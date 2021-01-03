 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

5076 Spruce Ave, Spruce Creek Llc Reed Lorraine G; 10/23/20. $225,000

10 Empire Drive, Greenstein Catherine C Goodrow John B; 10/26/20. $165,500

206 Crystal Lake Drive, Salgado Linda Maria Dr Horton Inc; 10/26/20. $280,290

102 Seaside Ave, Gregas Andrew Wagner Mark K; 10/27/20. $230,000

117 Camellia Lane, Pena Sanchez Leslie Siciliano Michael J; 10/27/20. $322,000

3 Autumn Lane, Astace Kathleen Marie Mjf Contracting Llc; 10/27/20. $248,000

3038 Tremont Ave, Gramegna Dawn Martinez Jovany Jimenez; 10/27/20. $297,900

5 Shelter Ave, Leon Palacios Miguel Acosta Javier; 10/27/20. $226,000

316 Pine Ave, Miraglia Justine M Wittenwiler Donald G; 10/28/20. $187,500

6063 Delilah Road, Mitchell William J Salas Paul R; 10/28/20. $182,000

216 Granville Circle, Montemurro Jeffrey P Alleva Craig S; 10/29/20. $482,000

3 Maltby Court, Nguyen Christopher Park Mi Hyon; 10/29/20. $219,900

6015 West Jersey Ave, Reyes Wendy Booker Yvonne; 10/30/20. $196,700

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

5 Eaglewood Drive, Rubel Thomas Ferreri Michael; 10/07/20. $415,000

612 Pineview Drive, Silver Doron Samuel Papa Dement Phillis; 10/07/20. $480,000

13 Manchester St, Hammond Nancy Sharp Crisanne; 10/08/20. $230,000

212 Colman Place, Reeder Shaun Irizarry Nereida; 10/08/20. $179,000

215 Crestview Ave, Maurer Michael G Leitner Justin; 10/08/20. $460,000

259 Great Creek Road, Hann Steven C Waltz Joseph M; 10/08/20. $325,500

800 E Moss Mill Road, Coleman Kaitlyn Elaine Libucki Michael; 10/08/20. $234,900

256 Terry Lane, Hopkins Shawn T Long Matthew; 10/09/20. $250,000

127 Warwick Road, Vanetti Kathleen T Raymond Hope I/Ind&Tr; 10/13/20. $235,000

164 Old New York Road, Greene Michael Jr Fazzia Joseph A; 10/13/20. $450,000

444 Eighth Ave, Nolan Jeffrey Ferrara Sara E; 10/14/20. $335,000

480 Country Club Drive, Ordille George Loveland Maurice C Jr; 10/15/20. $247,500

484 S Fir Ave, Maldonado Miriam Safdar Subia; 10/15/20. $240,000

711 Eagle Point Court, Novo Alexa Bealler Sean; 10/15/20. $179,900

526 Salem Way, Littel Kathleen Rafferty Joseph; 10/16/20. $260,000

123 Justine Lane, Lencki Patrick A Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 10/19/20. $249,900

458 Vine Ave, Bach Anh Tuyet Godoy Angela Milena Rodriguez; 10/19/20. $205,000

328 Maria Loretta Lane, Lane Gladys M Odonnell Patrick J; 10/20/20. $230,000

153 S New York Road, Khan Iqbal Ahmed Schurr Group Llc; 10/21/20. $192,500

366 S Pomona Road, Ferro John A Florian Ferrera Virginia; 10/21/20. $237,000

606 Biscayne Ave, Powers Lourdes Stevens Joseph; 10/21/20. $232,000

142 Concord Terrace, Peterson Garufi Lillian Thorstensen Marie N Pepe; 10/22/20. $179,000

257 W Donna Drive, Garcia Velasco Gregorio Low Mary P; 10/22/20. $198,500

309 Ridgewood Ave, Flaherty David J Swiger Alfred; 10/22/20. $320,000

114 Dover Court, Murden Denise L Grottano Emanuele/Exrx; 10/23/20. $170,900

311 E Kelly Drive, Espinal Argelia Badner Flotilde S; 10/23/20. $297,850

402 Breaker Drive, Salamone Anthony Shinkunas Matthew; 10/23/20. $285,000

1215 Crocus St, Platco Brian Clark Frank H; 10/26/20. $194,900

706 Eagle Point Court, Kean Donald E Jr Fannie Mae; 10/27/20. $174,000

725 Falcon Crest Court, Conti Jessica Palmiere Domenic R; 10/27/20. $200,000

324 Upland Ave, Ferreri Michael V Biglin Nancy E; 10/28/20. $450,000

334 Maria Loretta Lane, Hand Gary Patrick Emeigh Charles; 10/29/20. $234,900

139 Kensington Drive, Mulson Kristin Galli Megan Anne; 10/30/20. $335,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

