 08/11/20. $380,000
BUENA
115 E Atlantic Ave, Price Dolorese Petrini Louis Jr; 08/13/20. $167,900
812 W Summer Ave, Wright Franchesca Echevarria Roberto; 08/17/20. $139,000
200 S Central Ave, Masland Steven Vassallo James R; 08/31/20. $146,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2 Oakview Drive West, Gipson Tiffiny K Palacios Norka; 08/17/20. $229,900
14 Providence Road, Melendez Gerardo L Britt David A; 08/17/20. $240,300
104 Jacksonville Court, Islam Md S Carlson Mariella; 08/17/20. $290,000
208 Crystal Lake Drive, Calderon Wayne Dr Horton Inc Nj; 08/17/20. $324,290
130 Crystal Lake Drive, Crosby Korey M Berry James; 08/17/20. $349,000
20 Country Juniper Lane, Kology Keith Hermansen Richard V; 08/18/20. $67,320
FOLSOM
2004 14th St, Kashulines Jeanene Irwin Sueann; 08/17/20. $67,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 1400, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Kwon Kyung Sook; 08/06/20. $140,875
672 Lakefront Circle, Ortillo Dan Fonorow Ira; 08/06/20. $142,000
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 2500, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Stockton University; 08/06/20. $198,975
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road, D&M Galloway Holdings Llc Atlantic Primary Care Pc; 08/06/20. $225,925
717 Gull Wing Court, Muth Bryce J Weber Jason M; 08/06/20. $260,000
152 Southampton Drive, Whitman Steven A Robinson Focht Jack; 08/06/20. $268,000
38 Fays Court, Dr Horton Inc Nj Finnegan John R; 08/06/20. $272,205
72 W Jimmie Leeds Road Suite 1100, Ami Stockton Medical Bldg Realty Llc D&M Galloway Holdings Llc; 08/06/20. $410,200
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
62 Keller Way, Gardocki Stephen S Silva Darleen J; 08/13/20. $241,000
51 Lewis Drive, Crane Ricki Fernbach Jeffrey; 08/14/20. $273,000
6530 Rundle Ave, Gil Lina Sutley Michael J; 08/14/20. $275,000
92 Knights Bridge Way, Torres Ruben Cooney Sean; 08/14/20. $285,000
3201 Juniper Court, Watkins Dawn Nichole Wang Xiao; 08/17/20. $68,000
302 Hanthorn St, Shabanowitz Michael Smith George N; 08/17/20. $226,000
HAMMONTON
119 Birch Drive, Settle Alex N Mauriello David P; 08/24/20. $385,000
200 13th St, Williams Anthony Forsman Kimberly A; 08/25/20. $187,000
271 N Grand St, Lovretin Connor Creekview Development Co Llc; 08/27/20. $292,000
763 7th St, Cade Charles M Klein Jane E; 08/28/20. $203,000
4 Hamilton Ave, Beron Timothy Cerniglia Salvatore; $515,000
MARGATE
17 Bayside Court, Borgesi Vincent J Kauff Howard; 08/10/20. $425,000
16 S Kenyon Drive, Mooney Stephen M Hollander Scott C; 08/10/20. $1,665,000
26 S Adams Ave Unit B, Sullivan Ryan D Senate R E Holdings Llc; 08/11/20. $465,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1112, Dohrmann Eileen M Cuellar Carlos G; 08/12/20. $157,000
117 N Harding Ave Unit A, Zaidman Janis Lynch Holly Denise; 08/12/20. $255,000
12 S Madison Ave, Morelli Marisa Silberman Marlene S; 08/12/20. $294,000
NORTHFIELD
430 W Vernon Ave, Mariano Anthony M Jr Gresham Leroy S; 08/18/20. $275,000
119 E Vernon Ave, Merz Robert L Murdock Musical Productions Llc; 08/21/20. $257,000
4 Rick Lane, Vaccaro Amanda US HUD; 08/25/20. $151,750.28
PLEASANTVILLE
1129 Iowa Ave, Batista Rafael J Hernandez Guzman Pedro; 08/26/20. $141,000
316 S New Road, Roman Yolanda Ramirez Janeth Areli Valencia; 08/26/20. $180,000
52-B Atlantic Ave, Marina Delrey Owner Llc Bell Ronald; 08/27/20. $70,000
609 Wesley Ave, Garcia Daisy Eason Theresa R Bailey; 08/28/20. $105,000
222 E California Ave, Boulazeris Ioanna Sprouse Maria; 08/28/20. $140,000
SOMERS POINT
