How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
AVALON
301 80th St C-B22, Bowman Michael R Kenney Mary C; 10/2020. $792,500
51 Marine Way, Lamb Patrick J Mcnamee Denise A; 10/2020. $1,115,000
10 Marine Way, Krause Bryan Battisti David J; 10/2020. $1,184,500
1478 Dune Drive, Mc Carty Rosemary Carrasco Lee R; 10/2020. $1,750,000
4485 Fourth Ave, Mcgowan Family Trust Del Vesco Anthony; 10/2020. $2,500,000
159 27th St, Johns’ Construction LLC Oak Tree Holdings LLC; 10/2020. $2,850,000
73 W 15th St, 25 West LLC Green Phillip F Jr; 10/2020. $3,295,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
12 Pinewood Road, Stahl Claudia E Johnston Gordon H; 09/2020. $425,000
9903 Seapointe Blvd, Yandoli Kenneth F Wolferman M Howard; 09/2020. $461,000
10 Admirals Court, Snead Patricia A Est Gardner Lawrence A; 09/2020. $530,000
100 W Rochester Ave, Vey Randell J Di Graziano Mary; 09/2020. $530,000
1205 Scott Ave, Carden Leslie A Exr Morris Daniel P; 09/2020. $535,000
9510 Pacific Ave, 9510 Asso Inc Island West Dev; 09/2020. $625,000
507 Baywyn Road, Brahney Kristina Mathews Anne M; 09/2020. $660,000
219 Dune Drive, Helm R Scott Thall Gregory J; 09/2020. $700,000
131 Birch Road, Cook Paul Adm Kilbride Paul; 09/2020. $90,000
230 W New York Ave, Comfort Janet L Presco Jessica S; 09/2020. $145,000
114 Ellery Road, Hewitt Kenneth Pomykacz Mikaela; 09/2020. $145,000
1019 Shunpike Road, Casale Joan Piccolo Stephen A; 09/2020. $160,000
561 Seashore Road, Brown Todd A Hill Brianna L; 09/2020. $199,500
20 Heron Way, Hanaburgh Nicole L Fiocca Andrew; 09/2020. $205,000
3015 Bayshore Road, Pron Michael Gallego John M; 09/2020. $209,100
967 Lenape Drive, Cieslinski William Archambo Kathleen; 09/2020. $252,000
810 Delaware Ave, Patterson Davis B Hellinger Donald M; 09/2020. $259,000
319 St Johns Ave, Gigliotti Ronald A Mondoza David A; 09/2020. $274,900
1 Fire Lane, Brand David Adm Shields Josephine; $279,900
101 Beechwood Ave, Neenhold Jamie C Myers Bruce W; 09/2020. $300,000
223 Sivia St, Lazinski David Danby Stephen; 09/2020. $330,000
118 Cliffside Road, Kornsey Bernadette Cariola Paul W; 09/2020. $336,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
18 Bucknell Ave, D M Cohen Rev Deed Of Trust 87 Rose Lane LLC; 09/2020. $125,000
Lot 36 Block 12.01, Mc Allister Betty Jean Est Monahan Peter Mark; 09/2020. $150,000
205 Lee Lane, Warf James Nataloni Gina; 09/2020. $152,000
8 Benche Court, O’Reilly Suzanne O’Brien James M; 09/2020. $266,000
22 Cardinal Drive, Hoffman Jeffrey C Sr Scull Daniel Edward; 09/2020. $280,000
70 Wynndemere Court, Glinski Cynthia MTrust Borawski Daniel F; 09/2020. $281,000
203 Seacrest Lane, Clevenger Curtis N Flood Maureen; 09/2020. $315,000
108 Teal Road, Hess Heath Welch Billy G Jr; 09/2020. $318,000
202 Sawgrass Court, Hand Audrey Van Houten Harry; 09/2020. $345,000
111 E Woodland Ave, Burgess William H III Trust Arc Of Cape May County; 09/2020. $380,000
66 Goshen Road, Tice Rita Lynne Bethel Michael A; 09/2020. $385,000
504 Springdale Court, Latini Joseph Lloyd William J Jr; 09/2020. $385,000
502 Bayberry Drive, Collett Lenard F D’Aleo Michael; 09/2020. $425,000
24 Brook Ridge Road, Butler Constance J Donohoe Mercedes; 09/2020. $688,000
103 Delaware Ave, Watson Richard J Flynn Kerry E; 09/2020. $725,000
1 Whippoorwill Lane, Ground Zero Homes LLC Andre Properties LLC; 10/2020. $55,000
1234 S Route 9, Fannie Mae Rhoads Robert; 10/2020. $65,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
600 Kennedy Drive, Zavrel Edward Mc Kenna Donna; 10/2002. $239,000
