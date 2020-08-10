Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
Lot 7 Block 2302, Price Jennifer M Foca Angelo D Jr; 07/2020. $615,750
Lot 14 Block 1204, Jwr Properties LLC Madden John; 07/2020. $620,000
1110 Asbury Ave, Kuzmicz Daniel Snell Nils B; 07/2020. $635,000
4700-02 West Ave 2nd Fl, Owsik Michael G Catalina Frank A; 07/2020. $650,000
844 Delancey Place #1, P & L Properties LLC Lewkovich Stephen J; 07/2020. $677,500
1417 Simpson Ave Fl 1, Hauck Christopher Howard Gupta Neil; 07/2020. $680,000
608 Wesley Ave, Cuomo Lawrence M Kopp Wendy; 07/2020. $680,000
220 N Point Road, Leypoldt Brian M Exr Kuzmicz Daniel; 07/2020. $690,000
807 Second St, Chase Andrew B Jr Stoeckel Gerhard; 07/2020. $720,000
625-27 Ocean Ave 2nd Fl, Durkin Joseph Deutsch Larry; 07/2020. $775,000
Lot 23 Block 70.22, Boffa Ross Trust Clajoc Ll; 07/2020. $830,000
Lot 3 Block 4802, North Peak Holdings LLC Malamut Adam S; 07/2020. $875,000
4101 Central Ave, Marshall Earl F Curatola Robert J; 07/2020. $1,400,000
2218-20 Wesley Ave, Diamante Homes LLC Teitelbaum David E; 07/2020. $1,510,000
789 First Ave, Flannery Kathleen Trust Kirchhoff Michael; 07/2020. $1,950,000
133 Bayshore Road, 133 Bayshore LLC Cardile Frank A Trust; 07/2020. $2,482,800
1027 Ocean Ave, Mceneaney Joseph P Tweed Debbie; 07/2020. $195,000
901 Ocean Ave, Gabrieli Louis A David Walsh Asso LLC; 07/2020. $267,500
8 Easterly Drive, Moore Edward H Priestley Charles Francis; 07/2020. $325,000
60 Asbury Road, Smyth Kathleen A Fielis Flynn Michael Thomas; 07/2020. $363,000
451 West Ave, Dechristopher Charles R Sr Bonsall Robert A; 07/2020. $400,000
1421-23 Haven Ave, Augello Steven K Hillsley Christopher D; 07/2020. $440,000
5317 Simpson Ave, Lange Matthew Giova John R; 07/2020. $475,000
Cumberland County
SHILOH
110-112 South Ave, Igloo Series Ii Reo Llc, Gray David R; 6/22/2020. $80,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
454 Stow Creek Road, Martin Carol J By Atty; Page Joan M Atty, Husband Michael James; Husband Stephanie Suzanne; 6/16/2020. $74,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
8 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000
10 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000
11 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000
9 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000
5 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000
19 Hickory Drive, Hayes Lance; Headrick Austin E, Hadden Jose F; Velez Jessica A, 6/25/2020. $200,000
81 Old Deerfield Pike, Andricola-Harvey Michele; Harvey Wade, Daley Brian A, 6/22/2020. $333,000
27 & 31 Old Deerfield Pike, Terrigno Antonio D Est; Terrigno Robyn M, Upper Deerfield Township Of, 6/26/2020. $53,000
16 Hildreth Ave, Sheikh Sohail; Smb Investments Llc, Agl Properties, 6/29/2020. $44,000
11 Holly Ave, Adams Brooke A; Adams Chase R; Nessen Brooke A Fka, Garrett Susan, 6/30/2020. $180,900
353 Centerton Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Danna Rudolph J III, Mcgaha Tara L, 6/30/2020. $233,775
7 Lewis Drive, Macklin Dennis; Macklin Elizabeth, Roff Stephen, 6/30/2020. $206,000
VINELAND
1487 E Oak Road, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Baccile Anna; Baccile Carmen, 6/1/2020. $100,000
