How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

AVALON

301 80th St C-B22, Bowman Michael R Kenney Mary C; 10/2020. $792,500

51 Marine Way, Lamb Patrick J Mcnamee Denise A; 10/2020. $1,115,000

10 Marine Way, Krause Bryan Battisti David J; 10/2020. $1,184,500

1478 Dune Drive, Mc Carty Rosemary Carrasco Lee R; 10/2020. $1,750,000

4485 Fourth Ave, Mcgowan Family Trust Del Vesco Anthony; 10/2020. $2,500,000

159 27th St, Johns’ Construction LLC Oak Tree Holdings LLC; 10/2020. $2,850,000

73 W 15th St, 25 West LLC Green Phillip F Jr; 10/2020. $3,295,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

12 Pinewood Road, Stahl Claudia E Johnston Gordon H; 09/2020. $425,000

9903 Seapointe Blvd, Yandoli Kenneth F Wolferman M Howard; 09/2020. $461,000

10 Admirals Court, Snead Patricia A Est Gardner Lawrence A; 09/2020. $530,000

100 W Rochester Ave, Vey Randell J Di Graziano Mary; 09/2020. $530,000

1205 Scott Ave, Carden Leslie A Exr Morris Daniel P; 09/2020. $535,000

9510 Pacific Ave, 9510 Asso Inc Island West Dev; 09/2020. $625,000

507 Baywyn Road, Brahney Kristina Mathews Anne M; 09/2020. $660,000

219 Dune Drive, Helm R Scott Thall Gregory J; 09/2020. $700,000

131 Birch Road, Cook Paul Adm Kilbride Paul; 09/2020. $90,000

230 W New York Ave, Comfort Janet L Presco Jessica S; 09/2020. $145,000

114 Ellery Road, Hewitt Kenneth Pomykacz Mikaela; 09/2020. $145,000

1019 Shunpike Road, Casale Joan Piccolo Stephen A; 09/2020. $160,000

561 Seashore Road, Brown Todd A Hill Brianna L; 09/2020. $199,500

20 Heron Way, Hanaburgh Nicole L Fiocca Andrew; 09/2020. $205,000

3015 Bayshore Road, Pron Michael Gallego John M; 09/2020. $209,100

967 Lenape Drive, Cieslinski William Archambo Kathleen; 09/2020. $252,000

810 Delaware Ave, Patterson Davis B Hellinger Donald M; 09/2020. $259,000

319 St Johns Ave, Gigliotti Ronald A Mondoza David A; 09/2020. $274,900

1 Fire Lane, Brand David Adm Shields Josephine; $279,900

101 Beechwood Ave, Neenhold Jamie C Myers Bruce W; 09/2020. $300,000

223 Sivia St, Lazinski David Danby Stephen; 09/2020. $330,000

118 Cliffside Road, Kornsey Bernadette Cariola Paul W; 09/2020. $336,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

18 Bucknell Ave, D M Cohen Rev Deed Of Trust 87 Rose Lane LLC; 09/2020. $125,000

Lot 36 Block 12.01, Mc Allister Betty Jean Est Monahan Peter Mark; 09/2020. $150,000

205 Lee Lane, Warf James Nataloni Gina; 09/2020. $152,000

8 Benche Court, O’Reilly Suzanne O’Brien James M; 09/2020. $266,000

22 Cardinal Drive, Hoffman Jeffrey C Sr Scull Daniel Edward; 09/2020. $280,000

70 Wynndemere Court, Glinski Cynthia MTrust Borawski Daniel F; 09/2020. $281,000

203 Seacrest Lane, Clevenger Curtis N Flood Maureen; 09/2020. $315,000

108 Teal Road, Hess Heath Welch Billy G Jr; 09/2020. $318,000

202 Sawgrass Court, Hand Audrey Van Houten Harry; 09/2020. $345,000

111 E Woodland Ave, Burgess William H III Trust Arc Of Cape May County; 09/2020. $380,000

66 Goshen Road, Tice Rita Lynne Bethel Michael A; 09/2020. $385,000

504 Springdale Court, Latini Joseph Lloyd William J Jr; 09/2020. $385,000

502 Bayberry Drive, Collett Lenard F D’Aleo Michael; 09/2020. $425,000

24 Brook Ridge Road, Butler Constance J Donohoe Mercedes; 09/2020. $688,000

103 Delaware Ave, Watson Richard J Flynn Kerry E; 09/2020. $725,000

1 Whippoorwill Lane, Ground Zero Homes LLC Andre Properties LLC; 10/2020. $55,000

1234 S Route 9, Fannie Mae Rhoads Robert; 10/2020. $65,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

600 Kennedy Drive, Zavrel Edward Mc Kenna Donna; 10/2002. $239,000

609 W Spruce Ave, Quinn Nancy Donovan Est Baker Linda; 10/2020. $270,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 710, Rincon Gustavo Scam;Pm Ocjae; 10/2020. $285,000

417-419 E 3rd, Boraski Joseph L Weiler Dorothy; 10/2020. $350,000

OCEAN CITY

719 11th St, Humphries Robert E Est Ediabd LLC; 09/2020. $200,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 318, Uri LLC Strobel Christopher J; 09/2020. $225,000

