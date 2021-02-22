 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

SEA ISLE CITY

113 Sixtieth St Un B, Mentis James D Sneathen Danielle; 12/2020. $449,000

104 75th St, D’Innocenzo Carl Hannan Paul M; 12/2020. $1,215,000

108 30th St West Un, Waters J Stephen Tadlock Jane M; 12/2020. $1,100,000

8008 Pleasure Ave South, Long John Cordivari David; 12/2020. $910,000

5907 Landis Ave, Hammond John H Sr Trust Murphy Kevin Joseph; 12/2020. $849,900

129 89th St, Strimel William Gillen Bonnie D; 12/2020. $815,000

301 39th St, Allan Charles S Jr John Michael; 12/2020. $677,500

22 35th St, Penza Carmen Scattollini Louis J; 12/2020. $590,000

6300 Landis Ave Un A, Colyar Henry Sullivan Michael B; 12/2020. $527,500

61 85th St, Ricci Brian Trust Rossi Brenda; 12/2020. $455,000

STONE HARBOR

351 96th St, Miller Robert J Staab Michael W; 12/2020. $315,000

8900 Second Ave, Macrie Robert J Sealuke LLC; 12/2020. $2,110,000

243 87th St, Mcfadden Christine M Admin Jersey Shore Dev LLC; 12/2020. $1,500,000

151 95th St, Schuch Richard Sloan David Jr; 12/2020. $850,000

10818 Third Ave, Grim F Russel Holly Bay 10818-C LLC; 12/2020. $750,000

E-23 Stone Court, Roth Mark J Sweet Kara F; 12/2020. $650,000

8001 Second Ave Un 211, Lutz Jay H F R Calzaretta Jr Fam Trust; 12/2020. $555,000

Lot 84 Block 98.03, Theresa F Shipley Rev Trust Hodges Elizabeth; 12/2020. $1,800,000

Lot 71.02 Block 87.03, Russo Gloria F Trust York County Boys LLC; 12/2020. $1,200,000

351 96th St, Fromuth James J Jones Gregory C; 12/2020. $710,000

C-7 Weber Court, Caccamo John Neumann Jonathan; 12/2020. $610,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

5 Sparks Court, Snyder James M Jamison Daniel; 12/2020. $376,000

2 Arrowhead Trail, Wood Matthew Berckamn Francis X; 12/2020. $369,000

11 Berwyn Drive, Dewees Geraldine A Allegretto Anthony Jr; 12/2020. $359,000

16 Hummingbird Ave, Dingler Frank P Est Dingler Geoffrey; 12/2020. $330,000

8 E Timber Drive, Berckman Francis X Jr Tabasso Victoria; 12/2020. $315,000

Lot 3 Block 471, Loesch Andrew Simpkins Stephanie J; 12/2020. $315,000

Lot 61 Block 565.03, Carpino Frank Elwell Adam; 12/2020. $240,000

6 Frances Drive South, Cunningham Joseph Majors Anne; 12/2020. $235,000

516 Route 9, Bredow Charles W Wilmar Realty Mgmt Inc; 12/2020. $64,000

WEST CAPE MAY

119-121 Eldredge Ave, Cornell Diane J Est Paluch Bryan; 12/2020. $725,000

WEST WILDWOOD

210 119th St, Wise Robert P Bartlett Jeffrey G; 12/2020. $2,470,000

600 North Drive, Kozole Michael Walker Christne Ann; 12/2020. $221,100

526 W Poplar Ave, Siravo Domenico Di Mattia James; 12/2020. $172,500

706 W Maple Ave, Steinmetz Stephen Mark/Exr Schloch Matthew; 12/2020. $160,000

WILDWOOD

4702 Pacific Ave, Higgins James J Jr O’Brien Kevin M; 12/2020. $340,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 604, Bennett Court Apts LLC Sundance Vaca Props Florida LLC; 12/2020. $332,500