7660 Strand Ave, West Michael E Kane Jonathan; 10/23/20. $248,000

411 Hanthorn St, Martin Anna M Schweer Kevin; 10/26/20. $225,000

47 Galleria Drive, Godwin Rivas Marie Nvr Inc; 10/26/20. $280,990

4640 Ocean Heights Ave, Randall Steven G Bullock Aaron; 10/27/20. $262,000

50 Galleria Drive, Cruz Carlos A Nvr Inc; 10/27/20. $302,080

8 Monet Drive, Sharkey Sean J III Chiusano James M; 10/27/20. $366,620

178 Darby Lane, Kane Rebekah Stocks Brandon; 10/29/20. $335,000

HAMMONTON

127 Horton St, Southwick Michael C Lash Daniel; 10/19/20. $219,000

203 Park Ave, Paulsgraf Anthony J Petrucelli Nicole; 10/20/20. $237,000

720 Central Ave, Metzger John A Pacific North Llc; 10/23/20. $400,000

32 Harbor Drive, Dunlop Mary Bermudez Manuel D; 10/29/20. $82,000

MARGATE

24 S Adams Ave, Moretti Eugene S Greco Tina; 10/08/20. $572,000

511 N Union Ave, Marchel Stephen Thurlow Union Llc; 10/08/20. $450,000

8209 Lagoon Drive, Malia Michael Perez Simone; 10/08/20. $1,525,000

9414 Amherst Ave, Rosen Morris Kennedy George M; 10/08/20. $840,000

105 N Rumson Ave, Joseph Fazzio So Llc Dorfman Matthew; 10/09/20. $799,924

2 N Vendome Ave, Weiss David Fiato Mark T; 10/09/20. $1,760,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 502, Jolly Jammie L III Matonti Dominique; 10/09/20. $220,000

209 N Kenyon Ave, Newman Jared Ian Snyder Casey A/Atty; 10/13/20. $435,000

22 S Washington Ave 3, Patel Amit G Fox Stacey D; 10/30/20. $304,000

SOMERS POINT

57 Greate Bay Court, Soifer Mark/Exrx Bowen Adam; 10/26/20. $229,900

15 Braddock Drive, Prince Ronald J Monsanto Charlton; 10/27/20. $292,000

55 Village Drive, Kent Harry J Pinto Robert; 10/27/20. $260,000

311 Harbour Cove, Pursley Nicole Simmers Robert T; 10/28/20. $259,900

7 Cooper Drive, Howard Gail L Rutherford Mary; 10/29/20. $210,000

103 Harbour Cove, Woodside Michael R Payne Michael Ray; 10/30/20. $330,000.00

VENTNOR

19 S Vassar Square, Giletto Joseph V Elmlyf Llc; 10/23/20. $320,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 18d, Huntmar Llc Alter Steven E; 10/23/20. $375,000

2 B N Oakland Ave, Hinck Robert T North Beach Dev Llc; 10/26/20. $435,000

4800 Boardwalk Unit 809, Barsh Sally R Mandell Marvin; 10/28/20. $320,300

615 N Dorset Ave, Romano Peter Fiore Louis A; 10/28/20. $335,000

5200 Boardwalk Unit 17f, Zivik Alex Denenberg Marilyn R,-Tr,/Tr; 10/29/20. $480,000

605a N Victoria Ave, Custodio Christopher John Lucchetti Joseph; 10/30/20. $233,500

Cape May County

AVALON

4739 Ocean Drive, Appicciafuoco Peter Erchak Alexei A; 10/2020. $1,825,000

6592 Ocean Drive, Cirino Michael F Mauro Dennis John; 10/2020. $1,530,000

169 19th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC; 10/2020. $1,450,000

