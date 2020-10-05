How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Atlantic County
Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.
ABSECON
16 Natalie Terrace, Boyce Jacqueline R Neiderhofer William E; 07/27/20. $206,000
613 Bayview Drive, Darcangelo Michael Scelso Sheeran Gina K; 07/27/20. $210,000
224 N Shore Road, Vialva Therese Chambers Jonathan; 07/29/20. $170,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3108 Fairmount Drive, Chen Feng Ming Xing Llc; 07/20/20. $65,000
2919 Sunset Ave, Pham Angela Collins Patricia L; 07/21/20. $167,000
4219 S Blvd, 6 N Brighton Llc Tholey Matthew Francis; 07/21/20. $138,000
3801 Boardwalk Unit 302, Spatola Salvatore Kaplan Estelle; 07/22/20. $67,000
34 N Newton Ave, Mmk Nolan Llc Ferrario Lucy/Exrx; 07/23/20. $220,000
36 Anchorage Court, Flame Inv Llc Farmer Anthony; 07/23/20. $136,000
BRIGANTINE
2906 Ocean Ave, Magnolia Inv Llc Shaprio Scott E; 07/09/20. $612,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #H16, Seibel Leslie Thompson Gary L; 07/09/20. $121,000
20 Beacon Lane, Matz John Mathias Jr Gaudin Janet; 07/10/20. $315,000
321 33rd St So, A&L Builders Llc Chan Lena; 07/10/20. $799,900
3319 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2, Holl Michael Benyak Frank; 07/10/20. $185,000
719 W Shore Drive, Franceschini Ralph E Klemm Jason; 07/10/20. $235,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
205 Cedar Lake Drive, Harold Deana M Collins Kathie D Sheffler/Atty; 07/23/20. $100,000
608 Jackson Road, Francis Gwendolynn Henry Derreck; 07/27/20. $295,000
105 Coari Ave, Echevarria Roberto Delgado Jean G/Exr; 07/28/20. $186,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
2 Grams Ave, Dhar Liton K Gudmundsson Alessandra; 07/15/20. $155,000
219 Salem St, Guanchez Damian J Campbell Megan W; 07/15/20. $249,900
226 Ivy Road, Dyer Bernard D Taggart Steve P; 07/15/20. $325,000
15 Heather Croft, Mevco Real Estate Llc Mp2 Homes Llc; 07/16/20. $70,000
202 Joanne Drive, Wyllie Matthew Feery Bridget; 07/16/20. $239,900
230 Churchill Drive, Geary Jones Janice Little Jason D; 07/16/20. $244,900
223 Mystic Drive, Mccann Matthew C Kelley James; 07/17/20. $437,000
210 Vermont Ave, Johnson Paul J,-Jr Bragg Nicole R; 07/20/20. $194,670
231 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Provenzano Ottaviano; 07/20/20. $307,100
99 Deerpath Drive, Haney Lonnie J Front Properties Llc; 07/20/20. $315,000
15 Cambridge Court, Hanna Rimon Hayden Kimberly; 07/21/20. $110,000
119 Delaware Ave, Mcdermott Kevin Snow Kevin; 07/22/20. $180,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
136 Warwick Road, Thompson Joan Young Maureen E/Exr; 07/15/20. $210,000
428 Holly Ave, Appleman Lauren Vinh Linh B; 07/15/20. $295,000
485 S Fir Ave, Jones Sylvester Dephilippis Dominick A; 07/15/20. $214,000
625 S 8th Ave, Saltwater Homes Llc Fannie Mae; 07/15/20. $92,500
85 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Saint Clair Laurie A Kinder Elizabeth; 07/15/20. $108,000