303 E Montgomery Ave Un C, Witts Claire M Ruffo Joseph; 12/2020. $330,000

134-136 E Andrews Ave, Bocchicchio Louis Wkw Holdings LLC; 12/2020. $325,000

4310 Articave, Spiritosanto Anton Hill Randall C; 12/2020. $316,999

2604 Pacific Ave, 2604 Pacific Ave Realty LLC Toner Beach Props LLC; 12/2020. $210,000

241 E Cresse Ave, Foglio Steven J Sr Serpico John D; 12/2020. $210,000

225-227 E Bennett Ave Un 4, Russo Luigi V Samuels Ronald L; 12/2020. $450,000

Lot 24.02 Block 228, Herman Frederick L Mc Graw Sharon; 12/2020. $439,000

Lot 21 Block 210, Kuepper Henry F Trust Whitehead John P; 12/2020. $410,000

154 W Oak Ave Un 154, Mc Devitt Gerald Leuthe Kristy; 12/2020. $399,000

313 E Bennett Ave, Zahn Robert J Jr Tistan Jeffery; 12/2020. $381,900

315 E Pine Ave, 315 Pine Beach House LLC Monroe Brian J; 12/2020. $380,000

214 E Hilldreth Ave, Lippincott Lawrence Sand Cassel LLC; 12/2020. $375,000

4702 Hudson Ave Un 101, Di Falco James Scully William C; 12/2020. $369,000

5301 Ocean Ave, Hartzell Robert J Jr Crane Mark; 12/2020. $269,000

401 W Hildreth Ave Un 4, Brigandi Joseph A Vacante Eric Robert; 12/2020. $245,000

6610 New Jersey Ave, Cherifi Abderrezak Strohm Eric; 12/2020. $155,000

4201-4211 Arctic Ave, Val Mart LLC Mar-Bol LLC; 12/2020. $100,000

225 E Wildwood Ave, Frable Jill Richards Susan Dorothy; 12/2020. $84,900

521 W Spruce Ave, Tretter Joseph J Tretter Joseph J; 12/2020. $80,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8705 New Jersey Ave, Fein Ariel B Tascione Rocco A Jr; 12/2020. $350,000

111 W Cardinal Road, Williams James Jr Floyd Walter P; 12/2020. $305,000

210 E Rambler Road, Goll Barbara P Dilley Edward F Jr; 12/2020. $249,000

404-06 Farragut Road, Searfoss Adelaide M Morekas Dean S; 12/2020. $229,000

6105-6107 NJ Ave Un 2, Cyhan Inc Kae Properties LLC; 12/2020. $200,000

128 E Myrtle Road, Catanoso Marlene R Exr Rose Timothy J; 12/2020. $450,000

109 E Preston Ave, Sicilia Mark D Goll Barbara P; 12/2020. $445,000

401 E Stanton Road Un 101, Ravishankar Shobana B Lester Matthew; 12/2020. $438,000

415 E Orchid Road Un 202, Rush 2 Realty LLC Malesich Gregory T; 12/2020. $429,900

410 E Lavender Road Un 102, Lublin William H Markovich Mark; 12/2020. $365,000

112A W Morning Glory Road, Bonafino Robert Miller Paula B; 12/2020. $345,000

7203 Atlantic Ave, Royce Jeffrey A O’Donnell Joseph Gerald; 12/2020. $190,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