193 18th St, Garcia Mark Exr&C Welsh Thomas J III; 10/2020. $1,300,000

288 13th St, Karwoski Barbara M Karwoski David; 10/2020. $500,000

259 24th St East Un, Matics Ventures LLC 1031 Esi Eat II LLC; 10/2020. $420,000

173 62nd St, Mastrangelo Michael Aqua Bella Realty LLC; 11/2020. $4,600,000

606 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $3,055,000

7529 Sunset Drive, 7529 Sunset Drive LLC Appicciafuoco Peter; 11/2020. $2,800,000

65 E 15th St, Mc Donagh Christopher W Goldner John D; 11/2020. $2,800,000

178 35th St, Jacoby Michael E 221 17th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,152,500

1228 First Ave, Larson Kevin M Jaa Avalon LLC; 11/2020. $1,975,000

260 19th St, Jones Kenneth E Haley David; 11/2020. $1,850,000

214 47th St, Tierney Joyce Lorei Mathew P; 11/2020. $1,750,000

262 48th St, Foy Margaret M Est Turner Donald; 11/2020. $1,701,000

614 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $1,645,000

1148 First Ave, Hopkins Daniel E Copper Capital Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,575,000

6537 Ocean Drive So, Bleam Larry D Boyle Joseph J; 11/2020. $1,300,000

1100 Ocean Drive, Finkbiner Aaron F III Ficken Bruce W; 11/2020. $1,150,000

778 Dune Drive Un B, Burton John Biehl Jennifer M; 11/2020. $595,000

2778 Dune Drive Un A, Hierholzer Paul D Virtuous Property Grp LLC; 11/2020. $357,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Strasinski Christina; 11/2020. $139,000

CAPE MAY

1308 Pittsburgh Ave, Hopkins Norman E Casarino Marc; 11/2020. $540,000

805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 204, Lobosco Angelo Thompson William; 11/2020. $499,000

1386 Lafayette St, Wells Anne C Somoza Gabriella; 11/2020. $467,500

1152 Washington St, Mucha Nicholas Zehnder Christopher J; 11/2020. $410,000

CAPE MAY POINT

201 Lincoln Ave, Caramico Denise Keren Ron; 11/2020. $1,425,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

15 Cedar Drive, Stackhouse Diane E Davies Adrian Vaughan; 11/2020. $225,000

223 Hoffman Mill Road, USA Caprioni Eugenia A; 11/2020. $100,000

Lot 16 Block 57, Cimerman Richard L Sweeney Joyce; 11/2020. $81,400

637 Dennisville Road, Edwards William S Mccann Joseph D; 11/2020. $67,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

15 W Wilde Ave, Hoppe Richard P Pawlus Claudio; 10/2020. $97,500

788 Academy Road, Mac Cready Grace Elizabeth Est Miller Merrill N; 10/2020. $55,000

0 Rochester Ave, Prestige Real Estate LLC West Rochester Ave Condo; 10/2020. $45,000

719 Tutle Gut Circle, Simone Kathleen E Pointejoy LLC; 10/2020. $641,000

1042 Shunpike Road, Daisey Lester C Weigel Jeffrey; 10/2020. $599,000

214 Diamond Sand Drive, Quintans Maria Isabel Ryan Christine A; 10/2020. $529,900

902 Ocean Drive, Walter Richard F Nelson Martin J; 10/2020. $465,000

1 Widgeon Way, Degener Richard Palmer Brian N; 10/2020. $377,350

828 Shunpike Road, Vona Leon W D’Urso Thomas R; 10/2020. $325,500

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 700, Rink Linda Sileo Alan D; 10/2020. $314,000

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Phillips Robert Stergiou George; 10/2020. $287,500

402 Leaming Ave, R Smith & Family LLC Hill Linda D; 10/2020. $269,000

Lot 5 Block 494.03, Mc Nulty Kathleen Riley Exr Di Stefano Michael; 10/2020. $200,000