18 Cherokee Drive, Donath Megan Freeman Alexis; 07/17/20. $110,000
202 Sturbridge Court, Militia Michael Neuner Daniel J; 07/17/20. $225,000
158 S Genoa Ave, Motta Dennis M Loveland Maurice C; 07/20/20. $295,000
133 E Mourning Dove Way, Gilbert Ralph C III Njhr 3 Llc; 07/21/20. $245,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4437 Yorktown Road, Santos Jan L Adair Jocelyn; 07/14/20. $82,000
7417 Black Horse Pike, Mccall Sean E Blb Resources; 07/14/20. $72,100
20 Camac Ave, Segui Frances A Caldwell Stephen J; 07/15/20. $161,000
4 Renasissance Drive, Weather Yulanda Dephilippis Dominick A; 07/16/20. $262,000
60 Abington Court, Sapundjieff Jonathan Soder Kristofer M; 07/16/20. $290,000
6146 Goldfinch Drive, Catherine Rhymer Rev Tr Wells Jennifer A; 07/21/20. $159,900
12 Monet Drive, Villanueva Arnold B C&C Dev Co Llc; 07/22/20. $329,700
134 Knights Bridge Way, Best Choice Imports Llc Us Bank Na; 07/22/20. $187,500
4919 Holly St, Zoida Joseph Albert Stephania Saienni/Exrx; 07/22/20. $211,000
6208 Holly St, Griffin Joshua Lynd Jodi/Heir; 07/22/20. $205,000
6307 Quinn Ave, Brockenberry Victoria J Bond Gordon; 07/22/20. $144,500
5914 Fir Lane, Hernandez Mary Vargas Michelle; 07/23/20. $180,000
HAMMONTON
121 West Lane, Capoferri Carmen Cannistra Frank; 07/22/20. $280,000
44 Front St, Niemiec Patricia Gobbo Marzio/Atty; 07/28/20. $139,900
48 N Packard St, Edlund Michael J 48 N Packard Street Llc; 07/28/20. $167,500
301 N Myrtle St, Cichon Samantha Torcato Nuno; 07/30/20. $375,000
2 Alexander Drive, Cohen Daniel M Shively Robert F; 07/31/20. $258,000
LINWOOD
512 Wilson Ave, Morey June Hoffman Daina; 07/13/20. $269,000
917 Oak Grove Ave, Paterson Ryan Simeone Angela M; 07/16/20. $210,000
1156 Franklin Blvd, Tully Paul J Losco D Valerie; 07/20/20. $640,000
1325 Woodlynne Blvd, Zink Christopher Paul Aldridge Thomas; 07/20/20. $503,000
2143 West Ave, Marsini Alexandra Elizabeth Randazzo Andrew; 07/20/20. $401,500
1011 Richard Drive, Kowalewski John H Rich Victoria Ann; 07/21/20. $285,000
MARGATE
22 N Clermont Ave, Main Line General Contracting Slotkin Lisa Z; 07/15/20. $950,000
8 S Nassau Ave, Swimmer Rhodes Sharon Revolution Builders Inc; 07/15/20. $2,375,000
9105 Atlantic Ave, Fazio Robert Jr Levick Carter F/Heir; 07/15/20. $86,200
3 E Gilmar Circle, Daniel Ben Devincentis Daniel; 07/16/20. $275,000
22 S Washington Ave Unit 6, Gallo Frank Gold David; 07/17/20. $257,500
405 N Huntington Ave, Gatta Immacolata Elmer Edgar S/Heir; 07/17/20. $365,000
108 N Gladstone Ave, Deininger Linda/Exrx Katz Terry; 07/20/20. $429,500
11 S Thurlow Ave, Levy David H Bull Inv Llc; 07/20/20. $1,350,000
6 Dolphin Drive, Marques Roberto Oliveira Jaeger Deana; 07/20/20. $1,575,000
NORTHFIELD
1626 Zion Road, Matto James Matthews John E; 07/15/20. $165,000
511 Roosevelt Ave, Rabey Charles Beach 2 Bay Inv Llc; 07/15/20. $213,000
1021 First St, Piccinino Robert W Smith Prop Llc; 07/17/20. $263,000
13 Haddon Ave, Gillespie Gregory James Sistler Robert L; 07/17/20. $200,000
313 Mount Vernon Ave, Weizer Sandra Amjad Rehman Inc; 07/21/20. $206,000