48 Bayside Drive, Best Mary D Cipriani Joseph P; 08/24/20. $310,000
110 Woodland Ave, 110 Woodland Ave Llc Dougherty James F; 08/26/20. $450,000
105 Harbour Cove, Wagner Edward Jon P Bednarczyk Rev Tr; 08/27/20. $315,000
126 Princeton Road, Furst Steven Chern Gina; 08/28/20. $177,500
450 Bay Ave Unit 3, Badamack Llc Meszaros Alan S; 08/31/20. $343,650
VENTNOR
5202 Marshall Ave, Zabihach Julia Cohen Gerson/Heir; 08/03/20. $270,000
112 S Oxford Ave, Lenzmeier Keates Michelle Ella Stephanie; 08/04/20. $25,000
7 Hart Lane, Damm Elaine Williams Justin C; 08/07/20. $1,380,000
6100 Boardwalk Unit 210, Duff Patricia A Leek Bonnie E/Tr-Tr; 08/10/20. $125,000
200 N Dorset Ave Unit 200b, Connors Karyn A Price Matthew; 08/12/20. $233,017
224 N Newark Ave, Gratz Ernest Blaisse Raymond; 08/12/20. $320,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1305 Tenth Ave, Zuschnitt Charles E Jr Egan William; 08/11/20. $138,500
Cape May County
AVALON
187 68th St, Mc Carthy Michael D Wood George P; 09/2020. $4,775,000
4668 Ocean Drive, Mullett Conor T Shields Patrick J; 09/2020. $6,300,000
5609 Dune Drive, Myung Song 2012 Real Estate Trust Dandra LLC; 09/2020. $7,500,000
4099 Bayberry Road, 4099 Bayberry LLC Mtw Realty LLC; 09/2020. $10,192,000
2101 Ocean Drive, Giballa Theodore C Jones Jeffrey J; 10/2020. $317,000
2108 Ocean Ave Un A, Mc Mahon Patrick Earle Timothy F; 10/2020. $735,000
CAPE MAY
1520 New Jersey Ave Un 203, Campanella Neale Lambert Ronald; 10/2020. $341,700
1351A Vermont Ave, Erin Shores Dev LLC Pennisi Angelo; 10/2020. $415,000
925 Washington St Un 101, Cape Atlantic Group LLC Ward John Sweigart; 10/2020. $569,000
10 Congress St, Laws John F Gnlj LLC; 10/2020. $619,000
1624 New York Ave, Rice William A Jr Dupree Thomas H Jr; 10/2020. $2,695,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
231 Sunset Road, Madara Suzan Exr&C Tomlin Clarence J IV; 10/2020. $55,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 27 Block 94, Jb II Property Holdings LLC Casterline Theodore J; 09/2020. $279,900
108 Broadway, Oliver Michael J Laurenzi Eben; 09/2020. $310,000
30 Beechwood Ave, Calkins Thomas Jr To B Real State LLC; 09/2020. $310,000
600 Hughes Ave, Cazares G L Abascal Lewis Kevin J; 09/2020. $325,500
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Ayres Cathy W Fleres Joseph; 09/2020. $340,000
8 Edgewater Road, Meheust Gael Riordan Christopher; 09/2020. $344,000
810 Mayflower Ave, Vengrin Jana G Tedesco Anthony F; 09/2020. $385,000
Lot 35.35 Block 753.26, Kealy Mary Haggas George; 09/2020. $389,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
408 Springdale Court, Zaorski John L Fitzpatrick Daniel J; 09/2020. $389,000
1116 Stone Harbor Blvd, 203 Stone Harbor LLC Zelov Peter Espy; 09/2020. $980,000
208 Stagecoach Road Un 607, Collings Howard Brian Raynor-Suscovich Angela; 09/2020. $40,000
1 Sand Dollar Drive, Tomkowicz-Rooney Jean V Talvacchio Joseph; 09/2020. $57,000
9 N 4th St, Pnc Bank National Asso Mdi West Properties LLC; 09/2020. $75,000
12 Seagrove Ave, Kohler Elizabeth C Gehman Robert K Jr; 09/2020. $89,900
35 Route 47 South Un 75, Lemma Stephanie Ramos Carlos R; 09/2020. $95,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1100 Kennedy Drive, Wojdula Susan C De Angelis Anthony; 09/2020. $194,971
108 E 10th Ave Un 3 Rear, Gambone John G Hamill Brian J; 09/2020. $244,500
408 E 1st Ave, Finley Mark S Lennon Timothy John; 09/2020. $390,000
1800 New Jersey Ave, Stradley William J Sr Hreczny Angelena; 09/2020. $420,000
222 W 3rd Ave Un 303, Biggs Naomi W Jasikewicz-Gallagher Joyce; 09/2020. $425,000
