 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much did homes sell for near you?
0 comments
top story

How much did homes sell for near you?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

83 E Woodland Ave, Endicott Winfield A Jr Spicer Robert J; 02/04/21. $118,500

445 Absecon Blvd, 445 E Absecon Blvd Llc Frank Inv Inc; 02/05/21. $150,000

613 Yarmouth Ave, Dittmar Julie Lebherz Nancy; 02/05/21. $225,000

ATLANTIC CITY

3801 Boardwalk Unit 212, Stillman Jay Herskovitz Michael; 02/08/21. $72,500

406 N Ohio Ave, Ashantikarlj Karnatigroup Llc; 02/08/21. $94,900

531 Melrose Ave, Spill Llc Meritt Marvin; 02/08/21. $119,900

430 Harrisburg Ave, Datta Monotosh Mercado Joann; 02/08/21. $125,000

101 S Plaza Place 1009, Hopes William Steinberg Rose; 02/08/21. $170,000

2406 Atlantic Ave, Kwokinn Llc Jc Of Atlantic Corp; 02/08/21. $220,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit#1004, Cannon Francis G Dibhaitham; 02/08/21. $399,000

2703 Arctic Ave, Chau Po Butttariqj; 02/09/21. $90,000

115 N Annapolis Ave, Snyder Christopher Milner Tanya; 02/10/21. $510,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Unit 419, Xinran He Raleigh Jla Llc; 02/11/21. $97,000

100 S Berkley #9 No, Rudnick Martha Wald Irr Tr Dated July 10 2017; 02/11/21. $235,000

BRIGANTINE

401 S 37th St Unit 6, Pirollo Lori Spolsky Hannah; 02/08/21. $230,000

106 8th St No, Rose Jason Ferraro Gabriel III; 02/08/21. $319,000

16 Bramble Drive, Weinberger Daniele Bott Marilyn B/Tr; 02/08/21. $325,000

107 Quay Blvd, Hill Richard Allen Jr Davco Christine A; 02/08/21. $544,000

329 S 15th St, Brodnik Matthew J Buehler Bradley; 02/08/21. $1,298,000

210 N 15th St, Keesey Charles J III Randolph Williams; 02/08/21. $1,480,000

3300 W Brigantine Ave Unit 10, Wilkins Bradley Carozza Frank R; 02/09/21. $240,000

350 40th St So Unit 1, Hendrix Richard E John M Davies Revtr; 02/09/21. $425,000

1207 E Brigantine Ave, Schiavo Steven Nikituk John B; 02/09/21. $1,450,000

212 W Brigantine Ave Unit 317, Mcgee Michele Pecket Henry; 02/10/21. $189,000

317 Seashell Lane, Slotkin Robert E Thomas Robin; 02/10/21. $262,000

22 Bramble Drive, Dabbene Robert Kaczor Thomas; 02/10/21. $277,500

3512 Ocean Ave #2, Dibacco Louis Crognale Peter; 02/10/21. $439,900

215 27th St So, Lepere Lawrence Lerner Bruce A; 02/10/21. $500,000

305 E Beach Ave, Owens Dale E Jr Butera David; 02/10/21. $725,000

BUENA BOROUGH

470 S Brewster Road, Ec Housing Llc Tasso Bruce J; 02/08/21. $90,000

106 N Laurel St, Delgaizo Gabrielle Hernandez Angel III; 02/10/21. $186,900

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

107 Pine St, Monte Mike Petrinilouis Jr; 02/01/21. $182,000

204 Unexpected Road, Milane Ronald T Jr Sharkey Richard Jr; 02/01/21. $206,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1007 W White Horse Pike, Silipigni Frank R III US HUD; 02/16/21. $130,429

2133 Philadelphia Ave, Joyce Kevin Boston National; 02/16/21. $162,000

534 Liverpool Ave, Hunter Bailey Vansant Lauren; 02/17/21. $135,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

133 London Court, Jara Zarrea Jose I Lare Thomas; 02/05/21. $165,000

205 Palermo Ave, Yunes Katherin M Zanuta Manuel; 02/05/21. $205,000

1107 Berry Drive, Hansen Emily Elizabeth Smith Gregory S/Exr; 02/08/21. $205,000

114 Greystone Road, Brigoli Leah Chowdhury Rubayet H; 02/08/21. $239,500

1620 Bay Drive, Mccann Brian J Yjbbt Llc; 02/08/21. $259,000

ESTELL MANOR

116 Cape May Ave, Gallagher Cooper P Robinson Roy L Jr; 02/04/21. $215,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

