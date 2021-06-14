 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
061421-pac-mon-real1

MILL ROAD, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Sale price: $274,900 Days on market: 7 Sold by: BHHS Fox and Roach

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

BRIGANTINE

1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 7, Dixon Julie A Beningo Frank; 03/25/21. $192,000

113 10th St No, Siderio Francis M Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 03/25/21. $950,000

310 44th St So Unit A, Korn Jay C Andreadis Evan; 03/25/21. $340,000

817 Bayshore Ave, Wesner Lavonne F Murray Paul; 03/25/21. $1,300,000

5 Surfside Road, Fox Jeffrey Love Toscha R; 03/26/21. $469,000

7 Atlantis Cove, Bound Joseph D Agja Llc; 03/26/21. $650,000

925 N Shore Drive, Alosi Anthony P Turchiano John; 03/26/21. $310,000

1306 Ocean Ave, Bentz Kevin Dalessandro Pam; 03/29/21. $660,000

2100 W Brigantine Ave, Mosney Will Aimi Judge Richard/Atty; 03/29/21. $640,00

111 Fourth St So, Keffer Michael D Langley Mark; 03/30/21. $450,150

1323 Vardon Road, Tangen Laduca Elizabeth Feiner Maria M; 03/30/21. $525,000

200 Quay Blvd, Daniels Marc Sofsky Barry; 03/30/21. $335,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1206, Jablonoski Donna M Shear Arthur H; 03/30/21. $425,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F8, Puccia Peter Naphys Frederick W; 03/30/21. $113,500

1 Quay Blvd, Hector Thomas M Holland Joseph; 03/31/21. $360,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Izzett John Sherwood Thomas; 03/31/21. $1,525,000

545 Caverly Drive, Westermann Henry L Tobias Robert; 03/31/21. $450,000

600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 105, Branca George C Mato Anthony; 03/31/21. $605,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

6 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Sachs Caitlin Cibelli Lauren; 03/29/21. 3$127,000

628 E Lost Pine Way, Douris John Young Raymond E; 03/29/21. $340,000

119 Warwick Road, Donahue George Courter Judith M; 03/30/21. $346,400

225 Colonial Court, Rifici Franco Cirrincione Francesca P; 03/30/21. $75,000

337 E Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 200, Lacovara William Schwartz Properties Llc; 03/30/21. $700,000

365 S Odessa Ave, Malkiewicz Andrezej Chetyrbok Patricia A/Admr; 03/30/21. $100,000

41 Colonial Court, Rifici Franco Cirrincione Francesca P; 03/30/21. $70,000

459 Nectar Ave, Smith Jacqueline Us Bank Tr Na; 03/30/21. $120,000

312 Orange Tree Ave, Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc Navarro Nevin Sy; 03/31/21. $212,000

505 E Bradford Ave, Trofel Rafael Lisk Patricia A/Tr&Est; 03/31/21. $280,000

729 Cardinal Way, Guanchez Eric A Caporilli Sara; 03/31/21. $168,000

MARGATE

9400 Atlantic Ave #812, Morris Hilary I Johnson Robert S; 03/29/21. $183,000

9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 103, Bray Diana Valentino Norma; 03/30/21. $205,000

101 N Iroquois Ave, Groundhog Land Co Llc Baran Michael; 03/31/21. $350,000

104 S Monroe Ave, Fischette Michael Rajagopalan Venkataraman; 03/31/21. $750,000

210 N Jasper Ave, Kredo Howard P Waxman Marvin N; 03/31/21. $603,500

VENTNOR

6009 Winchester Ave, Campbell Neil J Hilley Timothy X; 03/30/21. $600,000

840 Marshall Court, Byruch Michelle Termini George T; 03/30/21. $215,000

104 N Martindale Ave, Segal David B Camp George; 03/31/21. $457,000

CAPE MAY COUNTY

LOWER TOWNSHIP

102 Bayridge Road, Distefano Michael Marcy Jean; 03/2021. $275,000

96 Wildwood Ave, Sottile Edmond A Murphy Francis M; 03/2021. $257,000

Lot 12 Block 499.15, Miller Robert C Sr Miller Robert C Jr; 03/2021. $250,000

404 Croydon Drive, Treadwell Kobey Jon Haggerty Maureen G; 03/2021. $250,000

15 Rose Lane, Grow John M Adm Blevis Dean; 03/2021. $225,000

Lot 2 Block 334.14, Racela Ricarte J II Buthy Richard E; 03/2021. $165,000

128 W Atlantic Ave, Perez Jasafat Raykova Ilina; 03/2021. $152,390

1806 Bayshore Road, Colleluori Holdings I LLC Castle Enterprises Nn LLC; 03/2021. $95,000

421 E Saint Johns Ave, 421 E Saint Johns Ave LLC Pismennyy Oleg; 03/2021. $92,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

1200 Kennedy Drive Un 221, Gallo James V Vernacchio Lisa; 03/2021. $205,000

314 E 24th Ave Un 2, Bear Austin Kelly Patrick; 03/2021. $189,000

417 E 25th Ave Un 4, Wagenhoffer Christopher Taraska Michael; 03/2021. $168,000

111 W 26th Ave, Nanos James Keka Zijadin; 03/2021. $130,000

431 E 19th Ave #25, Miller Carole Kahlert Tracy; 03/2021. $115,000

210 Ocean Ave Un 206, Vicario Steve Muller James F III; 03/2021. $86,000

SEA ISLE CITY

1506 Wesley Ave, Uzelmeier William Katch 5 LLC; 02/2021. $2,100,000

2712 Central Ave, Clemmer Donald Courtney Jeffrey P; 02/2021. $1,949,000

2322 Wesley Ave Un 2, Woods David W Gaudiosi Mark; 02/2021. $1,575,000

242 W Inlet Road, Clajoc LLC Bank Scott A; 02/2021. $997,500

2436 Haven Ave, Bernabei Mary Sandra Mcnulty Joseph F; 02/2021. $995,000

711-13 Seventh St 1st Fl, 636 Shore Invs LLC Galperin David J Jr; 02/2021. $990,000