140 Church St, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Laurel Food Market Of Nj Inc, 6/1/2020. $40,000
2578 Bayberry Lane, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc; Kuzmicz Daniel, Bernhardt Nicholas, 6/1/2020. $254,522
2102 E Oak Road Unit G5, Dahiya Mukti, Simmons Devon T, 6/1/2020. $165,000
1460 Clover Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip, Szekely Jennifer; Szekely Louis Jr, 6/2/2020. $246,000
512 N Valley Ave, Colon Shyra M; Maldonado Israel J, Cortez Juan M; Cortez Sandra, 6/2/2020. $189,900
1811 S Orchard Road, Pittsburgh Restaurant Associates Llc, Grovatt-Dawkins Tammi L, 6/2/2020. $105,000
1270 Sunrise Ave, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, House Change Llc, 6/2/2020. $65,000
687 E Wheat Road, Pappas Jerry L Jr; Pappas Wendy, Colon Shyra M; Maldonado Israel J, 6/2/2020. $289,890
668 W Elmer Road, Suppi Marysol; Suppi Timothy W, Mercado Alex; Mercado Cyndia, 6/2/2020. $110,000
617 W Crescent Drive, Braga Claire; Braga Paul E, Quintana Alfredo; Quintana Maria E Polanco, 6/2/2020. $189,000
1184 Fairmount Ave, Pasquale Deborah A Exec; Pasquale Michael D Exec; Pasquale Michael R Est By Exec, Nardone Family Limited Partnership, 6/2/2020. $85,000
1158 Roberts Blvd, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Trust By Atty; Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust Series 2017-2 By Trust By Atty; Mr Cooper Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba Atty, Hawk Stephen L, 6/2/2020. $82,200
920 New Pear St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Jorge-Figueras Jose L, 6/2/2020. $106,000
1826 Garwood Lane, Madden Michael J; Mjm Development Llc, Cifuentes Paul R, 6/3/2020. $310,000
73 Bortle Ave, Stanger Douglas S Bkpt Trust; Williams Jennifer L Bankruptcy Est By Tr In Bkpt, Laury Investment Properties Llc, 6/4/2020. $54,900
312 Forbes Drive, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Rbshd 2013-1 Trust By Trust By Atty; Rms Asset Management Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society By Trust By Atty, Brighton Thomas J Jr; Kristovich Rachel, 6/4/2020. $207,900
42 S State St, Swanson Russell J, Vazquez Jeanette, 6/4/2020. $209,900
2406 E Oak Road, Farabella Ronald P, Pacitto Nicholas, 6/4/2020. $168,000
1109 N East Ave, Adrnj Investments Llc, Unchis Edward M Jr; Unchis Lisa M, 6/4/2020. $73,000
250 E Garden St, Lavery Nicoletta Aka; Torres Efrain Jr; Torres Nicoletta Aka, May Nathan W, 6/5/2020. $124,900
3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit A1, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Llc Atty, Newland Management Llc, 6/5/2020. $95,000
2526 Cavallo Drive, Mercoli Gene; Mercoli Gina Fka; Panzino Gina, Morales Emilio; Morales Marylin, 6/5/2020. $204,500
2875 Rome Road, Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternative Holdings Llc By Atty; Statebridge Co Llc Atty, Solano Glenda, 6/5/2020. $62,000
1365 Roosevelt Blvd, Desalvo Diane; Desalvo Zachary, Rosa Isaiah, 6/5/2020. $159,900
1950 Wynnewood Drive, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip Jr, Baez Cassandra, 6/8/2020. $225,000
803 Broadway, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Blue Fenix Llc, 6/9/2020. $80,000
59 Thorview Court, Lewis Sterling Jr, Capellan-Liz Francisco A, 6/9/2020. $140,000