754 Fishers Creek Road, Dubitsky Cara Prendergast Stephanie J; 02/03/21. $93,000

90 Shawnee Place, Doherty Jemma T Chevere Nicole M; 02/03/21. $110,000

45 Club Place, Vanyo Tucker Valenti Daniel; 02/03/21. $115,000

325 Willow Ave, Martinez Ana I Brahmbhatt Ranjan; 02/03/21. $190,000

327 N New York Road, Powers Barbarann Adones Peter; 02/03/21. $330,000

209 Meadow Ridge Road, Semprevivo Robert Dahl Sean Henry; 02/04/21. $73,000

197 Mattix Run, Espinoza Susana Patricia Nash John F; 02/04/21. $92,500

184 Patriots Court, Nguyen Thong Tong Ll Xian; 02/04/21. $103,000

189 Patriots Court, Chow Morris Knight David Thomas; 02/04/21. $110,000

48 S New York Road, Glenntex Inc Jm Richard Llc; 02/04/21. $125,000

603 First Ave, Jordan Jacob Turner John C; 02/04/21. $169,000

506 Sixth Ave, Lisi Joseph Anthony Carmen Thomas D; 02/04/21. $230,000

123a Filmore Ave, Hristov Dimitar Roman Richard; 02/04/21. $233,000

656 Country Club Drive, Rootrogerc Hanson William Noel; 02/04/21. $290,000

139 Colonial Court, Thompson Tulia Lewis Desirae; 02/05/21. $122,000

158 Federal Road, Geda Kifetew D Tzoumas White Richard N; 02/05/21. $202,000

444 Ebony Tree Ave, Islam Wahidul Bukharisyed Al Eabuturab/Atty; 02/05/21. $264,500

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

2 Pine Creek Drive, Torres Tayrin 2 Pine Creek Drive Llc; 02/04/21. $500,000

677 Park Road, Simone Matthew P Simone Matthew P Jr; 02/08/21. $122,000

2606 Flagstaff Court, Tracy Taylor M Henao Gabriel; 02/08/21. $139,000

4712 Andorea Drive #193, Reeves Matthew R Straub Laura; 02/08/21. $202,000

6828 Weymouth Road, Adler Ryan Brasslett Dane; 02/08/21. $275,000

HAMMONTON

552 Bellevue Ave, Todoro John N Pierce Edward J; 02/05/21 $258,000

810 S 2nd Road, Tomasello Peter A Tomasello Ollie III; 02/08/21. $100,000

825 N 1st Road, Irizarry Kyle R Hill Dennis C; 02/08/21. $258,000

300 N Packard St, Digiacomo Frank Tonczvczyn Timothy; 02/08/21. $380,000

LINWOOD

1011 Maple Ave, Mccune Mackenzie Ronne Anne; 02/03/21. $239,000

25 Wendy Drive, Dibartolo Angelo Lowry Robert; 02/03/21. $368,000

515 W Poplar Ave, Marler Curtis Wayne Torres Belinda; 02/04/21. $336,000

133 Wilson Ave, Phillips Matthew Carroll Joseph; 02/08/21. $277,500

201 W Seaview Ave, Mcmurray Julia E Morwka Natalia; 02/08/21. $720,000

LONGPORT

111 S 16th Ave Unit 721, Friedman Allen Ginieczki Family Trust; 02/05/21. $950,000

111s 16th Ave #718, Longport Seaview Condo Assn Gerber Irving R; 02/11/21. $500,000

MARGATE

404 N Huntington Ave, Grabowski Frank R Campbell John H/Atty; 02/01/21. $340,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 611, Brumbach Marissa Stern Fillip; 02/01/21. $399,000