1604 Atlantic Ave, Dolhancryk James Meese James H Jr; 09/2020. $499,777
423 E 9th Ave, Malampy William John Spezialetti Robert; 09/2020. $650,000
211A Allen Drive Un 211A, Diana Leonard Oswald Patricia; 10/2020. $119,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 320, Obaid Shaker H Lucano Anthony; 10/2020. $175,600
OCEAN CITY
20 W 10th St, Kolmer Kevin W Tramontana Nico; 09/2020. $1,125,000
1824-26 Wesley Ave 2nd Fl, Heusler Christopher J Urban Brett; 09/2020. $1,300,000
2110 Bay Ave, Esdale Janice Exr Matsinger John; 09/2020. $1,350,000
1468 Pleasure Ave, Gravenstine Mark Di Meglio David P; 09/2020. $1,462,500
4534 Asbury Ave, Dibella Richard D Buscher Bryan T; 09/2020. $1,545,000
2009 Bay Ave, Gregorec Jason L Conklin Matthew; 09/2020. $1,849,000
740 Atlantic Ave, Glanzmann Carl 740 Atlantic Ave LLC; 09/2020. $2,000,000
329 Ocean Road, Nadu Jeffrey A Sr Fath Vincent J; 09/2020. $2,025,000
807 E Eighth St, Guzzardo Carol A Jpl Rentals LLC; 09/2020. $63,000
21 Asbury Road, Wilson Gary C Gary Mildred Wilson Rev Trust; 09/2020. $165,173
SEA ISLE CITY
23 38th St Un 204, Mcclay Scott Bannon James; 10/2020. $336,000
3805 Central Ave Un West, Malizia Nicholas Martin Eric M; 10/2020. $624,000
2600 Landis Ave, Ferrero James D Sr Ferrero James Jr; 10/2020. $700,000
140 91st St South Un, Egan Martin A Schwenk Brian; 10/2020. $715,000
378 83rd St Un 6, Murtagh Paul Demitis D Anthony Jr; 10/2020. $725,000
237 54th St East, Wasmanski Jesse Exr Dolan Kevin E; 10/2020. $829,000
142 59th St Un West, Donahue Patrick Judd William E; 10/2020. $830,000
19 66th St, Arsenault Linda M Schriver William Scott; 10/2020. $860,000
114 73rd St Un West, Welsh Thomas J Jr Pantano Adam J; 10/2020. $1,150,000
STONE HARBOR
220 110th St, Hoffman Kevin L Harbaugh Cottages LLC; 09/2020. $925,000
254 88th St, Fitzpatrick Daniel J Brennan David S; 09/2020. $1,500,000
230 101st St, Plessl Gary Stout William R; 09/2020. $1,525,000
9901 Second Ave, Second Ave Capital LLC Blue Vista At Stone Harbor LLC; 09/2020. $1,540,000
395 93rd St, Richards Joseph M Solsky Kurt H; 09/2020. $2,325,000
8533 Sunset Drive, Rossner John E Jr Gorelick David; 09/2020. $2,400,000
217 102nd St, Patricia Bonetti LLC Zoonie Shore LLC; 09/2020. $2,875,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
151 Skimmer Lane, Cooke Robert Yoder Adam; 10/2020. $86,200
86 Route 50, Goldberg Joseph Grubb Jon K; 10/2020. $115,000
150 Skimmer Lane, Goetter Barbara Strayline Eileen; 10/2020. $118,000
16 Klains Lane, Huber Joan V Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC; 10/2020. $120,000
1731 Route 9 #130, Cole Helen Exr Thornton Richard W; 10/2020. $329,000
3 Sparks Court, Perry Lisa M Melli Jeremy N; 10/2020. $368,000
WEST CAPE MAY
314 Moore St, 317 E Hand LLC Besack Steven; 10/2020. $699,000
286 Sixth Ave, Herzog Robert S L A Pray Bldrs Inc; 10/2020. $750,000
123 Broadway, Celata Edward Kelly Cecilia C; 10/2020. $750,000
109 Stevens St, Haas Nancy Webb Keith A; 10/2020. $775,000
WILDWOOD
212 E Magnolia Ave Un B, Cook Ralph C Werner Leonard F III; 09/2020. $289,000
5201 Ocean Ave, De Salvo Robert Regit John George; 09/2020. $299,000
4601 Niagara Ave Un 100, Hughes Michael Slimbock Robert D Sr; 09/2020. $332,400
4601 Niagara Ave Un 200, Hughes Michael Burnley Denise M; 09/2020. $350,000
5208 Lake Road, Nave Frank D Domin Matt; 09/2020. $360,000
4107 Arctic Ave, Conda Michael J Dibenedetto Mark; 09/2020. $375,000
401 E Palm Road, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Valley Inc Contino Carl; 09/2020. $835,000
WILDWOOD CREST
404 E Denver Ave Un 101, Lallier Briana Quinn Exr&C Zambito Dominico S; 09/2020. $85,000
