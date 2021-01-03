How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
5076 Spruce Ave, Spruce Creek Llc Reed Lorraine G; 10/23/20. $225,000
10 Empire Drive, Greenstein Catherine C Goodrow John B; 10/26/20. $165,500
206 Crystal Lake Drive, Salgado Linda Maria Dr Horton Inc; 10/26/20. $280,290
102 Seaside Ave, Gregas Andrew Wagner Mark K; 10/27/20. $230,000
117 Camellia Lane, Pena Sanchez Leslie Siciliano Michael J; 10/27/20. $322,000
3 Autumn Lane, Astace Kathleen Marie Mjf Contracting Llc; 10/27/20. $248,000
3038 Tremont Ave, Gramegna Dawn Martinez Jovany Jimenez; 10/27/20. $297,900
5 Shelter Ave, Leon Palacios Miguel Acosta Javier; 10/27/20. $226,000
316 Pine Ave, Miraglia Justine M Wittenwiler Donald G; 10/28/20. $187,500
6063 Delilah Road, Mitchell William J Salas Paul R; 10/28/20. $182,000
216 Granville Circle, Montemurro Jeffrey P Alleva Craig S; 10/29/20. $482,000
3 Maltby Court, Nguyen Christopher Park Mi Hyon; 10/29/20. $219,900
6015 West Jersey Ave, Reyes Wendy Booker Yvonne; 10/30/20. $196,700
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
5 Eaglewood Drive, Rubel Thomas Ferreri Michael; 10/07/20. $415,000
612 Pineview Drive, Silver Doron Samuel Papa Dement Phillis; 10/07/20. $480,000
13 Manchester St, Hammond Nancy Sharp Crisanne; 10/08/20. $230,000
212 Colman Place, Reeder Shaun Irizarry Nereida; 10/08/20. $179,000
215 Crestview Ave, Maurer Michael G Leitner Justin; 10/08/20. $460,000
259 Great Creek Road, Hann Steven C Waltz Joseph M; 10/08/20. $325,500
800 E Moss Mill Road, Coleman Kaitlyn Elaine Libucki Michael; 10/08/20. $234,900
256 Terry Lane, Hopkins Shawn T Long Matthew; 10/09/20. $250,000
127 Warwick Road, Vanetti Kathleen T Raymond Hope I/Ind&Tr; 10/13/20. $235,000
164 Old New York Road, Greene Michael Jr Fazzia Joseph A; 10/13/20. $450,000
444 Eighth Ave, Nolan Jeffrey Ferrara Sara E; 10/14/20. $335,000
480 Country Club Drive, Ordille George Loveland Maurice C Jr; 10/15/20. $247,500
484 S Fir Ave, Maldonado Miriam Safdar Subia; 10/15/20. $240,000
711 Eagle Point Court, Novo Alexa Bealler Sean; 10/15/20. $179,900
526 Salem Way, Littel Kathleen Rafferty Joseph; 10/16/20. $260,000
123 Justine Lane, Lencki Patrick A Gaetano P Giordano Bldrs Llc; 10/19/20. $249,900
458 Vine Ave, Bach Anh Tuyet Godoy Angela Milena Rodriguez; 10/19/20. $205,000
328 Maria Loretta Lane, Lane Gladys M Odonnell Patrick J; 10/20/20. $230,000
153 S New York Road, Khan Iqbal Ahmed Schurr Group Llc; 10/21/20. $192,500
366 S Pomona Road, Ferro John A Florian Ferrera Virginia; 10/21/20. $237,000
606 Biscayne Ave, Powers Lourdes Stevens Joseph; 10/21/20. $232,000
142 Concord Terrace, Peterson Garufi Lillian Thorstensen Marie N Pepe; 10/22/20. $179,000
257 W Donna Drive, Garcia Velasco Gregorio Low Mary P; 10/22/20. $198,500
309 Ridgewood Ave, Flaherty David J Swiger Alfred; 10/22/20. $320,000
114 Dover Court, Murden Denise L Grottano Emanuele/Exrx; 10/23/20. $170,900
311 E Kelly Drive, Espinal Argelia Badner Flotilde S; 10/23/20. $297,850
402 Breaker Drive, Salamone Anthony Shinkunas Matthew; 10/23/20. $285,000
1215 Crocus St, Platco Brian Clark Frank H; 10/26/20. $194,900
706 Eagle Point Court, Kean Donald E Jr Fannie Mae; 10/27/20. $174,000
