How much did homes sell for near you?

Atlantic County
ABSECON
83 E Woodland Ave, Endicott Winfield A Jr Spicer Robert J; 02/04/21. $118,500
445 Absecon Blvd, 445 E Absecon Blvd Llc Frank Inv Inc; 02/05/21. $150,000
613 Yarmouth Ave, Dittmar Julie Lebherz Nancy; 02/05/21. $225,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3801 Boardwalk Unit 212, Stillman Jay Herskovitz Michael; 02/08/21. $72,500
406 N Ohio Ave, Ashantikarlj Karnatigroup Llc; 02/08/21. $94,900
531 Melrose Ave, Spill Llc Meritt Marvin; 02/08/21. $119,900
430 Harrisburg Ave, Datta Monotosh Mercado Joann; 02/08/21. $125,000
101 S Plaza Place 1009, Hopes William Steinberg Rose; 02/08/21. $170,000
2406 Atlantic Ave, Kwokinn Llc Jc Of Atlantic Corp; 02/08/21. $220,000
3101 Boardwalk Unit#1004, Cannon Francis G Dibhaitham; 02/08/21. $399,000
2703 Arctic Ave, Chau Po Butttariqj; 02/09/21. $90,000
115 N Annapolis Ave, Snyder Christopher Milner Tanya; 02/10/21. $510,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 419, Xinran He Raleigh Jla Llc; 02/11/21. $97,000
100 S Berkley #9 No, Rudnick Martha Wald Irr Tr Dated July 10 2017; 02/11/21. $235,000
BRIGANTINE
401 S 37th St Unit 6, Pirollo Lori Spolsky Hannah; 02/08/21. $230,000
106 8th St No, Rose Jason Ferraro Gabriel III; 02/08/21. $319,000
16 Bramble Drive, Weinberger Daniele Bott Marilyn B/Tr; 02/08/21. $325,000
107 Quay Blvd, Hill Richard Allen Jr Davco Christine A; 02/08/21. $544,000
329 S 15th St, Brodnik Matthew J Buehler Bradley; 02/08/21. $1,298,000
210 N 15th St, Keesey Charles J III Randolph Williams; 02/08/21. $1,480,000
3300 W Brigantine Ave Unit 10, Wilkins Bradley Carozza Frank R; 02/09/21. $240,000
350 40th St So Unit 1, Hendrix Richard E John M Davies Revtr; 02/09/21. $425,000
1207 E Brigantine Ave, Schiavo Steven Nikituk John B; 02/09/21. $1,450,000
212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 317, Mcgee Michele Pecket Henry; 02/10/21. $189,000
317 Seashell Lane, Slotkin Robert E Thomas Robin; 02/10/21. $262,000
22 Bramble Drive, Dabbene Robert Kaczor Thomas; 02/10/21. $277,500
3512 Ocean Ave #2, Dibacco Louis Crognale Peter; 02/10/21. $439,900
215 27th St So, Lepere Lawrence Lerner Bruce A; 02/10/21. $500,000
305 E Beach Ave, Owens Dale E Jr Butera David; 02/10/21. $725,000
BUENA BOROUGH
470 S Brewster Road, Ec Housing Llc Tasso Bruce J; 02/08/21. $90,000
106 N Laurel St, Delgaizo Gabrielle Hernandez Angel III; 02/10/21. $186,900
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
107 Pine St, Monte Mike Petrinilouis Jr; 02/01/21. $182,000
204 Unexpected Road, Milane Ronald T Jr Sharkey Richard Jr; 02/01/21. $206,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
1007 W White Horse Pike, Silipigni Frank R III US HUD; 02/16/21. $130,429
2133 Philadelphia Ave, Joyce Kevin Boston National; 02/16/21. $162,000
534 Liverpool Ave, Hunter Bailey Vansant Lauren; 02/17/21. $135,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
133 London Court, Jara Zarrea Jose I Lare Thomas; 02/05/21. $165,000
205 Palermo Ave, Yunes Katherin M Zanuta Manuel; 02/05/21. $205,000
1107 Berry Drive, Hansen Emily Elizabeth Smith Gregory S/Exr; 02/08/21. $205,000
114 Greystone Road, Brigoli Leah Chowdhury Rubayet H; 02/08/21. $239,500
1620 Bay Drive, Mccann Brian J Yjbbt Llc; 02/08/21. $259,000
ESTELL MANOR
