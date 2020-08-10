Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

OCEAN CITY

Lot 7 Block 2302, Price Jennifer M Foca Angelo D Jr; 07/2020. $615,750

Lot 14 Block 1204, Jwr Properties LLC Madden John; 07/2020. $620,000

1110 Asbury Ave, Kuzmicz Daniel Snell Nils B; 07/2020. $635,000

4700-02 West Ave 2nd Fl, Owsik Michael G Catalina Frank A; 07/2020. $650,000

844 Delancey Place #1, P & L Properties LLC Lewkovich Stephen J; 07/2020. $677,500

1417 Simpson Ave Fl 1, Hauck Christopher Howard Gupta Neil; 07/2020. $680,000

608 Wesley Ave, Cuomo Lawrence M Kopp Wendy; 07/2020. $680,000

220 N Point Road, Leypoldt Brian M Exr Kuzmicz Daniel; 07/2020. $690,000

807 Second St, Chase Andrew B Jr Stoeckel Gerhard; 07/2020. $720,000

625-27 Ocean Ave 2nd Fl, Durkin Joseph Deutsch Larry; 07/2020. $775,000

Lot 23 Block 70.22, Boffa Ross Trust Clajoc Ll; 07/2020. $830,000

Lot 3 Block 4802, North Peak Holdings LLC Malamut Adam S; 07/2020. $875,000

4101 Central Ave, Marshall Earl F Curatola Robert J; 07/2020. $1,400,000

2218-20 Wesley Ave, Diamante Homes LLC Teitelbaum David E; 07/2020. $1,510,000

789 First Ave, Flannery Kathleen Trust Kirchhoff Michael; 07/2020. $1,950,000

133 Bayshore Road, 133 Bayshore LLC Cardile Frank A Trust; 07/2020. $2,482,800

1027 Ocean Ave, Mceneaney Joseph P Tweed Debbie; 07/2020. $195,000

901 Ocean Ave, Gabrieli Louis A David Walsh Asso LLC; 07/2020. $267,500

8 Easterly Drive, Moore Edward H Priestley Charles Francis; 07/2020. $325,000

60 Asbury Road, Smyth Kathleen A Fielis Flynn Michael Thomas; 07/2020. $363,000

451 West Ave, Dechristopher Charles R Sr Bonsall Robert A; 07/2020. $400,000

1421-23 Haven Ave, Augello Steven K Hillsley Christopher D; 07/2020. $440,000

5317 Simpson Ave, Lange Matthew Giova John R; 07/2020. $475,000

Cumberland County

SHILOH

110-112 South Ave, Igloo Series Ii Reo Llc, Gray David R; 6/22/2020. $80,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

454 Stow Creek Road, Martin Carol J By Atty; Page Joan M Atty, Husband Michael James; Husband Stephanie Suzanne; 6/16/2020. $74,000

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

8 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000

10 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000

11 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000

9 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000

5 Eisenhower Drive, Land Partners Of New Jersey Llc; Rukenstein Ron, Horton Dr Inc-New Jersey, 6/19/2020. $38,000

19 Hickory Drive, Hayes Lance; Headrick Austin E, Hadden Jose F; Velez Jessica A, 6/25/2020. $200,000

81 Old Deerfield Pike, Andricola-Harvey Michele; Harvey Wade, Daley Brian A, 6/22/2020. $333,000

27 & 31 Old Deerfield Pike, Terrigno Antonio D Est; Terrigno Robyn M, Upper Deerfield Township Of, 6/26/2020. $53,000

16 Hildreth Ave, Sheikh Sohail; Smb Investments Llc, Agl Properties, 6/29/2020. $44,000

11 Holly Ave, Adams Brooke A; Adams Chase R; Nessen Brooke A Fka, Garrett Susan, 6/30/2020. $180,900

353 Centerton Road, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Danna Rudolph J III, Mcgaha Tara L, 6/30/2020. $233,775

7 Lewis Drive, Macklin Dennis; Macklin Elizabeth, Roff Stephen, 6/30/2020. $206,000

VINELAND

1487 E Oak Road, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Baccile Anna; Baccile Carmen, 6/1/2020. $100,000

140 Church St, Blb Resources Delegate By Agent; David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Delegate By Agent, Laurel Food Market Of Nj Inc, 6/1/2020. $40,000