725 Falcon Crest Court, Conti Jessica Palmiere Domenic R; 10/27/20. $200,000
324 Upland Ave, Ferreri Michael V Biglin Nancy E; 10/28/20. $450,000
334 Maria Loretta Lane, Hand Gary Patrick Emeigh Charles; 10/29/20. $234,900
139 Kensington Drive, Mulson Kristin Galli Megan Anne; 10/30/20. $335,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
7660 Strand Ave, West Michael E Kane Jonathan; 10/23/20. $248,000
411 Hanthorn St, Martin Anna M Schweer Kevin; 10/26/20. $225,000
47 Galleria Drive, Godwin Rivas Marie Nvr Inc; 10/26/20. $280,990
4640 Ocean Heights Ave, Randall Steven G Bullock Aaron; 10/27/20. $262,000
50 Galleria Drive, Cruz Carlos A Nvr Inc; 10/27/20. $302,080
8 Monet Drive, Sharkey Sean J III Chiusano James M; 10/27/20. $366,620
178 Darby Lane, Kane Rebekah Stocks Brandon; 10/29/20. $335,000
HAMMONTON
127 Horton St, Southwick Michael C Lash Daniel; 10/19/20. $219,000
203 Park Ave, Paulsgraf Anthony J Petrucelli Nicole; 10/20/20. $237,000
720 Central Ave, Metzger John A Pacific North Llc; 10/23/20. $400,000
32 Harbor Drive, Dunlop Mary Bermudez Manuel D; 10/29/20. $82,000
MARGATE
24 S Adams Ave, Moretti Eugene S Greco Tina; 10/08/20. $572,000
511 N Union Ave, Marchel Stephen Thurlow Union Llc; 10/08/20. $450,000
8209 Lagoon Drive, Malia Michael Perez Simone; 10/08/20. $1,525,000
9414 Amherst Ave, Rosen Morris Kennedy George M; 10/08/20. $840,000
105 N Rumson Ave, Joseph Fazzio So Llc Dorfman Matthew; 10/09/20. $799,924
2 N Vendome Ave, Weiss David Fiato Mark T; 10/09/20. $1,760,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 502, Jolly Jammie L III Matonti Dominique; 10/09/20. $220,000
209 N Kenyon Ave, Newman Jared Ian Snyder Casey A/Atty; 10/13/20. $435,000
22 S Washington Ave 3, Patel Amit G Fox Stacey D; 10/30/20. $304,000
SOMERS POINT
57 Greate Bay Court, Soifer Mark/Exrx Bowen Adam; 10/26/20. $229,900
15 Braddock Drive, Prince Ronald J Monsanto Charlton; 10/27/20. $292,000
55 Village Drive, Kent Harry J Pinto Robert; 10/27/20. $260,000
311 Harbour Cove, Pursley Nicole Simmers Robert T; 10/28/20. $259,900
7 Cooper Drive, Howard Gail L Rutherford Mary; 10/29/20. $210,000
103 Harbour Cove, Woodside Michael R Payne Michael Ray; 10/30/20. $330,000.00
VENTNOR
19 S Vassar Square, Giletto Joseph V Elmlyf Llc; 10/23/20. $320,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 18d, Huntmar Llc Alter Steven E; 10/23/20. $375,000
2 B N Oakland Ave, Hinck Robert T North Beach Dev Llc; 10/26/20. $435,000
4800 Boardwalk Unit 809, Barsh Sally R Mandell Marvin; 10/28/20. $320,300
615 N Dorset Ave, Romano Peter Fiore Louis A; 10/28/20. $335,000
5200 Boardwalk Unit 17f, Zivik Alex Denenberg Marilyn R,-Tr,/Tr; 10/29/20. $480,000
605a N Victoria Ave, Custodio Christopher John Lucchetti Joseph; 10/30/20. $233,500
Cape May County
AVALON
4739 Ocean Drive, Appicciafuoco Peter Erchak Alexei A; 10/2020. $1,825,000
6592 Ocean Drive, Cirino Michael F Mauro Dennis John; 10/2020. $1,530,000
169 19th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr 1116 Stone Harbor Asso LLC; 10/2020. $1,450,000
193 18th St, Garcia Mark Exr&C Welsh Thomas J III; 10/2020. $1,300,000
288 13th St, Karwoski Barbara M Karwoski David; 10/2020. $500,000
259 24th St East Un, Matics Ventures LLC 1031 Esi Eat II LLC; 10/2020. $420,000
173 62nd St, Mastrangelo Michael Aqua Bella Realty LLC; 11/2020. $4,600,000