5805 B Seaview Ave, Mc Gary Julia Di Pardo Joseph G; 09/2020. $170,000
500 E Saint Paul Ave Un 21, Chaffee Daniel J Gencarelli Salvatore; 09/2020. $239,000
6502 New Jersey Ave, Steele Donald J Correa Christopher J; 09/2020. $279,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
44 Atlantic St, Oconnor Anthony Y; Oconnor Toni R, Vazquez David, 8/6/2020. $57,750.55
514 Manheim Ave, Garcia Asuncion; Reyes Humberto Garcia Aka; Reyes-Garcia Humberto Aka, Mcclain Charlene D, 8/7/2020. $130,000
61 Vine St, Roseberry Virginia Marie Aka; Tranquility 3 Aka; Tranquility 3 Llc Aka; Yu Jerald, Falling Apartments Llc, 8/10/2020. $134,000
15 Institute Place, Bridgeton House Llc, Galicia Rolando Fuentes; Torres Angelina Hidalgo, 8/11/2020. $179,000
2 Hopewell Road, Waller Thomas L, Thompson Brian R; Thompson Karen K, 8/12/2020. $129,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1461 Spring Garden Road, Duffy Christopher; Turn Key Realty Llc, Damato Joseph, 8/7/2020. $35,000
5701 Whittier Drive, Greene Jeremy; Greene Valerie, Rodriguez Stephanie J Velazquez, 8/12/2020. $161,000
215 Dandelion Road, Adr Properties 12 Llp; Ribinsky Tony, Smith Lora Danielle, 8/14/2020. $109,900
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
8 Parvin Road, Vit Mary A, Tomasetti Laura R, 8/10/2020. $138,000
345 Roadstown-Greenwich Road, Lutz Robert J, Foster Carol A; Foster Douglas A, 8/11/2020. $150,000
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
3042 Garfield Avenue, Meldrum Adrianne; Meldrum David J; Red Mountain Investments Lllp, Mayberry Lorraine P, 8/18/2020, $30,000.00
239 Main St, Sharma Prakash C; Sharma Yogesh, Harris Calvin D, 8/11/2020. $13,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
12 Whitney Point Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust Byu Atty, Nolan Mary, 7/15/2020. $100,000
Leesburg Bellplain Road, Beggs Elaine A; Beggs Irving Lee, New Jersey State Of Dept Of Env Prot, 7/17/2020. $176,8500
611 Main St, Midfirst Bank, Leider Jules; Leider Tammy L, 7/17/2020. $115,605
MILLVILLE
435 Rhonda Drive, Parent Patricia A, Serrano Marilyn, 7/20/2020. $160,000
802 Menantico Ave, Pratts Caleb David; Pratts Lindsey Aka; Warren Lindsey Aka, Figueroa Gilberto, 7/20/2020. $180,000
70 Rosedale Drive, Brown Daniel; Brown Michelle Lynn, Acevedo Tanya N, 7/21/2020. $179,500
115 River Drive, Hand Kyle P, Renyo Timothy J, 7/21/2020. $188,000
VINELAND
2031 Rudolph Drive, Sherma Lauren, Ackerman Real Estate Llc, 7/27/2020. $216,500
1062-1066 N Delsea Drive, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/27/2020. $2,165,000
2378 Sanford Drive, Gaffney Mary S; Gaffney Michael P, Ayala Damarys, 7/27/2020. $257,500
2887 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Yanni Vince, Huamanga Jafet A, 7/27/2020. $219,900
433 Quince St, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, D 111 Grand St Llc, 7/28/2020. $24,500
768 Highland Ave, Bleda Rita; Bleda William S Sr, Giordano Melisa, 7/28/2020. $143,500
1229 S Orchard Road, Porras Jennifer; Porras Juan H, Cano Irany, 7/28/2020. $169,900
532 Amos Ave, Colvin Denise, Cazales Griselda, 7/28/2020. $112,000
3100 N Mill Road, Vineland Construction Co, 3100 North Mill Road Investors Llc, 7/28/2020. $23,200,000
1160 Regina Elena Ave, Goins Christine, Mccrave Gloria; Simon Marc J, 7/28/2020. $195,000
1560 New Blvd, Columbia Care New Jersey Llc, Iip-Nj 2 Llc, 7/28/2020. $10,220,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
24 Half Hitch Road, 7/2020. $92,500
4 Little Falls Court, 7/2020. $375,000