105 Tomlin Ave, Herishen William C Sheeran Magen Elizabeth; 10/2020. $180,000

613 Desoto Ave, Palait Eric Dilks James E; 10/2020. $166,000

245 E Pacific Ave, Krzywicki James Bell Malerie R; 10/2020. $150,000

117 Vermont Ave, Zelinski John Uba David; 10/2020. $140,000

226 E New York Ave, Us Bank Trust Na Trust Zmeu Eusebiu; 10/2020. $110,500

219 E New York Ave, Niski Kenneth W Harron Richard P; 10/2020. $64,000

2729 Bay Drive, Coleman Robert J Allison Glen M Trust; 10/2020. $1,025,000

309 Beach Drive, Spletzer John Kanuck Christopher; 10/2020. $999,999

601 Delaware Ave, Folis Rodion M Axelrod Crystal R; 10/2020. $843,000

680 Crawford Road, Hinker Michael Heinold Jennifer; 10/2020. $745,000

834 Kathryn Blvd, Marsden Charlotte H Baker Dominick Ray; 10/2020. $713,000

902 Ocean Ave, Webco Associates Inc Yurick William; 10/2020. $669,000

902 Ocean Drive, 10/2020. Webco Associates Inc Morrow William; $649,000

6 Beach Ave, Carino Anthony R Jr Guidetti Ray; 10/2020. $585,000

112 W Richmond Ave, Haines Linda Gullaksen Scott; 10/2020. $574,000

217 E Raleigh Ave, Five Mile Properties LLC Coons Janice; 10/2020. $525,000

120 Avalon Road, Kerr Kevin Dexter Judith A; 10/2020. $525,000

739 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Grazel Raymond P Ruden Meredith; 10/2020. $340,000

129 Fishing Creek Road, Iwasevic Leo E Wetherill Liberty H; $325,000

1014 Seashore Road, Smeltzer Harold J Exr Lengio George; 10/2020. $320,000

200 Fire Road, Rexhepi Lulzim Negro Andrew; 10/2020. $310,000

301 Holmes Ave, Brand Tracy W Sr Biddle Bernadette; 10/2020. $305,000

215 Spruce Ave, Garvin Josephine A Est Lenik Frank; 10/2020. $240,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

205 Reeves St, Wildwood Wet LLC Archibald Robert W; 10/2020. $251,000

69 Wynndemere Court, Papperman Delema J Est Hancock Deborah E; 10/2020. $248,000

11 Colgate St, Musarra Francis X Dukenski John; 10/2020. $240,000

11 Mimosa Drive, Glennon Keith Exr Ratka Sandra; 10/2020. $185,000

301 Millman Blvd, O’Connor Joseph B Jr Damiana Katielyn P; 10/2020. $175,000

38 Susan Lane, Pritchett Dennis M Exr Mailloux April L; $125,000

4 Oak Ave, Jcm Devleopment LLC Rexhepi Lulzim; 10/2020. $57,000

Stone Harbor Blvd Un 307, 307 Stone Harbor Crossing LLC Wheeler John H; 10/2020. 1116 $999,000