606 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $3,055,000
7529 Sunset Drive, 7529 Sunset Drive LLC Appicciafuoco Peter; 11/2020. $2,800,000
65 E 15th St, Mc Donagh Christopher W Goldner John D; 11/2020. $2,800,000
178 35th St, Jacoby Michael E 221 17th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,152,500
1228 First Ave, Larson Kevin M Jaa Avalon LLC; 11/2020. $1,975,000
260 19th St, Jones Kenneth E Haley David; 11/2020. $1,850,000
214 47th St, Tierney Joyce Lorei Mathew P; 11/2020. $1,750,000
262 48th St, Foy Margaret M Est Turner Donald; 11/2020. $1,701,000
614 7th St, Flynn Kevin D Hopkins Daniel E; 11/2020. $1,645,000
1148 First Ave, Hopkins Daniel E Copper Capital Inv LLC; 11/2020. $1,575,000
6537 Ocean Drive So, Bleam Larry D Boyle Joseph J; 11/2020. $1,300,000
1100 Ocean Drive, Finkbiner Aaron F III Ficken Bruce W; 11/2020. $1,150,000
778 Dune Drive Un B, Burton John Biehl Jennifer M; 11/2020. $595,000
2778 Dune Drive Un A, Hierholzer Paul D Virtuous Property Grp LLC; 11/2020. $357,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Partnership Strasinski Christina; 11/2020. $139,000
CAPE MAY
1308 Pittsburgh Ave, Hopkins Norman E Casarino Marc; 11/2020. $540,000
805 Pittsburgh Ave Un 204, Lobosco Angelo Thompson William; 11/2020. $499,000
1386 Lafayette St, Wells Anne C Somoza Gabriella; 11/2020. $467,500
1152 Washington St, Mucha Nicholas Zehnder Christopher J; 11/2020. $410,000
CAPE MAY POINT
201 Lincoln Ave, Caramico Denise Keren Ron; 11/2020. $1,425,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
15 Cedar Drive, Stackhouse Diane E Davies Adrian Vaughan; 11/2020. $225,000
223 Hoffman Mill Road, USA Caprioni Eugenia A; 11/2020. $100,000
Lot 16 Block 57, Cimerman Richard L Sweeney Joyce; 11/2020. $81,400
637 Dennisville Road, Edwards William S Mccann Joseph D; 11/2020. $67,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
15 W Wilde Ave, Hoppe Richard P Pawlus Claudio; 10/2020. $97,500
788 Academy Road, Mac Cready Grace Elizabeth Est Miller Merrill N; 10/2020. $55,000
0 Rochester Ave, Prestige Real Estate LLC West Rochester Ave Condo; 10/2020. $45,000
719 Tutle Gut Circle, Simone Kathleen E Pointejoy LLC; 10/2020. $641,000
1042 Shunpike Road, Daisey Lester C Weigel Jeffrey; 10/2020. $599,000
214 Diamond Sand Drive, Quintans Maria Isabel Ryan Christine A; 10/2020. $529,900
902 Ocean Drive, Walter Richard F Nelson Martin J; 10/2020. $465,000
1 Widgeon Way, Degener Richard Palmer Brian N; 10/2020. $377,350
828 Shunpike Road, Vona Leon W D’Urso Thomas R; 10/2020. $325,500
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 700, Rink Linda Sileo Alan D; 10/2020. $314,000
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Phillips Robert Stergiou George; 10/2020. $287,500
402 Leaming Ave, R Smith & Family LLC Hill Linda D; 10/2020. $269,000
Lot 5 Block 494.03, Mc Nulty Kathleen Riley Exr Di Stefano Michael; 10/2020. $200,000
105 Tomlin Ave, Herishen William C Sheeran Magen Elizabeth; 10/2020. $180,000
613 Desoto Ave, Palait Eric Dilks James E; 10/2020. $166,000
245 E Pacific Ave, Krzywicki James Bell Malerie R; 10/2020. $150,000
117 Vermont Ave, Zelinski John Uba David; 10/2020. $140,000
226 E New York Ave, Us Bank Trust Na Trust Zmeu Eusebiu; 10/2020. $110,500
219 E New York Ave, Niski Kenneth W Harron Richard P; 10/2020. $64,000