48 Bayside Ave, 7/2020. $255,000
7 Biddeford Court, 7/2020. $484,900
121 Edenton Drive, 7/2020. $350,000
31 Newport St, 7/2020. $280,000
55 Lamp Post Drive, 7/2020. $265,000
129 Emerson Lane, 7/2020. $427,915
22 Haley Circle, 7/2020. $463,340
25 Whitewater Drive, 7/2020. $230,000
14 Sixth St, 7/2020. $223,000
441 East Bay Ave Unit 5, 7/2020. $266,000
7 Bobstay Road, 7/2020. $25,000
1 Chipmunk Circle, 7/2020. $318,990
19 Denville St, 7/2020. $225,000
32 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $158,500
211 Eleventh St, 7/2020. $256,000
29 Chance Drive, 7/2020. $336,000
142 Raddoon Lane, 7/2020. $349,990
17 Highland Drive, 7/2020. $231,000
61 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2020. $180,000
91 Mirage Blvd, 7/2020. $329,900
BEACH HAVEN
210 N Beach Ave, 7/2020. $785,000
216 Holyoke Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
335 Pearl St, 7/2020. $590,000
1305 South Beach Ave, 7/2020. $300,000
1907 S Bay Ave Unit A, 7/2020. $855,000
211 Iroquoia Ave, 7/2020. $2,450,000
415 Second St Aka 415 2nd St, 7/2020. $1,280,000
1907 S Bay Ave, 7/2020. $850,000
229 12th St, 7/2020. $880,000
403 Eight St, 7/2020. $735,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
151 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $106,500
293 Dock Road, 7/2020. $135,000
163 Sprague Ave, 7/2020. $475,000
400 Railroad Ave, 7/2020. $120,000
240 South Creek Drive, 7/2020. $290,000
638 Route 9, 7/2020. $91,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
617 Wilbert Ave, 6/30/2020. $349,900
825 Forepeak Drive, 6/30/2020. $750,000
818 Windsor St, 7/2020. $209,600
901 Sarasota Drive, 7/2020. $196,513
1204 Taylor Lane, 7/2020. $392,000
337 Enterprise Drive, 7/2020. $110,000
2015 Whitcomb Road, 7/2020. $185,000
407 Fernwood Drive, 7/2020. $166,000
510 North Shore Drive, 7/2020. $120,000
605 Sinclair Ave, 7/2020. $160,000
614 Winthrop Drive, 7/2020. $347,000
810 Tiller Drive, 7/2020. $508,000
1710 Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $178,000
2019 Brookdale Drive, 7/2020. $175,000
4 Orlando Court, 7/2020. $223,000
813 Anchor Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
13 Penn Place, 7/2020. $495,000
1318 Norwood St, 7/2020. $182,000
4 Hastings Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
438 Steuben Ave, 7/2020. $295,000
102 Heatherington Court, 7/2020. $568,420
405 Continental St, 7/2020. $320,000
748 Boat Road, 7/2020. $185,000
635 Twin River Drive, 7/2020. $220,000
71 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $458,952
713 Old Shore Rd Unit 3, 7/2020. $500,000
Vacant Land Mercury Court, 7/2020. $215,000
247 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $359,972
249 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $520,184
717 Clairmore Ave, 7/2020. $275,000
41 Arborridge Drive, 7/2020. $380,000
1139 Skiff Way Drive, 7/2020. $252,000
1202 Kennebec Road, 7/2020. $275,000
303 Merrimac Road, 7/2020. $221,800
628 Devon St, 7/2020. $253,000
720 Bermuda Drive, 7/2020. $100,111
734 Lake Barnegat Drive, 7/2020. $142,500
1304 Lee Way, 7/2020. $194,500
1346 Laurel Blvd, 7/2020. $245,000
14 Ambermist Way, 7/2020. $652,549
1416 Foch Ave, 7/2020. $225,000
238 Davis Ave, 7/2020. $433,900
904 Buena Vista Road, 7/2020. $222,500
218 Lenape Trail, 7/2020. $149,000
27 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2020. $399,000
305 Richard Road, 7/2020. $357,000
346 Harbour View, 7/2020. $257,000
616 Windsor St, 7/2020. $195,000
741 Princeton Ave, 7/2020. $222,000
22 Bay Way, 7/2020. $271,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000
416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000
103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500
12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000
135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000
421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000
8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000
18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500
49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000
54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000
217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000
27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000
33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000
47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576
5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000
4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000
5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000
11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000
116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000
5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000
83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000
9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000
1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000
10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000
107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000
171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500
28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000
52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000
3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000
4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000
123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000
145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000
127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000
4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000
4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000
5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000
12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999
14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900
9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000
6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000
108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000
148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320
1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000
50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990
110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000
310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000
326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900
59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500
55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011
124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900
261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000
44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000
15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000
160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000
71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990
931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000
100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000
1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000
113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100
120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000
128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000
200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000
