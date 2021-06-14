How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
BRIGANTINE
1013 W Brigantine Ave Unit 7, Dixon Julie A Beningo Frank; 03/25/21. $192,000
113 10th St No, Siderio Francis M Haven Homes Bldrs Llc; 03/25/21. $950,000
310 44th St So Unit A, Korn Jay C Andreadis Evan; 03/25/21. $340,000
817 Bayshore Ave, Wesner Lavonne F Murray Paul; 03/25/21. $1,300,000
5 Surfside Road, Fox Jeffrey Love Toscha R; 03/26/21. $469,000
7 Atlantis Cove, Bound Joseph D Agja Llc; 03/26/21. $650,000
925 N Shore Drive, Alosi Anthony P Turchiano John; 03/26/21. $310,000
1306 Ocean Ave, Bentz Kevin Dalessandro Pam; 03/29/21. $660,000
2100 W Brigantine Ave, Mosney Will Aimi Judge Richard/Atty; 03/29/21. $640,00
111 Fourth St So, Keffer Michael D Langley Mark; 03/30/21. $450,150
1323 Vardon Road, Tangen Laduca Elizabeth Feiner Maria M; 03/30/21. $525,000
200 Quay Blvd, Daniels Marc Sofsky Barry; 03/30/21. $335,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit 1206, Jablonoski Donna M Shear Arthur H; 03/30/21. $425,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit F8, Puccia Peter Naphys Frederick W; 03/30/21. $113,500
1 Quay Blvd, Hector Thomas M Holland Joseph; 03/31/21. $360,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Izzett John Sherwood Thomas; 03/31/21. $1,525,000
545 Caverly Drive, Westermann Henry L Tobias Robert; 03/31/21. $450,000
600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 105, Branca George C Mato Anthony; 03/31/21. $605,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
6 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Sachs Caitlin Cibelli Lauren; 03/29/21. 3$127,000
628 E Lost Pine Way, Douris John Young Raymond E; 03/29/21. $340,000
119 Warwick Road, Donahue George Courter Judith M; 03/30/21. $346,400
225 Colonial Court, Rifici Franco Cirrincione Francesca P; 03/30/21. $75,000
337 E Jimmie Leeds Road Unit 200, Lacovara William Schwartz Properties Llc; 03/30/21. $700,000
365 S Odessa Ave, Malkiewicz Andrezej Chetyrbok Patricia A/Admr; 03/30/21. $100,000
41 Colonial Court, Rifici Franco Cirrincione Francesca P; 03/30/21. $70,000
459 Nectar Ave, Smith Jacqueline Us Bank Tr Na; 03/30/21. $120,000
312 Orange Tree Ave, Stockton Affiliated Serv Inc Navarro Nevin Sy; 03/31/21. $212,000
505 E Bradford Ave, Trofel Rafael Lisk Patricia A/Tr&Est; 03/31/21. $280,000
729 Cardinal Way, Guanchez Eric A Caporilli Sara; 03/31/21. $168,000
MARGATE
9400 Atlantic Ave #812, Morris Hilary I Johnson Robert S; 03/29/21. $183,000
9300 Atlantic Ave Unit 103, Bray Diana Valentino Norma; 03/30/21. $205,000
101 N Iroquois Ave, Groundhog Land Co Llc Baran Michael; 03/31/21. $350,000
104 S Monroe Ave, Fischette Michael Rajagopalan Venkataraman; 03/31/21. $750,000
210 N Jasper Ave, Kredo Howard P Waxman Marvin N; 03/31/21. $603,500
VENTNOR
6009 Winchester Ave, Campbell Neil J Hilley Timothy X; 03/30/21. $600,000
840 Marshall Court, Byruch Michelle Termini George T; 03/30/21. $215,000
104 N Martindale Ave, Segal David B Camp George; 03/31/21. $457,000
CAPE MAY COUNTY
LOWER TOWNSHIP
102 Bayridge Road, Distefano Michael Marcy Jean; 03/2021. $275,000
96 Wildwood Ave, Sottile Edmond A Murphy Francis M; 03/2021. $257,000
Lot 12 Block 499.15, Miller Robert C Sr Miller Robert C Jr; 03/2021. $250,000
404 Croydon Drive, Treadwell Kobey Jon Haggerty Maureen G; 03/2021. $250,000
15 Rose Lane, Grow John M Adm Blevis Dean; 03/2021. $225,000
Lot 2 Block 334.14, Racela Ricarte J II Buthy Richard E; 03/2021. $165,000
128 W Atlantic Ave, Perez Jasafat Raykova Ilina; 03/2021. $152,390
1806 Bayshore Road, Colleluori Holdings I LLC Castle Enterprises Nn LLC; 03/2021. $95,000
421 E Saint Johns Ave, 421 E Saint Johns Ave LLC Pismennyy Oleg; 03/2021. $92,500
NORTH WILDWOOD
1200 Kennedy Drive Un 221, Gallo James V Vernacchio Lisa; 03/2021. $205,000
314 E 24th Ave Un 2, Bear Austin Kelly Patrick; 03/2021. $189,000
417 E 25th Ave Un 4, Wagenhoffer Christopher Taraska Michael; 03/2021. $168,000