2729 Bay Drive, Coleman Robert J Allison Glen M Trust; 10/2020. $1,025,000
309 Beach Drive, Spletzer John Kanuck Christopher; 10/2020. $999,999
601 Delaware Ave, Folis Rodion M Axelrod Crystal R; 10/2020. $843,000
680 Crawford Road, Hinker Michael Heinold Jennifer; 10/2020. $745,000
834 Kathryn Blvd, Marsden Charlotte H Baker Dominick Ray; 10/2020. $713,000
902 Ocean Ave, Webco Associates Inc Yurick William; 10/2020. $669,000
902 Ocean Drive, 10/2020. Webco Associates Inc Morrow William; $649,000
6 Beach Ave, Carino Anthony R Jr Guidetti Ray; 10/2020. $585,000
112 W Richmond Ave, Haines Linda Gullaksen Scott; 10/2020. $574,000
217 E Raleigh Ave, Five Mile Properties LLC Coons Janice; 10/2020. $525,000
120 Avalon Road, Kerr Kevin Dexter Judith A; 10/2020. $525,000
739 Jonathan Hoffman Road, Grazel Raymond P Ruden Meredith; 10/2020. $340,000
129 Fishing Creek Road, Iwasevic Leo E Wetherill Liberty H; $325,000
1014 Seashore Road, Smeltzer Harold J Exr Lengio George; 10/2020. $320,000
200 Fire Road, Rexhepi Lulzim Negro Andrew; 10/2020. $310,000
301 Holmes Ave, Brand Tracy W Sr Biddle Bernadette; 10/2020. $305,000
215 Spruce Ave, Garvin Josephine A Est Lenik Frank; 10/2020. $240,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
205 Reeves St, Wildwood Wet LLC Archibald Robert W; 10/2020. $251,000
69 Wynndemere Court, Papperman Delema J Est Hancock Deborah E; 10/2020. $248,000
11 Colgate St, Musarra Francis X Dukenski John; 10/2020. $240,000
11 Mimosa Drive, Glennon Keith Exr Ratka Sandra; 10/2020. $185,000
301 Millman Blvd, O’Connor Joseph B Jr Damiana Katielyn P; 10/2020. $175,000
38 Susan Lane, Pritchett Dennis M Exr Mailloux April L; $125,000
4 Oak Ave, Jcm Devleopment LLC Rexhepi Lulzim; 10/2020. $57,000
Stone Harbor Blvd Un 307, 307 Stone Harbor Crossing LLC Wheeler John H; 10/2020. 1116 $999,000
121 Beach Ave, Zippi Stephen Purcell Kathryn Susanna; 10/2020. $930,000
1086 Route 47 So, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $492,500
Lot 26.04 Block 168, Mc Nulty Thomas E Jr Braden Leroy; 10/2020. $428,500
102 Osprey Drive, Frame Lynn E Kerr Kevin F; $396,000
6 Steeple Court, Burke John F Abbot Robert Evans; $349,995
0 Aspen Drive, Caruso Robert Myslinski Douglas; 110/2020. $349,900
710 Avalon Blvd, Torrieri Richard Mccool Michael Andrew; $285,000
201 Ridge Road, Ford Roseann Stocker Craig; 10/2020. $282,000
3 Hemlock Drive, Cinque Natale P Adkins Nicklous J; $270,000
5 E Pacific Ave, Donahue Jeannie C Rohrbach Gary L; 10/2020. $265,000
18 Orbit Drive, Brenneisen Stephanie A Stone Matthew P; 10/2020. $230,000
265 Indian Trail Road, Catarcio Maurice A Jr Bradley Raymond S; 10/2020. $220,000
3 N 16th St, O’Quin Tracy A Gorski Paige Marie; 10/2020. $197,500
3 N Railroad Ave, Monaghan Suzzanne C Gavin Michael J; 10/2020. $75,000
43 Route 47 Noth Un G26, Wilson Steven E Toughill Michelle B; 10/2020. $45,700
43 Routt 47 North, Konstanty Joseph Jr Exr Rastelli Ryan; 10/2020. $23,000
33 Seabreeze Lane, Graves Cynthia A O’Hara Family Limited Ptn; 10/2020. $495,000
8 Galloping Way, Kammerer Michael R Ridings Christopher F; 10/2020. $475,000
346 Swainton Goshen Road, Johnson Traci Lattuca-Bonamico Mario; 10/2020. $379,900
2078 Tidewater Ave, Stuart Albert D Bradfield Barbara L; 10/2020. $270,000