535 Ridgewood Drive, Bayanov Rustem Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 07/21/20. $255,000
PLEASANTVILLE
630 Oneida Ave, Tyus Gino Akhtar Waqas; 07/21/20. $173,500
900 W Leeds Ave, Leeds Avenue Industrial Park Llc Pleasantville Industrial Park Llc; 07/21/20. $205,000
340 E Edgewater Ave, Cerino Kenneth Kraly Mark; 07/22/20. $132,000
722 W Park Ave, Atlas Management 440 N Llc Oatman Frank/Exrx; 07/22/20. $65,000
SOMERS POINT
4123 Harbour Cove, Keeffe James M Davidson William G; 07/23/20. $195,000
808 Pennsylvania Ave, Didonna Louis Petullo Lisa; 07/24/20. $342,500
113 Colwick Drive, Leigh Pappan Megan Chambers Richard W; 07/28/20. $225,000
131 Gibbs Ave, Sherwood Ryan H Sherwood Howard L; 07/28/20. $330,000
653 4th St, Brzozowski Andrzej Z Kershaw James H; 07/28/20. $159,900
VENTNOR
128 N Harvard Ave, Katz Jeremy Pettigrosso Frank; 07/10/20. $170,000
6804 Winchester Ave, Cruit Suzanne Gray Michael; 07/10/20. $452,500
109 N Derby Ave, Santarelli Frederick Patrick Miller Stephan J Sr; 07/13/20. $375,000
19 S Wyoming Ave, Ciniglia John Supowitz Allen; 07/13/20. $630,000
6925 Winchester Ave B, Sokolow David S Sullivan Charles J; 07/14/20. $210,000
15 S Rosborough Ave, Mahoney Timothy J Gentile Carlotta; 07/15/20. $490,000
Cape May County
AVALON
335 6th St, Fagan Daniel Exr Jlc Private Inv LLC; 09/2020. $1,400,000
237 48th St, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Hornibrook Jeffrey; 09/2020. $1,407,500
298 50th St, Mingey Richard G Trust Mezzanotte William S; 09/2020. $1,450,000
261 76th St, Forrey Rosemary C Est Bulevista At Stone Harbor LLC; 09/2020. $1,575,000
CAPE MAY POINT
510 Cedar Ave, Rogers Charles H Kelly Mary A; 09/2020. $789,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
125 Village Road, Breslin Michael Doyle Karen J; 09/2020. $189,500
119 Kentucky Ave, Fisher Andrew Pettit Keith; 09/2020. $197,000
400 Tarpon Road, Cummiskey Louise F Burke Brian P; 09/2020. $205,000
34 Tennessee Ave, Harris Timothy Husak George; 09/2020. $222,500
940 Fay Ave, De Stefano Francis A Jr De Stefano Adrienne; 09/2020. $225,000
136 Tennessee Ave, Reichelt Mark Pfaff Justin Ronald; 09/2020. $239,900
9901 Seapointe Blvd, Peabody John N Jr Mamma E Nonna’s LLC; 09/2020. $300,000
9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 505, Kosmidis Nicholas T Mc Bride Maria; 09/2020. $300,000
7 Pelican Place, Yacobelli Frank Theodore John A; 09/2020. $305,000
300 E Raleigh Ave, Reichl Veronica E Soriano Gregg Peter; 09/2020. $310,000
119 Town Bank Road, Grathwohl Mary E Adm Anderson Kevin; 09/2020. $370,000
775 Stimpson Lane, Stahl William M Jr Exr Osborne Brian; 09/2020. $383,100
130 Racetrack Drive, Curcio David W Myers Susan Anne; 09/2020. $395,000
600 Pilgrim Plaza, Baldan John L Sciortino Lori; 09/2020. $515,000
334 Portsmouth Road, Cherry Deborah C Lanzalotti Dolores K; 09/2020. $538,500
501 Beechwood Ave, Seeds Robert S Mc Carthy Robert D; 09/2020. $542,000
222 E Raleigh Ave, Nappi Dominic F Menchel Brian J; 09/2020. $554,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 224, Perry Janis L Lewis Jeffrey; 09/2020. $560,000
