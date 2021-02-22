How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
SEA ISLE CITY
113 Sixtieth St Un B, Mentis James D Sneathen Danielle; 12/2020. $449,000
104 75th St, D’Innocenzo Carl Hannan Paul M; 12/2020. $1,215,000
108 30th St West Un, Waters J Stephen Tadlock Jane M; 12/2020. $1,100,000
8008 Pleasure Ave South, Long John Cordivari David; 12/2020. $910,000
5907 Landis Ave, Hammond John H Sr Trust Murphy Kevin Joseph; 12/2020. $849,900
129 89th St, Strimel William Gillen Bonnie D; 12/2020. $815,000
301 39th St, Allan Charles S Jr John Michael; 12/2020. $677,500
22 35th St, Penza Carmen Scattollini Louis J; 12/2020. $590,000
6300 Landis Ave Un A, Colyar Henry Sullivan Michael B; 12/2020. $527,500
61 85th St, Ricci Brian Trust Rossi Brenda; 12/2020. $455,000
STONE HARBOR
351 96th St, Miller Robert J Staab Michael W; 12/2020. $315,000
8900 Second Ave, Macrie Robert J Sealuke LLC; 12/2020. $2,110,000
243 87th St, Mcfadden Christine M Admin Jersey Shore Dev LLC; 12/2020. $1,500,000
151 95th St, Schuch Richard Sloan David Jr; 12/2020. $850,000
10818 Third Ave, Grim F Russel Holly Bay 10818-C LLC; 12/2020. $750,000
E-23 Stone Court, Roth Mark J Sweet Kara F; 12/2020. $650,000
8001 Second Ave Un 211, Lutz Jay H F R Calzaretta Jr Fam Trust; 12/2020. $555,000
Lot 84 Block 98.03, Theresa F Shipley Rev Trust Hodges Elizabeth; 12/2020. $1,800,000
Lot 71.02 Block 87.03, Russo Gloria F Trust York County Boys LLC; 12/2020. $1,200,000
351 96th St, Fromuth James J Jones Gregory C; 12/2020. $710,000
C-7 Weber Court, Caccamo John Neumann Jonathan; 12/2020. $610,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
5 Sparks Court, Snyder James M Jamison Daniel; 12/2020. $376,000
2 Arrowhead Trail, Wood Matthew Berckamn Francis X; 12/2020. $369,000
11 Berwyn Drive, Dewees Geraldine A Allegretto Anthony Jr; 12/2020. $359,000
16 Hummingbird Ave, Dingler Frank P Est Dingler Geoffrey; 12/2020. $330,000
8 E Timber Drive, Berckman Francis X Jr Tabasso Victoria; 12/2020. $315,000
Lot 3 Block 471, Loesch Andrew Simpkins Stephanie J; 12/2020. $315,000
Lot 61 Block 565.03, Carpino Frank Elwell Adam; 12/2020. $240,000
6 Frances Drive South, Cunningham Joseph Majors Anne; 12/2020. $235,000
516 Route 9, Bredow Charles W Wilmar Realty Mgmt Inc; 12/2020. $64,000
WEST CAPE MAY
119-121 Eldredge Ave, Cornell Diane J Est Paluch Bryan; 12/2020. $725,000
WEST WILDWOOD
210 119th St, Wise Robert P Bartlett Jeffrey G; 12/2020. $2,470,000
600 North Drive, Kozole Michael Walker Christne Ann; 12/2020. $221,100
526 W Poplar Ave, Siravo Domenico Di Mattia James; 12/2020. $172,500
706 W Maple Ave, Steinmetz Stephen Mark/Exr Schloch Matthew; 12/2020. $160,000
WILDWOOD
4702 Pacific Ave, Higgins James J Jr O’Brien Kevin M; 12/2020. $340,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 604, Bennett Court Apts LLC Sundance Vaca Props Florida LLC; 12/2020. $332,500
303 E Montgomery Ave Un C, Witts Claire M Ruffo Joseph; 12/2020. $330,000
134-136 E Andrews Ave, Bocchicchio Louis Wkw Holdings LLC; 12/2020. $325,000
4310 Articave, Spiritosanto Anton Hill Randall C; 12/2020. $316,999
2604 Pacific Ave, 2604 Pacific Ave Realty LLC Toner Beach Props LLC; 12/2020. $210,000
241 E Cresse Ave, Foglio Steven J Sr Serpico John D; 12/2020. $210,000
225-227 E Bennett Ave Un 4, Russo Luigi V Samuels Ronald L; 12/2020. $450,000
Lot 24.02 Block 228, Herman Frederick L Mc Graw Sharon; 12/2020. $439,000
Lot 21 Block 210, Kuepper Henry F Trust Whitehead John P; 12/2020. $410,000
154 W Oak Ave Un 154, Mc Devitt Gerald Leuthe Kristy; 12/2020. $399,000
313 E Bennett Ave, Zahn Robert J Jr Tistan Jeffery; 12/2020. $381,900
315 E Pine Ave, 315 Pine Beach House LLC Monroe Brian J; 12/2020. $380,000
214 E Hilldreth Ave, Lippincott Lawrence Sand Cassel LLC; 12/2020. $375,000
4702 Hudson Ave Un 101, Di Falco James Scully William C; 12/2020. $369,000
5301 Ocean Ave, Hartzell Robert J Jr Crane Mark; 12/2020. $269,000