2578 Bayberry Lane, Kuzmicz D&D Construction Llc; Kuzmicz Daniel, Bernhardt Nicholas, 6/1/2020. $254,522

2102 E Oak Road Unit G5, Dahiya Mukti, Simmons Devon T, 6/1/2020. $165,000

1460 Clover Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip, Szekely Jennifer; Szekely Louis Jr, 6/2/2020. $246,000

512 N Valley Ave, Colon Shyra M; Maldonado Israel J, Cortez Juan M; Cortez Sandra, 6/2/2020. $189,900

1811 S Orchard Road, Pittsburgh Restaurant Associates Llc, Grovatt-Dawkins Tammi L, 6/2/2020. $105,000

1270 Sunrise Ave, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, House Change Llc, 6/2/2020. $65,000

687 E Wheat Road, Pappas Jerry L Jr; Pappas Wendy, Colon Shyra M; Maldonado Israel J, 6/2/2020. $289,890

668 W Elmer Road, Suppi Marysol; Suppi Timothy W, Mercado Alex; Mercado Cyndia, 6/2/2020. $110,000

617 W Crescent Drive, Braga Claire; Braga Paul E, Quintana Alfredo; Quintana Maria E Polanco, 6/2/2020. $189,000

1184 Fairmount Ave, Pasquale Deborah A Exec; Pasquale Michael D Exec; Pasquale Michael R Est By Exec, Nardone Family Limited Partnership, 6/2/2020. $85,000

1158 Roberts Blvd, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp Trust By Atty; Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust Series 2017-2 By Trust By Atty; Mr Cooper Atty; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba Atty, Hawk Stephen L, 6/2/2020. $82,200

920 New Pear St, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt By Trust By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Jorge-Figueras Jose L, 6/2/2020. $106,000

1826 Garwood Lane, Madden Michael J; Mjm Development Llc, Cifuentes Paul R, 6/3/2020. $310,000

73 Bortle Ave, Stanger Douglas S Bkpt Trust; Williams Jennifer L Bankruptcy Est By Tr In Bkpt, Laury Investment Properties Llc, 6/4/2020. $54,900

312 Forbes Drive, Christiana Trust Trust By Atty; Rbshd 2013-1 Trust By Trust By Atty; Rms Asset Management Llc Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society By Trust By Atty, Brighton Thomas J Jr; Kristovich Rachel, 6/4/2020. $207,900

42 S State St, Swanson Russell J, Vazquez Jeanette, 6/4/2020. $209,900

2406 E Oak Road, Farabella Ronald P, Pacitto Nicholas, 6/4/2020. $168,000

1109 N East Ave, Adrnj Investments Llc, Unchis Edward M Jr; Unchis Lisa M, 6/4/2020. $73,000

250 E Garden St, Lavery Nicoletta Aka; Torres Efrain Jr; Torres Nicoletta Aka, May Nathan W, 6/5/2020. $124,900

3001 E Chestnut Ave Unit A1, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Llc Atty, Newland Management Llc, 6/5/2020. $95,000

2526 Cavallo Drive, Mercoli Gene; Mercoli Gina Fka; Panzino Gina, Morales Emilio; Morales Marylin, 6/5/2020. $204,500

2875 Rome Road, Cascade Funding 2017-1 Alternative Holdings Llc By Atty; Statebridge Co Llc Atty, Solano Glenda, 6/5/2020. $62,000

1365 Roosevelt Blvd, Desalvo Diane; Desalvo Zachary, Rosa Isaiah, 6/5/2020. $159,900

1950 Wynnewood Drive, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip Jr, Baez Cassandra, 6/8/2020. $225,000

803 Broadway, David Kelly Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Blue Fenix Llc, 6/9/2020. $80,000

59 Thorview Court, Lewis Sterling Jr, Capellan-Liz Francisco A, 6/9/2020. $140,000

2635 Friendship St, Black Phillip Jr; Bota Investments Llc; Hallauer Terry R Aka; Haullauer Terry R Aka, Estadt Jessica, 6/10/2020. $209,900

