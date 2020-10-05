 Skip to main content
How much did homes sell for near you?
How much did homes sell for near you?

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

Data originally supplied to The Press of Atlantic City for July’s Atlantic County transactions included multiple errors. We are reprinting those listings with the corrections as space permits.

ABSECON

16 Natalie Terrace, Boyce Jacqueline R Neiderhofer William E; 07/27/20. $206,000

613 Bayview Drive, Darcangelo Michael Scelso Sheeran Gina K; 07/27/20. $210,000

224 N Shore Road, Vialva Therese Chambers Jonathan; 07/29/20. $170,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3108 Fairmount Drive, Chen Feng Ming Xing Llc; 07/20/20. $65,000

2919 Sunset Ave, Pham Angela Collins Patricia L; 07/21/20. $167,000

4219 S Blvd, 6 N Brighton Llc Tholey Matthew Francis; 07/21/20. $138,000

3801 Boardwalk Unit 302, Spatola Salvatore Kaplan Estelle; 07/22/20. $67,000

34 N Newton Ave, Mmk Nolan Llc Ferrario Lucy/Exrx; 07/23/20. $220,000

36 Anchorage Court, Flame Inv Llc Farmer Anthony; 07/23/20. $136,000

BRIGANTINE

2906 Ocean Ave, Magnolia Inv Llc Shaprio Scott E; 07/09/20. $612,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd #H16, Seibel Leslie Thompson Gary L; 07/09/20. $121,000

20 Beacon Lane, Matz John Mathias Jr Gaudin Janet; 07/10/20. $315,000

321 33rd St So, A&L Builders Llc Chan Lena; 07/10/20. $799,900

3319 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2, Holl Michael Benyak Frank; 07/10/20. $185,000

719 W Shore Drive, Franceschini Ralph E Klemm Jason; 07/10/20. $235,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

205 Cedar Lake Drive, Harold Deana M Collins Kathie D Sheffler/Atty; 07/23/20. $100,000

608 Jackson Road, Francis Gwendolynn Henry Derreck; 07/27/20. $295,000

105 Coari Ave, Echevarria Roberto Delgado Jean G/Exr; 07/28/20. $186,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

2 Grams Ave, Dhar Liton K Gudmundsson Alessandra; 07/15/20. $155,000

219 Salem St, Guanchez Damian J Campbell Megan W; 07/15/20. $249,900

226 Ivy Road, Dyer Bernard D Taggart Steve P; 07/15/20. $325,000

15 Heather Croft, Mevco Real Estate Llc Mp2 Homes Llc; 07/16/20. $70,000

202 Joanne Drive, Wyllie Matthew Feery Bridget; 07/16/20. $239,900

230 Churchill Drive, Geary Jones Janice Little Jason D; 07/16/20. $244,900

223 Mystic Drive, Mccann Matthew C Kelley James; 07/17/20. $437,000

210 Vermont Ave, Johnson Paul J,-Jr Bragg Nicole R; 07/20/20. $194,670

231 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Provenzano Ottaviano; 07/20/20. $307,100

99 Deerpath Drive, Haney Lonnie J Front Properties Llc; 07/20/20. $315,000

15 Cambridge Court, Hanna Rimon Hayden Kimberly; 07/21/20. $110,000

119 Delaware Ave, Mcdermott Kevin Snow Kevin; 07/22/20. $180,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

136 Warwick Road, Thompson Joan Young Maureen E/Exr; 07/15/20. $210,000

428 Holly Ave, Appleman Lauren Vinh Linh B; 07/15/20. $295,000

485 S Fir Ave, Jones Sylvester Dephilippis Dominick A; 07/15/20. $214,000

625 S 8th Ave, Saltwater Homes Llc Fannie Mae; 07/15/20. $92,500

85 Pheasant Meadow Drive, Saint Clair Laurie A Kinder Elizabeth; 07/15/20. $108,000

18 Cherokee Drive, Donath Megan Freeman Alexis; 07/17/20. $110,000

202 Sturbridge Court, Militia Michael Neuner Daniel J; 07/17/20. $225,000

158 S Genoa Ave, Motta Dennis M Loveland Maurice C; 07/20/20. $295,000

133 E Mourning Dove Way, Gilbert Ralph C III Njhr 3 Llc; 07/21/20. $245,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4437 Yorktown Road, Santos Jan L Adair Jocelyn; 07/14/20. $82,000