401 W Hildreth Ave Un 4, Brigandi Joseph A Vacante Eric Robert; 12/2020. $245,000
6610 New Jersey Ave, Cherifi Abderrezak Strohm Eric; 12/2020. $155,000
4201-4211 Arctic Ave, Val Mart LLC Mar-Bol LLC; 12/2020. $100,000
225 E Wildwood Ave, Frable Jill Richards Susan Dorothy; 12/2020. $84,900
521 W Spruce Ave, Tretter Joseph J Tretter Joseph J; 12/2020. $80,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8705 New Jersey Ave, Fein Ariel B Tascione Rocco A Jr; 12/2020. $350,000
111 W Cardinal Road, Williams James Jr Floyd Walter P; 12/2020. $305,000
210 E Rambler Road, Goll Barbara P Dilley Edward F Jr; 12/2020. $249,000
404-06 Farragut Road, Searfoss Adelaide M Morekas Dean S; 12/2020. $229,000
6105-6107 NJ Ave Un 2, Cyhan Inc Kae Properties LLC; 12/2020. $200,000
128 E Myrtle Road, Catanoso Marlene R Exr Rose Timothy J; 12/2020. $450,000
109 E Preston Ave, Sicilia Mark D Goll Barbara P; 12/2020. $445,000
401 E Stanton Road Un 101, Ravishankar Shobana B Lester Matthew; 12/2020. $438,000
415 E Orchid Road Un 202, Rush 2 Realty LLC Malesich Gregory T; 12/2020. $429,900
410 E Lavender Road Un 102, Lublin William H Markovich Mark; 12/2020. $365,000
112A W Morning Glory Road, Bonafino Robert Miller Paula B; 12/2020. $345,000
7203 Atlantic Ave, Royce Jeffrey A O’Donnell Joseph Gerald; 12/2020. $190,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
116 W Park Drive, 11/4/2020. $119,000
160 N West Ave, 11/4/2020. $134,054.91
24 Liberty Road, 11/4/2020. $32,000
510 Coral Ave, 11/4/2020. $106,500
12 Elmer St, 11/6/2020. $60,000
169 N Burlington Road, 11/6/2020. $175,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
2332 Bacon St, 11/1/2020. $115,000
1727 E Buckshutem Road, 11/3/2020. $20,000
7200 Samuel Drive, 11/3/2020. $110,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
407 Main St, 11/10/2020. $12,500
481 Maple St, 11/10/2020. $120,900
354 Methodist Road, 11/23/2020. $103,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
14 Waldens Drive, 11/3/2020. $158,000
15 Noble Ave, 11/10/2020. $82,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
8 East Ave, 11/4/2020. $155,000
5691 Norris Ave, 11/17/2020. $215,000
16 East Ave, 11/20/2020. $23,400
20 East Ave, 11/25/2020. $90,000
151 Main St, 11/30/2020. $166,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
218 Carlisle Place Road, 11/3/2020. $37,000
286 Carlisle Place Road, 11/13/2020. $100,000
37 Newell Road, 11/17/2020. $57,500
3323 Route 47, 11/30/2020. $90,000
MILLVILLE
1919 N High St, 11/2/2020. $49,000
210 N High St, 11/2/2020. $69,000
213 Howard St, 11/2/2020. $80,000
2230 E Main St, 11/2/2020. $302,500
708 Cooper St, 11/2/2020. $56,000
125 S 10th St, 11/3/2020. $14,000
1327 Fairton Road, 11/3/2020. $185,000
81 Sunset Drive, 11/3/2020. $193,000
Washington Ave, 11/3/2020. $40,000
24 Porreca Drive, 11/4/2020. $175,000
Jewel Road, 11/4/2020. $27,000
514 Henry Drive, 11/4/2020. $182,000
11 Arlene Drive, 11/6/2020. $19,900
804 E Oak St, 11/6/2020. $66,500
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
236 Jericho Road, 11/5/2020. $206,000
1373 Shiloh Pike, 11/6/2020. $39,600
214 Jericho Road &C, 11/6/2020. $80,400
356 Roadstown-Greenwich Road, 11/10/2020. $169,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
1717 Fourth Ave, 11/2/2020. $135,000
4 Martin Drive, 11/2/2020. $100,000
11 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
13 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
20 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000
22 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000
25 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $38,000
4 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $216,490
5 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
6 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
7 Eisenhower Drive, 11/4/2020. $214,490
7 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
8 Truman St, 11/4/2020. $38,000
8 Eisenhower Drive, 11/5/2020. $222,490
9 Lewis Drive, 11/5/2020. $234,900
49 Husted Station Road, 11/6/2020. $250,000