4 Beach Ave, Salasin Robert L’Esperance Kenneth C; 09/2020. $650,000
602 Ocean Drive Un 222, Basile Bruno A Miller Joseph Jr; 09/2020. $650,000
Shawcrest Road Boat Slip, Samko Realty LLC Mchugh Brian 09/2020. $30,000
787 W Rio Grande Ave, Karwowski Anthony Mozzo Marie Gail; 09/2020. $50,000
309 E Drumbed Road, Call Catherine M Loper Mark; 09/2020. $115,000
11 Vacation Road, Griffies Amber Cusick Joseph P; 09/2020. $125,000
15 W Greenwood Ave, Wagner Dustin Cruz-Soto Michelle; 09/2020. $135,000
132 Vermont Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Buckmuse James; 09/2020. $141,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
101 S 4th #A5, Sunview Family Homes LLC Desai Tapan; 09/2020. $81,000
43 Route 47 North, Hake Karen D Hicks Larry; 09/2020. $85,000
7 Langford Blvd, Brown J Samuel Jr Trust Marriner Bryan W; 09/2020. $125,000
22 Geneva Ave, Mac Leod Ryan D Stevenson Kevin; 09/2020. $162,000
7 Susan Lane, Farr Miles Harrison Kelly Robert Joseph; 09/2020. $180,000
315 Linden Lane, Milcarek Jeffrey Francis Jr Caldwell Barbara Ann; 09/2020. $185,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
110 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank M Jenkins William Jr; 09/2020. $225,000
33 Swainton Goshen Road, Overcash Kenneth J Loughran Amy; 09/2020. $225,000
2 Rutledge Ave, Hellinger Donald Murray Anderson Michael; 09/2020. $244,000
25 N 12th St, Blind Dog Housing LLC Gryga Michael P; 09/2020. $274,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000
500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971
124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900
231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900
635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000
403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000
506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000
101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000
701 Ocean Ave Un 4, Raimondo Mary Ellen Kucinski Eugene M Jr; 09/2020. $120,000
OCEAN CITY
500 Bay Ave Un, Rogers William S Jurkofsky Joane; 09/2020. $353,400
101 Seventh St, Zammit Keith Cavaretta Christopher J; 09/2020. $390,000
336 Bay Ave Un 706, Sullivan Thomas M Kemmerer James; 09/2020. $425,000
212 Anchorage Drive, Florio Joseph Mc Namara Philip D; 09/2020. $475,000
510 E 16th St Un 510, Swietlik Joseph I Finamore Islanda L; 09/2020. $475,000
114 Wesley Ave Un 2, Mcandrew Thomas Desorte Charles C IV; $489,000
720 Atlantic Ave, Hinson George D Ritrievi Rory G; 09/2020. $515,000
942 Pleasure Ave, Solipaca Paula L Chaurdia Nishant; 09/2020. $519,900
303 33rd St, Macchione Joseph Moore Samuel L; 09/2020. $525,000
4636 Central Ave, Elston Craig Herman Monica Guy; 09/2020. $580,000
5409-11 Bay Ave Strobel Gregory Alfred Gaun Joseph F; 09/2020. $595,000
4450-52 Asbury Ave, Schneider Fred C Nickolas John N; 09/2020. $595,000
860 E 7th St, Bauer Shawn M Antonelli Anthony; 09/2020. $610,000
1804-06 Asbury Ave, Cooney Timothy Ault Griffith; 09/2020. $675,000
839 St Charles Place First Fl, Ritz Jonathan P Swietlik Marguerite; 09/2020. $675,000