121 Beach Ave, Zippi Stephen Purcell Kathryn Susanna; 10/2020. $930,000

1086 Route 47 So, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $492,500

Lot 26.04 Block 168, Mc Nulty Thomas E Jr Braden Leroy; 10/2020. $428,500

102 Osprey Drive, Frame Lynn E Kerr Kevin F; $396,000

6 Steeple Court, Burke John F Abbot Robert Evans; $349,995

0 Aspen Drive, Caruso Robert Myslinski Douglas; 110/2020. $349,900

710 Avalon Blvd, Torrieri Richard Mccool Michael Andrew; $285,000

201 Ridge Road, Ford Roseann Stocker Craig; 10/2020. $282,000

3 Hemlock Drive, Cinque Natale P Adkins Nicklous J; $270,000

5 E Pacific Ave, Donahue Jeannie C Rohrbach Gary L; 10/2020. $265,000

18 Orbit Drive, Brenneisen Stephanie A Stone Matthew P; 10/2020. $230,000

265 Indian Trail Road, Catarcio Maurice A Jr Bradley Raymond S; 10/2020. $220,000

3 N 16th St, O’Quin Tracy A Gorski Paige Marie; 10/2020. $197,500

3 N Railroad Ave, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $75,000

43 Route 47 Noth Un G26, Wilson Steven E Toughill Michelle B; 10/2020. $45,700

43 Routt 47 North, Konstanty Joseph Jr Exr Rastelli Ryan; 10/2020. $23,000

33 Seabreeze Lane, Graves Cynthia A O’Hara Family Limited Ptn; 10/2020. $495,000

8 Galloping Way, Kammerer Michael R Ridings Christopher F; 10/2020. $475,000

346 Swainton Goshen Road, Johnson Traci Lattuca-Bonamico Mario; 10/2020. $379,900

2078 Tidewater Ave, Stuart Albert D Bradfield Barbara L; 10/2020. $270,000

312 Ridge Road, Brown Christopher Stinson Robert; 10/2020. $266,500

512 Route 47 So, Thompson William C Laing Gregory James Jr; 10/2020. $235,000

756 Dias Creek Road, Accardo Hazel Anthony Mark; 11/2020. 10/2020. $225,000

1547 Route 9 N, Farrell James Hardin Perry Joe; 10/2020. $215,625

513 E Maryland Ave, Thompson Michael Cooper Nicole O; 11/2020. 10/2020. $192,000

3 Cypress Drive, Walker Douglas T Flash Logistics LLC; 11/2020. 10/2020. $165,000

336 Route 47 So, Sandman Richard E Adm Wiley Kevin; 11/2020. 10/2020. $115,000

54 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet M Thomas Edward M; 11/2020. 10/2020. $60,000

35 Route 47 So Un 14, Adamchak Barbara A Tran Thanh Huyen; 10/2020. $58,200

35 Route 47 So Un 29, Rohrbach Gary L Trust Charles Thomas M; 10/2020. $57,100

206 Stagecoach Road Un 505, Zettlemoyer Barbara Vaughan Richard; 10/2020. $41,900

43 Route 47 North, Slaughter Elizabeth T Sloan Andrew; 10/2020. $40,400

NORTH WILDWOOD

711 Ocean Ave, Mc Cann Daniel J Nally Ryan; 10/2020. $172,500

510 E 3rd Ave Un 302, Mc Monigle Joseph Jr Quick James John; 10/2020. $145,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 47, Berk Ryan Valentino Dominimc J III; 10/2020. $120,000

OCEAN CITY

705 Periwinkle Drive, Louie Kevin Owsik Michael Gerard; 10/2020. $349,900

182 Flinders Reef, Hepler Eric Oddo Salvatore C; 10/2020. $315,000

5 Hawthorne Drive, Chowdhury Maksudul A Berry Michael; 10/2020. $275,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5608 Landis Ave,Bradley Stephen P Caramanico John C Jr; 11/2020. $805,000

4009 Landis Ave Un 3, Glancey Christopher Taylor Alyce; 11/2020. $650,000

3700 Boardwalk, Schleider Brian S Minnick Peter D; 11/2020. $620,000

3717 Central Ave, Ciseck Ian Gilchrist Keith; 11/2020. $590,000

134 40th St Un A, Cullen Priscilla Adm Cordero Mary; 11/2020. $565,000

107 37th St Un 3E, Gilchrist Keith John Jeffrey; 11/2020. $540,000

24 44th St Un 201, Patton Steven C Mc Kinnon John P; 11/2020. $423,000

STONE HARBOR

246 99th St Un 3, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $449,000

16 Linden Lane, Coates Robert A Maillet Paul; 10/2020. $390,000

316 92nd St, Schiffman Theodore Mc Kendry Mark S Trust; 11/2020. $3,700,000

382 104th St, Clover 382 LLC 382 104th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,425,000

148 95th St, Maurer Elizabeth Martin Aonghus E; 11/2020. $2,300,000

163 83rd St, Robert A Hoadley Trust Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $1,700,000

8931 2nd Ave, Murray Dennis A Frees Robb S; 11/2020. $630,000

A-43 Bower Court, Wagner Patricia H Est Clas Brian; 11/2020. $610,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

403 32nd St, Jeri L Piechoski Rev Trust Henderson Michael; 11/2020. $990,000

1731 Route US 9 So, Benetz David G Trust Keller Charles M; 11/2020. $320,000

33 Black Oak Drive, Buckchetsky Rachel Patroni Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000

16 Dawn Road, Salesky Richard Trust Devine Joseph; 11/2020. $258,000

286 Route 49, Greiner John A Paone Anthony J; 11/2020. $195,000

8 Farm Road, Black Horse Land LLC Hollywood Ricky J; 11/2020. $85,000

WILDWOOD

301 W Taylor Ave, Kopycienski Robert A Moffo Vincent; 10/2020. $260,000

309 W Glenwood Ave, Jones Gordon T III Grady Erik M; 10/2020. $205,000

128 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Daniels Joseph G Pupo Pasquele; 10/2020. $100,000

3811 Pacific Ave, Collia Paolo Cama Plan Administrator; $70,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