VINELAND
515 Lisa Lane, 10/19/2020, $145,000
819 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $45,000
East Sherman Ave, 10/16/2020, $47,500
1594 E Grant Ave, 10/16/2020, $81,000
345 Ithaca St, 10/16/2020, $104,500
240 Villa Ave, 10/14/2020, $106,838
1964 E Oak Road, 10/13/2020, $108,000
524 Hazel Ave, 10/19/2020, $60,000
E Wheat Road & N East Ave, 10/19/2020, $65,000.00
1495 Venus Drive, 10/21/2020, $173,000.00
1167 New Pear St, 10/22/2020, $176,500.00
15 S Third St, 10/22/2020, $25,000.00
501 S 6th St, 10/22/2020, $140,000.00
733 N Brewster Road, 10/22/2020, $145,000
2612 S Main Road, 10/23/2020, $112,000
711 Embassy Terrace, 10/26/2020, $140,000
222 Fenimore St, 10/27/2020, $75,735
696 Fernwood Drive, 10/27/2020, $171,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit M5, 10/28/2020, $123,000
2120 N Delsea Drive, 10/28/2020, $590,000
2911 N Delsea Drive, 10/29/2020, $110,000
42 W Park Ave, 10/29/2020, $135,000
3437 Prospect Ave, 10/29/2020, $145,000
744 S Valley Ave, 10/30/2020, $170,000
4318 Juniper St, 10/30/2020, $63,000
4335 Marlyn Ave, 10/14/2020, $155,000
2229 Berkeley Drive, 10/14/2020, $160,000
1133 Maple Avenue, 10/14/2020, $174,000
363 S Delsea Drive, 10/15/2020, $150,000
231 Hendricks Ave, 10/15/2020, $175,000
567 Pine St, 10/16/2020, $160,000
1021 Magnolia Road, 10/1/2020, $179,000
2020 Berkeley Drive, 10/23/2020, $179,900
1141 E Park Ave, 10/13/2020, $180,000
1405 Garry Ave, 10/13/2020, $181,000
5539 Ascher Road, 10/2/2020, $185,000
807 S Spring Road, 10/16/2020, $187,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
275 Otis Bog Road, 10/2020. $59,000
151 E Raritan Drive, 10/2020. $59,000
783 Route 9 North, 10/2020. $60,000
12 W Brig Drive, 10/2020. $68,000
104 E Delaware Drive, 10/2020. $80,000
11 Cranbury Lake Drive, 10/2020. $85,000
48 Tavistock Drive, 10/2020. $89,000
95 Pin Oak Lane, 10/2020. $93,000
119 Lexington Drive, 10/2020. $95,000
268 Great Bay Blvd, 10/2020. $125,000
114 Mohican Lane, 10/2020. $130,000
314 Taylor St, 10/2020. $130,000
323 Twin Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $130,000
457 Stage Road, 10/2020. $135,000
109 Zelus St, 10/2020. $139,000
38 Kansas Road, 10/2020. $146,000
144 Westchester Drive, 10/2020. $155,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
108 Bonita Road, 10/2020. $120,000
7 Capstan Road, 10/2020. $123,000
16 Walnut St, 10/2020. $129,674
112 Marine Road, 10/2020. $151,900
103 Fourth St, 10/2020. $165,000
578 Route 9, 10/2020. $200,000
325 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $205,000
59 Clearwater Drive, 10/2020. $215,000
353 Tuscarora Ave, 10/2020. $220,000
14 Keelson Drive, 10/2020. $225,000
203 Sixth St, 10/2020. $240,000
5 Ojibwa Court, 10/2020. $252,000
34 Maple St, 10/2020. $255,000
311 Eighth St, 10/2020. $275,000
95 Oregon Ave, 10/2020. $275,000
7 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $335,000
23 Bradley Beach Way, 10/2020. $350,000
119 Harborage Place, 10/2020. $355,000
84 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $363,500
48 Beacon Drive, 10/2020. $375,000
77 Baltic Ave, 10/2020. $375,000
108 Adriatic Ave, 10/2020. $385,000
5 Bay Head Court, 10/2020. $395,000
63 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $401,000
41 Eagleswood Drive, 10/2020. $420,000
40 Eagleswood Drive, 10/2020. $425,000
71 Pancoast Road, 10/2020. $429,000
16 Point Pleasant Lane, 10/2020. $435,000
173 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $435,000
125 Bayville Way, 10/2020. $445,000
77 Brigantine Blvd, 10/2020. $491,000
11 Roberts Road, 10/2020. $492,500
145 Spring Lake Blvd, 10/2020. $510,000
SHIP BOTTOM
257 10th St, 10/2020. $176,667
1810 Central Ave Unit 9, 10/2020. $400,000
1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000
113 E 24th St Unit 15, 10/2020. $539,100
101 W 9th St Unit 207, 10/2020. $607,500
122 E 29th St, 10/2020. $675,000
1815 Bay Terrace, 10/2020. $675,000
203 W 22nd St, 10/2020. $699,000
320 W 16th St, 10/2020. $710,000
223 W 18th St, 10/2020. $741,000