615 N Barclay Ave, Chiarull Gregory M Reeves Gary; 02/01/21. $654,923

7507 Bayshore Drive, Dion Lawrence Bay Living Llc; 02/03/21. $2,075,000

9100 Beach #1001, Epstein Barry Corsanico Sharon L; 02/03/21. $725,000

109 S Nassau Ave, Vogel Paul 109 S Nassau Llc; 02/03/21. $2,555,000

9218 Ventnor Ave, Berkshire Margate Llc Quincy Ventures Lilc; 02/04/21. $3,000,000

7701 Atlantic Ave Unit 26b, Wager Stuart Kenneth Kapustin Steven; 02/05/21. $560,000

9006 Fremont Ave, Hahn Tina F Beach2bay Inv Llc; 02/05/21. $1,200,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

919 Darmstadt Ave, Horst Philip Roesch Martin P; 02/03/21. $275,000

3330 Reading Ave, Parducci Robert Kiefer Bryan M; 02/03/21. $375,000

4306 Lake Nescochague Drive, Noseworthy Gary Zeck Brian; 02/05/21. $321,000

NORTHFIELD

208 Fairbanks Ave, Freund Michael Rios Laura Portillo; 02/02/21. $225,000

415 Mount Vernon Ave, Ciambella Deborah M Hayes Joshua; 02/02/21. $269,900

311 Fairbanks Ave, Zinski Kathleen Rosky Jonathan S; 02/08/21. $184,000

133 E Vernon Ave, Rassmann Stella T Fahey Stella; 02/08/21. $185,000

PLEASANTVILLE

418 W Reading Ave, Diaz Rodriguez Carlos Ahasan Realtv Llc; 02/09/21. $162,900

217 W Park Ave, Stanton John United States Of America Hud; 02/11/21. $78,500

PORT REPUBLIC

21 S Madison Ave Unit 5, Hu Judy Parker Donald J/Atty; 02/03/21. $329,900

SOMERS POINT

703 Harbour Cove, Montone Kevin Wessner Karen; 02/01/21. $325,000

749 First St, Sl Us Realty Llc It Core Solutions Llc; 02/02/21. $203,000

703 Tenth St, Erskine Adele S Mullineaux Thomas J; 02/02/21. $264,500

18 Annie Ave, Alston Mckinsey Parkkonen David; 02/02/21. $420,000

1418 Atkinson Ave, Cozen Robert Evans Chase Michelle D; 02/03/21. $144,350

618 Second St, Perignat Elaine Martin Guy; 02/05/21. $105,000

9 Vassar Drive, Fusto Therese A Lang Allyson; 02/05/21. $199,900

24 Merion Drive, Nolan William Kelly Annie/Atty; 02/05/21. $240,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk Unit 1408, Vail Kathleen Schwartzberg Leo; 02/04/21. $170,000

303 N Dudley Ave, Robinson Terence Mcmenamin Michael Jr; 02/04/21. $252,500

307 Windsor Drive, 307 Windsor Llc Tracy Christa Dwyer; 02/04/21. $610,000

410 Berkshire Drive, Duffy Thomas N Mcvey Lauren; 02/05/21. $185,000

WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

1101 Madden Ave, Ellison Ryan J Hallowell Ryan; 02/02/21. $195,000

3 Lafayette Ave, Black Label Holdings Llc Diorio Dawn J; 02/03/21. $87,500

Cape May County

AVALON

135 77th St, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 01/2121. $3,900,000

9 N Pelican Drive, Walsh John C Conley Timothy M; 01/2121. $3,775,000

1369 First Ave, Frusco William Broderick Kevin J; 01/2121. $3,250,000

7698 Dune Drive, Pozzuolo Joseph R Exr Dvre LLC; 01/2121. $2,900,000

3618 Dune Drive, Kravitz Peter M Bean Kevin M; 01/2121. $1,910,000

218 Ocean Drive, Hopkins Richard T 2188 Ocean Dr LLC; 01/2121. $1,550,000

269 80th St, Endy David F Alfieri Mitra Mazaheri; 01/2121. $705,000

7888 Dune Drive, Accardi Family Ptnshp Petronzio Cynthia; 01/2121. $252,000

209 Park Blvd, Cape May Draper Peter M Miller Joseph T; 01/2121. $695,000

9 Jackson St, Hatfield Frederick R Trust Conrad Frank E; 01/2121. $625,000

1153 Illinois Ave, Kneisel John Bausback William; 01/2121. $237,500

CAPE MAY POINT

303 Knox Ave, Vieth Wolf Randolph Knox Ave LLC; 01/2121. $999,000

503 Holly Ave, Campanella C Trust Cancelmo Jesse James; 01/2121. $749,900

701-703 Lighthouse Ave, Larson Carl A Burcher Sean; 01/2121. $585,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