Lot 23 Block 901, Ho Duc H Powell Donna M; 09/2020. $259,000

2217 Wesley Ave, Schaefer Carolyn Albright Thomas E; 09/2020. $275,000

600 Pleasure Ave Un 2, Diorio Lila M Andrayo Brian; 09/2020. $340,000

5 Dolphin Court,Bricker William Kelly John J; 09/2020. $342,500

709-11 Second St Un B 2nd Fl, Rine Darrin Henry David; 09/2020. $375,000

356 Asbury Ave, Feinstein Zachery Shane Howell Thomas C; 09/2020. $475,000

620 B Asbury Ave, Basile Joseph J Roeder Jason E; 09/2020. $475,000

Lot 29 Block 1205, Beazley David 1232 Asbury LLC; 09/2020. $524,999

4 Safe Harbor Drive Un B, Barron Michael N Mirarchi Maria Nancy; 09/2020. $549,500

809 St James Place, Villari John E Jwr Properties LLC; 09/2020. $550,000

1535 Pleasure Ave, Testa Kathleen P Kent Edward T; 09/2020. $600,000

2625 Haven Ave, Zakrzewski Kevin M Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 09/2020. $600,000

1525 Asbury Ave, Romero Michael R Duffy Hugh Thomas Jr; 09/2020. $629,900

3024-26 Asbury Ave, Finley Renee Lyver James; 09/2020. $650,000

869 Third St, Maley Maurice J Jr Mc Andrew Thomas; 09/2020. $689,500

328-30 Wesley Ave, Williamson Ross Brita Alison; 09/2020. $729,000

318-20 Atlantic Ave Un2, Dietrich Paul E Webb John; 09/2020. $759,000

849-51 Fifth St 1st Fl, Tamara M Brown LLC Kirn Thomas J; 09/2020. $795,000

851 5th St 2nd Fl, Tamara M Brown LLC Jeffers James; 09/2020. $815,000

5708-10 Central Ave, Anstatt Joseph T Brown Tucker M; 09/2020. $989,000

STONE HARBOR

145 105th St, Turner Gary A 145 105th Shnj LLC; 09/2020. $3,890,000

210 109th St, Susanin Timothy S Wagandt C Lewis III; 10/2020. $1,501,000

141 95th St, 141 95th St LLC Plessl Gary; 10/2020. $2,400,000

10553 3rd Ave, 10553 3rd Ave LLC Ricketts Matthew; 10/2020. $3,100,000

17 84th St, Mayer Scott J Slainte Mhath LLC; 10/2020. $3,275,000

10514 Second Ave, Stone Harbor 10514 LLC Lindholm Richard A; 10/2020. $3,400,000

Lot 31 Block 108.02, Meyer Stephen G Carlini Joseph L; 10/2020. $3,590,000

WILDWOOD

418 W Garfield Ave, Ward Sena L Est Lafferty Michael; 10/2020. $82,500

155 E Garfield Ave, Altobelli Louis Sj Rez Properties 2 LLC; 10/2020. $249,900

5301 Ocean Ave Un 304, Mason William J Menta Michael; 10/2020. $260,000

519 E Montgomery Ave Un B, Trivelli Jeffery B Pellish Jerome; 10/2020. $290,000

118 W Poplar Ave, Anderson Robert J Bradley Linda F; 10/2020. $310,000

WILDWOOD CREST

119 W Hollywood Ave Un B, Watt Casey Geraghty William P Jr; 09/2020. $325,000

117 E Toledo Ave, Domingo Mario G Comans Tracy Lynn; 09/2020. $525,000

9101 Atlantic Ave Un 408, Imbriaco Mary Ann Messick A Wayne; 10/2020. $132,000

6701 Atlantic Ave Un 310, Cautilli Joseph D Favia James; 10/2020. $135,900

200 Atlantic Ave Un 28, Diorio Louis S Shelters Kim; 10/2020. $148,000

Lot 27 Block 103, Murphy Kevin Joseph Sr Sciortino Anthony V; 10/2020. $240,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000

135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000

4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000

416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000

8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000

103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500

12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000

135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000

421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000

8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000

18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500

49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000

54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000

137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000

217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000

27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000

33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000

47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576

5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000

4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000

5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000

11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000

116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000

5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000

83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000

9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000

1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000

10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000

107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000

171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500

28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000

52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000

3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000

4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000

4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000

123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000

145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000

177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000

127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000

4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000

4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000

5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000

25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000

12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999

14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900

9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000

6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500

51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000

108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000

148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320

1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000

50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990

110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000

310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000

326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900

59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500

55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011

124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900

261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000

44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000

15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000

160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000

71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990

931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000

100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000

1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000

113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100

120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000

128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000

200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000

302 Atlantis Ave, 6/24/2020. $100,000

58 Bradshaw Drive, 6/25/2020. $374,990

29 Lillian Drive, 6/26/2020. $580,000

10 Janal Way, 6/29/2020. $535,000

108 Mooring Road, 6/29/2020. $349,900

149 Brigantine Road, 6/29/2020. $250,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000

137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000

22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000

224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000

41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000