609 W Spruce Ave, Quinn Nancy Donovan Est Baker Linda; 10/2020. $270,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 710, Rincon Gustavo Scam;Pm Ocjae; 10/2020. $285,000
417-419 E 3rd, Boraski Joseph L Weiler Dorothy; 10/2020. $350,000
OCEAN CITY
719 11th St, Humphries Robert E Est Ediabd LLC; 09/2020. $200,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 318, Uri LLC Strobel Christopher J; 09/2020. $225,000
Lot 23 Block 901, Ho Duc H Powell Donna M; 09/2020. $259,000
2217 Wesley Ave, Schaefer Carolyn Albright Thomas E; 09/2020. $275,000
600 Pleasure Ave Un 2, Diorio Lila M Andrayo Brian; 09/2020. $340,000
5 Dolphin Court,Bricker William Kelly John J; 09/2020. $342,500
709-11 Second St Un B 2nd Fl, Rine Darrin Henry David; 09/2020. $375,000
356 Asbury Ave, Feinstein Zachery Shane Howell Thomas C; 09/2020. $475,000
620 B Asbury Ave, Basile Joseph J Roeder Jason E; 09/2020. $475,000
Lot 29 Block 1205, Beazley David 1232 Asbury LLC; 09/2020. $524,999
4 Safe Harbor Drive Un B, Barron Michael N Mirarchi Maria Nancy; 09/2020. $549,500
809 St James Place, Villari John E Jwr Properties LLC; 09/2020. $550,000
1535 Pleasure Ave, Testa Kathleen P Kent Edward T; 09/2020. $600,000
2625 Haven Ave, Zakrzewski Kevin M Ocean City Dev Group LLC; 09/2020. $600,000
1525 Asbury Ave, Romero Michael R Duffy Hugh Thomas Jr; 09/2020. $629,900
3024-26 Asbury Ave, Finley Renee Lyver James; 09/2020. $650,000
869 Third St, Maley Maurice J Jr Mc Andrew Thomas; 09/2020. $689,500
328-30 Wesley Ave, Williamson Ross Brita Alison; 09/2020. $729,000
318-20 Atlantic Ave Un2, Dietrich Paul E Webb John; 09/2020. $759,000
849-51 Fifth St 1st Fl, Tamara M Brown LLC Kirn Thomas J; 09/2020. $795,000
851 5th St 2nd Fl, Tamara M Brown LLC Jeffers James; 09/2020. $815,000
5708-10 Central Ave, Anstatt Joseph T Brown Tucker M; 09/2020. $989,000
STONE HARBOR
145 105th St, Turner Gary A 145 105th Shnj LLC; 09/2020. $3,890,000
210 109th St, Susanin Timothy S Wagandt C Lewis III; 10/2020. $1,501,000
141 95th St, 141 95th St LLC Plessl Gary; 10/2020. $2,400,000
10553 3rd Ave, 10553 3rd Ave LLC Ricketts Matthew; 10/2020. $3,100,000
17 84th St, Mayer Scott J Slainte Mhath LLC; 10/2020. $3,275,000
10514 Second Ave, Stone Harbor 10514 LLC Lindholm Richard A; 10/2020. $3,400,000
Lot 31 Block 108.02, Meyer Stephen G Carlini Joseph L; 10/2020. $3,590,000
WILDWOOD
418 W Garfield Ave, Ward Sena L Est Lafferty Michael; 10/2020. $82,500
155 E Garfield Ave, Altobelli Louis Sj Rez Properties 2 LLC; 10/2020. $249,900
5301 Ocean Ave Un 304, Mason William J Menta Michael; 10/2020. $260,000
519 E Montgomery Ave Un B, Trivelli Jeffery B Pellish Jerome; 10/2020. $290,000
118 W Poplar Ave, Anderson Robert J Bradley Linda F; 10/2020. $310,000
WILDWOOD CREST
119 W Hollywood Ave Un B, Watt Casey Geraghty William P Jr; 09/2020. $325,000
117 E Toledo Ave, Domingo Mario G Comans Tracy Lynn; 09/2020. $525,000
9101 Atlantic Ave Un 408, Imbriaco Mary Ann Messick A Wayne; 10/2020. $132,000
6701 Atlantic Ave Un 310, Cautilli Joseph D Favia James; 10/2020. $135,900
200 Atlantic Ave Un 28, Diorio Louis S Shelters Kim; 10/2020. $148,000
Lot 27 Block 103, Murphy Kevin Joseph Sr Sciortino Anthony V; 10/2020. $240,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
237 Lakeside Drive, 7/2020. $95,000
135 Valley Forge Drive, 7/2020. $135,000
4 Mariners Point West, 7/2020. $225,000
416 Parkertown Drive, 7/2020. $50,000
8 Palmer Court, 7/2020. $84,000
103 Hunter Court, 7/2020. $212,500