7417 Black Horse Pike, Mccall Sean E Blb Resources; 07/14/20. $72,100

20 Camac Ave, Segui Frances A Caldwell Stephen J; 07/15/20. $161,000

4 Renasissance Drive, Weather Yulanda Dephilippis Dominick A; 07/16/20. $262,000

60 Abington Court, Sapundjieff Jonathan Soder Kristofer M; 07/16/20. $290,000

6146 Goldfinch Drive, Catherine Rhymer Rev Tr Wells Jennifer A; 07/21/20. $159,900

12 Monet Drive, Villanueva Arnold B C&C Dev Co Llc; 07/22/20. $329,700

134 Knights Bridge Way, Best Choice Imports Llc Us Bank Na; 07/22/20. $187,500

4919 Holly St, Zoida Joseph Albert Stephania Saienni/Exrx; 07/22/20. $211,000

6208 Holly St, Griffin Joshua Lynd Jodi/Heir; 07/22/20. $205,000

6307 Quinn Ave, Brockenberry Victoria J Bond Gordon; 07/22/20. $144,500

5914 Fir Lane, Hernandez Mary Vargas Michelle; 07/23/20. $180,000

HAMMONTON

121 West Lane, Capoferri Carmen Cannistra Frank; 07/22/20. $280,000

44 Front St, Niemiec Patricia Gobbo Marzio/Atty; 07/28/20. $139,900

48 N Packard St, Edlund Michael J 48 N Packard Street Llc; 07/28/20. $167,500

301 N Myrtle St, Cichon Samantha Torcato Nuno; 07/30/20. $375,000

2 Alexander Drive, Cohen Daniel M Shively Robert F; 07/31/20. $258,000

LINWOOD

512 Wilson Ave, Morey June Hoffman Daina; 07/13/20. $269,000

917 Oak Grove Ave, Paterson Ryan Simeone Angela M; 07/16/20. $210,000

1156 Franklin Blvd, Tully Paul J Losco D Valerie; 07/20/20. $640,000

1325 Woodlynne Blvd, Zink Christopher Paul Aldridge Thomas; 07/20/20. $503,000

2143 West Ave, Marsini Alexandra Elizabeth Randazzo Andrew; 07/20/20. $401,500

1011 Richard Drive, Kowalewski John H Rich Victoria Ann; 07/21/20. $285,000

MARGATE

22 N Clermont Ave, Main Line General Contracting Slotkin Lisa Z; 07/15/20. $950,000

8 S Nassau Ave, Swimmer Rhodes Sharon Revolution Builders Inc; 07/15/20. $2,375,000

9105 Atlantic Ave, Fazio Robert Jr Levick Carter F/Heir; 07/15/20. $86,200

3 E Gilmar Circle, Daniel Ben Devincentis Daniel; 07/16/20. $275,000

22 S Washington Ave Unit 6, Gallo Frank Gold David; 07/17/20. $257,500

405 N Huntington Ave, Gatta Immacolata Elmer Edgar S/Heir; 07/17/20. $365,000

108 N Gladstone Ave, Deininger Linda/Exrx Katz Terry; 07/20/20. $429,500

11 S Thurlow Ave, Levy David H Bull Inv Llc; 07/20/20. $1,350,000

6 Dolphin Drive, Marques Roberto Oliveira Jaeger Deana; 07/20/20. $1,575,000

NORTHFIELD

1626 Zion Road, Matto James Matthews John E; 07/15/20. $165,000

511 Roosevelt Ave, Rabey Charles Beach 2 Bay Inv Llc; 07/15/20. $213,000

1021 First St, Piccinino Robert W Smith Prop Llc; 07/17/20. $263,000

13 Haddon Ave, Gillespie Gregory James Sistler Robert L; 07/17/20. $200,000

313 Mount Vernon Ave, Weizer Sandra Amjad Rehman Inc; 07/21/20. $206,000

535 Ridgewood Drive, Bayanov Rustem Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb; 07/21/20. $255,000

PLEASANTVILLE

630 Oneida Ave, Tyus Gino Akhtar Waqas; 07/21/20. $173,500