111 W 26th Ave, Nanos James Keka Zijadin; 03/2021. $130,000
431 E 19th Ave #25, Miller Carole Kahlert Tracy; 03/2021. $115,000
210 Ocean Ave Un 206, Vicario Steve Muller James F III; 03/2021. $86,000
SEA ISLE CITY
1506 Wesley Ave, Uzelmeier William Katch 5 LLC; 02/2021. $2,100,000
2712 Central Ave, Clemmer Donald Courtney Jeffrey P; 02/2021. $1,949,000
2322 Wesley Ave Un 2, Woods David W Gaudiosi Mark; 02/2021. $1,575,000
242 W Inlet Road, Clajoc LLC Bank Scott A; 02/2021. $997,500
2436 Haven Ave, Bernabei Mary Sandra Mcnulty Joseph F; 02/2021. $995,000
711-13 Seventh St 1st Fl, 636 Shore Invs LLC Galperin David J Jr; 02/2021. $990,000
3025-27 Bay Ave, Capone Paula Adm Belza Gregory; 02/2021. $825,000
1605 Wesley Ave, Rush Ronald A Everly Mark J; 03/2021. $802,000
5100-02 Asbury Ave Un 5100, Maguire James Pitt Michael O; 03/2021. $800,100
4352-54 Asbury Ave #2, Shervin Michael J Allen Michael E; 03/2021. $781,000
2417-19 Haven Ave, Burke James Cusumano John; 03/2021. $768,100
1700 Bay Ave Un 2, White Shirley A Est Maxwell James Jr; 03/2021. $765,000
745 Moore Ave, Greer John F Jilly’S LLC; 03/2021. $750,000
3337-39 Haven Ave, Serber William R 201 34th St LLC; 03/2021. $750,000
3337-39 Haven Ave, Konschak Julius N 201 34th St LLC; 03/2021. $750,000
646 Pleasure Ave, Hack Bernice R Adm&C Glenn Bradford K; 03/2021. $745,000
1244 Asbury Ave, Walsh Mark A Nallen Edward III; 03/2021. $725,000
500 Bay Ave, Glenn Bradford K Stempin Francis; 03/2021. $699,000
1423 Asbury Ave, Edwards Stephen K Kojication LLC; 03/2021. $680,000
752 Asbury Ave, Mazzarella Michael Samcyn LLC; 03/2021. $670,000
3957-59 West Ave Un B, 3857 West LLC Johnson Jason D; 03/2021. $665,000
2933-35 Asbury Ave, Mack Frank De Wolf Curtis W; 03/2021. $650,000
3522 Asbury Ave, Mitchell Robert L Jr Boswell Tracy Anne Fein; 03/2021. $645,000
1001 Simpson Ave, Gesler Andrew V2 Properties Entity 7 LLC; 03/2021. $640,000
1105-07 Central Ave, Schwartz Robert Leffler Dane Daniel; 03/2021. $635,000
3524 Asbury Ave, Kowalczyk Brian Kane Christopher; 03/2021. $629,900
3039 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Callahan C Russello Trust Kelly Ryan T; 03/2021. $605,500
218 W Inlet Road, Leblanc Lois O Shea John P; 03/2021. $600,000
208 Bark Drive, Hockenberry Christine C Bailey Mark; 03/2021. $500,000
109 Simpson Ave, Hansen John J Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 03/2021. $495,000
2521 Haven Ave, Osmianski Margaret R Reese Richard R Jr; 03/2021. $425,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 528, Conte Michael A Sr Burton Elizabeth H; 03/2021. $365,000
1145-47 West Ave 1st Fl, Vignone Christopher Papandrew N George; 03/2021. $343,500
Lot 6 Block 412, Markatos Stella Est Connelly Darlene D; 03/2021. $339,900
1123 Simpson Ave, Aronimink Properties LLC Dillon Joseph; 03/2021. $319,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 625, Zarroli Joseph C Hanley Brent; 03/2021. $279,900
244 West Ave, Shaw Thomas E Di Marco Joseph; 03/2021. $275,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 405, Walls Phyllis Cox Robert S; 03/2021. $218,000
3408-30 Haven Ave, Hines John A III Pacific Premier Trust Cust; 03/2021. $104,000
35 53rd St West Un, Nazari Keram &C Kraus Brian Edward; 03/2021.$1,250,000
14 69th St, Hurst William H Bustynowicz Walter E; 03/2021. $1,250,000
3301 Landis Ave, Mufalli Joseph C Mufalli Matthew J; 03/2021. $900,000
363 43rd Place Un 4, Web 196 LLC Butch Frank J IV; 03/2021. $665,000
9300 Landis Ave Un A, Fitzgerald James R Fitzgerald Daniel C; 03/2021. $640,000
213 93rd St, Reiner Craig A Fitzgerald James R; 03/2021. $615,000
129 75th St Un C, Gargan Denise Murphy Lonergan Christopher A; 03/2021. $600,000
4508 Landis Ave Un 5, Small Joseph T Hamill Ryan Emmett; 03/2021. $599,000
121 35th St Un A Front, Gudonis Ed A Kellum Hector A; 03/2021. $593,000
118 2nd St West Un, Gallagher Elizabeth Mertz Jenna; 03/2021. $420,000
3918 Landis Ave Un 8, Crescitelli Ralph M Hamilton Kevin; 03/2021. $185,000
4600 Landis Ave Un 2C, Kelly Martin Hasson Thersa Ann; 03/2021. $146,000