18 Blue Heron Drive, Seifrit Donald Paul Evans Kevin R; 01/2121. $361,000

314 Petersburg Road, King Michael T Fruzynski John; 01/2121. $333,000

2325 Route 9, Doris Genevieve R Est Darr Mary Doris; 01/2121. $280,000

64 Halbe Lane, Metzenroth Jeanette Hackett Andrew M; 01/2121. $229,000

7 Sea Isle Blvd, Larsen Keith Cjc Marina LLC; 01/2121. $152,000

120 County Road, Estlow Timothy Lawrence J M B Dev LLC; 01/2121. $80,000

129 Golden Spike Road, Buckley Clementina Baker William C; 01/2121. $52,700

LOWER TOWNSHIP

9 Avalon Road, Almo James J Waldie Family Trust; 01/2121. $900,000

1410 Delaware Ave, Gigliotti Ronald Donnelly Thomas; 01/2121. $579,900

300 E Raleigh Ave Un 617, Montufar Charles Trust Downey James; 01/2121. $459,000

301 E Leaming Ave, Stasi Francis S Liapis Constantine; 01/2121. $365,000

207 Orchard Drive, Rallo Geraldine Schmucker James A; 01/2121. $249,900

334-336 Willow Drive, Pandya Rasik Finch John F; 01/2121. $237,000

403 Whittier Ave, Kona Rebecca Exr Jersey Dev LLC; 01/2121. $220,000

109 W New Jersey Ave, Jorgenson Sharon Exr Rendall Steve; 01/2121. $165,000

312 Tahoe Drive, Harbora Jerome Parsons Sandra; 01/2121. $132,500

126 Idaho Ave, Leszczynski Chester Tomasello Jennifer; 01/2121. $90,000

110 E Rochester Ave, DeBlock Anna Maria Borgese Cook Isabelle Borgese; 01/2121. $80,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

1116 Stone Harbor Blvd, 202 SH Crssngs LLC Conners Kerry B; 01/2121. $1,075,000

27 Sand Castle Drive, Dougherty Sean Traber Frederick J III; 01/2121. $800,000

17 Seabreeze Lane, Rowland Edith H Cheslock Thomas J Jr; 01/2121. $575,000

22 Woodview Lane, Hayek William G Mcanney James R; 01/2121. $447,000

702 Bennett Road, Denis John P Noctor Florence M; 01/2121. $348,000

210 Springdale Court #178, Williams Antony Dingler Alexandra M; 01/2121. $310,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2001 E Delaware Ave Un 200, Schlupp Andrew E Grover Gerard M; 01/2121. $600,000

509 E 19th Ave Un 103, Di Lella Joseph J Hourani John J; 01/2121. $599,777

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

426 E 7th Ave, Pantella Lynn Taylor Michael S; 01/2121. $555,000

4304 Seaboard Circle, Friedman Richard J Armstrong Robert H III; 01/2121. $528,900

424 E 20th Ave #101, Moffat Kevin Brown Thomas G; 01/2121. $499,000

Lot 3 Block 290, La Salle Thomas Roman W Gregory III; 01/2121. $439,900

414 W 15th Ave, Pileggi Joseph Bowley Jeffrey J; 01/2121. $400,000

1800 NJ Ave Un 201, Mc Elree Arlene Callison Thomas E; 01/2121. $385,000

328 E 25th Ave Un D, Ausburn Russell L Egan Joseph P; 01/2121. $320,000

OCEAN CITY

2013 Glenwood Drive, Ocean City Adams Robert L Cwietniewicz Walter E; 01/2121. $2,350,000

109 W 17th St, Young Eric Keosayian Barbara A; 01/2121. $1,817,500

135 Ocean Road, Montagna Edward Jonas Karen; 01/2121. $1,699,900

915-17 Second St, 917 2Nd LLC Shields Maria L; 01/2121. $1,535,000

1212 Pleasure Ave, Graham Eileen R Turner Robert S; 01/2121. $1,350,000

3404-06 Wesley Ave #2, Fedak John F Zaybekian Armen; 01/2121. $999,999

5163 West Ave, Haines James A Meringer Jeff M; 01/2121. $960,000

5734 Central Ave Un 5734, Sabochick George A Trust Daggett Timothy B; 01/2121. $950,000

SEA ISLE CITY

121 72nd St Un West, Tingley Frederick G Four Shore LLC; 01/2121. $1,150,000

211 Resolution Drive, Mc Dermott James F Behan Kimberly M; 01/2121. $925,000

204 57th St West Un, Barger Robert A Barrett John A; 01/2121. $910,000

1000 Landis Ave, Frascella Josephine B Pagano Russell P; 01/2121. $860,000

20 61st St Un B, Vanni Richard Jr Sir Dev LLC; 01/2121. $810,000

STONE HARBOR

10015 First Ave, Black Robert W Storm Phillip B; 01/2121. $4,000,000

9511 Sunset Drive Un 201, Russikoff Ronald Green Richard J; 01/2121. $369,000

9400 First Ave, Pebbles Real Estate LLC Berran Lawrence C; 01/2121. $3,145,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