900 W Leeds Ave, Leeds Avenue Industrial Park Llc Pleasantville Industrial Park Llc; 07/21/20. $205,000

340 E Edgewater Ave, Cerino Kenneth Kraly Mark; 07/22/20. $132,000

722 W Park Ave, Atlas Management 440 N Llc Oatman Frank/Exrx; 07/22/20. $65,000

SOMERS POINT

4123 Harbour Cove, Keeffe James M Davidson William G; 07/23/20. $195,000

808 Pennsylvania Ave, Didonna Louis Petullo Lisa; 07/24/20. $342,500

113 Colwick Drive, Leigh Pappan Megan Chambers Richard W; 07/28/20. $225,000

131 Gibbs Ave, Sherwood Ryan H Sherwood Howard L; 07/28/20. $330,000

653 4th St, Brzozowski Andrzej Z Kershaw James H; 07/28/20. $159,900

VENTNOR

128 N Harvard Ave, Katz Jeremy Pettigrosso Frank; 07/10/20. $170,000

6804 Winchester Ave, Cruit Suzanne Gray Michael; 07/10/20. $452,500

109 N Derby Ave, Santarelli Frederick Patrick Miller Stephan J Sr; 07/13/20. $375,000

19 S Wyoming Ave, Ciniglia John Supowitz Allen; 07/13/20. $630,000

6925 Winchester Ave B, Sokolow David S Sullivan Charles J; 07/14/20. $210,000

15 S Rosborough Ave, Mahoney Timothy J Gentile Carlotta; 07/15/20. $490,000

Cape May County

AVALON

335 6th St, Fagan Daniel Exr Jlc Private Inv LLC; 09/2020. $1,400,000

237 48th St, Pensco Trust Co LLC Cust Hornibrook Jeffrey; 09/2020. $1,407,500

298 50th St, Mingey Richard G Trust Mezzanotte William S; 09/2020. $1,450,000

261 76th St, Forrey Rosemary C Est Bulevista At Stone Harbor LLC; 09/2020. $1,575,000

CAPE MAY POINT

510 Cedar Ave, Rogers Charles H Kelly Mary A; 09/2020. $789,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

125 Village Road, Breslin Michael Doyle Karen J; 09/2020. $189,500

119 Kentucky Ave, Fisher Andrew Pettit Keith; 09/2020. $197,000

400 Tarpon Road, Cummiskey Louise F Burke Brian P; 09/2020. $205,000

34 Tennessee Ave, Harris Timothy Husak George; 09/2020. $222,500

940 Fay Ave, De Stefano Francis A Jr De Stefano Adrienne; 09/2020. $225,000

136 Tennessee Ave, Reichelt Mark Pfaff Justin Ronald; 09/2020. $239,900

9901 Seapointe Blvd, Peabody John N Jr Mamma E Nonna’s LLC; 09/2020. $300,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd Un 505, Kosmidis Nicholas T Mc Bride Maria; 09/2020. $300,000

7 Pelican Place, Yacobelli Frank Theodore John A; 09/2020. $305,000

300 E Raleigh Ave, Reichl Veronica E Soriano Gregg Peter; 09/2020. $310,000

119 Town Bank Road, Grathwohl Mary E Adm Anderson Kevin; 09/2020. $370,000

775 Stimpson Lane, Stahl William M Jr Exr Osborne Brian; 09/2020. $383,100

130 Racetrack Drive, Curcio David W Myers Susan Anne; 09/2020. $395,000

600 Pilgrim Plaza, Baldan John L Sciortino Lori; 09/2020. $515,000

334 Portsmouth Road, Cherry Deborah C Lanzalotti Dolores K; 09/2020. $538,500

501 Beechwood Ave, Seeds Robert S Mc Carthy Robert D; 09/2020. $542,000

222 E Raleigh Ave, Nappi Dominic F Menchel Brian J; 09/2020. $554,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 224, Perry Janis L Lewis Jeffrey; 09/2020. $560,000