2635 Friendship St, Black Phillip Jr; Bota Investments Llc; Hallauer Terry R Aka; Haullauer Terry R Aka, Estadt Jessica, 6/10/2020. $209,900
730 E Peach St,t, Pereira Maria E, Altos Del Galan Llc, 6/11/2020. $71,000
47 S Valley Ave, Frangakis Helen; Frangakis Peter, Berrios Omar C, 6/11/2020. $125,000
1709 S Brookfield St, Consalo Kathleen Ann; Consalo Robert, Baruffi Arthur L Jr, 6/11/2020. $425,000
1964 E Oak Road Unit C2, Connor John S Jr Est; Connor Rhoda S, Cantoni Ashley; Dipalma Edward A; Dipalma Sandra A, 6/12/2020. $106,000
889 Venezia Ave, Zerella Gina V, Dintino Katelyn Marie; Dintino Robert Justin Jr, 6/12/2020. $71,250
3493 Barred Owl Lane, Thakkar Jason; Thakkar Kaushal, Crispin Ashley A, 6/11/2020. $308,000
427 Rieck Terrace, Malade Corp; Shuemate Bernard, Hartje Amanda L, 6/12/2020. $149,000
335 W Montrose St, Montalvo Daniel Est By Exec; Montalvo Maria Est; Moreno Anibal Exec, Jimenez-Perez Jose; Minaya Cecilio Rodriguez, 6/12/2020. $160,000
1498 Delsea Drive, Goldblatt Leroy By Atty Ta By Atty; Goldblatt Marlene Atty; Oak Development Co; Orlandini Robert Exec; Orlandini William J Est By Exec, Galan Jose D; Lopez Dora Elaine Villamarin, 6/12/2020. $108,000
2775 Palermo Ave, Cavallo Linda M; Hammer Lashiconnah; Lmc Rentals Llc, Difrancesco Molly; Geisser Christopher, 6/12/2020. $187,500
28 W Montrose St, Ac Home Furnishing Co By Shrf; Adamczyk Susan A By Shrf; Banco Popular North America By Shrf; Bergen County Of By Shrf; Cablevision Of Newark By Shrf; Calandra Vincenza Llc By Shrf; Njhr 2 Llc, 6/15/2020. $47,926.26
28 W Montrose St, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Hernandez Eric G, 6/15/2020. $49,900
2841 S Union Road, Debellis Michael W, Johnson Edward L Jr, 6/15/2020. $176,000
64 Evelyn Ave, Giannascoli Adeline T Est By Exec; Giannascoli Dominick Est; Link Denise Giannascoli Exec, Valente Carlos Cruz, 6/15/2020. $115,000
1046-1050 E Park Ave, Igloo Series Iv Trust By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Mjm Dev Llc, 6/15/2020. $110,000
2482 Graiffs Way, Sterchele Nicholas P, Torres Denisse; Torres Raymond, 6/15/2020. $235,000
2596 Friendship St, Cruz Elizabeth, Mercado Alexs J Ii, 6/15/2020. $120,000
414 N 8th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordan Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Jay-Kat Investments Llc, 6/15/2020. $62,500
Southern Ocean County
LACEY TOWNSHIP
937 Kearny Ave, 3/2020. $200,000
1212 Gannet Court, 3/2020. $495,000
442 Bay Way, 3/2020. $90,000
1001 Orlando Drive, 3/2020. $148,000
1845 Lakeside Drive South, 3/2020. $245,000
315 Laurel Blvd, 3/2020. $215,700
1653 Woodland Road, 3/2020. $140,000
1001 Painter Point, 3/2020. $290,000
2030 Brookdale Drive, 3/2020. $133,000
21 Ernest Drive, 3/2020. $440,000
409 Bay Way, 3/2020. $95,000
412 Sinclair Ave, 3/2020. $278,000
259 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $545,838
1608 Tamiami Road, 3/2020. $225,800
820 Tiller Drive, 3/2020. $669,000
1209 Grebe Court, 3/2020. $265,000
1231 Kennebec Road, 3/2020. $276,000
67 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $393,151
1630 Lakeside Drive South, 3/2020. $50,000
1058 Bowsprit Point, 3/2020. $290,000
1058 Bowsprit Point, 3/2020. $322,875
310 Pine Forest Lane, 3/2020. $279,000
309 Bunnell Place, 3/2020. $235,000
932 Tappan St, 3/2020. $195,000
2014 Hillwood Road, 3/2020. $267,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.