116 Cape May Ave, Gallagher Cooper P Robinson Roy L Jr; 02/04/21. $215,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
754 Fishers Creek Road, Dubitsky Cara Prendergast Stephanie J; 02/03/21. $93,000
90 Shawnee Place, Doherty Jemma T Chevere Nicole M; 02/03/21. $110,000
45 Club Place, Vanyo Tucker Valenti Daniel; 02/03/21. $115,000
325 Willow Ave, Martinez Ana I Brahmbhatt Ranjan; 02/03/21. $190,000
327 N New York Road, Powers Barbarann Adones Peter; 02/03/21. $330,000
209 Meadow Ridge Road, Semprevivo Robert Dahl Sean Henry; 02/04/21. $73,000
197 Mattix Run, Espinoza Susana Patricia Nash John F; 02/04/21. $92,500
184 Patriots Court, Nguyen Thong Tong Ll Xian; 02/04/21. $103,000
189 Patriots Court, Chow Morris Knight David Thomas; 02/04/21. $110,000
48 S New York Road, Glenntex Inc Jm Richard Llc; 02/04/21. $125,000
603 First Ave, Jordan Jacob Turner John C; 02/04/21. $169,000
506 Sixth Ave, Lisi Joseph Anthony Carmen Thomas D; 02/04/21. $230,000
123a Filmore Ave, Hristov Dimitar Roman Richard; 02/04/21. $233,000
656 Country Club Drive, Rootrogerc Hanson William Noel; 02/04/21. $290,000
139 Colonial Court, Thompson Tulia Lewis Desirae; 02/05/21. $122,000
158 Federal Road, Geda Kifetew D Tzoumas White Richard N; 02/05/21. $202,000
444 Ebony Tree Ave, Islam Wahidul Bukharisyed Al Eabuturab/Atty; 02/05/21. $264,500
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2 Pine Creek Drive, Torres Tayrin 2 Pine Creek Drive Llc; 02/04/21. $500,000
677 Park Road, Simone Matthew P Simone Matthew P Jr; 02/08/21. $122,000
2606 Flagstaff Court, Tracy Taylor M Henao Gabriel; 02/08/21. $139,000
4712 Andorea Drive #193, Reeves Matthew R Straub Laura; 02/08/21. $202,000
6828 Weymouth Road, Adler Ryan Brasslett Dane; 02/08/21. $275,000
HAMMONTON
552 Bellevue Ave, Todoro John N Pierce Edward J; 02/05/21 $258,000
810 S 2nd Road, Tomasello Peter A Tomasello Ollie III; 02/08/21. $100,000
825 N 1st Road, Irizarry Kyle R Hill Dennis C; 02/08/21. $258,000
300 N Packard St, Digiacomo Frank Tonczvczyn Timothy; 02/08/21. $380,000
LINWOOD
1011 Maple Ave, Mccune Mackenzie Ronne Anne; 02/03/21. $239,000
25 Wendy Drive, Dibartolo Angelo Lowry Robert; 02/03/21. $368,000
515 W Poplar Ave, Marler Curtis Wayne Torres Belinda; 02/04/21. $336,000
133 Wilson Ave, Phillips Matthew Carroll Joseph; 02/08/21. $277,500
201 W Seaview Ave, Mcmurray Julia E Morwka Natalia; 02/08/21. $720,000
LONGPORT
111 S 16th Ave Unit 721, Friedman Allen Ginieczki Family Trust; 02/05/21. $950,000
111s 16th Ave #718, Longport Seaview Condo Assn Gerber Irving R; 02/11/21. $500,000
MARGATE
404 N Huntington Ave, Grabowski Frank R Campbell John H/Atty; 02/01/21. $340,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 611, Brumbach Marissa Stern Fillip; 02/01/21. $399,000
615 N Barclay Ave, Chiarull Gregory M Reeves Gary; 02/01/21. $654,923
7507 Bayshore Drive, Dion Lawrence Bay Living Llc; 02/03/21. $2,075,000
9100 Beach #1001, Epstein Barry Corsanico Sharon L; 02/03/21. $725,000
109 S Nassau Ave, Vogel Paul 109 S Nassau Llc; 02/03/21. $2,555,000
9218 Ventnor Ave, Berkshire Margate Llc Quincy Ventures Lilc; 02/04/21. $3,000,000
7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 26b, Wager Stuart Kenneth Kapustin Steven; 02/05/21. $560,000
9006 Fremont Ave, Hahn Tina F Beach2bay Inv Llc; 02/05/21. $1,200,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