4 Beach Ave, Salasin Robert L’Esperance Kenneth C; 09/2020. $650,000

602 Ocean Drive Un 222, Basile Bruno A Miller Joseph Jr; 09/2020. $650,000

Shawcrest Road Boat Slip, Samko Realty LLC Mchugh Brian 09/2020. $30,000

787 W Rio Grande Ave, Karwowski Anthony Mozzo Marie Gail; 09/2020. $50,000

309 E Drumbed Road, Call Catherine M Loper Mark; 09/2020. $115,000

11 Vacation Road, Griffies Amber Cusick Joseph P; 09/2020. $125,000

15 W Greenwood Ave, Wagner Dustin Cruz-Soto Michelle; 09/2020. $135,000

132 Vermont Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Buckmuse James; 09/2020. $141,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

101 S 4th #A5, Sunview Family Homes LLC Desai Tapan; 09/2020. $81,000

43 Route 47 North, Hake Karen D Hicks Larry; 09/2020. $85,000

7 Langford Blvd, Brown J Samuel Jr Trust Marriner Bryan W; 09/2020. $125,000

22 Geneva Ave, Mac Leod Ryan D Stevenson Kevin; 09/2020. $162,000

7 Susan Lane, Farr Miles Harrison Kelly Robert Joseph; 09/2020. $180,000

315 Linden Lane, Milcarek Jeffrey Francis Jr Caldwell Barbara Ann; 09/2020. $185,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