3025-27 Bay Ave, Capone Paula Adm Belza Gregory; 02/2021. $825,000

1605 Wesley Ave, Rush Ronald A Everly Mark J; 03/2021. $802,000

5100-02 Asbury Ave Un 5100, Maguire James Pitt Michael O; 03/2021. $800,100

4352-54 Asbury Ave #2, Shervin Michael J Allen Michael E; 03/2021. $781,000

2417-19 Haven Ave, Burke James Cusumano John; 03/2021. $768,100

1700 Bay Ave Un 2, White Shirley A Est Maxwell James Jr; 03/2021. $765,000

745 Moore Ave, Greer John F Jilly’S LLC; 03/2021. $750,000

3337-39 Haven Ave, Serber William R 201 34th St LLC; 03/2021. $750,000

3337-39 Haven Ave, Konschak Julius N 201 34th St LLC; 03/2021. $750,000

646 Pleasure Ave, Hack Bernice R Adm&C Glenn Bradford K; 03/2021. $745,000

1244 Asbury Ave, Walsh Mark A Nallen Edward III; 03/2021. $725,000

500 Bay Ave, Glenn Bradford K Stempin Francis; 03/2021. $699,000

1423 Asbury Ave, Edwards Stephen K Kojication LLC; 03/2021. $680,000

752 Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Samcyn LLC; 03/2021. $670,000

3957-59 West Ave Un B, 3857 West LLC Johnson Jason D; 03/2021. $665,000

2933-35 Asbury Ave, Mack Frank De Wolf Curtis W; 03/2021. $650,000

3522 Asbury Ave, Mitchell Robert L Jr Boswell Tracy Anne Fein; 03/2021. $645,000

1001 Simpson Ave, Gesler Andrew V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/2021. $640,000

1105-07 Central Ave, Schwartz Robert Leffler Dane Daniel; 03/2021. $635,000

3524 Asbury Ave, Kowalczyk Brian Kane Christopher; 03/2021. $629,900

3039 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Callahan C Russello Trust Kelly Ryan T; 03/2021. $605,500

218 W Inlet Road, Leblanc Lois O Shea John P; 03/2021. $600,000

208 Bark Drive, Hockenberry Christine C Bailey Mark; 03/2021. $500,000

109 Simpson Ave, Hansen John J Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 03/2021. $495,000

2521 Haven Ave, Osmianski Margaret R Reese Richard R Jr; 03/2021. $425,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 528, Conte Michael A Sr Burton Elizabeth H; 03/2021. $365,000

1145-47 West Ave 1st Fl, Vignone Christopher Papandrew N George; 03/2021. $343,500

Lot 6 Block 412, Markatos Stella Est Connelly Darlene D; 03/2021. $339,900

1123 Simpson Ave, Aronimink Properties LLC Dillon Joseph; 03/2021. $319,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 625, Zarroli Joseph C Hanley Brent; 03/2021. $279,900

244 West Ave, Shaw Thomas E Di Marco Joseph; 03/2021. $275,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 405, Walls Phyllis Cox Robert S; 03/2021. $218,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Hines John A III Pacific Premier Trust Cust; 03/2021. $104,000

35 53rd St West Un, Nazari Keram &C Kraus Brian Edward; 03/2021.$1,250,000

14 69th St, Hurst William H Bustynowicz Walter E; 03/2021. $1,250,000

3301 Landis Ave, Mufalli Joseph C Mufalli Matthew J; 03/2021. $900,000

363 43rd Place Un 4, Web 196 LLC Butch Frank J IV; 03/2021. $665,000

9300 Landis Ave Un A, Fitzgerald James R Fitzgerald Daniel C; 03/2021. $640,000

213 93rd St, Reiner Craig A Fitzgerald James R; 03/2021. $615,000

129 75th St Un C, Gargan Denise Murphy Lonergan Christopher A; 03/2021. $600,000

4508 Landis Ave Un 5, Small Joseph T Hamill Ryan Emmett; 03/2021. $599,000

121 35th St Un A Front, Gudonis Ed A Kellum Hector A; 03/2021. $593,000

118 2nd St West Un, Gallagher Elizabeth Mertz Jenna; 03/2021. $420,000

3918 Landis Ave Un 8, Crescitelli Ralph M Hamilton Kevin; 03/2021. $185,000

4600 Landis Ave Un 2C, Kelly Martin Hasson Thersa Ann; 03/2021. $146,000

4600 Landis Ave Un 1C, Gillmer Eileen J Gallagher Katherine; 03/2021. $130,000

6500 Landis Ave, Gaffney James P Gaffney Frank; 03/2021. $83,844

Property transactions are printed as space is available

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Personal-finance

Why Do Underwriters Deny Mortgage Loans?

Submitting your first mortgage application or seeking preapproval for a home loan is just the first step in what sometimes can be a long, winding journey to homeownership. One you complete and send the application, you’re now at the mercy of loan underwriters, who are responsible for digging into all the details of your financial […]

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News