919 Darmstadt Ave, Horst Philip Roesch Martin P; 02/03/21. $275,000
3330 Reading Ave, Parducci Robert Kiefer Bryan M; 02/03/21. $375,000
4306 Lake Nescochague Drive, Noseworthy Gary Zeck Brian; 02/05/21. $321,000
NORTHFIELD
208 Fairbanks Ave, Freund Michael Rios Laura Portillo; 02/02/21. $225,000
415 Mount Vernon Ave, Ciambella Deborah M Hayes Joshua; 02/02/21. $269,900
311 Fairbanks Ave, Zinski Kathleen Rosky Jonathan S; 02/08/21. $184,000
133 E Vernon Ave, Rassmann Stella T Fahey Stella; 02/08/21. $185,000
PLEASANTVILLE
418 W Reading Ave, Diaz Rodriguez Carlos Ahasan Realtv Llc; 02/09/21. $162,900
217 W Park Ave, Stanton John United States Of America Hud; 02/11/21. $78,500
PORT REPUBLIC
21 S Madison Ave Unit 5, Hu Judy Parker Donald J/Atty; 02/03/21. $329,900
SOMERS POINT
703 Harbour Cove, Montone Kevin Wessner Karen; 02/01/21. $325,000
749 First St, Sl Us Realty Llc It Core Solutions Llc; 02/02/21. $203,000
703 Tenth St, Erskine Adele S Mullineaux Thomas J; 02/02/21. $264,500
18 Annie Ave, Alston Mckinsey Parkkonen David; 02/02/21. $420,000
1418 Atkinson Ave, Cozen Robert Evans Chase Michelle D; 02/03/21. $144,350
618 Second St, Perignat Elaine Martin Guy; 02/05/21. $105,000
9 Vassar Drive, Fusto Therese A Lang Allyson; 02/05/21. $199,900
24 Merion Drive, Nolan William Kelly Annie/Atty; 02/05/21. $240,000
VENTNOR
4800 Boardwalk Unit 1408, Vail Kathleen Schwartzberg Leo; 02/04/21. $170,000
303 N Dudley Ave, Robinson Terence Mcmenamin Michael Jr; 02/04/21. $252,500
307 Windsor Drive, 307 Windsor Llc Tracy Christa Dwyer; 02/04/21. $610,000
410 Berkshire Drive, Duffy Thomas N Mcvey Lauren; 02/05/21. $185,000
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
1101 Madden Ave, Ellison Ryan J Hallowell Ryan; 02/02/21. $195,000
3 Lafayette Ave, Black Label Holdings Llc Diorio Dawn J; 02/03/21. $87,500
Cape May County
AVALON
135 77th St, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 01/2121. $3,900,000
9 N Pelican Drive, Walsh John C Conley Timothy M; 01/2121. $3,775,000
1369 First Ave, Frusco William Broderick Kevin J; 01/2121. $3,250,000
7698 Dune Drive, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 01/2121. $2,900,000
3618 Dune Drive, Kravitz Peter M Bean Kevin M; 01/2121. $1,910,000
218 Ocean Drive, Hopkins Richard T 2188 Ocean Dr LLC; 01/2121. $1,550,000
269 80th St, Endy David F Alfieri Mitra Mazaheri; 01/2121. $705,000
7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnshp Petronzio Cynthia; 01/2121. $252,000
209 Park Blvd, Cape May Draper Peter M Miller Joseph T; 01/2121. $695,000
9 Jackson St, Hatfield Frederick R Trust Conrad Frank E; 01/2121. $625,000
1153 Illinois Ave, Kneisel John Bausback William; 01/2121. $237,500
CAPE MAY POINT
303 Knox Ave, Vieth Wolf Randolph Knox Ave LLC; 01/2121. $999,000
503 Holly Ave, Campanella C Trust Cancelmo Jesse James; 01/2121. $749,900
701-703 Lighthouse Ave, Larson Carl A Burcher Sean; 01/2121. $585,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
18 Blue Heron Drive, Seifrit Donald Paul Evans Kevin R; 01/2121. $361,000
314 Petersburg Road, King Michael T Fruzynski John; 01/2121. $333,000
2325 Route 9, Doris Genevieve R Est Darr Mary Doris; 01/2121. $280,000
64 Halbe Lane, Metzenroth Jeanette Hackett Andrew M; 01/2121. $229,000
7 Sea Isle Blvd, Larsen Keith Cjc Marina LLC; 01/2121. $152,000