110 S 10th St, Dragoni Frank M Jenkins William Jr; 09/2020. $225,000

33 Swainton Goshen Road, Overcash Kenneth J Loughran Amy; 09/2020. $225,000

2 Rutledge Ave, Hellinger Donald Murray Anderson Michael; 09/2020. $244,000

25 N 12th St, Blind Dog Housing LLC Gryga Michael P; 09/2020. $274,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

108 E 10th Ave Un 1, Kline Charles M Fleming John; 09/2020. $237,000

500 Kennedy Drive 321-323, Miller Walter Jr Young Matthew; 09/2020. $279,971

124 E 6th Ave Un 2, Degnan Thomas P Goodwin Edward W; 09/2020. $304,900

231 W 18th Ave, Lang Richard T Cole Matthew E; 09/2020.$374,900

635 E 3rd Ave Un 309B, Gallagher Kevin Thorpe Glenn J; 09/2020. $425,000

403 E 18th Ave, Schafer Richard Mc Goldrick Francis; 09/2020. $450,000

506 E 19th Ave Un 200, Trzeciak Carmela Carroll Robert J; 09/2020. $475,000

101 W Spruce Ave Un 407, Mauriello Samuel Demaio Samuel Anthony III; 09/2020. $695,000

701 Ocean Ave Un 4, Raimondo Mary Ellen Kucinski Eugene M Jr; 09/2020. $120,000

OCEAN CITY

500 Bay Ave Un, Rogers William S Jurkofsky Joane; 09/2020. $353,400

101 Seventh St, Zammit Keith Cavaretta Christopher J; 09/2020. $390,000

336 Bay Ave Un 706, Sullivan Thomas M Kemmerer James; 09/2020. $425,000

212 Anchorage Drive, Florio Joseph Mc Namara Philip D; 09/2020. $475,000

510 E 16th St Un 510, Swietlik Joseph I Finamore Islanda L; 09/2020. $475,000

114 Wesley Ave Un 2, Mcandrew Thomas Desorte Charles C IV; $489,000

720 Atlantic Ave, Hinson George D Ritrievi Rory G; 09/2020. $515,000

942 Pleasure Ave, Solipaca Paula L Chaurdia Nishant; 09/2020. $519,900

303 33rd St, Macchione Joseph Moore Samuel L; 09/2020. $525,000

4636 Central Ave, Elston Craig Herman Monica Guy; 09/2020. $580,000

5409-11 Bay Ave Strobel Gregory Alfred Gaun Joseph F; 09/2020. $595,000

4450-52 Asbury Ave, Schneider Fred C Nickolas John N; 09/2020. $595,000

860 E 7th St, Bauer Shawn M Antonelli Anthony; 09/2020. $610,000

1804-06 Asbury Ave, Cooney Timothy Ault Griffith; 09/2020. $675,000

839 St Charles Place First Fl, Ritz Jonathan P Swietlik Marguerite; 09/2020. $675,000

8 E 14th St, Pisani Edmond W & B Investments LLC; 09/2020. $824,600

1203 Bay Ave Aka 2 Twelfth Ave, Harcole LLC Kaplan Dawn; 09/2020. $923,000

1442 Central Ave 2nd Fl, V2 Properties LLC Benvenuto Rudolph; 09/2020. $962,500

427 Battersea Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Gayeski David; 09/2020. $999,900

4330-32 Central Ave Un B, Jwr Properties LLC Kuntz Darren J; 09/2020. $1,150,000

812-20 Ocean Ave Un 417, Uri LLC Tivenan Thomas G; 09/2020. $227,000

901 Ocean Ave Un 303, Kornbleuth Donna K Manganaro Robert; 09/2020. $250,000

3569 Bay Ave, Dantonio Christine Viggiano David; 09/2020. $267,500

443-455 West Ave, De Lellis Robert Mitchell James; 09/2020. $315,000

628 Asbury Ave, Parral Carlos Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 09/2020. $360,000

SEA ISLE CITY

33 42nd St, A & L LLC Casey Joseph M; 09/2020. $822,500

1510 Landis Ave North Un, Brown Michael W Tracey Jena M; 09/2020. $840,000

9400 Roberts Ave Un 304, Sorbello Fred A Kovatis Ronald S; 09/2020. $850,000

9400 Roberts Ave, Kovatis Ronald S Gallagher John; 09/2020. $865,000

5608 Roberts Ave Un South, J F Builders Inc Calafati Michael F; 09/2020. $960,000

32 47th St West Un, Ronsvalle Sara L Olive Matthew J Jr; 09/2020. $999,000

13 72nd St East Un, Hartwell Associates LLC Lucas Paul; 09/2020. $1,500,000

STONE HARBOR

12 Hallmark Road, Selbach Paula L Mc Gettigan Carol; 09/2020. $962,500

8626 Sunset Drive, Mcgettigan Carol Keating Pierce J Jr; 09/2020. $1,465,000

328 83rd St, Phillips Dennis M Rosenberg Matthew; 09/2020. $1,895,000

10011 Third Ave, Army 81 LLC Perrin Lynnsey; 09/2020. $2,235,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1517 Stagecoach Road, Juliano Brian D De Lanzo Danielle; 09/2020. $345,000

1 Mariners Cove, Jackson Christopher B Di Babbo Anthony J; 09/2020. $349,000

47 Linda Lane, Nelson Michael R Laielli Justin; 09/2020. $355,000

203 Tuckahoe Road, Salvia Nicholas M Gillian Emily M; 09/2020. $360,000

6 Chadwyn Drive, Harris Albert S Nelson Michael; 09/2020. $460,000

WILDWOOD

4701 Mediterranean Ave, Snethen Mary Ann Zagursky Matthew; 09/2020. $310,000

305 E Montgomery Ave Un E, De Stefano Stephen V Weber Edward D; 09/2020. $319,900

401 E Pine Ave Un E, Saylor Brandon &C Botbyl Jeffrey D; 09/2020. $345,000

309C Pine Ave 2C, Xu Hong Moczydlowski Kelly A; 09/2020. $361,000

314 E Juniper, K Man Investments LLC Barqawi Rayd; 09/2020. $385,000

5301 Ocean Ave Un 811, Mc Kenna Donna M Lance Jay R Jr; 09/2020. $399,500

320 E Bennett Ave, Di Giacomo Joseph G Shumaker Cale; 09/2020. $415,000

WILDWOOD CREST

8006 Seavie Ave Un 205, Graff Raymond K Brenton Karl; 09/2020. $387,500

520 E Stockton Road, Patel Natvarbhai Hanna Fayez; 09/2020. $451,000

208 E Toledo Ave, Guyer Michael Szymanksi Mark L; 09/2020. $470,000

209 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Benjamin; 09/2020. $639,900

211 W Buttercup Road, 209 W Buttercup Rd LLC Rosenberger Gregory N Jr; 09/2020. $649,900

134 W Lavender Road, Blue Bee Properties LLC Coney John P; 09/2020. $785,000