2 W Sumner Ave, Furey Joseph P Thomson William C Jr; 01/2121. $930,000

5 Heritage Drive, Cruz Avelino N Walker Patrick; 01/2121. $499,000

4 Boyce Lane, Votta John P Klemick Kathleen Mary; 01/2121. $389,000

216 Laurel Drive, Atlantic Cape Builders LLC Jnkoschak LLC; 01/2121. $353,000

WEST CAPE MAY

418 Green St, L A Pray Builders Inc Pomerantz Kenneth; 01/2121. $929,900

Lot 17.02 Block 55, Kim & Bob Properties LLC 7 Landis Ave LLC; 01/2121. $640,000

302 Sixth Ave, Taylor Lisa C Jachowski Michael; 01/2121. $585,000

125 Third Ave, Mc Donough John J Collins Gary M; 01/2121. $315,000

WEST WILDWOOD

672 West 26th St, Hansberry Sheryl L Fava Joseph; 01/2121. $250,000

620 W Pine Ave, Irvin Harry James Jr Lippincott Louis; 01/2121. $250,000

WILDWOOD

4605 Niagara Ave Un 202, Burke John T Krupa Robert; 01/2121. $379,000

230 E Glenwood Ave, Melbourne Deborah Smitheman Jennifer L; 01/2121. $278,000

WILDWOOD CREST

121 E Fern Road Un A, Arena Jason Ukalovic Anthony Joseph; 01/2121. $269,000

503 Stanton Road, Marebella303 LLC A G Vigilante Rev Trust; 01/2121. $187,201

9601 Atlantic Ave Un 902, Bkhms LLC Bose Shubhro; 01/2121. $895,000

401 E Stockton Road Un 101, Xu Hong Mcallister Sharon A; 01/2121. $420,000

119 Rosemary Ave Un 7, Ross Cindy R Meyer Edward C Jr; 01/2121. $235,000

WOODBINE

434 Washington Ave, Boos-Woodbine LLC Agree Central LLC; 01/2121. $1,894,325

642 Washington Ave, Erd Enterprises LLC Soh Derrick; 01/2121. $250,000

309 Madison Ave, Jones Virgie Ann Exr Terra Firma Investors LLC; 01/2121. $65,000

621 Fidler Hill Road, Cape May County Sheriff Nhhr1 LLC; 01/2121. $59,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