116 W Park Drive, 11/4/2020. $119,000

160 N West Ave, 11/4/2020. $134,054.91

24 Liberty Road, 11/4/2020. $32,000

510 Coral Ave, 11/4/2020. $106,500

12 Elmer St, 11/6/2020. $60,000

169 N Burlington Road, 11/6/2020. $175,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

2332 Bacon St, 11/1/2020. $115,000

1727 E Buckshutem Road, 11/3/2020. $20,000

7200 Samuel Drive, 11/3/2020. $110,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

407 Main St, 11/10/2020. $12,500

481 Maple St, 11/10/2020. $120,900

354 Methodist Road, 11/23/2020. $103,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

14 Waldens Drive, 11/3/2020. $158,000

15 Noble Ave, 11/10/2020. $82,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

8 East Ave, 11/4/2020. $155,000

5691 Norris Ave, 11/17/2020. $215,000

16 East Ave, 11/20/2020. $23,400

20 East Ave, 11/25/2020. $90,000

151 Main St, 11/30/2020. $166,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

218 Carlisle Place Road, 11/3/2020. $37,000

286 Carlisle Place Road, 11/13/2020. $100,000

37 Newell Road, 11/17/2020. $57,500

3323 Route 47, 11/30/2020. $90,000

MILLVILLE

1919 N High St, 11/2/2020. $49,000

210 N High St, 11/2/2020. $69,000

213 Howard St, 11/2/2020. $80,000

2230 E Main St, 11/2/2020. $302,500

708 Cooper St, 11/2/2020. $56,000

125 S 10th St, 11/3/2020. $14,000

1327 Fairton Road, 11/3/2020. $185,000

81 Sunset Drive, 11/3/2020. $193,000

Washington Ave, 11/3/2020. $40,000

24 Porreca Drive, 11/4/2020. $175,000

Jewel Road, 11/4/2020. $27,000

514 Henry Drive, 11/4/2020. $182,000

11 Arlene Drive, 11/6/2020. $19,900

804 E Oak St, 11/6/2020. $66,500

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

236 Jericho Road, 11/5/2020. $206,000

1373 Shiloh Pike, 11/6/2020. $39,600

214 Jericho Road &C, 11/6/2020. $80,400

356 Roadstown-Greenwich Road, 11/10/2020. $169,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

1717 Fourth Ave, 11/2/2020. $135,000

4 Martin Drive, 11/2/2020. $100,000

11 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

13 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

20 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000

22 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000

25 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000

4 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $216,490

5 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

6 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

7 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $214,490

7 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

8 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000

8 Eisenhower Drive, 11/5/2020. $222,490

9 Lewis Drive, 11/5/2020. $234,900

49 Husted Station Road, 11/6/2020. $250,000

VINELAND

515 Lisa Lane, 10/19/2020, $145,000

819 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $45,000

East Sherman Ave, 10/16/2020, $47,500

1594 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $81,000

345 Ithaca St, 10/16/2020, $104,500

240 Villa Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,838

1964 E Oak Road, 10/13/2020, $108,000

524 Hazel Ave, 10/19/2020, $60,000

E Wheat Road & N East Ave, 10/19/2020, $65,000.00

1495 Venus Drive, 10/21/2020, $173,000.00

1167 New Pear St, 10/22/2020, $176,500.00

15 S Third St, 10/22/2020, $25,000.00

501 S 6th St, 10/22/2020, $140,000.00

733 N Brewster Road, 10/22/2020, $145,000

2612 S Main Road, 10/23/2020, $112,000

711 Embassy Terrace, 10/26/2020, $140,000

222 Fenimore St, 10/27/2020, $75,735

696 Fernwood Drive, 10/27/2020, $171,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit M5, 10/28/2020, $123,000

2120 N Delsea Drive, 10/28/2020, $590,000

2911 N Delsea Drive, 10/29/2020, $110,000

42 W Park Ave, 10/29/2020, $135,000

3437 Prospect Ave, 10/29/2020, $145,000

744 S Valley Ave, 10/30/2020, $170,000

4318 Juniper St, 10/30/2020, $63,000

4335 Marlyn Ave, 10/14/2020, $155,000

2229 Berkeley Drive, 10/14/2020, $160,000

1133 Maple Avenue, 10/14/2020, $174,000

363 S Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $150,000

231 Hendricks Ave, 10/15/2020, $175,000

567 Pine St, 10/16/2020, $160,000

1021 Magnolia Road, 10/1/2020, $179,000

2020 Berkeley Drive, 10/23/2020, $179,900

1141 E Park Ave, 10/13/2020, $180,000

1405 Garry Ave, 10/13/2020, $181,000

5539 Ascher Road, 10/2/2020, $185,000

807 S Spring Road, 10/16/2020, $187,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

275 Otis Bog Road, 10/2020. $59,000

151 E Raritan Drive, 10/2020. $59,000

783 Route 9 North, 10/2020. $60,000

12 W Brig Drive, 10/2020. $68,000

104 E Delaware Drive, 10/2020. $80,000

11 Cranbury Lake Drive, 10/2020. $85,000

48 Tavistock Drive, 10/2020. $89,000

95 Pin Oak Lane, 10/2020. $93,000

119 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $95,000

268 Great Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $125,000

114 Mohican Lane, 10/2020. $130,000

314 Taylor St, 10/2020. $130,000

323 Twin Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $130,000

457 Stage Road, 10/2020. $135,000

109 Zelus St, 10/2020. $139,000

38 Kansas Road, 10/2020. $146,000

144 Westchester Drive, 10/2020. $155,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

108 Bonita Road, 10/2020. $120,000

7 Capstan Road, 10/2020. $123,000

16 Walnut St, 10/2020. $129,674

112 Marine Road, 10/2020. $151,900

103 Fourth St, 10/2020. $165,000

578 Route 9, 10/2020. $200,000

325 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $205,000

59 Clearwater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000

353 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $220,000

14 Keelson Drive, 10/2020. $225,000

203 Sixth St, 10/2020. $240,000

5 Ojibwa Court, 10/2020. $252,000

34 Maple St, 10/2020. $255,000

311 Eighth St, 10/2020. $275,000

95 Oregon Ave, 10/2020. $275,000

7 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $335,000

23 Bradley Beach Way, 10/2020. $350,000

119 Harborage Place, 10/2020. $355,000

84 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $363,500

48 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $375,000

77 Baltic Ave, 10/2020. $375,000

108 Adriatic Ave, 10/2020. $385,000

5 Bay Head Court, 10/2020. $395,000

63 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $401,000

41 Eagleswood Drive, 10/2020. $420,000

40 Eagleswood Drive, 10/2020. $425,000

71 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $429,000

16 Point Pleasant Lane, 10/2020. $435,000

173 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $435,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

125 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $445,000

77 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $491,000

11 Roberts Road, 10/2020. $492,500

145 Spring Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $510,000

SHIP BOTTOM

257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667

1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000

1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000

113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100

101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500

122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000

1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000

203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000

320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000

223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000