12 South Portland Drive, 7/2020. $250,000
135 Jefferson Lane, 7/2020. $202,000
421 West Cala Breeze Way, 7/2020. $222,000
8 Walkill Road, 7/2020. $110,000
18 Ship Drive, 7/2020. $354,500
49 Galley Way, 7/2020. $324,000
54 Kentucky Drive, 7/2020. $420,000
137 E Sail Drive, 7/2020. $325,000
217 Lantern Place; 7/2020. $150,000
27 West Thames Road, 7/2020. $202,000
33 Pelican Lane, 7/2020. $182,000
47 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2020. $169,576
5 West Brig Drive, 7/2020. $132,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
3310 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $550,000
4 E Hobart Ave, 7/2020. $950,000
5 Antioch Road, 7/2020. $790,000
11041 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,325,000
116 E Jerome Ave, 7/2020. $1,350,000
5508 Bayview Ave, 7/2020. $640,000
83 Bayview Drive, 7/2020. $2,200,000
9712 Beach Ave, 7/2020. $655,000
1106f Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $965,000
10 E South 31st St, 7/2020. $995,000
107 East Jeanette Ave, 7/2020. $3,325,000
171c Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
20 W 21st St Unit 1;,7/2020. $400,500
28 E 35th St, 7/2020. $750,000
52 G Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $2,500,000
3 W Alabama Ave, 7/2020. $975,000
4 East Texas Ave, 7/2020. $1,100,000
4403 Ocean Blvd, 7/2020. $2,700,000
123 W Osborn Ave, 7/2020. $1,900,000
145a Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,150,000
177 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $1,530,000
127 East 15th St, 7/2020. $1,200,000
4 East 24th St, 7/2020. $1,090,000
4 W Maryland Ave Unit U-B, 7/2020. $185,000
5400 West Ave, 7/2020. $1,200,000
25 E Sigsbee Ave, 7/2020. $635,000
12704 Long Beach Blvd, 7/2020. $999,999
14 W Jacqueline Ave, 7/2020. $874,900
9 W Cohasset Road, 7/2020. $925,000
6 E Indiana Ave Unit 4d, 7/2020. $195,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
124 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
128 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
129 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
145 Ashburn Ave, 6/12/2020. $109,500
51 Dorothy Drive, 6/12/2020. $755,000
108 Bernard Drive, 6/16/2020. $150,000
148 Equinox Road, 6/16/2020. $239,320
1258 Paul Blvd, 6/17/2020. $440,000
50 Ashburn Ave, 6/17/2020. $383,990
110 E Bay Ave, 6/18/2020. $76,000
310 Hilliard Blvd, 6/18/2020. $280,000
326 Privateer Road, 6/18/2020. $259,900
59 Mary Alice Road, 6/18/2020. $417,500
55 Diane Road, 6/19/2020. $670,011
124 Inboard Ave, 6/22/2020. $299,900
261 Mermaid Drive, 6/22/2020. $270,000
44 Andrew Drive, 6/22/2020. $290,000
15 Susan Lane, 6/23/2020. $975,000
160 Inboard Ave, 6/23/2020. $310,000
71 Bradshaw Drive, 6/23/2020. $416,990
931 Jennifer Lane, 6/23/2020. $470,000
100 Mercer Ave, 6/24/2020. $352,000
1076 Whispering Oak Lane, 6/24/2020. $340,000
113 Dolphin Road, 6/24/2020. $330,100
120 Spinnaker Drive, 6/24/2020. $264,000
128 Morris Blvd, 6/24/2020. $246,000
200 Compass Road, 6/24/2020. $195,000
302 Atlantis Ave, 6/24/2020. $100,000
58 Bradshaw Drive, 6/25/2020. $374,990
29 Lillian Drive, 6/26/2020. $580,000
10 Janal Way, 6/29/2020. $535,000
108 Mooring Road, 6/29/2020. $349,900
149 Brigantine Road, 6/29/2020. $250,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
367 Golfview Drive, 6/29/2020. $297,000
137 Timberlake Drive, 6/30/2020. $450,000
22 County Road, 6/30/2020. $710,000
224 S Lakeshore Drive, 6/30/2020. $339,000
41 Fairview Ave, 6/30/2020. $67,000
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.