8 E 14th St, Pisani Edmond W & B Investments LLC; 09/2020. $824,600
1203 Bay Ave Aka 2 Twelfth Ave, Harcole LLC Kaplan Dawn; 09/2020. $923,000
1442 Central Ave 2nd Fl, V2 Properties LLC Benvenuto Rudolph; 09/2020. $962,500
427 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Gayeski David; 09/2020. $999,900
4330-32 Central Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Kuntz Darren J; 09/2020. $1,150,000
812-20 Ocean Ave Un 417, Uri LLC Tivenan Thomas G; 09/2020. $227,000
901 Ocean Ave Un 303, Kornbleuth Donna K Manganaro Robert; 09/2020. $250,000
3569 Bay Ave, Dantonio Christine Viggiano David; 09/2020. $267,500
443-455 West Ave, De Lellis Robert Mitchell James; 09/2020. $315,000
628 Asbury Ave, Parral Carlos Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 09/2020. $360,000
SEA ISLE CITY
33 42nd St, A & L LLC Casey Joseph M; 09/2020. $822,500
1510 Landis Ave North Un, Brown Michael W Tracey Jena M; 09/2020. $840,000
9400 Roberts Ave Un 304, Sorbello Fred A Kovatis Ronald S; 09/2020. $850,000
9400 Roberts Ave, Kovatis Ronald S Gallagher John; 09/2020. $865,000
5608 Roberts Ave Un South, J F Builders Inc Calafati Michael F; 09/2020. $960,000
32 47th St West Un, Ronsvalle Sara L Olive Matthew J Jr; 09/2020. $999,000
13 72nd St East Un, Hartwell Associates LLC Lucas Paul; 09/2020. $1,500,000
STONE HARBOR
12 Hallmark Road, Selbach Paula L Mc Gettigan Carol; 09/2020. $962,500
8626 Sunset Drive, Mcgettigan Carol Keating Pierce J Jr; 09/2020. $1,465,000
328 83rd St, Phillips Dennis M Rosenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $1,895,000
10011 Third Ave, Army 81 LLC Perrin Lynnsey; 09/2020. $2,235,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1517 Stagecoach Road, Juliano Brian D De Lanzo Danielle; 09/2020. $345,000
1 Mariners Cove, Jackson Christopher B Di Babbo Anthony J; 09/2020. $349,000
47 Linda Lane, Nelson Michael R Laielli Justin; 09/2020. $355,000
203 Tuckahoe Road, Salvia Nicholas M Gillian Emily M; 09/2020. $360,000
6 Chadwyn Drive, Harris Albert S Nelson Michael; 09/2020. $460,000
WILDWOOD
4701 Mediterranean Ave, Snethen Mary Ann Zagursky Matthew; 09/2020. $310,000
305 E Montgomery Ave Un E, De Stefano Stephen V Weber Edward D; 09/2020. $319,900
401 E Pine Ave Un E, Saylor Brandon &C Botbyl Jeffrey D; 09/2020. $345,000
309C Pine Ave 2C, Xu Hong Moczydlowski Kelly A; 09/2020. $361,000
314 E Juniper, K Man Investments LLC Barqawi Rayd; 09/2020. $385,000
5301 Ocean Ave Un 811, Mc Kenna Donna M Lance Jay R Jr; 09/2020. $399,500
320 E Bennett Ave, Di Giacomo Joseph G Shumaker Cale; 09/2020. $415,000
WILDWOOD CREST
8006 Seavie Ave Un 205, Graff Raymond K Brenton Karl; 09/2020. $387,500
520 E Stockton Road, Patel Natvarbhai Hanna Fayez; 09/2020. $451,000
208 E Toledo Ave, Guyer Michael Szymanksi Mark L; 09/2020. $470,000
209 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Benjamin; 09/2020. $639,900
211 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Gregory N Jr; 09/2020. $649,900
134 W Lavender Road, Blue Bee Properties LLC Coney John P; 09/2020. $785,000