730 E Peach St,t, Pereira Maria E, Altos Del Galan Llc, 6/11/2020. $71,000

47 S Valley Ave, Frangakis Helen; Frangakis Peter, Berrios Omar C, 6/11/2020. $125,000

1709 S Brookfield St, Consalo Kathleen Ann; Consalo Robert, Baruffi Arthur L Jr, 6/11/2020. $425,000

1964 E Oak Road Unit C2, Connor John S Jr Est; Connor Rhoda S, Cantoni Ashley; Dipalma Edward A; Dipalma Sandra A, 6/12/2020. $106,000

889 Venezia Ave, Zerella Gina V, Dintino Katelyn Marie; Dintino Robert Justin Jr, 6/12/2020. $71,250

3493 Barred Owl Lane, Thakkar Jason; Thakkar Kaushal, Crispin Ashley A, 6/11/2020. $308,000

427 Rieck Terrace, Malade Corp; Shuemate Bernard, Hartje Amanda L, 6/12/2020. $149,000

335 W Montrose St, Montalvo Daniel Est By Exec; Montalvo Maria Est; Moreno Anibal Exec, Jimenez-Perez Jose; Minaya Cecilio Rodriguez, 6/12/2020. $160,000

1498 Delsea Drive, Goldblatt Leroy By Atty Ta By Atty; Goldblatt Marlene Atty; Oak Development Co; Orlandini Robert Exec; Orlandini William J Est By Exec, Galan Jose D; Lopez Dora Elaine Villamarin, 6/12/2020. $108,000

2775 Palermo Ave, Cavallo Linda M; Hammer Lashiconnah; Lmc Rentals Llc, Difrancesco Molly; Geisser Christopher, 6/12/2020. $187,500

28 W Montrose St, Ac Home Furnishing Co By Shrf; Adamczyk Susan A By Shrf; Banco Popular North America By Shrf; Bergen County Of By Shrf; Cablevision Of Newark By Shrf; Calandra Vincenza Llc By Shrf; Njhr 2 Llc, 6/15/2020. $47,926.26

28 W Montrose St, Njhr 2 Llc; Pollock Donald L Jr, Hernandez Eric G, 6/15/2020. $49,900

2841 S Union Road, Debellis Michael W, Johnson Edward L Jr, 6/15/2020. $176,000

64 Evelyn Ave, Giannascoli Adeline T Est By Exec; Giannascoli Dominick Est; Link Denise Giannascoli Exec, Valente Carlos Cruz, 6/15/2020. $115,000

1046-1050 E Park Ave, Igloo Series Iv Trust By Atty; Sn Servicing Corp Atty, Mjm Dev Llc, 6/15/2020. $110,000

2482 Graiffs Way, Sterchele Nicholas P, Torres Denisse; Torres Raymond, 6/15/2020. $235,000

2596 Friendship St, Cruz Elizabeth, Mercado Alexs J Ii, 6/15/2020. $120,000

414 N 8th St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Gordan Stuart; Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Jay-Kat Investments Llc, 6/15/2020. $62,500

Southern Ocean County

LACEY TOWNSHIP

937 Kearny Ave, 3/2020. $200,000

1212 Gannet Court, 3/2020. $495,000

442 Bay Way, 3/2020. $90,000

1001 Orlando Drive, 3/2020. $148,000

1845 Lakeside Drive South, 3/2020. $245,000

315 Laurel Blvd, 3/2020. $215,700

1653 Woodland Road, 3/2020. $140,000

1001 Painter Point, 3/2020. $290,000

2030 Brookdale Drive, 3/2020. $133,000

21 Ernest Drive, 3/2020. $440,000

409 Bay Way, 3/2020. $95,000

412 Sinclair Ave, 3/2020. $278,000

259 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $545,838

1608 Tamiami Road, 3/2020. $225,800

820 Tiller Drive, 3/2020. $669,000

1209 Grebe Court, 3/2020. $265,000

1231 Kennebec Road, 3/2020. $276,000

67 Ambermist Way, 3/2020. $393,151

1630 Lakeside Drive South, 3/2020. $50,000

1058 Bowsprit Point, 3/2020. $290,000

1058 Bowsprit Point, 3/2020. $322,875

310 Pine Forest Lane, 3/2020. $279,000

309 Bunnell Place, 3/2020. $235,000

932 Tappan St, 3/2020. $195,000

2014 Hillwood Road, 3/2020. $267,500