120 County Road, Estlow Timothy Lawrence J M B Dev LLC; 01/2121. $80,000
129 Golden Spike Road, Buckley Clementina Baker William C; 01/2121. $52,700
LOWER TOWNSHIP
9 Avalon Road, Almo James J Waldie Family Trust; 01/2121. $900,000
1410 Delaware Ave, Gigliotti Ronald Donnelly Thomas; 01/2121. $579,900
300 E Raleigh Ave Un 617, Montufar Charles Trust Downey James; 01/2121. $459,000
301 E Leaming Ave, Stasi Francis S Liapis Constantine; 01/2121. $365,000
207 Orchard Drive, Rallo Geraldine Schmucker James A; 01/2121. $249,900
334-336 Willow Drive, Pandya Rasik Finch John F; 01/2121. $237,000
403 Whittier Ave, Kona Rebecca Exr Jersey Dev LLC; 01/2121. $220,000
109 W New Jersey Ave, Jorgenson Sharon Exr Rendall Steve; 01/2121. $165,000
312 Tahoe Drive, Harbora Jerome Parsons Sandra; 01/2121. $132,500
126 Idaho Ave, Leszczynski Chester Tomasello Jennifer; 01/2121. $90,000
110 E Rochester Ave, DeBlock Anna Maria Borgese Cook Isabelle Borgese; 01/2121. $80,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
1116 Stone Harbor Blvd, 202 SH Crssngs LLC Conners Kerry B; 01/2121. $1,075,000
27 Sand Castle Drive, Dougherty Sean Traber Frederick J III; 01/2121. $800,000
17 Seabreeze Lane, Rowland Edith H Cheslock Thomas J Jr; 01/2121. $575,000
22 Woodview Lane, Hayek William G Mcanney James R; 01/2121. $447,000
702 Bennett Road, Denis John P Noctor Florence M; 01/2121. $348,000
210 Springdale Court #178, Williams Antony Dingler Alexandra M; 01/2121. $310,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2001 E Delaware Ave Un 200, Schlupp Andrew E Grover Gerard M; 01/2121. $600,000
509 E 19th Ave Un 103, Di Lella Joseph J Hourani John J; 01/2121. $599,777
426 E 7th Ave, Pantella Lynn Taylor Michael S; 01/2121. $555,000
4304 Seaboard Circle, Friedman Richard J Armstrong Robert H III; 01/2121. $528,900
424 E 20th Ave #101, Moffat Kevin Brown Thomas G; 01/2121. $499,000
Lot 3 Block 290, La Salle Thomas Roman W Gregory III; 01/2121. $439,900
414 W 15th Ave, Pileggi Joseph Bowley Jeffrey J; 01/2121. $400,000
1800 NJ Ave Un 201, Mc Elree Arlene Callison Thomas E; 01/2121. $385,000
328 E 25th Ave Un D, Ausburn Russell L Egan Joseph P; 01/2121. $320,000
OCEAN CITY
2013 Glenwood Drive, Ocean City Adams Robert L Cwietniewicz Walter E; 01/2121. $2,350,000
109 W 17th St, Young Eric Keosayian Barbara A; 01/2121. $1,817,500
135 Ocean Road, Montagna Edward Jonas Karen; 01/2121. $1,699,900
915-17 Second St, 917 2Nd LLC Shields Maria L; 01/2121. $1,535,000
1212 Pleasure Ave, Graham Eileen R Turner Robert S; 01/2121. $1,350,000
3404-06 Wesley Ave #2, Fedak John F Zaybekian Armen; 01/2121. $999,999
5163 West Ave, Haines James A Meringer Jeff M; 01/2121. $960,000
5734 Central Ave Un 5734, Sabochick George A Trust Daggett Timothy B; 01/2121. $950,000
SEA ISLE CITY
121 72nd St Un West, Tingley Frederick G Four Shore LLC; 01/2121. $1,150,000
211 Resolution Drive, Mc Dermott James F Behan Kimberly M; 01/2121. $925,000
204 57th St West Un, Barger Robert A Barrett John A; 01/2121. $910,000
1000 Landis Ave, Frascella Josephine B Pagano Russell P; 01/2121. $860,000
20 61st St Un B, Vanni Richard Jr Sir Dev LLC; 01/2121. $810,000
STONE HARBOR
10015 First Ave, Black Robert W Storm Phillip B; 01/2121. $4,000,000
9511 Sunset Drive Un 201, Russikoff Ronald Green Richard J; 01/2121. $369,000