53 Vine St, 2/16/2021, $59,500

68 Bridgeton Ave, 2/16/2021, $69,000

66 Bank St, 2/16/2021, $80,000

152 S West Ave, 2/16/2021, $119,900

15 Beck Drive, 2/16/2021, $159,000

30 Institute Place, 2/16/2021, $200,000

60 E Commerce St, 2/16/2021, $380,000

MILLVILLE

312 D St, 2/5/2021, $15,000.00

33 Deborah Drive, 2/8/2021, $90,000.00

1112 S 2nd St, 2/8/2021, $110,000.00

300 Fernwood Road, 2/9/2021, $13,500.00

306 Menantico Ave, 2/9/2021, $40,000.00

212-214 Foundry St, 2/9/2021, $125,000.00

2314 Shamrock Lane, 2/9/2021, $165,000.00

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

17 Eisenhower Drive, 2/9/2021. $228,990

14 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $217,490

15 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $229,490

12 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $229,490

21 Eisenhower Drive, 2/11/2021. $249,990

45 Centerton Road, 2/12/2021. $141,500

49 Victory Road, 2/16/2021. $36,000

111 Richards Road, 2/16/2021. $152,500

VINELAND

214 W Oxford St, 2/8/2021. $160,000

2236 Helen Ave, 2/8/2021. $184,900

517 Broadway, 2/8/2021. $192,500

2949 Athens Way, 2/8/2021. $230,000

605 Fowler Ave, 2/9/2021. $33,000

415 E Grant Ave, 2/9/2021. $81,499.01

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT

13 E 29 St, 1/2021. $3,999,999

408 Broadway, 1/2021. $560,000

8 West 13th St, 1/2021. $925,000

24 Beechwood Court, 1/2021. $229,000

2 W 15th St, 1/2021. $1,139,000

120 Englewood Drive, 1/2021. $255,000

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

25 Woodchuck Drive, 1/2021. $322,000

143 Cox Road, 1/2021. $395,000

1 Carriage Way, 1/2021. $395,000

63 Tina Way, 1/2021. $440,000

18 Flaneders Drive, 1/2021. $457,810

9 Jamie Court, 1/2021. $435,000

111 Rockrimmon Blvd, 1/2021. $507,900

1 Ripple Terrace, 1/2021. $298,500

120 Cox Road, 1/2021. $404,335

21 Sanibel Lane, 1/2021. $293,000

BEACH HAVEN

115 Norwood Ave, 1/2021. $1,100,000

604 N Atlantic Ave, 1/2021. $995,000

407 N Delaware Ave, 1/2021. $707,500

401 Centre St, 1/2021. $500,000

510 North Bay Ave, 1/2021. $709,000

900 S Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,318,000

EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP

101 Quail Lane, 1/2021. $280,000

110 Quail Lane, 1/2021. $275,222

205 Sprague Ave, 1/2021. $360,000

113 Murphy Drive, 1/2021. $365,000

225 Forge Road, 1/2021. $329,900

151 Mill St, 1/2021. $205,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

HARVEY CEDARS

11 Warwick Ave, 1/2021. $905,000

8 E Cumberland Ave, 1/2021. $1,775,000

6809 Kent Place, 1/2021. $2,200,000

17 E 76th St Unit/Use Period 4, 1/2021. $140,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

817 Ensign Drive, 1/2021. $732,000

432 Elwood St, 1/2021. $220,000

1850 Lakeside Drive, 1/2021. $385,000

816 Tappan St, 1/2021. $389,000

521 Nautilus Blvd, 1/2021. $176,313

309 Annapolis Lane, 1/2021. $220,000

104 Manchester Ave, 1/2021. $75,000

804 Cable Drive, 1/2021. $420,000

301 Independence Drive, 1/2021. $237,821

156 Kramer Court, 1/2021. $150,000

92 Haines St, 1/2021. $450,000

802 Oxgoose Drive, 1/2021. $130,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

333 Cranberry Drive, 1/2021. $2,650,000

106 E Lillie Ave, 1/2021. $1,650,000

126 E 25th St, 1/2021. $1,450,000

1501 Beach Ave, 1/2021. $1,150,000

19 East 52nd St, 1/2021. $1,700,000

25 East 20th St, 1/2021. $2,001,900

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

361 Tuscarora Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

92 Spring Lake Blvd, 1/2021. $365,000

107 Paterson Road, 1/2021. $213,750

25 Dock Ave, 1/2021. $260,000

3 Davey Jones Way, 1/2021. $500,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2202 Central Ave, 1/2021. $360,000

125 E 13th St, 1/2021. $1,899,000

118 E 11th St, 1/2021. $3,250,000

1508 Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $1,000,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

169 N Main St, 1/2021. $101,000

169 North Main St, 1/2021. $292,500

72 Albert Drive, 1/2021. $325,000

111 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

134 Bradshaw Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

1 Payton Drive, 1/2021. $115,000

49 Anchor Ave, 1/2021. $270,000

156 Morton Drive, 1/2021. $260,000

51 Mary Jeanne Lane, 1/2021. $650,000

1054 Whispering Oak Circle, 1/2021. $426,500

153 Stafford Ave, 1/2021. $410,000

SURF CITY

353 N 5th St, 1/2021. $552,000

304 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $725,000

47 N 1st St, 1/2021. $979,000

1418 N Long Beach Blvd, 1/2021. $400,000

TUCKERTON

191 Flamingo Road, 1/2021. $265,000

55 Bartlett Ave, 1/2021. $250,000

135 E Main St, 1/2021. $365,000

108 Fourth Ave, 1/2021. $220,000

77 Dolphin Road, 1/2021. $172,000

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting ahead of taxes in retirement accounts

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What Happens To Your Mortgage Debt When You Die?
Personal-finance

What Happens To Your Mortgage Debt When You Die?

  • Updated

Understanding what happens to your debt when you die is an important part of estate planning—and you don’t have to be rich to have an estate. Everything you own and owe makes up your estate. For many people, that includes a house with a mortgage. The median housing-related debt of a 65- to 74-year-old borrower […]

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News