312 Ridge Road, Brown Christopher Stinson Robert; 10/2020. $266,500
512 Route 47 So, Thompson William C Laing Gregory James Jr; 10/2020. $235,000
756 Dias Creek Road, Accardo Hazel Anthony Mark; 11/2020. 10/2020. $225,000
1547 Route 9 N, Farrell James Hardin Perry Joe; 10/2020. $215,625
513 E Maryland Ave, Thompson Michael Cooper Nicole O; 11/2020. 10/2020. $192,000
3 Cypress Drive, Walker Douglas T Flash Logistics LLC; 11/2020. 10/2020. $165,000
336 Route 47 So, Sandman Richard E Adm Wiley Kevin; 11/2020. 10/2020. $115,000
54 Siegtown Road, Ay Janet M Thomas Edward M; 11/2020. 10/2020. $60,000
35 Route 47 So Un 14, Adamchak Barbara A Tran Thanh Huyen; 10/2020. $58,200
35 Route 47 So Un 29, Rohrbach Gary L Trust Charles Thomas M; 10/2020. $57,100
206 Stagecoach Road Un 505, Zettlemoyer Barbara Vaughan Richard; 10/2020. $41,900
43 Route 47 North, Slaughter Elizabeth T Sloan Andrew; 10/2020. $40,400
NORTH WILDWOOD
711 Ocean Ave, Mc Cann Daniel J Nally Ryan; 10/2020. $172,500
510 E 3rd Ave Un 302, Mc Monigle Joseph Jr Quick James John; 10/2020. $145,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 47, Berk Ryan Valentino Dominimc J III; 10/2020. $120,000
OCEAN CITY
705 Periwinkle Drive, Louie Kevin Owsik Michael Gerard; 10/2020. $349,900
182 Flinders Reef, Hepler Eric Oddo Salvatore C; 10/2020. $315,000
5 Hawthorne Drive, Chowdhury Maksudul A Berry Michael; 10/2020. $275,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5608 Landis Ave,Bradley Stephen P Caramanico John C Jr; 11/2020. $805,000
4009 Landis Ave Un 3, Glancey Christopher Taylor Alyce; 11/2020. $650,000
3700 Boardwalk, Schleider Brian S Minnick Peter D; 11/2020. $620,000
3717 Central Ave, Ciseck Ian Gilchrist Keith; 11/2020. $590,000
134 40th St Un A, Cullen Priscilla Adm Cordero Mary; 11/2020. $565,000
107 37th St Un 3E, Gilchrist Keith John Jeffrey; 11/2020. $540,000
24 44th St Un 201, Patton Steven C Mc Kinnon John P; 11/2020. $423,000
STONE HARBOR
246 99th St Un 3, Szetela Gregory S Harperheel LLC; 10/2020. $449,000
16 Linden Lane, Coates Robert A Maillet Paul; 10/2020. $390,000
316 92nd St, Schiffman Theodore Mc Kendry Mark S Trust; 11/2020. $3,700,000
382 104th St, Clover 382 LLC 382 104th St LLC; 11/2020. $2,425,000
148 95th St, Maurer Elizabeth Martin Aonghus E; 11/2020. $2,300,000
163 83rd St, Robert A Hoadley Trust Dandra LLC; 11/2020. $1,700,000
8931 2nd Ave, Murray Dennis A Frees Robb S; 11/2020. $630,000
A-43 Bower Court, Wagner Patricia H Est Clas Brian; 11/2020. $610,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
403 32nd St, Jeri L Piechoski Rev Trust Henderson Michael; 11/2020. $990,000
1731 Route US 9 So, Benetz David G Trust Keller Charles M; 11/2020. $320,000
33 Black Oak Drive, Buckchetsky Rachel Patroni Nicole; 11/2020. $270,000
16 Dawn Road, Salesky Richard Trust Devine Joseph; 11/2020. $258,000
286 Route 49, Greiner John A Paone Anthony J; 11/2020. $195,000
8 Farm Road, Black Horse Land LLC Hollywood Ricky J; 11/2020. $85,000
WILDWOOD
301 W Taylor Ave, Kopycienski Robert A Moffo Vincent; 10/2020. $260,000
309 W Glenwood Ave, Jones Gordon T III Grady Erik M; 10/2020. $205,000
128 E Rio Grande Ave Un E, Daniels Joseph G Pupo Pasquele; 10/2020. $100,000
3811 Pacific Ave, Collia Paolo Cama Plan Administrator; $70,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