9400 First Ave, Pebbles Real Estate LLC Berran Lawrence C; 01/2121. $3,145,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
2 W Sumner Ave, Furey Joseph P Thomson William C Jr; 01/2121. $930,000
5 Heritage Drive, Cruz Avelino N Walker Patrick; 01/2121. $499,000
4 Boyce Lane, Votta John P Klemick Kathleen Mary; 01/2121. $389,000
216 Laurel Drive, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC Jnkoschak LLC; 01/2121. $353,000
WEST CAPE MAY
418 Green St, L A Pray Builders Inc Pomerantz Kenneth; 01/2121. $929,900
Lot 17.02 Block 55, Kim & Bob Properties LLC 7 Landis Ave LLC; 01/2121. $640,000
302 Sixth Ave, Taylor Lisa C Jachowski Michael; 01/2121. $585,000
125 Third Ave, Mc Donough John J Collins Gary M; 01/2121. $315,000
WEST WILDWOOD
672 West 26th St, Hansberry Sheryl L Fava Joseph; 01/2121. $250,000
620 W Pine Ave, Irvin Harry James Jr Lippincott Louis; 01/2121. $250,000
WILDWOOD
4605 Niagara Ave Un 202, Burke John T Krupa Robert; 01/2121. $379,000
230 E Glenwood Ave, Melbourne Deborah Smitheman Jennifer L; 01/2121. $278,000
WILDWOOD CREST
121 E Fern Road Un A, Arena Jason Ukalovic Anthony Joseph; 01/2121. $269,000
503 Stanton Road, Marebella303 LLC A G Vigilante Rev Trust; 01/2121. $187,201
9601 Atlantic Ave Un 902, Bkhms LLC Bose Shubhro; 01/2121. $895,000
401 E Stockton Road Un 101, Xu Hong Mcallister Sharon A; 01/2121. $420,000
119 Rosemary Ave Un 7, Ross Cindy R Meyer Edward C Jr; 01/2121. $235,000
WOODBINE
434 Washington Ave, Boos-Woodbine LLC Agree Central LLC; 01/2121. $1,894,325
642 Washington Ave, Erd Enterprises LLC Soh Derrick; 01/2121. $250,000
309 Madison Ave, Jones Virgie Ann Exr Terra Firma Investors LLC; 01/2121. $65,000
621 Fidler Hill Road, Cape May County Sheriff Nhhr1 LLC; 01/2121. $59,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
53 Vine St, 2/16/2021, $59,500
68 Bridgeton Ave, 2/16/2021, $69,000
66 Bank St, 2/16/2021, $80,000
152 S West Ave, 2/16/2021, $119,900
15 Beck Drive, 2/16/2021, $159,000
30 Institute Place, 2/16/2021, $200,000
60 E Commerce St, 2/16/2021, $380,000
MILLVILLE
312 D St, 2/5/2021, $15,000.00
33 Deborah Drive, 2/8/2021, $90,000.00
1112 S 2nd St, 2/8/2021, $110,000.00
300 Fernwood Road, 2/9/2021, $13,500.00
306 Menantico Ave, 2/9/2021, $40,000.00
212-214 Foundry St, 2/9/2021, $125,000.00
2314 Shamrock Lane, 2/9/2021, $165,000.00
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
17 Eisenhower Drive, 2/9/2021. $228,990
14 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $217,490
15 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $229,490
12 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $229,490
21 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $249,990
45 Centerton Road, 2/12/2021. $141,500
49 Victory Road, 2/16/2021. $36,000
111 Richards Road, 2/16/2021. $152,500
VINELAND
214 W Oxford St, 2/8/2021. $160,000
2236 Helen Ave, 2/8/2021. $184,900
517 Broadway, 2/8/2021. $192,500
2949 Athens Way, 2/8/2021. $230,000
605 Fowler Ave, 2/9/2021. $33,000
415 E Grant Ave, 2/9/2021. $81,499.01
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
13 E 29 St, 1/2021. $3,999,999
408 Broadway, 1/2021. $560,000
8 West 13th St, 1/2021. $925,000
24 Beechwood Court, 1/2021. $229,000
2 W 15th St, 1/2021. $1,139,000
120 Englewood Drive, 1/2021. $255,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
25 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2021. $322,000
143 Cox Road, 1/2021. $395,000
1 Carriage Way, 1/2021. $395,000
63 Tina Way, 1/2021. $440,000
18 Flaneders Drive, 1/2021. $457,810
9 Jamie Court, 1/2021. $435,000
111 Rockrimmon Blvd, 1/2021. $507,900
1 Ripple Terrace, 1/2021. $298,500
120 Cox Road, 1/2021. $404,335
21 Sanibel Lane, 1/2021. $293,000
BEACH HAVEN
115 Norwood Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000
604 N Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $995,000
407 N Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $707,500
401 Centre St, 1/2021. $500,000
510 North Bay Ave, 1/2021. $709,000
900 S Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,318,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
101 Quail Lane, 1/2021. $280,000
110 Quail Lane, 1/2021. $275,222
205 Sprague Ave, 1/2021. $360,000
113 Murphy Drive, 1/2021. $365,000
225 Forge Road, 1/2021. $329,900
151 Mill St, 1/2021. $205,000
HARVEY CEDARS
11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000
8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000
6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000
17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
817 Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $732,000
432 Elwood St, 1/2021. $220,000
1850 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $385,000
816 Tappan St, 1/2021. $389,000
521 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $176,313
309 Annapolis Lane, 1/2021. $220,000
104 Manchester Ave, 1/2021. $75,000
804 Cable Drive, 1/2021. $420,000
301 Independence Drive, 1/2021. $237,821
156 Kramer Court, 1/2021. $150,000
92 Haines St, 1/2021. $450,000
802 Oxgoose Drive, 1/2021. $130,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000
106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000
126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000
1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000
19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000
25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000
107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750
25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000
3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000
125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000
118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000
1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000
169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500
72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000
111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000
49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000
156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000
51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000
1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500
153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000
SURF CITY
353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000
304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000
47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000
1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000
TUCKERTON
191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000
55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000
135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000
